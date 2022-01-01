York restaurants you'll love
More about Holy Hound Taproom
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Holy Hound Taproom
57 West Market Street, York
|Popular items
|Disco Fries
|$10.00
|Pierogies
|$8.00
|Ramen
|$8.00
More about Taco House
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Taco House
180 Leader Heights Rd. Unit 10, York
|Popular items
|Burrito Bowl
|$7.95
Rice and bean base with your choice of meat and toppings. Smalls are 7 inches and larges are 9 inches.
|Hard Taco
Corn tortilla fried into a shell with your choice of filling and toppings
|Loaded Burrito
|$7.95
12 inch tortilla with your choice of meat, pico, peppers, shredded cheese, sour cream, and salsa verde.
More about Viet Thai Cafe
Viet Thai Cafe
2535 E Market St, East York
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$9.95
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, vegetables, and bean sprouts with choice of chicken, shrimp or pork
|Chicken Satay
|$9.50
Grilled chicken strips marinated in lemongrass and tumeric served over Thai fried rice and smothered in peanut sauce and steamed broccoli
|Curry and Coconut Milk
|$10.95
Simmered with vegetables in coconut broth with tofu, chicken, or beef
More about The SteakOut
The SteakOut
1277 W. Market St., York
|Popular items
|6" LUNCH Steak Philly
|$8.00
Tender ribeye slices seasoned and chopped the authentic Philly way! Then packed into the 6" Philly favorite Amorosos roll!
|12" Steak Surf N Turf
|$15.00
Juicy steamed shrimp seasoned with Old Bay added to our Philly steak!
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.50
Juicy all white meat tenderloin chicken strips fried to a golden perfection!
More about Doughy B's
Doughy B's
1239 Roosevelt Ave, West York
|Popular items
|Small Sub/Cheesesteak w/ Fries & Drink
|$8.99
|2 Liter
|$3.99
|Pizza Burger
|$10.99
More about Murph's Study Hall
Murph's Study Hall
850 Jessop Place, York
|Popular items
|Cheese Fries w/ Ranch
|$5.99
French Fries topped with Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses and a Side of Ranch
|Chicken Cheesesteak Sub with Fried Onions w/ Old Bay Chips
|$10.49
Chopped Chicken steak with Fried Onions, American cheese and Mayo
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.99
Chicken Breast, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses
More about The Fig & Barrel Pub
PIZZA • BBQ
The Fig & Barrel Pub
25-27 W Market St, York
|Popular items
|Classic Margherita
|$11.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, house hand stretched fresh mozzarella & fresh basil
|Fig and Pig
|$18.50
Mascarpone, fig, prosciutto, fresh arugula & balsamic reduction drizzle
|Veggie
|$11.50
Vegan pesto sauce & roasted seasonal vegetables
More about Our Place Restaurant
SANDWICHES
Our Place Restaurant
2935 East Prospect Road, York
|Popular items
|F.T Strawberry cheesecake
|$5.99
|Bacon
|$3.00
|Chili Con Carne
More about ROOST Uncommon Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
ROOST Uncommon Kitchen
35 West Market Street, York
|Popular items
|Croissant King
|$10.95
choice of maple sausage or crispy
bacon, scrambled egg, croissant,
Cooper sharp cheese
|The Roost Special
|$13.95
scratch biscuit with apricot butter, crispy hashbrowns, crispy fried chicken, sausage gravy, and queso, topped with a fried egg.
|Chicken & Waffles
|$13.95
Crispy fried chicken, maple infused waffle, apricot butter, house syrup
More about Fresh Start Restaurant
Fresh Start Restaurant
4345 West Market Street, York
|Popular items
|Latte
|$3.95
Two shots of rich and flavorful espresso combined with steamed milk. 16 oz.
|Eggs
|$4.75
two eggs any style served with home fries and choice of toast
|Flavored Latte
|$4.45
Two shots of rich and flavorful espresso combined with steamed milk and customized with choice of flavors. 16 oz.
More about White Rose Bar & Grill - Bridgewater
White Rose Bar & Grill - Bridgewater
601 Chestnut Hill Road, York
More about Dallastown Family Restaurant
Dallastown Family Restaurant
2695 South Queen Street, York
More about Global Cafe - East York
Global Cafe - East York
2300 E. Market St., York
More about Rockfish Public House
Rockfish Public House
110 N. George St, York