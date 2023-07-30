Popular Items

Oaxaca Guacamole

$11.00

Avocado, Shallot, Lemon, Lime, Jalapeno, Cilantro

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

spicy honey-citrus dressing | roasted peanuts

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Three Tacos. Shredded Lettuce, Chipotle Ranch, Tomato, Cucumber, Queso Fresco

DAILY DINNER

Dips

Barcocina Guacamole

$12.00

Fresh Basil, Roasted Garlic, Shallot, Shredded Queso Oaxaca, Pasilla-Lime-Balsamic Sauce

Extra Chips

Oaxaca Guacamole

$11.00

Avocado, Shallot, Lemon, Lime, Jalapeno, Cilantro

Queso Black Bean Dip

$11.00

Chihuahua Queso, Chorizo, Jalapeno

Queso Fundido

$11.00

smoked gouda, heavy cream, chipotle pepper, onion, garlic, paprika, cayenne, oregano

Salsa Roja

Salsa Roja

$7.00

SD Carrotts & Celery

$1.50

SD Oaxaca

$3.00
Chilled Elotes Dip

Chilled Elotes Dip

$11.00

Soup & Salads

Green Mango And Quinoa Salad

$12.00

Baby Greens, Jicama, Parsley, Cilantro, Tomato, Jalapeno, Shallot, Xvo, Citrus

Caesar Salad

$13.00

chopped romaine | brioche croutons | cotija cheese | pumpkin seeds | jalapeño Caeser dressing

Green Goddess Avocado Salad

$12.00

Platos

Flank steak over grilled cauliflower steak, carrot purée, cauliflower rice,Fresno mojo

Fried Calamari

$12.00

tomato jam | pickled fresno pepper mojo

Charred Steak

$19.00

flank steak | smoked smashed rosemary potatoes | charred onion chimichurri | house-made steak sauce

Shrimp Pasta

$18.00

lemon pepper shrimp | herb cotija cheese | jalapeño cream sauce

Tuna Tostadas

$15.00

yellowfin tuna | fried wonton | cilantro | jalapeños | soy sauce | avocado mousse | ginger | spicy mayonaisse

Salmon

$18.00

chicken & chorizo dirty rice | saffron | truffle chili aioli

Ancho Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00

Oaxaca Queso, Sweet Corn, Corn Creme, Salsa Verde

Sides

Veggie Rice Pilaf

$7.00

aspargus | onion | carrot | bell pepper | roasted tomato chili aioli

Jalapeno Skillet Cornbread

$8.00

ancho maple butter

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

spicy honey-citrus dressing | roasted peanuts

Ancho Fries

$7.00

Thin Cut French Fries, Ancho Chili Powder, Chipotle Mayo

Yucca Frites

$8.00

Fried Yucca, Pickle Red Onion Sauce, Cilantro Jalapeno Mayo

Tortillas

$1.00

Shrimp Side

$9.00

Side Salmon

$8.00

Tacos

Adobo Pork Tacos

$15.00

Three Tacos. adobo braised pulled pork | crema | queso fresco | pickled red onions | pineapple salsa

Bang Bang Cauliflower Tacos

$14.00

Three Tacos. Spicy Sweet Chili Sauce, Pickled Slaw, Sesame Seeds, Scallions

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Three Tacos. Shredded Lettuce, Chipotle Ranch, Tomato, Cucumber, Queso Fresco

Cheeseburger Tacos

$14.00

Three Tacos. Seasoned Ground Steak, Lettuce, Smoked Cheddar, Tomato, Pickled Shallots, Chipotle Mayo, Mango

Duck Birria Tacos

$16.00

braised shredded duck | onions | garlic | oaxaca cheese | cilantro | radish | duck fat consomé

Firecracker Shrimp

$16.00

Korean Beef Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

Three Tacos. Spice Braised Shortrib, Shredded Carrot & Red Cabbage, Green Mango & Papaya

Mexi - Asian Steak

$17.00

aji amarillo marinated chicken | shredded lettuce | Oaxaca | red onion | salsa verde

Peruvian Chicken Taco

$14.00

aji amarillo marinated chicken | shredded lettuce | Oaxaca | red onion | salsa verde

Rockfish Veracruz

$16.00

Smoked Mushroom Tacos

$14.00

smoked cremini, oyster & beech mushrooms | chipotle tomato sauce | lettuce | tomato | corn truffle sauce | sesame seeds | cilantro | salsa verde

Desserts

Warm Chocolate Ganache

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Crumble, Caramel, Blackberry

2 scoops of ice cream

$4.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Nutella Empanadas

$12.00

Specials

Chicharrones

$7.00

Empanadas

$15.00
Lobster Flautas

Lobster Flautas

$16.00Out of stock

fried flour tortilla | lobster | cream cheese | chihuahua queso garlic | onion | red pepper | red fresno mojo

Retail

T-Shirts

$20.00

Tank Top

$20.00

Hat

$44.00