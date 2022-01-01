Winchester restaurants you'll love
Winchester's top cuisines
Must-try Winchester restaurants
More about Chopstick Cafe
SUSHI
Chopstick Cafe
207 N Kent St, Winchester
|Popular items
|Pad Thai Noodle
|$12.00
|California Roll
|$6.00
|Crispy Chicken
|$12.00
More about HandyMart
HandyMart
1016 Millwood Pike, Winchester
|Popular items
|Potato Wedges
4 potato wedges
|Chicken Strips 8 pc
|$10.75
8 chicken strip
|Chicken Breast -1
|$3.25
chicken breast
More about Cafe Del Sol
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Del Sol
50 Featherbed Ln, Winchester
|Popular items
|PESTO PANINI
|$13.00
grilled chicken | basil pesto mayo | provolone | tomato | basil | herb focaccia
|HAM & TURKEY CLUB
|$14.00
honey cured ham | smoked turkey | applewood bacon | lettuce | tomato | bacon aioli | ciabatta
|KOREAN BBQ PORK
|$16.00
asian slaw | avocado | mango salsa | yuzu aioli | tequila pickled jalapeno
More about Macado's
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Macado's
121 N Loudoun St, Winchester
|Popular items
|Cowpoke
|$9.65
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, barbecue sauce, served hot on a bagel.
|Mac & Cheese Burger
|$10.85
Grilled burger topped with macaroni & cheese, bacon bits and BBQ Chips.
|Babe Ruth
|$9.65
Turkey, melted muenster, bacon, and tomato, on a hot buttered croissant.
More about Claudio's Pizzeria
Claudio's Pizzeria
2644 Valley Ave, Winchester
|Popular items
|Special
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion
|Tossed Salad
|$7.25
Iceberg lettuce, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, hot peppers, tomatoes, onions, and olives.
|Personal 10"
|$9.99
Personal 1 Topping Pizza w/ Drink
More about Ellie's Irish Pub
Ellie's Irish Pub
168 North Loudoun Street, Winchester