French
Duck Duck Goose Baltimore

929 Reviews

$$

814 S. Broadway

Baltimore, MD 21231

Chicklets

U-12 Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

Cheese Board

Charcuterie Board

Guacamole La Masion

$17.00

Fledglings

Burrata

$19.00

Charred Broccolini

$16.00

Duck Bucatini

$23.00

Escargot

$19.00

French Onion Soup

$17.00

Ratatouille

$16.00

Ratatouille With Fried Egg

$19.00

Beef Tartare

$21.00

Butter Lettuce Salad

$19.00

Ducking Entrees

French Rolled Omelete

$17.00

Parisian Gnocchi

$25.00

Steak Frites

$35.00

Chicken Forgione

$29.00

Short Rib Bourgogne

$57.00

Duck Confit

$32.00

Rohan Duck Breast

$36.00

Lamb Wellington

$47.00

Prime Tomahawk Steak

$175.00

Croque Madame

$25.00

Cauliflower Steak

$25.00

DDG Burger

$36.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$34.00

DDG Burger No Foie

$30.00

Add On Side Foie

$24.00

Side Shrimp

$20.00

$75 Chef Menu

$75.00

$85 Chef Tasting Menu

$85.00

Dessert

Choclate Coconut Mousse

$13.00

Bread Pudding

$13.00

Panna Cotta

$11.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$6.00

Sorbet

$6.00

Single Scoop

$3.50

Champagne Sorbet Float

$13.00

Open Food

As Ready

All Together

On The Fly

Sandwiches

Herb Roasted Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Sides

Truffle Mac

$9.00

Pomme Puree

$9.00

Duck Fat Frites

$9.00

Farmers Salad

$7.00

Side Foie

$24.00

Add Side Shrimp

$20.00

Summer Squash

$9.00

Rice Almondine

$9.00

Add On

Side Foie

$24.00

Side Shrimp

$20.00

The Ducking Entrees

Rolled Omlette

$18.00

DDG Burger

$36.00

Croque Madame

$21.00

Duck & Waffles

$29.00

Parisian Gnocchi

$23.00

Cote de Boeuf

$138.00

Baby Lettuce Salad

$15.00

Herb Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

French Dip

$25.00

Steak Frites

$35.00

$45 Chef Tasting Menu

$45.00

$65 Chef Tasting Menu

$65.00

SIDES

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Pomme Puree

$9.00

Farmers Salad

$9.00

Side Fries

$9.00

Summer Squash

$9.00

Side Mushrooms

$9.00

Side Beets

$9.00

BREAKFAST

French Omelet

$18.00

Crossiant

$7.00

Belgian Waffle

$15.00

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Yogurt Parfait

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Bemedict

$23.00

2 Eggs Any Style Entre

$17.00

Duck Confit and Waffles

$29.00

Breakfast Sides

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Duck Duck Goose brings a fresh take on the classic French brasserie, focusing on seasonal ingredients prepared through simple, time-honored cooking methods. Savor delicious, expertly-prepared cuisine spanning classical to modern Parisian influences. Our restaurant offers a casually elegant dining room, as well as an outdoor patio for the true bistro experience. Come experience Duck Duck Goose, Fells Point newest neighborhood gem.

814 S. Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231

