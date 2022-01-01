- Home
Macado's - Winchester
2,213 Reviews
$$
121 N Loudoun St
Winchester, VA 22601
Popular Items
🍗 Wings & Tenders
Boneless Wings
Boneless Wings with your choice of Buffalo Hot Sauce, Teriyaki, Sesame Ginger, Hot Honey BBQ, Spicy Thai (contains peanuts), Sweet Red Chili, Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ, and Mango Habanero sauce. Served with dipping sauce, carrots, and celery.
Wings
Bone-In Wings with your choice of Buffalo Hot Sauce, Teriyaki, Sesame Ginger, Hot Honey BBQ, Spicy Thai (contains peanuts), Sweet Red Chili, Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ, and Mango Habanero sauce. Served with dipping sauce, carrots, and celery.
Chicken Tenders
Breaded chicken strips, served with either honey mustard or barbecue sauce.
🍟 Fries & Tots
Basket of Fries
Bacon Cheese Fries
Cheese Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Waffle Cut Sweet Potato Fries with your choice of dipping sauce.
TATER TOTS
BACON CHEESE TOTS
TOTCHOS
Crispy tater tots topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, and ranch for dipping.
Appetizers
Bang Bang Shrimp
Samuel Adams beer battered shrimp. coated with bang bang sauce, garnished with asian crisp noodles.
Basket of Homemade Chips
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Black Bean Con Queso
A piping hot crock of zesty cheese, blended with black beans and more cheese, jalapeño peppers, and onions. Served with tortilla chips for dipping.
Salsa Con Queso
A crock of zesty cheese, onions, tomatoes, and jalapeño peppers with a generous portion of nacho chips for dipping.
Cheese Sticks
Breaded cheese sticks, served with marinara sauce.
Chips, Dips & Things
Homemade potato chips, soft pretzels, and taco chips served in a basket with our own onion dip, salsa, and ranch for dipping.
Fried Pickle Spears
Delicious dill pickle spears lightly coated with a dill flavored breading, served with ranch dressing.
Irish Nachos
Homemade crinkle-cut potato chips topped with chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, black olives. Served with onion dip and salsa.
Nachos
Tortilla chips with piping hot nacho cheese, topped with jalapeños. Served with onion dip and salsa.
Nachos Grande
Chips, chili, melted cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and black olives. Served with onion dip and salsa.
Potato Skins
Bacon & Cheddar
Spicy Potato Skins
Onions, jalapeños, black olives and a blend of Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Spinach, artichoke hearts blended with assorted cheeses served with tortilla chips or flatbread.
Tortilla Chips
Quesadillas
Bang Bang Quesadilla
Grilled burger, three cheeses, pico de gallo, bacon bits, and steak sauce baked on a fresh tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream.
Black Bean Quesadilla
Black bean and cheese dip, pico de gallo, baked inside a tortilla.
Diablo Quesadilla
Three cheeses, grilled chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, melted on a tortilla.
Plain Quesadilla
Three cheeses melted on a baked tortilla.
Portobello Quesadilla
Grilled portobello mushrooms, inside a tortilla with three cheeses, pico de gallo and broccoli florets.
Southwestern Quesadilla
Sliced chicken breast, pico de gallo, crisp bacon, BBQ sauce, three cheeses melted on a tortilla.
Steak Quesadilla
Grilled steak, three cheeses, pico de gallo, bacon bits, and steak sauce baked on a fresh tortilla.
Stuffed Quesadilla
Three cheeses, pico de gallo, black olives, melted on a tortilla.
🍔 Burgers | Grilled Hot Dogs
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Bacon Egg & Cheese Burger
Grilled burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, hollandaise, topped off with a fried egg on top.
Blue's Brothers Burger
Bleu cheese crumble, smokehouse bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayonnaise.
Boomer Burger
Half lb. burger, sauteed jalapenos, onions, melted nacho cheese, topped off with jalapeno straws.
Cheeseburger
Classic Burger
Half pound certified Angus beef cooked medium to well done. Served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, pickle spear on the side and your choice of potato salad, fruit salad, cole slaw, chips or french fries.
Mac & Cheese Burger
Grilled burger topped with macaroni & cheese, bacon bits and BBQ Chips.
Mushroom Burger
Grilled portobello mushrooms and onions, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise.
Wild Bill Burger
Cheddar cheese, smokehouse bacon, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, topped with beer battered onion rings.
🌭 Build Your Own Hot Dog
Grilled hotdog. Add your favorite toppings: chili, onions, slaw or cheese sauce
🥪 Sandwiches
Build Your Own Sandwich
Annie Oakley
Mesquite turkey, provolone, canadian bacon, coleslaw, tomato, on a hot buttered croissant.
Babe Ruth
Turkey, melted muenster, bacon, and tomato, on a hot buttered croissant.
Barnyard
Fried chicken filet, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, topped off with a fried egg on sourdough bread.
Betty Boop
Mesquite turkey, bacon, melted muenster, mayo, served on toasted rye.
Big City Jazz
Turkey breast, crisp bacon, melted muenster, lettuce, avocado, tomato and mayo, served on sourdough.
Big Daddy
Double portion of sliced steak, grilled portabello mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions with Swiss and American cheese on French bread.
BLT & Mayo on White
Bobagger
Sliced steak, melted muenster, mayo, onions, lettuce, portabella mushrooms, banana peppers, and tomato on French bread.
Bonnie and Clyde
Roast beef, cole slaw, melted cheddar, barbecue sauce on a Kaiser roll.
Bronx Bomber
Mesquite turkey, corned beef, Swiss, 1000 island, cole slaw, tomato, all on grilled rye.
Brooklyn Bridge
Roast beef, roasted turkey breast, ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, and Macado sauce, served hot on French bread.
Burlesque
Roast beef, roasted turkey breast, Swiss, cole slaw, tomato, and Macado sauce, served on a Kaiser roll.
Captain Hook
Crispy Haddock sandwich with bacon, lettuce, tomato, tarter sauce on a sweet sourdough roll.
Carpetbagger
Sliced steak, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onions, and 1000 island served on French Bread.
Chichi's Burrito
Firehouse chili with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream, wrapped in a tortilla. Served with a side of salsa and tortilla chips.
Chicken BLT
Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sweet sourdough roll.
Chicken Cordon Boo
Chicken breast, grilled with ham and swiss, served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Coney Island
Ham, crisp bacon, melted cheddar, and mayo, served on grilled rye.
Cowpoke
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, barbecue sauce, served hot on a bagel.
Custer's Last Stand
Chicken salad, melted muenster, bacon, and tomato on a croissant.
Diamond Jim
Roast beef, melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato, and Macado sauce, on French bread.
Dietrich's Delight
Mesquite turkey breast, melted muenster, bacon, mayo, on a toasted bagel.
Dr. Watson
Grilled chicken breast, melted provolone, Canadian bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, all served on a bagel.
Godfather (Serves Four)
(Serves Four) French bread, genoa salami, pepperoni, ham, prosciutto, banana peppers, onion, tomato, lettuce, and oil & vinegar dressing
Hindenburg (Serves Four)
*(serves four) French bread, ham, turkey, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, and Macado sauce.
Honeymooner
Ham, melted Swiss, bacon, and tomato, on a hot buttered croissant.
Johnee Dee
Grilled chicken, melted provolone, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, on a bagel. Comes with a side of ranch dressing.
Julius Caesar
Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, melted provolone, parmesan, on a toasted Kaiser roll.
Little Italy
Genoa salami, pepperoni, ham, prosciutto, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, onion, homemade oil & vinegar dressing on French bread
Lone Ranger
Corned beef, hot pastrami, with melted Swiss, mustard, cole slaw, served on a toasted bagel.
Macado
Roasted turkey breast, ham, melted muenster cheese, cole slaw, tomato, and mayo, served hot on a Kaiser roll.
Macado Flyer
Ham, melted muenster, tomato, portabella mushrooms, onions, mayo, on white bread.
McDuffy
Breaded chicken breast, smoked bacon, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato, Swiss on a sweet sourdough roll.
Mona Lisa
Salami, ham, provolone, pepperoni, balsamic vinaigrette, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, served hot on French bread.
Packard
Roast beef, melted Swiss, bacon, cole slaw, and tomato, on a croissant.
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Pendleton
Hot pastrami, turkey, melted Swiss, coleslaw, 1000 Island, stuffed with homemade potato chips on rye bread.
Ragtime
Rare roast beef, crisp bacon, melted Swiss, Macado sauce served on grilled rye.
Ricochet Rabbit
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, mesquite turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a plain or everything bagel.
Sherlock Holmes
Mesquite turkey breast, melted cheddar, cole slaw, 1000 island, on wheat bread.
Stogie
Roasted turkey breast, crisp bacon, provolone and mayo on toasted rye bread.
Tippecanoe
Ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato and mustard, served on French bread.
Titanic
Roasted prime rib, melted Swiss cheese with French dip or Steak Sauce for dunking.
Titanic LTM
Roasted prime rib, melted Swiss cheese with French dip or Steak Sauce for dunking.
Tonto
Breaded chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, honey dijon on sourdough.
Turkey Trot
Turkey, melted muenster, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, served on French bread.
Uncle Harry
Grilled chicken, barbecue sauce, cole slaw, served on a Kaiserroll.
Yankee Doodle
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sweet sourdough roll.
🥪 Reubens
The Reuben
Hot corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, with 1,000 island dressing on grilled rye.
Pastrami Reuben
Hot pastrami, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye.
Turkey Reuben
Mesquite Turkey, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye.
🥪 Club Sandwiches
Ziegfield’s Club
Hot pastrami, corned beef, salami, Swiss, cole slaw, tomato and 1000 island dressing served on three layers of rye.
Macado's Club
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, served on three layers of white toast.
Tippecanoe and Tyler Too
Turkey, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on three layers of white toast.
🥪 Grilled Cheese
Dirty Harry
Grilled portobello, Muenster, leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo on a Kaiser roll.
Gibson Girl
Melted Swiss, cheddar, Muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato on French bread with mayo.
Molly Brown
Melted Swiss, Muenster, provolone, topped with olive salad, portabello mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, served on rye with mayo.
Speakeasy
American cheese, bacon, and tomato on a buttered croissant.
Grilled Cheese
Choice of any cheese grilled on white.
Grilled Cheese And Tomato Soup
Choice of any cheese grilled on white.
🌯 Wraps
Crazy Chris Wrap
Buffalo style chicken rolled in a wrap, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
Rabbit Wrap
Chicken salad, tomato, lettuce, wrapped in a tortilla.
Oriental Wrap
Crispy chicken or shrimp, lettuce, tomato, oriental noodles, sesame ginger dressing wrapped in a tortilla.
Kanoder
Turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado, ranch, wrapped in a tortilla.
Ty Cobb
Melted Muenster, mushrooms, cucumber, tomato, lettuce, mayo, wrapped up in a tortilla.
Chicken Parmesan Wrap
Grilled chicken, provolone, Parmesan cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing.
🌮 Tacos
Chicken Teriyaki Tacos
Breaded chicken in soft flour tortillas with crisp romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and sweet teriyaki sauce.
Grilled Chicken Ranch Tacos
Grilled chicken in soft flour tortillas, romaine lettuce, asian cabbage, with pico de gallo and ranch dressing.
Fish Tacos
Crispy Haddock in a soft flour tortilla garnished with Asian slaw, pico de gallo avocado and tarter sauce.
Shrimp Tacos
Battered shrimp, on a bed of romaine, Asian slaw, pico de gallo drizzled with bang bang sauce.
Entrees
Lasagna Supreme
Baked lasagna and tossed salad, served with hot buttered garlic bread.
KC's Chicken Mac & Cheese
Macaroni and cheese, grilled chicken ,broccoli, cheddar cheese served with garlic bread.
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded or grilled chicken breast, topped with marinara sauce, melted provolone and parmesan. Served with garlic bread and a tossed salad.
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Breaded or grilled chicken breast, Alfredo sauce, broccoli florets, provolone, and parmesan cheeses served with garlic bread and tossed salad.
Fish and Chips
Macaroni & Cheese
🥗 Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese with a side of caesar dressing.
Chicken Salad
All white meat chicken salad on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes and toasted cashews.
House Tossed Salad
Mixed greens, a slice of cucumber, tomato, bacon bits and croutons.
Macado's Chef Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, ham or turkey, cheese, tomato, bacon bits, and croutons.
Margie's Cashew Chicken
Mixed greens, cheese, tomatoes, portabello mushrooms, cucumbers, boiled eggs, croutons, cashews with choice of grilled or fried chicken.
Oriental Salad
Chicken or shrimp glazed with teriyaki sauce served with mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, oriental noodles and almonds.
Paitly's Cobb Salad
Chopped Romaine lettuce, hard boiled eggs, bacon, tomato, avocado, chicken breast with crumbled blue cheese.
Southwestern Fiesta Salad
Taco shell, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, black olives, choice of grilled/fried chicken or chili, sour cream, jalepno crisps, avocado, and onion. Served with taco chips, your choice of dressing or salsa.
🥣 Soups
Sides & Extras
Au Jous
BBQ Sauce
Beer Cheese
Blue Cheese
Cheese Bread
Coleslaw
Flat Bread
Fruit Salad
Garlic Bread
Honey Mustard
Macaroni Salad
Nacho Cheese
Nacho Cheese Bowl
Onion Dip
Onion Dip Bowl
Pickle Spear
Plain Bagel
Potato Salad
Ranch
Ranch Bowl
Salsa
Salsa Bowl
Sour Cream
Sour Cream Bowl
RUFFLES Original Potato Chips
Kid's Menu
🍰 Desserts
New York Cheesecake
A velvety classic cheesecake filling atop a perfect cookie dough crust. Add some Strawberries & Cream for that extra zing!
Cinnamon Roll
Fudge Brownie
David's Chocolate Chip Cookie
David's Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
David's Peanut Butter Cookie
Berries & Cream Milkshake
Butterfinger Crunch Milkshake
Chocolate Cookie Dough Milkshake
Chocolate Milkshake
Oreo Goodness Milkshake
Peanut Butter Cup Milkshake
Vanilla Milkshake
Beverages
Water
Arnold Palmer
Coke
Diet Coke
Cherry Coke
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Mello Yello
Sprite
Iced Tea - Sweet
Iced Tea - Unsweet
Powerade
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Homestead Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Shirley Temple
Root Beer (Bottled)
Kid's Drink
Kid's Milkshake
Dasani Water Bottle
Red Bull
Lunch Specials
Betty Boop Lunch Special
Mesquite turkey, bacon, melted muenster, mayo, served on toasted rye.
Seasonal Food
Viper Wings
Lightly breaded bone-in wings with your choice of Buffalo Hot Sauce, Teriyaki, Sesame Ginger, Hot Honey BBQ, Spicy Thai (contains peanuts), Sweet Red Chili, Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ, and Mango Habanero sauce. Served with dipping sauce, carrots, and celery.
Monster's Mash Burger
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce on top of flatbread topped with Provolone, Romano, Asiago, and Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of ranch
Spinach Artichoke Flatbread
Our original Spinach Dip spread on top of flatbread topped with Provolone, Romano, Asiago, and Parmesan cheese
Thai Chicken Flatbread
Breaded chicken tossed in our house made Spicy Thai sauce on top of flatbread topped with crispy oriental noodles, Provolone, Romano, Asiago, and Parmesan cheese
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
121 N Loudoun St, Winchester, VA 22601