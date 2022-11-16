Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Owl Bar at The Belvedere

492 Reviews

$$

1 E Chase St

Baltimore, MD 21202

Popular Items

Belvedere Burger
Belvedere Bird
Owl Bar Wings

Starters

Nachos

$14.00

Chips, pepper jack cheese sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole

Duck Fat Fries

$10.00

Fried rosemary, truffle salt, shaved pecorino, truffle aioli

Baked Brie

$18.00

Brie en croute, local honey, apples, raspberry melba, grapes, crostini

Chip Trio

$9.00

Chips, pico de gallo, guacamole, queso

Crab & Artichoke Dip

$16.00

Jumbo lump crab, artichokes, cheeses, carrots, celery, crostini

Crispy Calamari Fresno

$18.00

Flash-fried calamari, fresno peppers, thai chili dipping sauce

Crab & Corn Hush Puppies

$12.00

Jumbo lump crab, corn, whipped Old Bay® honey butter

Crab Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Jumbo lump crab, cavatappi, 4-cheese sauce, breadcrumbs

Owl Bar Wings

$17.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$18.00

crab and corn hash

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

Bleu cheese coleslaw

Beignets

$13.00

Belvedere Biscuits

$11.00

Salads

Belvedere Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, English cucumber, carrots, red onions, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, sliced steak, roasted potatoes, grape tomatoes, egg, bleu cheese crumble, fried shallots, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine hearts, parmesan, romano, fried capers, croutons, house-made caesar dressing

Berry salad

$17.00

Caprese Salad

$16.00

Heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, basil, sea salt

Roasted Veggie Salad

$15.00

Spinach, roasted squash, tomato, red onion, mushrooms, goat cheese, toasted pine nuts

Soups

Maryland Crab Soup - Cup

$9.00

Maryland Crab Soup - Bowl

$11.00

Handhelds

Belvedere Burger

$17.00

All beef burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato roll

Crab Cake Sandwich

$25.00

Jumbo lump crab cake, lettuce, tomato, Old Bay® aioli

Cuban Panini

$16.00

Slow-roasted mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, spicy mustard, bread and butter pickles, brioche

Roasted Vegetable Panini

$17.00

Mozzarella, roasted red pepper aioli, focaccia

Truffle Burger

$18.00

Prosciutto & Mozzarella Panini

$17.00

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil pesto

Belvedere Bird

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast, honey mustard, bacon, fried shallots, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato

Entrees

Crab Cake Platter

$31.00

5 oz. crab cake, roasted fingerlings, grilled asparagus, Old Bay tarter sauce

NY Strip

$28.00

8 oz. grilled strip, garlic mashed potatoes, pearl onion demi-glace, brocolini

Tuscan Shrimp & Chicken

$22.00

angel hair pasta, sundried tomatoes, spinach, shallots, white wine butter sauce

Maple & Mirin Glazed Salmon

$22.00

Stir-fried vegetables

Sweet Potato Gnocchi

$18.00

roasted cauliflower, coconut red-curry broth

Brick Oven Pizza

Original

$17.00

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, oregano

Meat Lovers

$21.00

Marinara, Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ground beef, mozzarella

Roasted Vegetable Pizza

$18.00

Marinara, mozzarella

Anna's

$20.00

Crab Dip Pizza

$23.00

mozzarella, parmesan, artichoke

Caprese Pizza

$20.00

Olive oil, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomato, basil

Sides

Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Truffle Parmesan Chips

$7.00

Half Caesar Salad

$7.00

Roasted Fingerlings

$7.00

Steamed Broccoli

$7.00

Side Duck Fat Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Side Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Tacos

Duck Tacos

$14.00

Roasted duck, smoked gouda, peach pico, cilantro lime aioli

Pork Carnitas

$13.00

Slow-roasted mojo pork, poblano, pineapple, Cotija

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

DRAFT

Austin Eastsider Original

$7.50

Boulevarde Tank 7

$8.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Heavy Seas Hydra's Haze

$7.00

Mcnultys Irish Stout

$6.00

Wild little thing Sierra Nevada

$7.00

Mcnulty

$5.00

Angry Orchard Cider

$7.50Out of stock

Hysteria Tipping point Wh

$7.50

Stella

$7.50

Allagash White

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00

Guinness Blonde

$8.00

Steady eddy

$7.50Out of stock

Union Hoof Holler

$7.50

Owl Lager

$7.00

Loose Cannon

$7.00Out of stock

Green Machine IPA

$8.00

WARLOCK PUMPKIN

$8.00

Union Foxy IPA

$8.00

Hard rock Cranberry Cider

$8.00

Union lager

$7.00

Pumpkin Fear Flying dog

$8.00

SIERRA Nevada Celebration

$7.00

BOTTLE BEERS

Nati Boh can

$3.25

Miller Lite

$6.00

Corona Extra

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

High Moon Blk Cherry

$7.50

High Moon Grapefruit

$7.50

Michelob Ultra

$7.50

Stella Artois

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Loose Cannon

$7.00

Natty Boh Bottles

$7.50

cocktails

Bees knees

$8.00

Leprechaun

$11.00

Radler

$9.00

Peachie charming goose

$11.00

Spiked Tea

$10.00

Dominiontini

$8.00

PEAKNESS

$14.00

BL EYED SUSAN

$15.00

Black Widow

$11.00

Midnight Martini

$10.00

Royal Blush

$13.00

Mangosta

$12.00

Maracuya

$13.00

App's

Potstickers special

$8.00

mac & cheese special

$9.00

Entrees

stuffed bell pepper

$18.00

crab stuffed salmon

$21.00

Dessert

green potion creme Brulee

$9.00

Drinks

Spiked tea

$10.00

midnight Martini

$10.00

black widow

$11.00

radler

$8.00

limoncello shot

$3.00

Witching hour

witching widow

$10.00

radler witching

$8.00

Midnight witching

$9.00

witching tea

$9.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:30 am
Restaurant info

Located in the Historic Belvedere the Owl Bar has 100+ years of serving Baltimore's finest diners and bar-goers. With an brick oven, stained glass and original brick the Owl Bar offers a rich history and delicious food and drink!

Location

1 E Chase St, Baltimore, MD 21202

Directions

