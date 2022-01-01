Riverside restaurants you'll love

Riverside restaurants
Riverside's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Food Trucks
Greek
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Must-try Riverside restaurants

Southside Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Southside Diner

893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Egg & Meat Sandwich$4.95
Choice of bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, scrapple, or canadian bacon
Corned Beef Hash$11.25
Served with 2 eggs, any style
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.75
Chicken breast topped with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing
More about Southside Diner
Wiley Gunters image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wiley Gunters

823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$13.50
10 Jumbo Wings with Celery and Blue Chesse
Pretzel Sticks$8.00
4 Soft and Warm Pretzel Sticks served with Whole Grain Mustard, Honey Mustard and our Homemade Queso Dip
Grilled Ribeye Sandwich$14.50
A Full 8oz Ribeye Steak Grilled to your liking with Crumbled Blue Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Sauteed Mushrooms and Horseradish Mayo on Grilled Ciabatta
More about Wiley Gunters
Barfly’s image

 

Barfly’s

620 East Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
HOUSE SALAD$9.00
Mixed greens, mushrooms, romaine, cucumbers, green peppers, tomatoes, red cabbage, onions, feta cheese, pepperoncinis, green & black olives
EVERYTHING PIZZA$14.00
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives, a blend of parmesan & mozzarella cheese
BUILD-YOUR-OWN PIZZA$11.00
Your choice of TWO CHEESE or WHITE pizza with toppings of your choice. Each topping is an additional $1.00
More about Barfly’s
Amber image

 

Amber

900 E Fort Ave Suite 109, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Prosciutto Flat$13.00
garlic butter, mozz, arrugula, balsamic
Pretzel Pieces$6.00
Old Bay with beer cheese and mustard
Wings$15.00
Choice of Jerk Seasoning (wet) or Old Bay Hot Sauce (wet)
More about Amber
On Brazilian Time image

 

On Brazilian Time

1302 Key Hwy, Baltimore

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Espetinho Sampler$19.00
Mix of 3 different meat skewers served with BR Batata Frita!
Pao de Queijo$6.00
BR Cheese Bread
(5 Pieces)
Appetizer Sampler$14.50
Little taste of Brazil
(2x Coxinhas, 2x Coxinhas de Carne, 2X Risoles de 3 Queijo, 2x Kibes & 2x Bolinhos de Bacalhau)
More about On Brazilian Time
Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen

745 E. Fort Ave., Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (400 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma$12.97
Marinated and roasted chicken thighs served with pickled vegetables and our homemade green harissa
(Cage Free) Chicken Kabobs$11.00
Cage free: marinated, grilled & skewered chicken kabobs, with tahini
Farid's Falafel$8.02
Golden brown Coriander/Cumin seasoned Chick-pea patties, with tahini
More about Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen
Idle Hour Baltimore image

 

Idle Hour Baltimore

201 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
February 5th Wine Tasting$54.50
This is a vaccinated only event that will be lifted to just 20 seats for everyone's safety. Abby Hopper will be our hostess, pouring six wines with accompanying food. Tickets are first come, first served and will sell out quickly!
More about Idle Hour Baltimore
Restaurant banner

 

Pokeono -Baltimore

849 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Tuna$14.15
Ahi tuna, spicy aioli, avocado, cucumber, crispy onion, chili water
Shoyu Classic\\ Tuna$12.65
Ahi tuna, shoyu, sweet onion, scallion, sesame
Californication$13.15
Shrimp, wasabi shoyu, cucumber, avocado, nori
More about Pokeono -Baltimore

