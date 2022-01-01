Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

The Brewer's Art

3,044 Reviews

$$

1106 N Charles St Suite 100

Baltimore, MD 21201

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Vegan Beet Burger
Caesar Salad

Draft Beer

Resurrection

$4.58

Beazly

$4.58

Last Year's Model

$4.58

Hit The North

$6.42

Grumble

$4.58

Growlers/QT

Resurrection Growler

$16.51

Resurrection Refill Growler

$13.76

Resurrection QT

$11.93

Resurrection QREF

$9.17

Beazly Growler

$16.51

Beazly Refill

$13.76

Beazly QT

$11.93

Beazly QREF

$9.17

26th Growler

$20.18

26th Growler Refill

$16.51

26th QT

$13.76

26th QT Refilll

$11.01

To Hüll & Back Lager Growler

$16.51

To Hüll & Back Lager Growler Refill

$13.76

To Hüll & Back Lager QT

$11.93

To Hüll & Back Lager QT Refill

$9.17

Charm City Cherry Ale Growler

$16.51

Charm City Cherry Ale Growler Refill

$13.76

Charm City Cherry Ale QT

$11.93

Charm City Cherry Ale QT Refill

$9.17

Home is Where the Heart is Growler

$16.51

Home is Where the Heart is Refill

$13.76

Home is Where the Heart is QT

$11.93

Home is Where the Heart is QT Refill

$9.17

Klassenerhalt Growler

$16.51

Klassenerhalt Growler Refill

$13.76

Klassenerhalt QT

$11.93

Klassenerhalt QT Refill

$9.17

APPS/SALADS

Soft Pretzel

$7.00

Housemade salted pretzel served with a side of nacho cheese sauce

Rosemary Garlic Fries

Rosemary Garlic Fries

$6.00

Our crowd pleaser. Twice-cooked potato tossed with fresh garlic and rosemary, served the Belgian way with mayonnaise

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Another local favorite, our house-made mac and cheese topped with Ritz crackers

Mushroom Bisque

$8.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine hearts, croutons, classic anchovy dressing, parmesan

Autumn Salad

$12.00

Add Chicken

$12.00

ENTREES

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$15.00

creekstone farms black angus patty, garlic mustard aïoli, shredded lettuce, tillamook cheddar, house pickle, served with rosemary garlic fries

Vegan Beet Burger

Vegan Beet Burger

$15.00

housemade beet and lentil patty, preserved lemon vegan aïoli, plant based mozzarella, shredded kale, pickled shishito peppers, on a vegan sesame seed bun, served with rosemary garlic fries

Sausage Platter

$18.00

Kasespatzle

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Entree

$22.00

Short Rib

$22.00Out of stock

PARKLET

Juicy Lucifer

$17.00Out of stock

Add Bacon

$2.00

Heaven and Earth

$10.00Out of stock

Pappardelle

$25.00

REHEARSAL DINNER

RD CAESAR

RD AUTUMN SALAD

RD SOUP

RD CHICKEN

RD SHORTRIB

RD VEGAN WELLINGTON

RD TROUT

RD CHOCOLATE TART

RD PANNA COTTA

RD ROSE ICE CREAM

RD MINT ICE CREAM

RD CHOC SORBET

RD LEMON EVOO SORBET

Merch

Physical Gift Card - $25

Physical Gift Card - $25

$25.00

We can send this to you or to a recipient. Please specify address and personalization info in notes. For more detailed info write info@thebrewersart.com

Physical Gift Card - $50

Physical Gift Card - $50

$50.00

We can send this to you or to a recipient. Please specify address and personalization info in notes. For more detailed info write info@thebrewersart.com

Physical Gift Card - $75

Physical Gift Card - $75

$75.00

We can send this to you or to a recipient. Please specify address and personalization info in notes. For more detailed info write info@thebrewersart.com

Physical Gift Card - $100

Physical Gift Card - $100

$100.00

We can send this to you or to a recipient. Please specify address and personalization info in notes. For more detailed info write info@thebrewersart.com

Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Great food and beer in mid-town Baltimore!

Website

Location

1106 N Charles St Suite 100, Baltimore, MD 21201

Directions

Gallery
The Brewer's Art image
The Brewer's Art image
The Brewer's Art image

