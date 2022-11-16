The Owl Bar at The Belvedere
492 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:30 am
Restaurant info
Located in the Historic Belvedere the Owl Bar has 100+ years of serving Baltimore's finest diners and bar-goers. With an brick oven, stained glass and original brick the Owl Bar offers a rich history and delicious food and drink!
Location
1 E Chase St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Gallery