Wet City

Brewery + Full Bar + Restaurant + Package Goods To Go.

FRENCH FRIES

223 W. Chase Street • $$

Avg 4 (151 reviews)

Popular Items

Confit Chicken Wings$14.00
Slow cooked and then deep fried making these wings both crispy and tender. Comes with a choice of sauce and a side of celery and dressing.
Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
fried chicken breast, pickles, Nashville pork hot sauce, pickled red onion, shredduce (shredded lettuce), fries
Cool Ranch Mac & Cheese$10.00
cavatappi noodles, white cheese sauce, herbs, onions, crunchy Cool Ranch Dorito topping. Super feeling.
Oklahoma Burger$14.00
double smash patties (Creekstone Farms beef) cooked with onions, American cheese, pickle, fancy sauce, potato roll, garlic fries.
Burger$14.00
double patty smash burger (Creekstone Farms beef) with American cheese, shaved onion, shredduce (shredded lettuce), house bread & butter pickles, fancy sauce, garlic fries. *Winner of Baltimore Magazine's Reader's Choice Best Of - Best Burger.
Ribeye Cheesesteak$16.00
premium shaved ribeye, sautéed onion, Cooper sharp whiz, sub roll, fries.
Hot Honey Brussels$8.00
brussels sprouts, honey sriracha sauce, crispy Old Bay onion straws
Fried Pickles$7.00
Breaded and fried pickle chips with buffalo ranch dipping sauce.
Kimchi Tots$9.00
tots, kimchi, garlic mayo, sriracha, scallions
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

223 W. Chase Street

Baltimore MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

