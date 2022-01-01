York restaurants you'll love

York restaurants
Toast
  York

Must-try York restaurants

Holy Hound Taproom image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Holy Hound Taproom

57 West Market Street, York

Avg 4.5 (1132 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Disco Fries$10.00
Pierogies$8.00
Ramen$8.00
More about Holy Hound Taproom
Taco House image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Taco House

180 Leader Heights Rd. Unit 10, York

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito Bowl$7.95
Rice and bean base with your choice of meat and toppings. Smalls are 7 inches and larges are 9 inches.
Hard Taco
Corn tortilla fried into a shell with your choice of filling and toppings
Loaded Burrito$7.95
12 inch tortilla with your choice of meat, pico, peppers, shredded cheese, sour cream, and salsa verde.
More about Taco House
Viet Thai Cafe image

 

Viet Thai Cafe

2535 E Market St, East York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pad Thai$9.95
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, vegetables, and bean sprouts with choice of chicken, shrimp or pork
Chicken Satay$9.50
Grilled chicken strips marinated in lemongrass and tumeric served over Thai fried rice and smothered in peanut sauce and steamed broccoli
Curry and Coconut Milk$10.95
Simmered with vegetables in coconut broth with tofu, chicken, or beef
More about Viet Thai Cafe
The SteakOut image

 

The SteakOut

1277 W. Market St., York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6" LUNCH Steak Philly$8.00
Tender ribeye slices seasoned and chopped the authentic Philly way! Then packed into the 6" Philly favorite Amorosos roll!
12" Steak Surf N Turf$15.00
Juicy steamed shrimp seasoned with Old Bay added to our Philly steak!
Chicken Tenders$7.50
Juicy all white meat tenderloin chicken strips fried to a golden perfection!
More about The SteakOut
Doughy B's image

 

Doughy B's

1239 Roosevelt Ave, West York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Sub/Cheesesteak w/ Fries & Drink$8.99
2 Liter$3.99
Pizza Burger$10.99
More about Doughy B's
Murph's Study Hall image

 

Murph's Study Hall

850 Jessop Place, York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Fries w/ Ranch$5.99
French Fries topped with Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses and a Side of Ranch
Chicken Cheesesteak Sub with Fried Onions w/ Old Bay Chips$10.49
Chopped Chicken steak with Fried Onions, American cheese and Mayo
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Chicken Breast, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses
More about Murph's Study Hall
The Fig & Barrel Pub image

PIZZA • BBQ

The Fig & Barrel Pub

25-27 W Market St, York

Avg 4.2 (214 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Margherita$11.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, house hand stretched fresh mozzarella & fresh basil
Fig and Pig$18.50
Mascarpone, fig, prosciutto, fresh arugula & balsamic reduction drizzle
Veggie$11.50
Vegan pesto sauce & roasted seasonal vegetables
More about The Fig & Barrel Pub
The SteakOut image

 

The SteakOut

2813 E Prospect Rd. Suite 1, York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6" LUNCH Steak Philly$8.00
Tender ribeye slices seasoned and chopped the authentic Philly way! Then packed into the 6” Philly favorite Amorosos roll!
Chicken Tenders$7.50
Juicy all white meat tenderloin chicken strips fried to a golden perfection!
12" Steak Philly$12.25
Tender ribeye slices seasoned and chopped the authentic Philly way! Then packed into the 12" Philly favorite Amorosos roll!
More about The SteakOut
Our Place Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

Our Place Restaurant

2935 East Prospect Road, York

Avg 4.4 (960 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
F.T Strawberry cheesecake$5.99
Bacon$3.00
Chili Con Carne
More about Our Place Restaurant
ROOST Uncommon Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

ROOST Uncommon Kitchen

35 West Market Street, York

Avg 4.7 (1426 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Croissant King$10.95
choice of maple sausage or crispy
bacon, scrambled egg, croissant,
Cooper sharp cheese
The Roost Special$13.95
scratch biscuit with apricot butter, crispy hashbrowns, crispy fried chicken, sausage gravy, and queso, topped with a fried egg.
Chicken & Waffles$13.95
Crispy fried chicken, maple infused waffle, apricot butter, house syrup
More about ROOST Uncommon Kitchen
Fresh Start Restaurant image

 

Fresh Start Restaurant

4345 West Market Street, York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$3.95
Two shots of rich and flavorful espresso combined with steamed milk. 16 oz.
Eggs$4.75
two eggs any style served with home fries and choice of toast
Flavored Latte$4.45
Two shots of rich and flavorful espresso combined with steamed milk and customized with choice of flavors. 16 oz.
More about Fresh Start Restaurant
Primo Pizza by Ryan - York image

 

Primo Pizza by Ryan - York

2889 Whiteboard Rd, York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Primo Pizza by Ryan - York
White Rose Bar & Grill - Bridgewater image

 

White Rose Bar & Grill - Bridgewater

601 Chestnut Hill Road, York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about White Rose Bar & Grill - Bridgewater
White Rose Bar and Grill image

 

White Rose Bar and Grill

48 N Beaver Street, York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about White Rose Bar and Grill
Albertos Pizza image

 

Albertos Pizza

2736 S Queen St, York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Albertos Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Dallastown Family Restaurant

2695 South Queen Street, York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Dallastown Family Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Global Cafe - East York

2300 E. Market St., York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Global Cafe - East York
Restaurant banner

 

Rockfish Public House

110 N. George St, York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Rockfish Public House

