Gettysburg restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • Gettysburg

Must-try Gettysburg restaurants

Appalachian Brewing Company

 

Appalachian Brewing Company

70 Presidential Circle, Gettysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Handmade Tater Tots$9.00
Shredded taters mixed with bacon, cheddar jack cheese and fresh scallions. Served with ranch for dipping.
Brew Wings$16.00
Adult Chicken Fingers & Fries$13.00
Gloryridge Tavern & Grill

 

Gloryridge Tavern & Grill

685 Camp Gettysburg Road, Gettysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LARGE 16" PIZZA$14.95
Hand tossed garlic Parmesan Crust. Pick from a variety of different toppings!
FRIED RAVIOLI$7.00
Served with Marinara for Dipping
CAESAR SALAD$8.95
Dinner plate size fresh Caesar Salad. Add on chicken or salmon.
Mela Kitchen

 

Mela Kitchen

1865 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Artichoke Heart$14.00
garlic toum / arugula
Pair with Atomic Dog Fusion
*Vegan*
*Gluten Free*
Mela Burger$16.00
6oz House Ground Wagyu/Aged Cheddar/Bacon/Tomato Jam/Shaved Onion/Cider Aioli/Brioche Roll
Pepperoni$15.00
pepperoni / tomato sauce / three cheese / mozzarella
The Upper Crust

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Upper Crust

19 York St., Gettysburg

Avg 3.8 (484 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Margherita$16.00
Upper Crust tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.
The Pepperoni$17.00
Upper Crust tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, ricotta cheese, and mild, smooth thinly-sliced
pepperoni.
The Four Cheese$17.00
Fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, ricotta cheese, fontina, with an herb mix and oven roasted garlic.
Appalachian Brewing Company

 

Appalachian Brewing Company

259 Steinwehr Avenue, Gettysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Handmade Tater Tots$9.00
Shredded taters mixed with bacon, cheddar jack cheese and fresh scallions. Served with ranch for dipping.
Brewers Mac & Cheese$13.00
Side Salad$4.00
Ernie's Texas Lunch

 

Ernie's Texas Lunch

58 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$4.99
Golden Brown Breaded Chicken Filet, choose a Round Roll or other breads, and Toppings to complete a delicious treat.
Original Ernie's Burger
Ernie's Burger, Local Beef, Ground and Patted Fresh every day, as it always has been. Grilled to order, you can have the "Original Texas Style" with Classic Yellow Mustard, Signature Recipe Chili Sauce, and Freshly Chopped White Onions. Or you may choose from over a Dozen Different Toppings to make Ernie's Burger Your Burger.
Original Texas Hot Weiner
The Original Texas Weiner, in a Natural casing with a Crispy Snap, "One With" is adorned with Classic Yellow Mustard, our Signature Recipe Chili Sauce, and Freshly Chopped Onions.
Gettysburg Chocolate Market

 

Gettysburg Chocolate Market

9 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Christmas Sprinkle Pretzel$3.50
1/4 LB Dark Chocolate Sea Salt$4.50
1/4 Lb Chocolate Straws$4.00
Gettysburg Eddie's

CHEESESTEAKS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gettysburg Eddie’s

217 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg

Avg 3.9 (1703 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon & Cheese Burger$13.00
Topped with Bacon, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Seasoned Waffle Fries or Steak Fries
Southwest Salad$14.00
Blackened Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes & Onions, Topped with Fried Tortilla Strips & Served with our Home Made Lime & Cilantro Vinaigrette
Crab & Shrimp Bisque
Our Homemade Creamy Crab & Shrimp Bisque. Choice of either a cup or bowl
Jack's Hard Cider Tasting Room

 

Jack's Hard Cider Tasting Room

1863 Gettysburg Village Drive Suite 420, Gettysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ultra Violet White$18.00
The Ugly Mug Cafe at Cockles Corner

SANDWICHES

The Ugly Mug Cafe at Cockles Corner

168 Carlisle St, Gettysburg

Avg 4.5 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Blue & Gray Bar & Grill

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue & Gray Bar & Grill

2 Baltimore St, Gettysburg

Avg 4 (522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
O'Rorke's

 

O'Rorke's

44 Steinwehr Avenue, Gettysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crab Pretzel$16.00
baked soft pretzels topped with crab dip, cheese, and Old Bay
Fried Pickles$11.00
fried dill pickles served with homemade Ranch
Reuben$14.00
grilled corned beef, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island, and sauerkraut. Served on grilled rye
