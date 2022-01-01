The Rockwell

Barcocina

With Executive Chef Marc Dixon, Barcocina features Mexican inspired cuisine with fresh ingredients and original twists meant to share among friends. Barcocina's cocktail list emphasizes fresh squeezed juices for next level freshness and taste. With amazing open air spaces and uninhibited views of the harbor, Barcocina is the premier place to eat, drink and socialize. The glass and aluminum garage door walls open to a panoramic view of the harbor. Each seat, indoor and outdoor, makes the harbor view a part of the Barcocina experience. Open for Brunch, Lunch, and Dinner daily, as well as late night with live DJs on Friday & Saturday nights makes Barcocina the go to place for all your dining and entertainment needs.

