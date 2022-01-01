Providence restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Providence, Rhode Island

If going out to eat in the suburbs doesn't sound like your scene, you can find everything you need in Providence and nearby Warwick. You get the same seafood and the same atmosphere in general too. The only difference is convenience if you live in the city.



While you can find restaurants in all parts of town, especially towards the Massachusetts side, many of the most highly rated places are between I-95 and North Main Street, where the rivers meet downtown. So, you can expect options, but you can also anticipate a waterfront view at some restaurants. If you need another landmark to guide you, Brown University is ideal, and you can discover new restaurants around campus that mainly cater to the college crowd. Throughout Providence, you can come across places serving Italian food, Greek, Thai, Mediterranean, and even Indian, which gives you an idea of what kind of variety to expect. Say goodbye to the usual fare. Try something different tonight in Providence.