The Upper Crust & Borough BBQ Gettysburg, PA
484 Reviews
$$
19 York St.
Gettysburg, PA 17325
Popular Items
The Margherita
Upper Crust tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.
The Pepperoni
Upper Crust tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, ricotta cheese, and mild, smooth thinly-sliced pepperoni.
Yukon Fries
Our house cut Yukon potatoes, seasoned and fried to perfection. Served with homemade herb aioli.
Food Menu
Wood-Fired Pizza Menu
The Arugula
Arugula, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, ricotta cheese, caramelized onion, and bits of guanciale.
The Brisket
Slow-cooked brisket, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, fontina, pickled red onions, and house-made BBQ sauce.
The Four Cheese
Fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, ricotta cheese, fontina, with an herb mix and oven roasted garlic.
The Margherita
Upper Crust tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.
The Mushroom
Fresh mozzarella, fontina, pecorino, wild mushroom blend, herb mix, mushroom jus, and a farm fresh egg.
The Pepperoni
Upper Crust tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, ricotta cheese, and mild, smooth thinly-sliced pepperoni.
The Pineapple
Upper Crust tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, ricotta cheese, pickled pineapple, pickled jalapeno, and bits of guanciale.
The Sausage
Upper Crust tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, ricotta cheese, spicy sausage, basil, and red chili flakes.
The Spinach
Baby spinach, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, goat cheese, herbs, and a balsamic reduction.
The Sweet & Spicy
Upper Crust tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, ricotta cheese, hot soppressata pork sausage, sweetened with a touch of spicy honey.
The Gumbo
Upper Crust tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, sautéed cajun shrimp, andouille sausage, sautéed bell peppers, and scallions.
The Brussels And Bacon
Pecorino, mozzarella, ricotta, brussels sprout leaves, bacon marmalade, and EVOO.
The Smoked Chicken
Pecorino, mozzarella, fontina, smoked chicken, Mexican street corn, pickled jalapenos, chimichurri, and EVOO.
The Pulled Pork
Tomato sauce, pecorino, mozzarella, pulled pork oven-roasted peach salsa, and EVOO.
The Cheese
Appetizers
Yukon Fries
Our house cut Yukon potatoes, seasoned and fried to perfection. Served with homemade herb aioli.
Light & Bright Salad
Bibb Lettuce, mixed greens, toasted pine nuts, fresh berries, pickled fennel, red wine dijon vinaigrette.
Hummus & Labneh
Wood-fired pita and roasted garlic chickpea hummus with middle-eastern spices.
Calamari
Battered and fried, charred lemon, served with spicy chipotle aioli.
Korean Spicy Wings
Eight fried chicken wings tossed in our special Korean sauce, topped with toasted sesame seeds
Czech Pierogies
Made from a family heirloom recipe, our potato and cheese pierogies are fried and served with your choice of sour cream or sauerkraut
Roasted Cauliflower
Oven-roasted cauliflower, pistachio pesto, and garlic bread crumbs.
Mozzarella Sticks
Middle Eastern Salad
Pretzel Mac & Cheese
Fresh pasta, gouda, cheddar, and monterey jack tossed in pretzel crumbs and fried, with honey mustard sauce.
Sandwich Menu
Syrian Gyro
Hand-carved rotisserie lamb and beef wrapped in a warm, wood-fired pita with our house-made cucumber yogurt dressing, lettuce, tomato, and onions
The Cheesesteak
Marinated steak and melted cheese in a toasted roll with your choice of fried onions, peppers, mushrooms, pickles, jalapeños, or pickled red onions
The Burger
Fish Fry
Dessert Menu
Cocoa Brownie
Warm, scratch-made cocoa brownie with creamy peanut butter frosting.
Bannana Nutella Ice Cream
Blueberry Cheesecake Ice Cream
Brownie Batter Ice Cream
Butter Pecan Ice Cream
Candy Shop Ice Cream
Cherry Ice Cream
Chocolate Ice Cream
Coconut Ice Cream
Coffee Ice Cream
Cookie Dough Ice Cream
Rock Road Ice Cream
S'mores Ice Cream
Strawberry Ice Cream
Vanilla Ice Cream
Ice Cream Pint
Borough BBQ
Food
Borough Fries
Hand-cut, lightly sprinkled with our special blend of seasoning.
Borough Wings
Eight wings tossed with your choice of our signature sauces.
Corn Fritters
Served with powdered sugar and hot honey.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Served with smokey tomato BBQ sauce.
Hush Puppies
Served with sweet and spicy chipotle drizzle.
Mexican Street Corn
Creamy, cheesy, lime, cilantro, with jalapenos, bacon, and a chili-flecked sauce.
Onion Rings
Served with horseradish dill sauce.
Mac & Cheese
Creamy and savory pasta with gouda, cheddar, and colby jack, topped with dry rub.
Coleslaw
Creamy fresh cabbage and corrots.
Cornbread
Served with cinnamon honey butter.
Baked Beans
Hickory-smoked maple bacon and roasted peaches.
Brussel Sprouts
Fried and topped with a honey dijon drizzle.
Red Skin Potato Salad
Chopped red skin potatoes and diced hard-boiled eggs in a zesty dressing.
Prime Beef Brisket
Carved to order, tender and juicy sliced brisket. With your choice of two sauces.
Half Smoked Chicken
Smoked daily, savory and rich BBQ chicken. Your choice of two sauces.
Whole Smoked Chicken
Smoked daily, savory and rich BBQ chicken. Your choice of two sauces.
Quarter Rack Ribs
Our competition-style pork ribs, with generous smoke and seasoning. Your choice of two sauces.
Half Rack Ribs
Our competition-style pork ribs, with generous smoke and seasoning. Your choice of two sauces.
Full Rack Ribs
Our competition-style pork ribs, with generous smoke and seasoning. Your choice of two sauces.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Low and slow pulled pork, with coleslaw, mustard vinegar sauce on toasted brioche.
Spicy Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Smoked pulled chicken, tossed in hot sauce, topped with coleslaw on toasted brioche.
BBQ Brisket Sandwich
Slow-smoked brisket, coleslaw, sweet and tangy sauce, on tasted brioche.
Beer
Domestic/Import Beer To-Go
Budweiser 6 pack
Known as "The King of Beers," Budweiser was first introduced by Adolphus Busch in 1876 and it's still brewed with the same high standards today. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp American-style lager. Brewed with the best barley malt and a blend of premium hop varieties, it is an icon of core American values like optimism and celebration.
Coors Light 6 pack
Coors Light is Coors Brewing Company's largest-selling brand and the fourth best-selling beer in the U.S. Introduced in 1978, Coors Light has been a favorite in delivering the ultimate in cold refreshment for more than 25 years. The simple, silver-toned can caught people's attention and the brew became nicknamed the \Silver Bullet\" as sales climbed."
Corona Light 6pack
Corona Light Mexican Beer makes every day the lightest day with its distinctive hop flavor and pleasant fruity-honey aroma. This easy-drinking beer pairs well with spicy food and citrus dishes.
Miller Lite 6 pack
Our flagship brand, Miller Lite, is the great tasting, less filling beer that defined the American light beer category in 1975. We deliver a clear, simple message to consumers: \Miller Lite is the better beer choice.\" What's our proof? 1) Miller Lite is the original light beer. 2) Miller Lite has real beer taste because it's never watered down. 3) Miller Lite is the only beer to win four gold awards in the World Beer Cup for best American-style light lager. (2006)
Sam Adams Lager 6 pack
Samuel Adams Boston Lager® is the best example of the fundamental characteristics of a great beer, offering a full, rich flavor that is both balanced and complex. It is brewed using a decoration mash, a time consuming, traditional four vessel brewing process discarded by many contemporary brewers.
Craft Beer To-Go
21st Amend. Mango 6pack
As the days get shorter, Lady Liberty glows at our sunset gate with her welcoming arms. A light and refreshing straw-colored beer, fruity and sweet, brewed with real mango's, brimming with tropical floral notes. You’ll feel transported to an oasis during the orange and red leaves of fall.
21st Amendment Hazy IPA 6 pack
Tasty Hazy IPA seasonal release
21st Hell Or High Watermelon 6 pack
Brew Free! or Die Tropical IPA takes you on a vacation in the can and pint glass. Part of our Brew Free! line-up of IPAs, our tropical version is a bit lighter in color and lower in bitterness with tropical forward hops and a splash of tropical flavor. Refreshing and approachable.
Abita Barney 6 Pack
Purple Haze mixed Andygator
Aldus Little Hula 6pack
Aldus Red Flannel 4pack
Angry Orchard Original 6 Pack
A crisp and refreshing cider, its fresh apple aroma and slightly sweet, ripe apple flavor make it hard to resist.
Angry Orchard Strawberry 6 Pack
Dry and very carbonated. Light and easy to drink. Very little sweetness, with a hint of strawberry
Axemann Blue Stripe 6pack
Kölsch
Breckenridge Juice Drop 6pack
Soft, lush and intensely juicy, our hazy IPA is bursting with hoppy aroma and flavor. To intensify the tropical hop layers without adding bitterness, we dropped in an experimental hop known as HBC 472. The result: pleasant complexity with bold flavors of citrus and coconut.
Big Oyster Atlantico 6 pack
Bell's Oberon is a wheat ale fermented with Bell's signature house ale yeast, mixing a spicy hop character with mildly fruity aromas. The addition of wheat malt lends a smooth mouthfeel, making it a classic summer beer.
Big Oyster Soft Serve Sour
Big Muddy Smore's Stout 6pack
Inspired by our famous hand-dipped Cider Mill caramel apples, this dessert-like hard cider has notes of sharp green apple, balanced out with smooth caramel sweetness.
Blue Point Hoptical Illusion 6 pack
Plenty of hops are added to this brew in 5 different ways, which allows the “Essence of the Hop” to burst through and give that signature resiny, citrus-filled flavor for which Hoptical Illusion is known. This award-winning IPA is truly a hop lover’s dream
Boulevard Cherry Lime Radler 6pack
Boulevard Cherry Lime Radler is a zesty, refreshing take on the tradition of mixing beer with soda or lemonade to create a light, thirst-quenching beverage ideal for warm weather. Radler (literally “cyclist,”) takes its name from active German sportsmen of a hundred years ago, but our version tastes just as good even if you do nothing more strenuous than lifting it to your lips.
Boulevard Mango Jungle 6pack
Go on an uncharted adventure with Mango Jungle. Companion to Tropic Slam, this new sour will transport you straight to the tropics with all the mango we could possibly squeeze into one 12oz can. Malt Pale, Wheat Hops Magnum Adjuncts Mango
Boulevard Nutcracker 6pack
Nutcracker Ale is Boulevard’s holiday gift for real beer lovers. This hearty, warming brew is a classic winter ale, deep amber in color, with hints of molasses balanced by the “spiciness” of Chinook hops
Boulevard Tropical Slam 6pack
This bright, tangy beer delivers an exhilarating punch of juicy tiki vibes. Guava, pineapple, and orange combine to create an island escape, a harmony of fruit flavors with a thirst-quenching tartness to quell even the Fieriest tropical volcano.
Brooklyn Pulp Art 6packs
An American IPA with a bitter edge that will push your citrus tolerance to the brink and back; Elvis Juice is loaded with tart pithy grapefruit peel. This IPA has a caramel malt base, supporting a full frontal citrus overload - grapefruit peel piled on top of intense U.S. aroma hops. Waves of crashing pine, orange and grapefruit round out this citrus infused IPA. Malts: Cara, Extra Pale Hops: Amarillo, Citra, Magnum, Mosaic, Simcoe
Brooklyn Special Effects N/A 6 pack
If you’re craving clean, crisp refreshment, our Special Effects Variety Pack-exclusive Pils is the answer. Our non-alcoholic take on the world’s most popular beer style makes any time the right time to share a Pils
Brooklyn Bodega Run 6 Pack
Conshohocken Type A 4 pack
Type A is a west coast-style IPA aggressively hopped with a blend of Citra, Mosaic and Simcoe hops against a backbone of pale and pilsner malts. Intense hop aroma, flavor, and a dry finish define this American IPA
Dark Horse Crooked Tree 6 pack
Inspired by West Coast I.P.A.'s, but brewed with Michigan style. The Crooked Tree is heavily dry hopped to give it a big aroma of pine and citrus. The flavors are big, yet very balanced between fresh hops and malt. Often described as \grapefruit\" our hops give this beer an excellent fruit flavor that finishes dry
Dogfish Hazy-O IPA 6 pack
'Hazy-O!' starts with literally truckloads of oats & wheat for a full body, then it’s liberally dry-hopped to deliver juicy tropical notes of citrus, mango and pineapple! But the real star is our secret ingredient: oats! This Hazy IPA uses 4 types of oats including: malted oats, providing cloudiness & mouthfeel; rolled oats, creating silky mouthfeel; naked oats, providing a subtle toasted and nutty flavor; and oat milk to amplify the haze and mouthfeel for a beer that is incredibly juicy & hop-forward while being smooth and refreshing! Hazy-O!’s silky soft, creamy mouthfeel makes it drink like a 5% ABV session sipper, even though it is a 7.1% ABV powerhouse
Duck Rabbit Milk Stout 6 Pack
The Duck-Rabbit Milk Stout is a traditional full-bodied stout brewed with lactose (milk sugar). The subtle sweetness imparted by the lactose balances the sharpness of the highly roasted grains which give this delicious beer its black color.
Duclaw Candy Cane Stout 4pack
Limited Release Edition #14. Imperial Irish Style Stout with Tahitian vanilla bean,mint,lactose and Candy cane
DuClaw PastryArch Stout 4 pack
Creamy and dreamy, our carefully steeped Vietnamese coffee stout will be your new go-to brew. One slow sip, and your senses will reminisce of a wonderful whiff of morning coffee, followed by elevated flavors of dark chocolate and richly roasted malt
DuClaw Regular Beer 6 pack
This is beer that tastes like regular beer. For the times you want to drink regular beer.
DuClaw Sweet Baby Java 6 pack
Our GABF medal-winning robust Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter, infused with whole bean espresso to add new depth and complexity to our Sweet Baby.
DuClaw Sweet Baby Jesus 6 pack
Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter with natural and artificial flavors. First brewed in 2011, this Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter is jet black in color with a tan, rocky head, full body and creamy, luxurious mouthfeel. Its lightly sweet, malty flavor is accented by strong notes of chocolate, coffee and peanut butter, and balanced by a subtle hop character and moderate 6.5% abv. Sweet Baby Jesus finishes smooth, dry and roasty with notes of chocolate, espresso and peanut butter so rich, you will exclaim its name!
Elysian Space Dust 6 pack
Space Dust :: A Totally Nebular IPA. Great Western premium two-row, combined with c-15 and Dextri-Pils, give this beer a bright and galactic Milky Way hue. The hopping is pure starglow energy, with Chinook to bitter and late and dry additions of Citra and Amarillo. Space Dust is out of this world, with 62 IBU, and 8.2% ABV.
Evil Genius Purple Monkey Dishwasher 6pack
A robust porter made with Chocolate and Peanut Butter. We start with a world-class American-style porter recipe, which is already laden with notes of chocolate, sweet malts, caramel, and molasses, and then take it to the NEXT LEVEL by infusing it with natural chocolate and peanut butter!
Evil Genius Santa! I know Him 4/6pack
Santa!! I Know him! is our holiday saison brewed with rose hips, chamomile, black currants and dark Belgian candi syrup. Deep, complex and intriguing, this bone-dry Belgian-style ale is sure to seduce you, or the one you're with. Roses, chamomile, and currants have long been considered powerful aphrodisiacs, so we decided to combine them with mysterious and beguiling Belgian saison yeast. The result is something very special and sure to help spice up nights spent at home during the cold winter months. 7.2% ABV and 18 IBU's.
Evil Genius Stacy's Mom IPA 6 pack
Stacy's Mom is our American IPA dry-hopped exclusively with Citra hops. Soft on the palate with extremely low bitterness, this is a great example of a new-school American IPA. Citra hops provide an explosive aroma of tropical fruits, lemon peel, peach and mango, complimented by a clean and slightly toasty malt base. Think you don't like IPAs?
Evolution Lot 6 Double IPA 6 Pack
At 8.5% abv, this beer is loaded with tropical fruit and citrus notes. Deep gold in color, massive additions of American varietal hops generate assertive bitterness and big hop flavor and aroma. Pairs well with Thai, mac and cheese, spicy, Mexican, salty and fried
Evolution Lucky 7 6pack
Fat Head Alpha Ambush 6pack
Fat Head Head Hunter 6pack
Fat Head St. Fatty's 6pack
Fathead's Bonehead 6pack
Brewed with fresh harvested spring honey, stolen from some very angry bees (we have the welts to prove it) and infused with our own special painstakingly, handpicked blueberry essence. A light refreshing ale with a nice blueberry aroma, crackery malt flavors with a hint of sweetness and a light tart blueberry finish. "Most Refreshing Beer in America" 1st Place - Brewing News Global Warming Open
Fathead's Groovy Juice 6 pack
Juicy. Hoppy. Groovy. Our hazy IPA gets your groove on the move and satisfies your haze craze for dayz. Light in color, with a luscious, soft body. Enormous juicy and tropical notes of passion fruit, melon and mango from Mosaic, Citra and Azzacca hops excite the palette to make this a dangerously drinkable Hazy IPA. Turn on, tune out, and sip the sky.
Fatheads Lime Feelin Good 6pack
A festive spiced holiday ale with aromas and flavors of Christmas day. Sweet malt, ginger, honey and cinnamon spice. From our Jolly Fat Man to yours, Happy Holidays
Fatheads Strange Magic 6 Pack
The magic is in our masterful combination of hops that create this ridiculously good India Pale Ale. The strange thing is how we get as much of it as we do into cans before we drink all of it ourselves.
Fusco's Italian Ice Shandy 6pack
Remember what it was like to feel your fingers? Us neither. Welcome to winter. You wake up, put on 6 pairs of underwear, then go outside to enjoy your 8 minutes of daylight. So stack that firewood, crack open a Freezin’ Season, and tell seasonal affective disorder to go $%*# itself. Yeah, it’s cold outside. But inside, this spiced winter ale always keeps the bonfire burning
Flying Dog Pool Hopping 6 pack
Brewed in the deep end, this beer is built for breaking into your neighbor's pool for some summertime day drinking, or for kicking it on the back deck with nothing to do. Hazy, fruity, and light on both bitterness and ABV, Pool Hopping embodies everything you love about summer. So order some new swim trunks, practice your cannonballs, and we'll meet you at the diving board
Flying Dog Snake Dog 6 pack
A potent snakebite of Citra, Mosaic, Warrior, Simcoe, and Columbus hops (more than 2lbs per barrel) gives this beer its citrus-forward superpower. Orange and tropical fruit aromas temper slightly-piney crispness, turning Snake Dog into a more complex breed of West Coast IPA. You’ll find Snake Dog bites hardest when paired with peppery cheeses, curries, and mild Thai dishes whose names you can’t pronounce properly.
Flying Dog Truth Imperial IPA 6 pack
Developed alongside over a dozen Single-Hop Imperial IPAs. The truth was three years in the making and has some of the most unique hop varieties available today. The Truth's sharp hop bitterness begins with pine on the nose and evolves into bright citrus and subtle stone fruit flavors. Pair this beer with sharp cheddar cheese and light, spicy proteins.
Flying Fish Crisp 6 pack
CLEAN AND CRISP!! Crisp brings a nice cereal grain sweetness and clean finish to an excellent beer. Lightly hopped with Hallertau-Mittelfruh lends a tiny bit of spicy hop flavor. An all day drinker.
Flying Fish Untold Riches 6pack
Flying Fish Fried Ice Cream 4pack
Franziskaner Naturtrüb 6 Pack
Malts: Superior Pilsen, Vienna, Wheat, Oats. Hops: Citra, Amarillo, Mosaic. Sniff the hints of pineapple and mango and if you’re so inclined, sip the tropical hop party.
Funk Bikes! 6 pack
Our house Witbier recipe with Peach Puree
Funk Citrus IPA 4 pack
IPA with grapefruit and loads of late addition hops
Funk Cruisin' 4pack
Smooth and soft with bright orange flavors and slight tartness
Funk PayDirt 4pack
American Style IPA w/ layers of dank Chinook, Columbus and Centennial hops. Clean and dry with flavors of bright citrus and floral hops. Perfect for any tailgate
Goose Island IPA 6 pack
An Amazingly approachable true Hazy IPA, Hazy Beer Hug is filled with notes of peaches , white grapes, and guava. Hazy Beer Hug makes sure your day is filled with Bright , Sunshiny Haze.
Great Lakes Hazecraft IPA 6 pack
3, 2, 1... we have haze! A cloudy cosmos of Azacca, Lemondrop, and Simcoe hops awaits exploration.
Great Lakes Tropicoastal 6pack
Hardball Caramel Card 6 Pack
Made with fresh pineapple dunked into the tank and a sweet coconut kick that will take you to the beach with every sip.
Harpoon Flannel Friday 6 pack
This Hoppy Amber Ale is our tribute to the quintessential season of change. A bright hop aroma from late hop additions plays with its strong malt backbone. Amber hued, medium bodied, with hints of citrus and pine, this ale is made for the crisp days (and nights) of fall.
Harpoon UFO Georgia Peach 6pack
Refreshing with the right touch of sweetness. This easy-drinking and flavorful hefeweizen was first brewed for our friends in Georgia. We’re happy to bring this fresh-from-the-tree flavor to all!
Harpoon UFO Maine Blueberry 6 packs
Our first blueberry beer. Just for summer. Just for Maine. Refreshing with the right touch of sweetness, this easy-drinking and flavorful hefeweizen will make you think you picked this beer right off a blueberry bush
Harpoon UFO Pumpkin 6pack
Real pumpkin, seasonal spices, and fresh-from-the-patch flavor. Some people say pumpkins are fruit. Other people say pumpkins are vegetables. We say… they’re tasty! So we brewed our fall-spiced hefeweizen with pure pumpkin – a truly delicious fruiveggie!
Harpoon UFO Journey To Planet Pumpkin 6 pack
Light, crisp, refreshing UFO White follows in the tradition of spiced wheat beers that have been brewed in Belgium for well over 300 years. Brewed with orange peel and coriander, UFO White is the perfect choice for a summer’s barbecue, a night out with friends or any time you're thirsting for something a little different. Like all UFO beers, we leave UFO White UnFiltered.
Harpoon UFO Winter Warmer 6 pack
The first seasonal craft beer release on the east coast, Winter Warmer has been our holiday tradition since 1988 and has since become a New England classic. Combining the subtle sweetness of caramel malt with holiday spice additions of cinnamon and nutmeg, it’s both hardy and satisfying yet surprisingly easy-drinking. From the cozy pubs and apartments of Boston to the snowy lodges in Vermont’s Green Mountains— enjoy with friends and loved ones and let the revelry begin!
Heavy Seas Hazy Cannon IPA 6pack
TropiCannon, the unbound wanderer with a sense of adventure. A refreshingly fruity, citrusy twist on an American IPA. Its bold citrus flavor will set you adrift in a tropical paradise, with a Hazy twist
IC Lite Mango 6 pack
Kona Longboard 6pack
Kona Pipeline Porter 6pack
Lagunitas Disorderly 6 pack
Spiked & Sparkling Guayusa Tea - Yuzu Lemon Squeeze
Lagunitas N/A 6pack
This is our unique version of an ancient style. A style as old as the ocean trade routes of the last centuries of Great Ships. Not as old as the equator they had to cross twice enroute, nor as old as the 10,000 miles or so of Di-Hydrogen Oxide and Sodium upon which they sailed, but older than the Circulithium-4 Lentoid that binds the Lupulin Quartnate onto your taste buds. Weird. IPA has loads of “C” Hops balanced on a bed of fine English Crystal, Caramel & Munich Malts. Designed to pair well with food and pretty much everything else!
Lancaster Baked Pumpkin 6 pack
Have your pie and drink it too! Bold flavor with a deep amber color, our big Baked Pumpkin Ale is sure to remind you of Grandma's home made pumpkin pie
Lancaster Shoo Fly Pie 4pack
Bringing to mind the flavor of homemade Pennsylvania Dutch shoo-fly pie, we brewed our Porter with pure Lancaster County molasses and a colorful array of toasty malts. We then add pure vanilla bean for a flavor profile that’s both smooth and uniquely complex
Lone River Rio Red Ranch Water 6 pack
Ranch Water with a Texas-sized squeeze of Rio Red Grapefruit juice. Our Rio Red hard seltzer is made with 100% organic agave, natural lime & Rio Red grapefruit juice.