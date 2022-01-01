Martinsburg restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Del Sol
796 Foxcroft Ave, Martinsburg
|Popular items
|BAJA FISH
|$13.00
battered or grilled fish | asian slaw | grilled pineapple | pico de gallo | avocado | sriracha aioli
|PESTO PANINI
|$13.00
grilled chicken | basil pesto mayo | provolone | tomato | basil | herb focaccia
|KOREAN BBQ PORK
|$16.00
asian slaw | avocado | mango salsa | yuzu aioli | tequila pickled jalapeno
Firebox55
55 Meridian Parkway Suite 112, Martinsburg
|Popular items
|Macaroni and Cheese
|$4.00
cheddar | pepperjack | smoked gouda | crispy cheese panko
|BBQ Sandwich
choice of pulled pork $9 | brisket $14 | smoked chicken $9 | brioche bun
|Pulled Pork Platter
|$14.00
entrée portion of smoked pulled pork | 2 sides | pickles | white bread
Brix27
131 NORTH QUEEN STREET, Martinsburg
|Popular items
|Deviled Eggs
|$9.00
bacon lardons, chives, tomatoes, red pepper oil
|Margherita Flatbread
|$14.00
sweet tomato & basil sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, french sea salt, fresh basil
|Truffle Fries
|$13.00
hand cut fries, truffle oil, fresh herbs, grated Parmesan