Hagerstown restaurants you'll love

Cacique Restaurant
1101 Opal Ct, Hagerstown
|Queso Dip
|$8.99
Cheese dip served with tortilla chips.
|Chx chimichanga
|$14.99
A large flour tortilla wrapped around shredded chicken, then lightly fried to a golden crisp
|Lomo Saltado
|$22.99
Ten ounces of fresh tender tails of filet mignon sautéed in olive oil with fresh red onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos sliced ,garlic, cilantro in a rich Peruvian sauce.
Mexicali Cantina
1703 MASSEY BLVD, Hagerstown
|Chicken Enchilada
|$13.99
Topped with our guajillo pepper sauce.
|Chicken Chimichanga
|$14.99
Large Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and shredded chicken, deep fried for a crispy outside.
|Beef Burrito
|$14.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and shredded beef. Topped with our homemade ground beef sauce.
Cafe del Sol
1481 Salem Avenue, Hagerstown
|PESTO PANINI
|$13.00
grilled chicken | basil pesto mayo | provolone | tomato | basil | herb focaccia
|FRESH CUT FRIES
cut fresh in-house daily. choose from
4 signature flavors:
• spiced sea salt
• bacon aioli
• black truffle sea salt
• garlic parmesan
|AVOCADO CLUB
|$14.00
grilled chicken | swiss | applewood bacon | avocado | tomato | herb mayo | ciabatta
Brothers Pizza City Park
736 Virginia Ave, Hagerstown
|CHEESE FRIES
|$7.49
STRAIGHT CUT BATTERED FRIES TOPPED WITH GREEN ONIONS, BACON, CHEDDAR MONTEREY AND CHOICE OF RANCH OR SOUR CREAM ON THE SIDE
|12" CHEESE STEAK SPECIAL SUB
|$8.49
THINLY SLICED SIRLOIN STEAK, AMERICAN, FRIED ONIONS, ROASTED GREEN PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS AND MARINARA SAUCE ON TOASTED ROLL
|CALIFORNIA BURGER WITH FRIES
|$8.49
1/4 LB HAMBURGER PATTY, AMERICAN, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, MAYO AND ONIONS ON TOASTED SESAME SEED BUN WITH FRIES ON THE SIDE
The Plum
6 Rochester Place, Hagerstown
|Soup & Half Sandwich
|$11.00
Your choice of a cup of soup and a half a "build your own" sandwich.
|Build Your Own Sandwich
|$12.00
Choose your own Bread, Protein, and Toppings.
|Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Chicken Breast, Celery, Apple, Pistachio and Mayo on a Croissant.
Pretzel and Pizza Creations
20 W Washington St, Hagerstown
|Fries
|$4.99
|Plain Wrapped Dog
|$4.99
|12" Cheese Pizza
|$12.59
Brooke's House Coffee & Chocolate
17670 Technology Blvd, Hagerstown
|Single Oreos
|$1.35
Coast Taco Bar LLC
1130 Conrad Court, Hagerstown
Bistro Grill
67 Eastern Blvd N., Hagerstown
Island Twist Juice Bar
55 West Franklin Street, Hagerstown
Dolce - Eastern European Restaurant & Pizza
792 FREDERICK ST, STE A, Hagerstown