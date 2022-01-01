Fells Point restaurants you'll love
Fells Point's top cuisines
Must-try Fells Point restaurants
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fat Tiger / Old Boy
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Old Fashioned HH
|$7.00
Old Forester 86, cane sugar, Angostura bitters, orange peel, brandied cherry
|Fat Tiger Burger
|$13.00
two 3.5-oz beef patties, american cheese, pickles, onion, bibb lettuce, mustard-thyme aioli, brioche bun, side of hand-cut fries w/ ketchup
|Clementine Crush
|$11.00
Rocktown Vodka, Cointreau, mandarin shrub, lemon, club soda
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Alexander’s Tavern
710 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Alexander Burger
|$14.00
Our 8oz. grade A signature blend burger grilled to your liking with your choice of American, cheddar, or Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a potato kaiser roll
|MD Crab Tots
|$14.00
Tater tots with crab dip, Jack cheese, and crab dusted with Old Bay
|Impossible Burger
|$15.50
A meatless, plant-based burger that cooks, looks, and tastes just like a real burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion and pickles on a potato kaiser roll
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Riptide · Fells Point
1718 Thames St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Firecracker Shrimp
|$14.00
Jumbo fried shrimp with a house-made firecracker sauce and sriracha drizzle
|Crab Balls
|$12.00
Local crab meat with fresh citrus and herbs, red peppers, served with a side of cherry pepper remoulade
|Wings
|$13.00
8 piece chicken wings, assorted with drums and flats.
Choice of flavors:
buffalo, bourbon, bayside blend, or Thai sweet Chili. Served with either ranch or blue cheese
SANDWICHES
Ekiben
1622 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|THE NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BUN
|$12.95
Taiwanese curry fried chicken thigh topped with spicy sambal mayo, pickles, and fresh herbs
|TOFU BRAH BUN
|$12.95
Tofu, spicy peanut sauce, mango/papaya/carrot slaw, fresh herbs, roasted aromatics
|THE SPICY NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BUN
|$12.95
Taiwanese curry fried chicken dusted with Ethiopian spices, topped with spicy sambal mayo, pickles, and fresh herbs
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Connie's Chicken and Waffles Broadway
1640 AliceAnna St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Shrimp and Waffles
|$15.00
Choose a Protein
|Chicken and Waffles
|$11.00
Choose a Protein
|2pc Chicken Box
|$8.00
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Todd Conner's
700 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Camden Cheesesteak
|$11.00
Thinly sliced beef, onions, and american cheese on a hoagie roll.
|BTO Burger
|$9.00
An 8 oz. prime Angus beef burger or a black bean veggie burger lettuce, tomato, and onion on a kaiser roll. Additional toppings available.
|BTO Grilled Cheese
|$7.00
Includes your choice of bread and cheese. Additional toppings available.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Teavolve Cafe
1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Cheese Grits
|$4.50
savory cheddar cheese grits topped with grated sharp cheddar cheddar cheese
|Shrimp & Grits
|$19.00
sharp cheddar cheese grits, diced canadian bacon, diced bell peppers
& red onions in a spicy cayenne/butter/cream sauce
|Breakfast Panini
|$7.50
eggs, canadian bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, ciabatta, served with fresh fruit
Papi's Tacos - Fells Point
1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$8.50
Comal grilled flour tortilla filled with queso fundido and queso de Oaxaca, garnished with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo.
|Queso Fundido
|$8.00
Queso chihuahua and cotija spiked with poblano, jalapeno, Mexican green onions and mulato chiles. Served with house chips.
|Enchiladas
|$8.00
Trio of corn or flour tortillas wrapped with queso fundido. Topped with queso Chihuahua and your choice of salsa.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
811 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Abbey Wings
|$13.00
|Crab Tots
|$13.00
|Chicken Tenders (4) with fries
|$10.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sal and Son's Seafood
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|ASIAN GLAZED GRILLED SALMON
|$12.99
|FISH & CHIPS
|$12.50
|Tilapia Sandwich
|$6.50
One Stop Fried Chicken & Subs
750 E 25th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|4 Whole Wings
|$5.99
|Small Fries
|$1.99
|2 pc Chicken Meal
|$5.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Point In Fells
1738 Thames St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|OG Burger
|$17.00
8oz house ground burger, provolone, lettuce, tomato, special sauce, hand cut fries
|Seafood Club
|$26.00
Club Style Sandwich with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Lobster & Shrimp Salad, Crab Cake & Old Bay Aioli
|Buffalo Chicken Sammie
|$17.00
Fried Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch & Lettuce. Choice of wrap or brioche roll
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kippo Ramen
606 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Tonkotsu White
|$12.50
Hakata style pork broth ramen, simplistic and delicious.
Straight Noodles
|Spicy Miso Ramen
|$14.00
Miso ramen finished with spicy paste and spicy oil.
|Spicy Tonkotsu
|$13.00
Tonkotsu seasoned with spicy paste and finished with a drizzle of spicy oil.
Wavy Noodles
NOODLES
THAI STREET
1640 Aliceanna St #11, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Panang
coconut milk, broccoli, lime leaf, panang curry
|Pad See Ew
broad rice noodle, egg, broccoli
|Basil Fried Rice
basil, onion, bell pepper, young peppercorn
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pie in the Sky
716 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Popular items
|14" Fells' Pie
Pie’s tomato sauce, ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella and provolone blend, roasted red peppers and caramelized onions.
|Herbed Bread Sticks
|$6.95
Freshly baked bread sticks topped with garlic herbed sauce and Parmigiano Reggiano served with homemade marinara.
|Meatball Sandwich
|$11.95
Meatballs, marinara, mozzarella and Parmigiano Reggiano. Served on focaccia bread.
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.99
|Bang Bang (grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar band bang sauce flour wrap)
|$6.25
|Utz Potato Chips
|$0.60
SEAFOOD • SALADS
The Black Olive
814 S Bond St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Grilled Sardines in Grape Leaves
|$12.00
Fresh sardines fileted & wrapped in grape leaves and brushed with olive oil, grilled to perfection!
|Whole Mediterranean Sea Bass
|$32.00
This Mediterranean favorite known as Lavraki, Bronzini, or Loup de Mare feeds on shrimp, which comes through in the taste. It is low in oil content and slightly flaky, but firm, in texture. Grilled.
|Collossal Kalamata Olives
|$3.00
Marinated and seasoned Kalamata olives
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point
722 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Crab Dip
|$18.00
house-made recipe with toasted baguette and celery sticks
|Sliders (3)
|$11.50
choice of cheeseburger with sauteed onion and pickle, chicken salad, or pulled pork
|Pretzel Tray
|$10.00
large soft pretzel served with bacon jam and beer cheese
TAPAS
Barcocina
1629 Thames St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Oaxaca Guacamole
|$10.00
Avocado, Shallot, Lemon, Lime, Jalapeno, Cilantro
|Korean Beef Tacos
|$14.00
Three Tacos. Spice Braised Shortrib, Shredded Carrot & Red Cabbage, Green Mango & Papaya
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$7.00
Red Mole, Queso Cotija
Friends and Family
1634 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Mock Chicken Nuggets (V)
|$8.00
Crispy seitan nuggets served with our
vegan agave dijon bbq dipping sauce.
Vegan.
|Cool Beans Burrito (V/O)
|$12.00
Egg OR tofu scramble, seasoned black beans and chickpeas, spinach, brown rice, salsa verde. Vegan option.
|Neato Breakfast Burrito (V/O)
|$12.00
Egg OR tofu scramble, tater hash, broccoli,
pico de gallo salsa. Vegan option.
Sandlot
1000 Wills St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|NEWFit Summer Camp Donation
|$25.00
NEWfit Donation for Summer in the Sand Camp.
|NEWFit Summer Camp Donation (1 Kid for a Week!)
|$100.00
SALADS • NOODLES
honeygrow
1309 Dock St., Baltimore
|Popular items
|CYO Beef
|$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.