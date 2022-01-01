Gettysburg restaurants you'll love
Gettysburg's top cuisines
Must-try Gettysburg restaurants
More about Appalachian Brewing Company
Appalachian Brewing Company
70 Presidential Circle, Gettysburg
|Popular items
|Handmade Tater Tots
|$9.00
Shredded taters mixed with bacon, cheddar jack cheese and fresh scallions. Served with ranch for dipping.
|Brew Wings
|$16.00
|Adult Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$13.00
More about Gloryridge Tavern & Grill
Gloryridge Tavern & Grill
685 Camp Gettysburg Road, Gettysburg
|Popular items
|LARGE 16" PIZZA
|$14.95
Hand tossed garlic Parmesan Crust. Pick from a variety of different toppings!
|FRIED RAVIOLI
|$7.00
Served with Marinara for Dipping
|CAESAR SALAD
|$8.95
Dinner plate size fresh Caesar Salad. Add on chicken or salmon.
More about Mela Kitchen
Mela Kitchen
1865 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg
|Popular items
|Fried Artichoke Heart
|$14.00
garlic toum / arugula
Pair with Atomic Dog Fusion
*Vegan*
*Gluten Free*
|Mela Burger
|$16.00
6oz House Ground Wagyu/Aged Cheddar/Bacon/Tomato Jam/Shaved Onion/Cider Aioli/Brioche Roll
|Pepperoni
|$15.00
pepperoni / tomato sauce / three cheese / mozzarella
More about The Upper Crust
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Upper Crust
19 York St., Gettysburg
|Popular items
|The Margherita
|$16.00
Upper Crust tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.
|The Pepperoni
|$17.00
Upper Crust tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, ricotta cheese, and mild, smooth thinly-sliced
pepperoni.
|The Four Cheese
|$17.00
Fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, ricotta cheese, fontina, with an herb mix and oven roasted garlic.
More about Appalachian Brewing Company
Appalachian Brewing Company
259 Steinwehr Avenue, Gettysburg
|Popular items
|Handmade Tater Tots
|$9.00
Shredded taters mixed with bacon, cheddar jack cheese and fresh scallions. Served with ranch for dipping.
|Brewers Mac & Cheese
|$13.00
|Side Salad
|$4.00
More about Ernie's Texas Lunch
Ernie's Texas Lunch
58 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$4.99
Golden Brown Breaded Chicken Filet, choose a Round Roll or other breads, and Toppings to complete a delicious treat.
|Original Ernie's Burger
Ernie's Burger, Local Beef, Ground and Patted Fresh every day, as it always has been. Grilled to order, you can have the "Original Texas Style" with Classic Yellow Mustard, Signature Recipe Chili Sauce, and Freshly Chopped White Onions. Or you may choose from over a Dozen Different Toppings to make Ernie's Burger Your Burger.
|Original Texas Hot Weiner
The Original Texas Weiner, in a Natural casing with a Crispy Snap, "One With" is adorned with Classic Yellow Mustard, our Signature Recipe Chili Sauce, and Freshly Chopped Onions.
More about Gettysburg Chocolate Market
Gettysburg Chocolate Market
9 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg
|Popular items
|Christmas Sprinkle Pretzel
|$3.50
|1/4 LB Dark Chocolate Sea Salt
|$4.50
|1/4 Lb Chocolate Straws
|$4.00
More about Gettysburg Eddie’s
CHEESESTEAKS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gettysburg Eddie’s
217 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg
|Popular items
|Bacon & Cheese Burger
|$13.00
Topped with Bacon, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Seasoned Waffle Fries or Steak Fries
|Southwest Salad
|$14.00
Blackened Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes & Onions, Topped with Fried Tortilla Strips & Served with our Home Made Lime & Cilantro Vinaigrette
|Crab & Shrimp Bisque
Our Homemade Creamy Crab & Shrimp Bisque. Choice of either a cup or bowl
More about Jack's Hard Cider Tasting Room
Jack's Hard Cider Tasting Room
1863 Gettysburg Village Drive Suite 420, Gettysburg
|Popular items
|Ultra Violet White
|$18.00
More about The Ugly Mug Cafe at Cockles Corner
SANDWICHES
The Ugly Mug Cafe at Cockles Corner
168 Carlisle St, Gettysburg
More about Blue & Gray Bar & Grill
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue & Gray Bar & Grill
2 Baltimore St, Gettysburg
More about O'Rorke's
O'Rorke's
44 Steinwehr Avenue, Gettysburg
|Popular items
|Crab Pretzel
|$16.00
baked soft pretzels topped with crab dip, cheese, and Old Bay
|Fried Pickles
|$11.00
fried dill pickles served with homemade Ranch
|Reuben
|$14.00
grilled corned beef, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island, and sauerkraut. Served on grilled rye