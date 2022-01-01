Fells Point bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Fells Point

Fat Tiger / Old Boy image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fat Tiger / Old Boy

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (16 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Old Fashioned HH$7.00
Old Forester 86, cane sugar, Angostura bitters, orange peel, brandied cherry
Fat Tiger Burger$13.00
two 3.5-oz beef patties, american cheese, pickles, onion, bibb lettuce, mustard-thyme aioli, brioche bun, side of hand-cut fries w/ ketchup
Clementine Crush$11.00
Rocktown Vodka, Cointreau, mandarin shrub, lemon, club soda
More about Fat Tiger / Old Boy
Alexander’s Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Alexander’s Tavern

710 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Alexander Burger$14.00
Our 8oz. grade A signature blend burger grilled to your liking with your choice of American, cheddar, or Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a potato kaiser roll
MD Crab Tots$14.00
Tater tots with crab dip, Jack cheese, and crab dusted with Old Bay
Impossible Burger$15.50
A meatless, plant-based burger that cooks, looks, and tastes just like a real burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion and pickles on a potato kaiser roll
More about Alexander’s Tavern
Riptide · Fells Point image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Riptide · Fells Point

1718 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Jumbo fried shrimp with a house-made firecracker sauce and sriracha drizzle
Crab Balls$12.00
Local crab meat with fresh citrus and herbs, red peppers, served with a side of cherry pepper remoulade
Wings$13.00
8 piece chicken wings, assorted with drums and flats.
Choice of flavors:
buffalo, bourbon, bayside blend, or Thai sweet Chili. Served with either ranch or blue cheese
More about Riptide · Fells Point
Todd Conner's image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Todd Conner's

700 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Camden Cheesesteak$11.00
Thinly sliced beef, onions, and american cheese on a hoagie roll.
BTO Burger$9.00
An 8 oz. prime Angus beef burger or a black bean veggie burger lettuce, tomato, and onion on a kaiser roll. Additional toppings available.
BTO Grilled Cheese$7.00
Includes your choice of bread and cheese. Additional toppings available.
More about Todd Conner's
Papi's Tacos - Fells Point image

 

Papi's Tacos - Fells Point

1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Quesadilla$8.50
Comal grilled flour tortilla filled with queso fundido and queso de Oaxaca, garnished with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo.
Queso Fundido$8.00
Queso chihuahua and cotija spiked with poblano, jalapeno, Mexican green onions and mulato chiles. Served with house chips.
Enchiladas$8.00
Trio of corn or flour tortillas wrapped with queso fundido. Topped with queso Chihuahua and your choice of salsa.
More about Papi's Tacos - Fells Point
One Stop Fried Chicken & Subs image

 

One Stop Fried Chicken & Subs

750 E 25th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
4 Whole Wings$5.99
Small Fries$1.99
2 pc Chicken Meal$5.99
More about One Stop Fried Chicken & Subs
The Point In Fells image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Point In Fells

1738 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1571 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
OG Burger$17.00
8oz house ground burger, provolone, lettuce, tomato, special sauce, hand cut fries
Seafood Club$26.00
Club Style Sandwich with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Lobster & Shrimp Salad, Crab Cake & Old Bay Aioli
Buffalo Chicken Sammie$17.00
Fried Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch & Lettuce. Choice of wrap or brioche roll
More about The Point In Fells
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point image

 

Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

722 S Broadway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crab Dip$18.00
house-made recipe with toasted baguette and celery sticks
Sliders (3)$11.50
choice of cheeseburger with sauteed onion and pickle, chicken salad, or pulled pork
Pretzel Tray$10.00
large soft pretzel served with bacon jam and beer cheese
More about Barley's Backyard Fell's Point
Barcocina image

TAPAS

Barcocina

1629 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Oaxaca Guacamole$10.00
Avocado, Shallot, Lemon, Lime, Jalapeno, Cilantro
Korean Beef Tacos$14.00
Three Tacos. Spice Braised Shortrib, Shredded Carrot & Red Cabbage, Green Mango & Papaya
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$7.00
Red Mole, Queso Cotija
More about Barcocina
Friends and Family image

 

Friends and Family

1634 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (428 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mock Chicken Nuggets (V)$8.00
Crispy seitan nuggets served with our
vegan agave dijon bbq dipping sauce.
Vegan.
Cool Beans Burrito (V/O)$12.00
Egg OR tofu scramble, seasoned black beans and chickpeas, spinach, brown rice, salsa verde. Vegan option.
Neato Breakfast Burrito (V/O)$12.00
Egg OR tofu scramble, tater hash, broccoli,
pico de gallo salsa. Vegan option.
More about Friends and Family
:) image

 

:)

1718 Thames St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about :)
Duck Duck Goose image

 

Duck Duck Goose

814 S. Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Duck Duck Goose

