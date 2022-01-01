Go
Toast

Indochine Vietnamese Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!!

SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES

1015 N. Charles St • $

Avg 4 (385 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1015 N. Charles St

Baltimore MD

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Brewer's Art

No reviews yet

Great food and beer in mid-town Baltimore!

The Manor

No reviews yet

The Manor, an eclectic venue on the cutting edge of style - features a vast selection of worldly cuisine, EDM and house music, weekend entertainment & Baltimore's #1 voted drag brunch.

Minato Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

Minato, a place where u can find a modern twist on traditional Japanese style cuisine. Come in and enjoy an elegant atmosphere, vibrant music, lively crowd, inventive cocktails, and sushi from the highest-grade fresh fish available. Voted #1 sushi bar by Baltimore City Paper six times and by Baltimore Magazine twice, nominated as one of the top 5 Best International Cuisine Restaurants in Maryland, and inducted in the Restaurant Association of Maryland's Hospitality Hall of Honor, Minato has hailed as a stable in the Mount Vernon community. If you aren’t a fan of sushi, you can also enjoy a variety of cooked cuisine as well, ranging from inventive dumplings to stewed soups. Either way, Minato aims to provide an enjoyable, delicious, and memorable experience.

Never On Sunday

No reviews yet

We serve Greek, Italian and American cuisine and have been serving Baltimore for over 50 years.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston