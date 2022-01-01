Midtown Belvedere restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Noona's
1203 West Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Signora 16"
|$24.00
mozzarella, ricotta, baby spinach, cherry tomato, shaved garlic, balsamic reduction
|Margherita 16"
|$21.00
tomato, hand-stretched mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, local basil
|Crispy Brussels
|$8.00
hot honey, fresh mint, toasted sesame
PIZZA • GRILL
The Owl Bar
1 E Chase St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Cuban Panini
|$16.00
Slow-roasted mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, spicy mustard, bread and butter pickles, brioche
|Belvedere Burger
|$16.00
All beef burger, lettuce, tomato,
onion, potato roll
|Original
|$17.00
Marinara sauce, mozzarella,
parmesan, oregano
FRENCH FRIES
Wet City
223 W. Chase Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
fried chicken breast, pickles, Nashville pork hot sauce, pickled red onion, shredduce (shredded lettuce), fries
|Ribeye Cheesesteak
|$16.00
premium shaved ribeye, sautéed onion, Cooper sharp whiz, sub roll, fries.
|Cool Ranch Mac & Cheese (vegetarian)
|$10.00
cavatappi noodles, white cheese sauce, herbs, onions, crunchy Cool Ranch Dorito topping. Super feeling.
PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
1205 W. Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Single Impossible Burger
Lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)
|Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (530 CAL.)
|Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
Red Emma's Bookstore Coffeehouse
1225 Cathedral St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Vegan Mac & Cheez
|$5.00
Vegan MAC! Penne pasta smothered in addictive, salty, nutritional yeasty cheez sauce goodness. (V, NF, but contains gluten and a tiny amount of soy)
|Italian Panini
|$8.00
A modern twist on the deli classic - Yves vegan cold cut deli trio with mayo, onions, pepperoncini, arugula, and Violife provolone on a sesame loaf, pressed and melty. Also, we know technically in italian ‘panini’ is the plural of ‘panino.’ Don’t @ us.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
The best vegan chocolate chip cookies, as far as we are concerned! Contains gluten.
Mera Kitchen Collective
1301 North Calvert Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Jus de Bissap
|$4.00
Fresh juice with hibiscus, pineapple, ginger and mint.
|Falafel Salad Bowl
|$13.00
Iman's falafel served over a fattoush salad with greens, tomato, cucmber, smoked eggplant mutubal, pita and a lemon mint dressing. Vegan. Can be GF.
|Spicy Garlic Fries
|$4.00
Handcut fries with housemade toum (whipped garlic sauce). Can be served without spice upon request. Vegan, gf.
The Brewer's Art
1106 N Charles St Suite 100, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Mac and Cheese
|$10.00
Another local favorite, our house-made mac and cheese topped with Ritz crackers
|Rosemary Garlic Fries
|$6.00
Our crowd pleaser. Twice-cooked potato tossed with fresh garlic and rosemary, served the Belgian way with mayonnaise
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
romaine hearts, croutons, classic anchovy dressing, parmesan