Winchester restaurants you'll love

Go
Winchester restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Winchester

Winchester's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Winchester restaurants

Chopstick Cafe image

SUSHI

Chopstick Cafe

207 N Kent St, Winchester

Avg 4.6 (4384 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pad Thai Noodle$12.00
California Roll$6.00
Crispy Chicken$12.00
More about Chopstick Cafe
HandyMart image

 

HandyMart

1016 Millwood Pike, Winchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Potato Wedges
4 potato wedges
Chicken Strips 8 pc$10.75
8 chicken strip
Chicken Breast -1$3.25
chicken breast
More about HandyMart
Cafe Del Sol image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Del Sol

50 Featherbed Ln, Winchester

Avg 4.6 (2582 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PESTO PANINI$13.00
grilled chicken | basil pesto mayo | provolone | tomato | basil | herb focaccia
HAM & TURKEY CLUB$14.00
honey cured ham | smoked turkey | applewood bacon | lettuce | tomato | bacon aioli | ciabatta
KOREAN BBQ PORK$16.00
asian slaw | avocado | mango salsa | yuzu aioli | tequila pickled jalapeno
More about Cafe Del Sol
Macado's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Macado's

121 N Loudoun St, Winchester

Avg 4.3 (2213 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cowpoke$9.65
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, barbecue sauce, served hot on a bagel.
Mac & Cheese Burger$10.85
Grilled burger topped with macaroni & cheese, bacon bits and BBQ Chips.
Babe Ruth$9.65
Turkey, melted muenster, bacon, and tomato, on a hot buttered croissant.
More about Macado's
CrepeWorx image

 

CrepeWorx

158 N. Loudoun St., Winchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about CrepeWorx
Claudio's Pizzeria image

 

Claudio's Pizzeria

2644 Valley Ave, Winchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Special
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion
Tossed Salad$7.25
Iceberg lettuce, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, hot peppers, tomatoes, onions, and olives.
Personal 10"$9.99
Personal 1 Topping Pizza w/ Drink
More about Claudio's Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Ellie's Irish Pub

168 North Loudoun Street, Winchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Ellie's Irish Pub

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Winchester

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Sweet Potato Fries

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Winchester to explore

Ashburn

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Warrenton

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Front Royal

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Purcellville

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Middleburg

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Martinsburg

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston