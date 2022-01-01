Hagerstown restaurants you'll love

Hagerstown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Latin American
Must-try Hagerstown restaurants

Cacique Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Cacique Restaurant

1101 Opal Ct, Hagerstown

Avg 4.8 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Queso Dip$8.99
Cheese dip served with tortilla chips.
Chx chimichanga$14.99
A large flour tortilla wrapped around shredded chicken, then lightly fried to a golden crisp
Lomo Saltado$22.99
Ten ounces of fresh tender tails of filet mignon sautéed in olive oil with fresh red onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos sliced ,garlic, cilantro in a rich Peruvian sauce.
More about Cacique Restaurant
Mexicali Cantina image

 

Mexicali Cantina

1703 MASSEY BLVD, Hagerstown

Avg 4.4 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Enchilada$13.99
Topped with our guajillo pepper sauce.
Chicken Chimichanga$14.99
Large Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and shredded chicken, deep fried for a crispy outside.
Beef Burrito$14.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and shredded beef. Topped with our homemade ground beef sauce.
More about Mexicali Cantina
Cafe del Sol image

 

Cafe del Sol

1481 Salem Avenue, Hagerstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
PESTO PANINI$13.00
grilled chicken | basil pesto mayo | provolone | tomato | basil | herb focaccia
FRESH CUT FRIES
cut fresh in-house daily. choose from
4 signature flavors:
• spiced sea salt
• bacon aioli
• black truffle sea salt
• garlic parmesan
AVOCADO CLUB$14.00
grilled chicken | swiss | applewood bacon | avocado | tomato | herb mayo | ciabatta
More about Cafe del Sol
Brothers Pizza City Park image

PIZZA

Brothers Pizza City Park

736 Virginia Ave, Hagerstown

Avg 4.3 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHEESE FRIES$7.49
STRAIGHT CUT BATTERED FRIES TOPPED WITH GREEN ONIONS, BACON, CHEDDAR MONTEREY AND CHOICE OF RANCH OR SOUR CREAM ON THE SIDE
12" CHEESE STEAK SPECIAL SUB$8.49
THINLY SLICED SIRLOIN STEAK, AMERICAN, FRIED ONIONS, ROASTED GREEN PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS AND MARINARA SAUCE ON TOASTED ROLL
CALIFORNIA BURGER WITH FRIES$8.49
1/4 LB HAMBURGER PATTY, AMERICAN, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, MAYO AND ONIONS ON TOASTED SESAME SEED BUN WITH FRIES ON THE SIDE
More about Brothers Pizza City Park
The Plum image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

The Plum

6 Rochester Place, Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Soup & Half Sandwich$11.00
Your choice of a cup of soup and a half a "build your own" sandwich.
Build Your Own Sandwich$12.00
Choose your own Bread, Protein, and Toppings.
Chicken Salad$12.00
Chicken Breast, Celery, Apple, Pistachio and Mayo on a Croissant.
More about The Plum
Pretzel and Pizza Creations image

PRETZELS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pretzel and Pizza Creations

20 W Washington St, Hagerstown

Avg 4.7 (2719 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fries$4.99
Plain Wrapped Dog$4.99
12" Cheese Pizza$12.59
More about Pretzel and Pizza Creations
Brooke's House Coffee & Chocolate image

 

Brooke's House Coffee & Chocolate

17670 Technology Blvd, Hagerstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Single Oreos$1.35
More about Brooke's House Coffee & Chocolate
Coast Taco Bar LLC image

 

Coast Taco Bar LLC

1130 Conrad Court, Hagerstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Coast Taco Bar LLC
Bistro Grill image

 

Bistro Grill

67 Eastern Blvd N., Hagerstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Bistro Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Island Twist Juice Bar

55 West Franklin Street, Hagerstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Island Twist Juice Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Dolce - Eastern European Restaurant & Pizza

792 FREDERICK ST, STE A, Hagerstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Dolce - Eastern European Restaurant & Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hagerstown

Enchiladas

Mozzarella Sticks

Quesadillas

Tacos

Chicken Enchiladas

Fajitas

Chimichangas

