Southern Provisions Bar & Kitchen

3000 O'Donnell St

Baltimore, MD 21224

Order Again

Savory

Nashville Chicken and Waffle Sandwich

$15.00

Naked or Tossed in your choice of one sauce: hot, bbq

Pulled Pork Hash

$14.00

Crispy potatoes, onions, pickled peppers, hollandaise and poached egg, topped with bbq sauce and coleslaw

Biscuits and Sausage Gravy

$14.00

Cheddar biscuits and scrambled eggs, topped with sausage gravy, served with hashbrowns

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Scrambled eggs, candied jalapeno bacon, pepper jack, topped with sausage gravy, served with crispy potatoes

Grilled Pork Belly

$14.00

Spicy sweet glaze, topped with pickled apple salad and a poached egg, served over mashed potatoes

Sopro Breakfast

$15.00

Two eggs your way, candied jalapeno bacon or sausage, hash browns or crispy potatoes, with sourdough toast and coffee or a small beer

Veggie Scramble

$13.00

Grilled corn, roasted red peppers, kale, goat cheese crumbles, and sriracha creme, served with crispy potatoes

Pimento Scramble

$14.00

Pickled jalapenos, grilled ham, pimento cheese, candied jalapeno bacon, sriracha creme, served with crisoy potatoes

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Two fried eggs, pickled peppers, chipotle aioli, and american cheese on a toasted hawaiian r

Friends with Benedicts

Classic Benedict

$14.00

Poached eggs, arugula, capicola ham, topped with hollandaise, paprika, and green onions on a toasted english muffin, served with crispy potatoes

Blackened Tuna Benedict

$17.00

Blackened ahi tuna, poached eggs and grilled asparagus, topped with hollandaise on a toasted english muffin, served with crispy potatoes

Nashville Fried Chicken Benedict

$15.00

Poached eggs, sauteed spinach, topped with hollandaise and paprika on cheddar biscuits,

Sweet

Peanut Butter French Toast

$15.00

Sliced cinnamon swirl brioche, with peanut butter whipped cream, chocolate chips, housemade jam, and syrup

Sticky Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

Hot form the oven, topped with coffee ice cream and melted butter

Chocolate Pots de Creme

$7.00

Sweetened dark chocolate

Sides

Crispy Potatoes

$4.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

Candied Jalapeno Bacon

$6.00

Sausage

$4.00

Two Eggs

$2.00

Two Cheddar Biscuits

$4.00

Sourdough Toast

$2.00

Waffle

$5.00

Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese and Jam

$3.50

Fresh Fruit with Whipped Cream

$5.00

Carryout

12pk white claw

$20.00

6 pk Miller

$9.00

6pk Coors

$9.00

6pk Budweiser

$9.00

6pk Bud Lite

$9.00

6pk Natty Lite

$8.00

6pk BOH

$8.00

18pk Budweiser

$30.00

18pk Bud Lite

$30.00

18pk Natty Lite

$18.00

Espolon BTL

$35.00

Bulleit Bourbon BTL

Bulleit RYE BTL

Titos BTL

$32.00

Jameson BTL

$35.00

Rumple BTL

$35.00

Seeker Red Blend - BTL

$33.00

Seeker Malbec - BTL

$33.00

Charles & Charles Rose - BTL

$30.00

Seeker Chardonnnay - BTL

$28.00

Seeker Reisling - BTL

$28.00

Seeker Sav Blanc - BTL

$28.00

Seeker Pinot Grigio - BTL

$28.00

Seeker Cab Sav - BTL

$35.00

Seeker Malbec - BTL

$33.00

Seeker Red Blend - BTL

$33.00

6pk White Claw

$10.00

4 pack High Noon

$14.00

Smirnoff Sour BTL

$25.00

6PK Twisted Tea

$10.00

6pk Mich Ultra

$9.00

6pk Corona Premier

$10.00

4pk Nuutrl

$14.00

Jefferson's ocean

$80.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

3000 O'Donnell St, Baltimore, MD 21224

Directions

