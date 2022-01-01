Riverside restaurants you'll love
Riverside's top cuisines
Must-try Riverside restaurants
More about Southside Diner
FRENCH FRIES
Southside Diner
893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Fried Egg & Meat Sandwich
|$4.95
Choice of bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, scrapple, or canadian bacon
|Corned Beef Hash
|$11.25
Served with 2 eggs, any style
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.75
Chicken breast topped with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing
More about Wiley Gunters
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Wiley Gunters
823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Wings
|$13.50
10 Jumbo Wings with Celery and Blue Chesse
|Pretzel Sticks
|$8.00
4 Soft and Warm Pretzel Sticks served with Whole Grain Mustard, Honey Mustard and our Homemade Queso Dip
|Grilled Ribeye Sandwich
|$14.50
A Full 8oz Ribeye Steak Grilled to your liking with Crumbled Blue Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Sauteed Mushrooms and Horseradish Mayo on Grilled Ciabatta
More about Barfly’s
Barfly’s
620 East Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|HOUSE SALAD
|$9.00
Mixed greens, mushrooms, romaine, cucumbers, green peppers, tomatoes, red cabbage, onions, feta cheese, pepperoncinis, green & black olives
|EVERYTHING PIZZA
|$14.00
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives, a blend of parmesan & mozzarella cheese
|BUILD-YOUR-OWN PIZZA
|$11.00
Your choice of TWO CHEESE or WHITE pizza with toppings of your choice. Each topping is an additional $1.00
More about Amber
Amber
900 E Fort Ave Suite 109, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Prosciutto Flat
|$13.00
garlic butter, mozz, arrugula, balsamic
|Pretzel Pieces
|$6.00
Old Bay with beer cheese and mustard
|Wings
|$15.00
Choice of Jerk Seasoning (wet) or Old Bay Hot Sauce (wet)
More about On Brazilian Time
On Brazilian Time
1302 Key Hwy, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Espetinho Sampler
|$19.00
Mix of 3 different meat skewers served with BR Batata Frita!
|Pao de Queijo
|$6.00
BR Cheese Bread
(5 Pieces)
|Appetizer Sampler
|$14.50
Little taste of Brazil
(2x Coxinhas, 2x Coxinhas de Carne, 2X Risoles de 3 Queijo, 2x Kibes & 2x Bolinhos de Bacalhau)
More about Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen
745 E. Fort Ave., Baltimore
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma
|$12.97
Marinated and roasted chicken thighs served with pickled vegetables and our homemade green harissa
|(Cage Free) Chicken Kabobs
|$11.00
Cage free: marinated, grilled & skewered chicken kabobs, with tahini
|Farid's Falafel
|$8.02
Golden brown Coriander/Cumin seasoned Chick-pea patties, with tahini
More about Idle Hour Baltimore
Idle Hour Baltimore
201 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|February 5th Wine Tasting
|$54.50
This is a vaccinated only event that will be lifted to just 20 seats for everyone's safety. Abby Hopper will be our hostess, pouring six wines with accompanying food. Tickets are first come, first served and will sell out quickly!
More about Pokeono -Baltimore
Pokeono -Baltimore
849 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna
|$14.15
Ahi tuna, spicy aioli, avocado, cucumber, crispy onion, chili water
|Shoyu Classic\\ Tuna
|$12.65
Ahi tuna, shoyu, sweet onion, scallion, sesame
|Californication
|$13.15
Shrimp, wasabi shoyu, cucumber, avocado, nori