Chips and salsa in Hagerstown

Hagerstown restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Cacique Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Cacique Restaurant

1101 Opal Ct, Hagerstown

Avg 4.8 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
16.oz Chips & Salsa$5.99
More about Cacique Restaurant
Cafe del Sol image

 

Cafe del Sol

1481 Salem Avenue, Hagerstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
TORTILLA CHIPS AND SALSA$5.00
More about Cafe del Sol

Browse other tasty dishes in Hagerstown

Chicken Pizza

Chicken Sandwiches

Cannolis

Cake

Flan

Calamari

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Chimichangas

