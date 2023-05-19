Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Upper Crust & Borough BBQ Gettysburg, PA

484 Reviews

$$

19 York St.

Gettysburg, PA 17325

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

The Margherita

The Margherita

$16.00

Upper Crust tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.

The Pepperoni

The Pepperoni

$18.00

Upper Crust tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, ricotta cheese, and mild, smooth thinly-sliced pepperoni.

Yukon Fries

Yukon Fries

$6.00

Our house cut Yukon potatoes, seasoned and fried to perfection. Served with homemade herb aioli.

Food Menu

Wood-Fired Pizza Menu

12 inch wood-fired pizza made-to-order.
The Arugula

The Arugula

$18.00

Arugula, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, ricotta cheese, caramelized onion, and bits of guanciale.

The Brisket

The Brisket

$20.00

Slow-cooked brisket, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, fontina, pickled red onions, and house-made BBQ sauce.

The Four Cheese

The Four Cheese

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, ricotta cheese, fontina, with an herb mix and oven roasted garlic.

The Margherita

The Margherita

$16.00

Upper Crust tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.

The Mushroom

The Mushroom

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, fontina, pecorino, wild mushroom blend, herb mix, mushroom jus, and a farm fresh egg.

The Pepperoni

The Pepperoni

$18.00

Upper Crust tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, ricotta cheese, and mild, smooth thinly-sliced pepperoni.

The Pineapple

The Pineapple

$18.00

Upper Crust tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, ricotta cheese, pickled pineapple, pickled jalapeno, and bits of guanciale.

The Sausage

The Sausage

$18.00

Upper Crust tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, ricotta cheese, spicy sausage, basil, and red chili flakes.

The Spinach

The Spinach

$18.00

Baby spinach, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, goat cheese, herbs, and a balsamic reduction.

The Sweet & Spicy

The Sweet & Spicy

$18.00

Upper Crust tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, ricotta cheese, hot soppressata pork sausage, sweetened with a touch of spicy honey.

The Gumbo

$20.00

Upper Crust tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, sautéed cajun shrimp, andouille sausage, sautéed bell peppers, and scallions.

The Brussels And Bacon

The Brussels And Bacon

$18.00

Pecorino, mozzarella, ricotta, brussels sprout leaves, bacon marmalade, and EVOO.

The Smoked Chicken

$18.00

Pecorino, mozzarella, fontina, smoked chicken, Mexican street corn, pickled jalapenos, chimichurri, and EVOO.

The Pulled Pork

$18.00

Tomato sauce, pecorino, mozzarella, pulled pork oven-roasted peach salsa, and EVOO.

The Cheese

$16.00

Appetizers

Yukon Fries

Yukon Fries

$6.00

Our house cut Yukon potatoes, seasoned and fried to perfection. Served with homemade herb aioli.

Light & Bright Salad

Light & Bright Salad

$12.00

Bibb Lettuce, mixed greens, toasted pine nuts, fresh berries, pickled fennel, red wine dijon vinaigrette.

Hummus & Labneh

Hummus & Labneh

$10.00

Wood-fired pita and roasted garlic chickpea hummus with middle-eastern spices.

Calamari

Calamari

$12.00Out of stock

Battered and fried, charred lemon, served with spicy chipotle aioli.

Korean Spicy Wings

Korean Spicy Wings

$13.00

Eight fried chicken wings tossed in our special Korean sauce, topped with toasted sesame seeds

Czech Pierogies

Czech Pierogies

$12.00

Made from a family heirloom recipe, our potato and cheese pierogies are fried and served with your choice of sour cream or sauerkraut

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$12.00

Oven-roasted cauliflower, pistachio pesto, and garlic bread crumbs.

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00
Middle Eastern Salad

Middle Eastern Salad

$10.00

Pretzel Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Fresh pasta, gouda, cheddar, and monterey jack tossed in pretzel crumbs and fried, with honey mustard sauce.

Sandwich Menu

Made fresh-to-order with housemate pita bread.
Syrian Gyro

Syrian Gyro

$14.00

Hand-carved rotisserie lamb and beef wrapped in a warm, wood-fired pita with our house-made cucumber yogurt dressing, lettuce, tomato, and onions

The Cheesesteak

The Cheesesteak

$15.00

Marinated steak and melted cheese in a toasted roll with your choice of fried onions, peppers, mushrooms, pickles, jalapeños, or pickled red onions

The Burger

$11.00

Fish Fry

$16.00

Dessert Menu

House-made specialties made-to-order.
Cocoa Brownie

Cocoa Brownie

$10.00

Warm, scratch-made cocoa brownie with creamy peanut butter frosting.

Bannana Nutella Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry Cheesecake Ice Cream

$5.00

Brownie Batter Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Butter Pecan Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Candy Shop Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Cherry Ice Cream

$5.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.00

Coconut Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Coffee Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Cookie Dough Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Rock Road Ice Cream

$5.00

S'mores Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Ice Cream

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Ice Cream Pint

$13.00

Borough BBQ

Food

Borough Fries

$6.00

Hand-cut, lightly sprinkled with our special blend of seasoning.

Borough Wings

$14.00

Eight wings tossed with your choice of our signature sauces.

Corn Fritters

$9.00

Served with powdered sugar and hot honey.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Served with smokey tomato BBQ sauce.

Hush Puppies

$8.00

Served with sweet and spicy chipotle drizzle.

Mexican Street Corn

$10.00

Creamy, cheesy, lime, cilantro, with jalapenos, bacon, and a chili-flecked sauce.

Onion Rings

$9.00

Served with horseradish dill sauce.

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Creamy and savory pasta with gouda, cheddar, and colby jack, topped with dry rub.

Coleslaw

$6.00

Creamy fresh cabbage and corrots.

Cornbread

$3.00

Served with cinnamon honey butter.

Baked Beans

$7.00

Hickory-smoked maple bacon and roasted peaches.

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Fried and topped with a honey dijon drizzle.

Red Skin Potato Salad

$7.00

Chopped red skin potatoes and diced hard-boiled eggs in a zesty dressing.

Prime Beef Brisket

$18.00

Carved to order, tender and juicy sliced brisket. With your choice of two sauces.

Half Smoked Chicken

$11.00

Smoked daily, savory and rich BBQ chicken. Your choice of two sauces.

Whole Smoked Chicken

$21.00

Smoked daily, savory and rich BBQ chicken. Your choice of two sauces.

Quarter Rack Ribs

$11.00

Our competition-style pork ribs, with generous smoke and seasoning. Your choice of two sauces.

Half Rack Ribs

$20.00

Our competition-style pork ribs, with generous smoke and seasoning. Your choice of two sauces.

Full Rack Ribs

$37.00

Our competition-style pork ribs, with generous smoke and seasoning. Your choice of two sauces.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Low and slow pulled pork, with coleslaw, mustard vinegar sauce on toasted brioche.

Spicy Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked pulled chicken, tossed in hot sauce, topped with coleslaw on toasted brioche.

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Slow-smoked brisket, coleslaw, sweet and tangy sauce, on tasted brioche.

Beer

Domestic/Import Beer To-Go

Budweiser 6 pack

Budweiser 6 pack

$9.00

Known as "The King of Beers," Budweiser was first introduced by Adolphus Busch in 1876 and it's still brewed with the same high standards today. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp American-style lager. Brewed with the best barley malt and a blend of premium hop varieties, it is an icon of core American values like optimism and celebration.

Coors Light 6 pack

Coors Light 6 pack

$9.00

Coors Light is Coors Brewing Company's largest-selling brand and the fourth best-selling beer in the U.S. Introduced in 1978, Coors Light has been a favorite in delivering the ultimate in cold refreshment for more than 25 years. The simple, silver-toned can caught people's attention and the brew became nicknamed the \Silver Bullet\" as sales climbed."

Corona Light 6pack

Corona Light 6pack

$10.00

Corona Light Mexican Beer makes every day the lightest day with its distinctive hop flavor and pleasant fruity-honey aroma. This easy-drinking beer pairs well with spicy food and citrus dishes.

Miller Lite 6 pack

Miller Lite 6 pack

$9.00

Our flagship brand, Miller Lite, is the great tasting, less filling beer that defined the American light beer category in 1975. We deliver a clear, simple message to consumers: \Miller Lite is the better beer choice.\" What's our proof? 1) Miller Lite is the original light beer. 2) Miller Lite has real beer taste because it's never watered down. 3) Miller Lite is the only beer to win four gold awards in the World Beer Cup for best American-style light lager. (2006)

Sam Adams Lager 6 pack

Sam Adams Lager 6 pack

$12.00

Samuel Adams Boston Lager® is the best example of the fundamental characteristics of a great beer, offering a full, rich flavor that is both balanced and complex. It is brewed using a decoration mash, a time consuming, traditional four vessel brewing process discarded by many contemporary brewers.

Craft Beer To-Go

21st Amend. Mango 6pack

21st Amend. Mango 6pack

$13.00

As the days get shorter, Lady Liberty glows at our sunset gate with her welcoming arms. A light and refreshing straw-colored beer, fruity and sweet, brewed with real mango's, brimming with tropical floral notes. You’ll feel transported to an oasis during the orange and red leaves of fall.

21st Amendment Hazy IPA 6 pack

21st Amendment Hazy IPA 6 pack

$13.00

Tasty Hazy IPA seasonal release

21st Hell Or High Watermelon 6 pack

21st Hell Or High Watermelon 6 pack

$13.00

Brew Free! or Die Tropical IPA takes you on a vacation in the can and pint glass. Part of our Brew Free! line-up of IPAs, our tropical version is a bit lighter in color and lower in bitterness with tropical forward hops and a splash of tropical flavor. Refreshing and approachable.

Abita Barney 6 Pack

Abita Barney 6 Pack

$13.00

Purple Haze mixed Andygator

Aldus Little Hula 6pack

$16.00Out of stock

Aldus Red Flannel 4pack

$11.00
Angry Orchard Original 6 Pack

Angry Orchard Original 6 Pack

$13.00

A crisp and refreshing cider, its fresh apple aroma and slightly sweet, ripe apple flavor make it hard to resist.

Angry Orchard Strawberry 6 Pack

Angry Orchard Strawberry 6 Pack

$14.00Out of stock

Dry and very carbonated. Light and easy to drink. Very little sweetness, with a hint of strawberry

Axemann Blue Stripe 6pack

Axemann Blue Stripe 6pack

$13.00Out of stock

Kölsch

Breckenridge Juice Drop 6pack

Breckenridge Juice Drop 6pack

$14.00Out of stock

Soft, lush and intensely juicy, our hazy IPA is bursting with hoppy aroma and flavor. To intensify the tropical hop layers without adding bitterness, we dropped in an experimental hop known as HBC 472. The result: pleasant complexity with bold flavors of citrus and coconut.

Big Oyster Atlantico 6 pack

Big Oyster Atlantico 6 pack

$13.00

Bell's Oberon is a wheat ale fermented with Bell's signature house ale yeast, mixing a spicy hop character with mildly fruity aromas. The addition of wheat malt lends a smooth mouthfeel, making it a classic summer beer.

Big Oyster Soft Serve Sour

$13.00
Big Muddy Smore's Stout 6pack

Big Muddy Smore's Stout 6pack

$14.00

Inspired by our famous hand-dipped Cider Mill caramel apples, this dessert-like hard cider has notes of sharp green apple, balanced out with smooth caramel sweetness.

Blue Point Hoptical Illusion 6 pack

Blue Point Hoptical Illusion 6 pack

$13.00

Plenty of hops are added to this brew in 5 different ways, which allows the “Essence of the Hop” to burst through and give that signature resiny, citrus-filled flavor for which Hoptical Illusion is known. This award-winning IPA is truly a hop lover’s dream

Boulevard Cherry Lime Radler 6pack

Boulevard Cherry Lime Radler 6pack

$13.00

Boulevard Cherry Lime Radler is a zesty, refreshing take on the tradition of mixing beer with soda or lemonade to create a light, thirst-quenching beverage ideal for warm weather. Radler (literally “cyclist,”) takes its name from active German sportsmen of a hundred years ago, but our version tastes just as good even if you do nothing more strenuous than lifting it to your lips.

Boulevard Mango Jungle 6pack

Boulevard Mango Jungle 6pack

$14.00

Go on an uncharted adventure with Mango Jungle. Companion to Tropic Slam, this new sour will transport you straight to the tropics with all the mango we could possibly squeeze into one 12oz can. Malt Pale, Wheat Hops Magnum Adjuncts Mango

Boulevard Nutcracker 6pack

Boulevard Nutcracker 6pack

$14.00Out of stock

Nutcracker Ale is Boulevard’s holiday gift for real beer lovers. This hearty, warming brew is a classic winter ale, deep amber in color, with hints of molasses balanced by the “spiciness” of Chinook hops

Boulevard Tropical Slam 6pack

Boulevard Tropical Slam 6pack

$14.00

This bright, tangy beer delivers an exhilarating punch of juicy tiki vibes. Guava, pineapple, and orange combine to create an island escape, a harmony of fruit flavors with a thirst-quenching tartness to quell even the Fieriest tropical volcano.

Brooklyn Pulp Art 6packs

Brooklyn Pulp Art 6packs

$13.00

An American IPA with a bitter edge that will push your citrus tolerance to the brink and back; Elvis Juice is loaded with tart pithy grapefruit peel. This IPA has a caramel malt base, supporting a full frontal citrus overload - grapefruit peel piled on top of intense U.S. aroma hops. Waves of crashing pine, orange and grapefruit round out this citrus infused IPA. Malts: Cara, Extra Pale Hops: Amarillo, Citra, Magnum, Mosaic, Simcoe

Brooklyn Special Effects N/A 6 pack

Brooklyn Special Effects N/A 6 pack

$13.00

If you’re craving clean, crisp refreshment, our Special Effects Variety Pack-exclusive Pils is the answer. Our non-alcoholic take on the world’s most popular beer style makes any time the right time to share a Pils

Brooklyn Bodega Run 6 Pack

$14.00
Conshohocken Type A 4 pack

Conshohocken Type A 4 pack

$13.00

Type A is a west coast-style IPA aggressively hopped with a blend of Citra, Mosaic and Simcoe hops against a backbone of pale and pilsner malts. Intense hop aroma, flavor, and a dry finish define this American IPA

Dark Horse Crooked Tree 6 pack

Dark Horse Crooked Tree 6 pack

$14.00Out of stock

Inspired by West Coast I.P.A.'s, but brewed with Michigan style. The Crooked Tree is heavily dry hopped to give it a big aroma of pine and citrus. The flavors are big, yet very balanced between fresh hops and malt. Often described as \grapefruit\" our hops give this beer an excellent fruit flavor that finishes dry

Dogfish Hazy-O IPA 6 pack

Dogfish Hazy-O IPA 6 pack

$13.00Out of stock

'Hazy-O!' starts with literally truckloads of oats & wheat for a full body, then it’s liberally dry-hopped to deliver juicy tropical notes of citrus, mango and pineapple! But the real star is our secret ingredient: oats! This Hazy IPA uses 4 types of oats including: malted oats, providing cloudiness & mouthfeel; rolled oats, creating silky mouthfeel; naked oats, providing a subtle toasted and nutty flavor; and oat milk to amplify the haze and mouthfeel for a beer that is incredibly juicy & hop-forward while being smooth and refreshing! Hazy-O!’s silky soft, creamy mouthfeel makes it drink like a 5% ABV session sipper, even though it is a 7.1% ABV powerhouse

Duck Rabbit Milk Stout 6 Pack

Duck Rabbit Milk Stout 6 Pack

$14.00Out of stock

The Duck-Rabbit Milk Stout is a traditional full-bodied stout brewed with lactose (milk sugar). The subtle sweetness imparted by the lactose balances the sharpness of the highly roasted grains which give this delicious beer its black color.

Duclaw Candy Cane Stout 4pack

Duclaw Candy Cane Stout 4pack

$13.00Out of stock

Limited Release Edition #14. Imperial Irish Style Stout with Tahitian vanilla bean,mint,lactose and Candy cane

DuClaw PastryArch Stout 4 pack

DuClaw PastryArch Stout 4 pack

$13.00

Creamy and dreamy, our carefully steeped Vietnamese coffee stout will be your new go-to brew. One slow sip, and your senses will reminisce of a wonderful whiff of morning coffee, followed by elevated flavors of dark chocolate and richly roasted malt

DuClaw Regular Beer 6 pack

DuClaw Regular Beer 6 pack

$13.00Out of stock

This is beer that tastes like regular beer. For the times you want to drink regular beer.

DuClaw Sweet Baby Java 6 pack

DuClaw Sweet Baby Java 6 pack

$13.00Out of stock

Our GABF medal-winning robust Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter, infused with whole bean espresso to add new depth and complexity to our Sweet Baby.

DuClaw Sweet Baby Jesus 6 pack

DuClaw Sweet Baby Jesus 6 pack

$13.00Out of stock

Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter with natural and artificial flavors. First brewed in 2011, this Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter is jet black in color with a tan, rocky head, full body and creamy, luxurious mouthfeel. Its lightly sweet, malty flavor is accented by strong notes of chocolate, coffee and peanut butter, and balanced by a subtle hop character and moderate 6.5% abv. Sweet Baby Jesus finishes smooth, dry and roasty with notes of chocolate, espresso and peanut butter so rich, you will exclaim its name!

Elysian Space Dust 6 pack

Elysian Space Dust 6 pack

$14.00

Space Dust :: A Totally Nebular IPA. Great Western premium two-row, combined with c-15 and Dextri-Pils, give this beer a bright and galactic Milky Way hue. The hopping is pure starglow energy, with Chinook to bitter and late and dry additions of Citra and Amarillo. Space Dust is out of this world, with 62 IBU, and 8.2% ABV.

Evil Genius Purple Monkey Dishwasher 6pack

Evil Genius Purple Monkey Dishwasher 6pack

$13.00

A robust porter made with Chocolate and Peanut Butter. We start with a world-class American-style porter recipe, which is already laden with notes of chocolate, sweet malts, caramel, and molasses, and then take it to the NEXT LEVEL by infusing it with natural chocolate and peanut butter!

Evil Genius Santa! I know Him 4/6pack

Evil Genius Santa! I know Him 4/6pack

$13.00Out of stock

Santa!! I Know him! is our holiday saison brewed with rose hips, chamomile, black currants and dark Belgian candi syrup. Deep, complex and intriguing, this bone-dry Belgian-style ale is sure to seduce you, or the one you're with. Roses, chamomile, and currants have long been considered powerful aphrodisiacs, so we decided to combine them with mysterious and beguiling Belgian saison yeast. The result is something very special and sure to help spice up nights spent at home during the cold winter months. 7.2% ABV and 18 IBU's.

Evil Genius Stacy's Mom IPA 6 pack

Evil Genius Stacy's Mom IPA 6 pack

$13.00Out of stock

Stacy's Mom is our American IPA dry-hopped exclusively with Citra hops. Soft on the palate with extremely low bitterness, this is a great example of a new-school American IPA. Citra hops provide an explosive aroma of tropical fruits, lemon peel, peach and mango, complimented by a clean and slightly toasty malt base. Think you don't like IPAs?

Evolution Lot 6 Double IPA 6 Pack

Evolution Lot 6 Double IPA 6 Pack

$14.00

At 8.5% abv, this beer is loaded with tropical fruit and citrus notes. Deep gold in color, massive additions of American varietal hops generate assertive bitterness and big hop flavor and aroma. Pairs well with Thai, mac and cheese, spicy, Mexican, salty and fried

Evolution Lucky 7 6pack

$13.00

Fat Head Alpha Ambush 6pack

$13.00

Fat Head Head Hunter 6pack

$13.00

Fat Head St. Fatty's 6pack

$13.00
Fathead's Bonehead 6pack

Fathead's Bonehead 6pack

$14.00

Brewed with fresh harvested spring honey, stolen from some very angry bees (we have the welts to prove it) and infused with our own special painstakingly, handpicked blueberry essence. A light refreshing ale with a nice blueberry aroma, crackery malt flavors with a hint of sweetness and a light tart blueberry finish. "Most Refreshing Beer in America" 1st Place - Brewing News Global Warming Open

Fathead's Groovy Juice 6 pack

Fathead's Groovy Juice 6 pack

$14.00

Juicy. Hoppy. Groovy. Our hazy IPA gets your groove on the move and satisfies your haze craze for dayz. Light in color, with a luscious, soft body. Enormous juicy and tropical notes of passion fruit, melon and mango from Mosaic, Citra and Azzacca hops excite the palette to make this a dangerously drinkable Hazy IPA. Turn on, tune out, and sip the sky.

Fatheads Lime Feelin Good 6pack

Fatheads Lime Feelin Good 6pack

$14.00

A festive spiced holiday ale with aromas and flavors of Christmas day. Sweet malt, ginger, honey and cinnamon spice. From our Jolly Fat Man to yours, Happy Holidays

Fatheads Strange Magic 6 Pack

Fatheads Strange Magic 6 Pack

$13.00

The magic is in our masterful combination of hops that create this ridiculously good India Pale Ale. The strange thing is how we get as much of it as we do into cans before we drink all of it ourselves.

Fusco's Italian Ice Shandy 6pack

Fusco's Italian Ice Shandy 6pack

$14.00

Remember what it was like to feel your fingers? Us neither. Welcome to winter. You wake up, put on 6 pairs of underwear, then go outside to enjoy your 8 minutes of daylight. So stack that firewood, crack open a Freezin’ Season, and tell seasonal affective disorder to go $%*# itself. Yeah, it’s cold outside. But inside, this spiced winter ale always keeps the bonfire burning

Flying Dog Pool Hopping 6 pack

Flying Dog Pool Hopping 6 pack

$14.00Out of stock

Brewed in the deep end, this beer is built for breaking into your neighbor's pool for some summertime day drinking, or for kicking it on the back deck with nothing to do. Hazy, fruity, and light on both bitterness and ABV, Pool Hopping embodies everything you love about summer. So order some new swim trunks, practice your cannonballs, and we'll meet you at the diving board

Flying Dog Snake Dog 6 pack

Flying Dog Snake Dog 6 pack

$14.00Out of stock

A potent snakebite of Citra, Mosaic, Warrior, Simcoe, and Columbus hops (more than 2lbs per barrel) gives this beer its citrus-forward superpower. Orange and tropical fruit aromas temper slightly-piney crispness, turning Snake Dog into a more complex breed of West Coast IPA. You’ll find Snake Dog bites hardest when paired with peppery cheeses, curries, and mild Thai dishes whose names you can’t pronounce properly.

Flying Dog Truth Imperial IPA 6 pack

Flying Dog Truth Imperial IPA 6 pack

$15.00

Developed alongside over a dozen Single-Hop Imperial IPAs. The truth was three years in the making and has some of the most unique hop varieties available today. The Truth's sharp hop bitterness begins with pine on the nose and evolves into bright citrus and subtle stone fruit flavors. Pair this beer with sharp cheddar cheese and light, spicy proteins.

Flying Fish Crisp 6 pack

Flying Fish Crisp 6 pack

$13.00Out of stock

CLEAN AND CRISP!! Crisp brings a nice cereal grain sweetness and clean finish to an excellent beer. Lightly hopped with Hallertau-Mittelfruh lends a tiny bit of spicy hop flavor. An all day drinker.

Flying Fish Untold Riches 6pack

$13.00

Flying Fish Fried Ice Cream 4pack

$15.00
Franziskaner Naturtrüb 6 Pack

Franziskaner Naturtrüb 6 Pack

$13.00

Malts: Superior Pilsen, Vienna, Wheat, Oats. Hops: Citra, Amarillo, Mosaic. Sniff the hints of pineapple and mango and if you’re so inclined, sip the tropical hop party.

Funk Bikes! 6 pack

Funk Bikes! 6 pack

$16.00

Our house Witbier recipe with Peach Puree

Funk Citrus IPA 4 pack

Funk Citrus IPA 4 pack

$13.00Out of stock

IPA with grapefruit and loads of late addition hops

Funk Cruisin' 4pack

Funk Cruisin' 4pack

$13.00

Smooth and soft with bright orange flavors and slight tartness

Funk PayDirt 4pack

Funk PayDirt 4pack

$13.00Out of stock

American Style IPA w/ layers of dank Chinook, Columbus and Centennial hops. Clean and dry with flavors of bright citrus and floral hops. Perfect for any tailgate

Goose Island IPA 6 pack

Goose Island IPA 6 pack

$14.00

An Amazingly approachable true Hazy IPA, Hazy Beer Hug is filled with notes of peaches , white grapes, and guava. Hazy Beer Hug makes sure your day is filled with Bright , Sunshiny Haze.

Great Lakes Hazecraft IPA 6 pack

Great Lakes Hazecraft IPA 6 pack

$14.00

3, 2, 1... we have haze! A cloudy cosmos of Azacca, Lemondrop, and Simcoe hops awaits exploration.

Great Lakes Tropicoastal 6pack

$14.00Out of stock
Hardball Caramel Card 6 Pack

Hardball Caramel Card 6 Pack

$13.00

Made with fresh pineapple dunked into the tank and a sweet coconut kick that will take you to the beach with every sip.

Harpoon Flannel Friday 6 pack

Harpoon Flannel Friday 6 pack

$14.00Out of stock

This Hoppy Amber Ale is our tribute to the quintessential season of change. A bright hop aroma from late hop additions plays with its strong malt backbone. Amber hued, medium bodied, with hints of citrus and pine, this ale is made for the crisp days (and nights) of fall.

Harpoon UFO Georgia Peach 6pack

Harpoon UFO Georgia Peach 6pack

$13.00Out of stock

Refreshing with the right touch of sweetness. This easy-drinking and flavorful hefeweizen was first brewed for our friends in Georgia. We’re happy to bring this fresh-from-the-tree flavor to all!

Harpoon UFO Maine Blueberry 6 packs

Harpoon UFO Maine Blueberry 6 packs

$13.00Out of stock

Our first blueberry beer. Just for summer. Just for Maine. Refreshing with the right touch of sweetness, this easy-drinking and flavorful hefeweizen will make you think you picked this beer right off a blueberry bush

Harpoon UFO Pumpkin 6pack

Harpoon UFO Pumpkin 6pack

$13.00Out of stock

Real pumpkin, seasonal spices, and fresh-from-the-patch flavor. Some people say pumpkins are fruit. Other people say pumpkins are vegetables. We say… they’re tasty! So we brewed our fall-spiced hefeweizen with pure pumpkin – a truly delicious fruiveggie!

Harpoon UFO Journey To Planet Pumpkin 6 pack

Harpoon UFO Journey To Planet Pumpkin 6 pack

$13.00

Light, crisp, refreshing UFO White follows in the tradition of spiced wheat beers that have been brewed in Belgium for well over 300 years. Brewed with orange peel and coriander, UFO White is the perfect choice for a summer’s barbecue, a night out with friends or any time you're thirsting for something a little different. Like all UFO beers, we leave UFO White UnFiltered.

Harpoon UFO Winter Warmer 6 pack

Harpoon UFO Winter Warmer 6 pack

$13.00

The first seasonal craft beer release on the east coast, Winter Warmer has been our holiday tradition since 1988 and has since become a New England classic. Combining the subtle sweetness of caramel malt with holiday spice additions of cinnamon and nutmeg, it’s both hardy and satisfying yet surprisingly easy-drinking. From the cozy pubs and apartments of Boston to the snowy lodges in Vermont’s Green Mountains— enjoy with friends and loved ones and let the revelry begin!

Heavy Seas Hazy Cannon IPA 6pack

Heavy Seas Hazy Cannon IPA 6pack

$14.00Out of stock

TropiCannon, the unbound wanderer with a sense of adventure. A refreshingly fruity, citrusy twist on an American IPA. Its bold citrus flavor will set you adrift in a tropical paradise, with a Hazy twist

IC Lite Mango 6 pack

$12.00

Kona Longboard 6pack

$13.00Out of stock

Kona Pipeline Porter 6pack

$13.00
Lagunitas Disorderly 6 pack

Lagunitas Disorderly 6 pack

$14.00

Spiked & Sparkling Guayusa Tea - Yuzu Lemon Squeeze

Lagunitas N/A 6pack

Lagunitas N/A 6pack

$13.00

This is our unique version of an ancient style. A style as old as the ocean trade routes of the last centuries of Great Ships. Not as old as the equator they had to cross twice enroute, nor as old as the 10,000 miles or so of Di-Hydrogen Oxide and Sodium upon which they sailed, but older than the Circulithium-4 Lentoid that binds the Lupulin Quartnate onto your taste buds. Weird. IPA has loads of “C” Hops balanced on a bed of fine English Crystal, Caramel & Munich Malts. Designed to pair well with food and pretty much everything else!

Lancaster Baked Pumpkin 6 pack

Lancaster Baked Pumpkin 6 pack

$13.00Out of stock

Have your pie and drink it too! Bold flavor with a deep amber color, our big Baked Pumpkin Ale is sure to remind you of Grandma's home made pumpkin pie

Lancaster Shoo Fly Pie 4pack

Lancaster Shoo Fly Pie 4pack

$9.00Out of stock

Bringing to mind the flavor of homemade Pennsylvania Dutch shoo-fly pie, we brewed our Porter with pure Lancaster County molasses and a colorful array of toasty malts. We then add pure vanilla bean for a flavor profile that’s both smooth and uniquely complex

Lone River Rio Red Ranch Water 6 pack

Lone River Rio Red Ranch Water 6 pack

$13.00Out of stock

Ranch Water with a Texas-sized squeeze of Rio Red Grapefruit juice. Our Rio Red hard seltzer is made with 100% organic agave, natural lime & Rio Red grapefruit juice.