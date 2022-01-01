Go
Toast

The 13th Floor

Come in and enjoy!

1 E Chase St

Avg 4.5 (52 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Groups
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering

Location

1 E Chase St

Baltimore MD

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dooby's

No reviews yet

A Korean-inspired neighborhood cafe.

Unity Bar & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Owl Bar

No reviews yet

Located in the Historic Belvedere the Owl Bar has 100+ years of serving Baltimore's finest diners and bar-goers. With an brick oven, stained glass and original brick the Owl Bar offers a rich history and delicious food and drink!

Neo Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston