Providence restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Providence, Rhode Island
If going out to eat in the suburbs doesn't sound like your scene, you can find everything you need in Providence and nearby Warwick. You get the same seafood and the same atmosphere in general too. The only difference is convenience if you live in the city.
While you can find restaurants in all parts of town, especially towards the Massachusetts side, many of the most highly rated places are between I-95 and North Main Street, where the rivers meet downtown. So, you can expect options, but you can also anticipate a waterfront view at some restaurants. If you need another landmark to guide you, Brown University is ideal, and you can discover new restaurants around campus that mainly cater to the college crowd. Throughout Providence, you can come across places serving Italian food, Greek, Thai, Mediterranean, and even Indian, which gives you an idea of what kind of variety to expect. Say goodbye to the usual fare. Try something different tonight in Providence.
Providence's top cuisines
Must-try Providence restaurants
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Baja's Taqueria
227 Thayer Street, Providence
|Popular items
|**TACO SHELL SALAD**
|$10.00
Flour Tortilla Bowl with choice of meat and toppings.
|**CHEESE STEAK**
|$9.00
Cheesesteak on a sub or wrap. Made to order with choice of Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and more!
|**BAJA QUESADILLA**
|$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
Angelo's
141 Atwells Avenue, Providence
|Popular items
|Meatballs & French Fries
|$7.35
A 1924 original - homemade meatballs with a little side of french fries!
|Pasta with Sauce (Full Order)
A full order of pasta topped with the sauce of your choosing!
|French Fries
|$6.00
Fresh cut french fries, never frozen, then fried twice for exceptional taste.
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
PVD Pizza
1035 Douglas Ave, Providence
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$10.75
Fried chicken tenders served
w/ fries & side of honey mustard.
|Large BYO Pizza
|$11.75
Pick your sauce and toppings. All pizzas come with cheddar mozzarella blend.
|Boneless Wings
|$8.25
Tossed in your choice of sauce.
Kin Southern Table + Bar
71 Washington Street, Providence
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Wings (8 Pce)
|$12.00
Plain, BBQ or Honey Garlic (Mild Heat)
|Biscuits
|$12.00
w/ Honey Butter
|Fried Chicken Wings
|$18.00
Choice of Two Sides
Pane e Vino Ristorante
365 Atwells Ave, Providence
|Popular items
|Veal Chop Parmigiano
|$28.00
Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Garlic, EVOO
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Classic Caesar, Shaved Grana Padano, Focaccia Crisp, Anchovy
|Fettucine Bolognese
|$23.00
Slow Braised Veal, Beef and Pork Ragu, Pecorino Romano
WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Baja's Tex Mex Grill
273 Thayer St, Providence
|Popular items
|**BAJA QUESADILLA**
|$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
|**BYO TACOS (3)**
|$9.00
Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.
|**CHEESE STEAK**
|$9.00
Cheesesteak on a sub or wrap. Made to order with choice of Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and more!
Little City Coffee & Kitchen
170 Mathewson Street, Providence
|Popular items
|Pulled Mushroom Egg & Cheese
|$7.00
Dry rubbed, roasted, and pulled portobello mushrooms, fried egg, smoked cheddar, and crispy shallots on a scratch made sourdough english muffin
|Brown Butter Pound Cake
|$4.00
Brown butter cardamom pound cake, blood orange glaze, crushed pistachios
|Bacon Egg & Cheese
|$7.00
Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, blend of monterey jack, mozzarella, and smoked cheddar cheese, served on a scratch made sourdough english muffin
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
53 Ashburton St, Providence
|Popular items
|6 Boneless Tenders
|$12.99
served with celery and choice of blue cheese or Ranch
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$13.99
with slow roasted BBQ pork, Sam Adams queso, melted cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.
IF ORDERED TOGO, this item will come with the Sam Adams queso, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions on the side which will require a little assembly. We do this to keep it from getting too soggy during transport.
|Warm Pretzels
|$9.99
with honey mustard or Sam Adams queso
Chinatown on Thayer
277 Thayer Street, Providence
|Popular items
|Peking Ravioli (6)
|$10.95
|General Tsao's Chicken
|$14.95
|Crab Rangoon
|$9.95
New Harvest Coffee and Spirits
10 Sims Ave Unit 101, Providence
|Popular items
|Dark Roast
Bold, deep flavor.
|Lite Roast
Rotating single origin Lite Roast. Bight, nuanced flavors.
|Latte
Espresso with micro steamed milk
Chez Pascal & The Wurst Kitchen
960 Hope Street, Providence
|Popular items
|Bacon Wrapped Pork Meatloaf
|$12.00
Bacon Wrapped Pork Meatloaf Sandwich with Spicy Fig Compote, Coleslaw and comes with a 2 ounce side of Potato Salad.
*the meatloaf itself contains parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs*
serving size 1 depending on your appetite.
|House Made Pork Butt Pastrami Sandwich
|$12.00
This Wurst Kitchen favorite comes with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Dijon Mustard on the Sandwich and a side of Potato Salad
serving size 1 depending on your appetite.
|House Made Lamb Shawarma
|$16.00
House Made Spiced Local Lamb Shawarma with Warm Pita, Hummus, Red Onion, Hot Sauce Alfalfa Sprouts and a Cilantro-Tahini Sauce! Two Sandwiches per order AND comes with a small Green Salad with Honey Vinaigrette
Somo Kitchen & Sushi
373 Richmond St., Providence
|Popular items
|Philadelphia
|$8.00
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber
|Spicy Tuna
|$8.00
Cucumber, Togarashi
|Dynamite
|$12.00
Shrimp Tempura Cucumber Avocado Massago
Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria
1650 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence
|Popular items
|**CHEESE STEAK**
|$9.00
Cheesesteak on a sub or wrap. Made to order with choice of Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and more!
|**BYO TACOS (3)**
|$9.00
Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.
|**BAJA QUESADILLA**
|$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
Dune Brother's Seafood
239 dyer street, Providence
|Popular items
|Chowder Combo
|$13.00
Large Chowder and 3 Clam Cakes
|Fish & Chips
Choice of Fish, Beer-Battered & Beef-Fat Fried served w/ 'Old Bay' Fries, Lemon & Tartar Sauce
|Fish Mac
|$12.00
Crispy fish, lettuce, tomato, cheese, s?pecial sauce
La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos
1950 Westminster Street, Providence
|Popular items
|Huarache
|$6.50
A handmade, oval shaped Corn Tortilla smothered with Refried Beans and topped with Meat, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream!
|Tostada
|$3.00
A flat crispy Corn Tortilla topped with Meat, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato, Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream
|Chips & Salsa
|$3.00
Corn Tortilla chips and Salsa made fresh in-house
Coffee Exchange
207 Wickenden St, Providence
|Popular items
|Peru - Pangoa - French Roast
|$17.00
Flavor Notes: Dark Chocolate, Walnut, Round and Smooth
|Honduras - Comsa - Espresso Roast
|$17.00
Flavor Notes: Rich Dark Chocolate, Black Pepper
|San Francisco Bay Blend
|$18.00
Dark Blend
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Bucktown
471 W Fountain St, Providence
|Popular items
|Chicken Biscuit
|$9.00
Fried chicken tender on a biscuit w/ honey butter and cheddar cheese
|Tenders and fries
|$10.00
crispy tenders, and waffle fries served with comeback sauce
|Hush Puppies
|$6.50
8 cornmeal fritters with a side of honey butter.
THE DISTRICT
54 South Street, Providence
|Popular items
|The Graduate Bowl
|$15.00
Shredded chicken, mango, avocado, quinoa, sweet potatoes, black bean salsa, with house dressing
|The Da
|$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, arugula, bacon, Brie cheese, apple aioli, sliced apples.
|House Wings
|$11.00
Dry rub - Garlic Parmesan - Buffalo - Honey Barbecue - Asian Chili - Mango Habanero - Thai Peanut - Lemon Pepper
Narragansett Brewery
271 Tockwotton Street, PROVIDENCE
|Popular items
|PRE ORDER 1822 Porter CASE
|$95.94
WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE UNTIL JANUARY. Proceeds to benefit the Rhode Island Historical Society.
|PRE ORDER 1822 Porter 4 Pk.
|$15.99
WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE UNTIL JANUARY. Proceeds to benefit the Rhode Island Historical Society.
|PK. Fox Point
|$13.99
Ganko Ittetsu Ramen- Providence
215 Thayer Street, Providence
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$9.95
In-house, hand made pork gyoza. 5 pieces.
|Kara-Age
|$9.50
Deep fried chicken thigh marinated with seasoned soy sauce. Served with garlic ponzu.
|Miso
|$14.00
Sliced Cha-shu, Sauteed bean sprouts, Aji-tama, Nappa cabbage, Scallions, Wakame.
Pastiche Fine Desserts
92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence
|Popular items
|Cannoli
|$4.25
Cannoli shell filled with a mascarpone, ricotta and shaved chocolate filling. 1 day shelf life. Available for pick up after 10 am!
|Cookie Basket 2.5 lb
|$45.00
Approximately 50 assorted cookies: Almond biscotti, chocolate chip, Russian tea cakes, chocolate walnut truffles, currant walnut rugelach & lemon squares. Wrapped in cello & a ribbon.
|*SOLD OUT 2/6* 8” Fresh Fruit Tart
|$35.00
Serves 4-5 pp. Seasonal fruit, vanilla custard in a butter tart shell. Keep chilled, best served same day. Available for pick up after 10am.
PIZZA
Fellini Pizzeria
2190 Broad St, Cranston
|Popular items
|Cheese & Tomato Sauce Pie
|$17.50
|Italian Grinder Sandwich
|$9.50
|Half and Half
|$17.50
Chomp
117 Ives Street, Providence
|Popular items
|Smoky Bandit Melt
|$16.00
Beef patty, cheddar and pepperjack cheese, smoky aioli, bbq, crispy onion strings, pickled jalapeños
|House Burger
|$15.00
Our signature burger, smoked Gouda, house cured bacon, Chomp Sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles
|Wings
|$13.00
Dry rubbed and served crispy with these deliciously creative flavors; Hot & Smokey, Crispy Korean , Mozambique, House BBQ, Alabama White BBQ, Buffalo
Ceremony
406 brook street, Providence
|Popular items
|Ube Latte
|$5.50
Our ube latte is topped with home-made fresh whipped cream (NOT VEGAN FRIENDLY) and shredded coconut. Select below for topping, or leave it blank for no topping!
Ube is a purple sweet potato, a single medium-sized ube provides more than 200% of the daily requirement for vitamin A!
|Masala Chai Latte
|$6.00
Perfectly spiced and lightly-sweetened. Brewed in small-batches with single origin & direct trade spices. Ground fresh and slow steeped. Notes of organic black tea, green cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and black peppercorn in every sip.
|Brown Sugar Boba Latte *available after 11am*
|$5.65
Our signature spiced brown sugar boba, made in small batches, infused with real brown sugar molasses and houseblend spices to create a delicious layered flavor and chewiness.
RAMEN
R.C. Ramen
388 Wickenden St, Providence
|Popular items
|Paitan Ramen
|$15.00
R.C. Chicken noodle soup
|Braised Pork belly, 2Pc
|$4.00
2 peices of our braised pork belly
|Braised pork belly buns
|$4.00
Braised pork belly in a steamed bun
Durk's Bar-B-Q
33 Aborn St., Providence
|Popular items
|Wings
|$12.00
6 Wood Grilled Wings. Choice of BBQ, Buffalo, White BBQ, or Kinda-lina Gold
1/2 Price on Thursdays
|Skillet Cornbread
|$3.00
1 Piece, served with Honey Butter
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.00
1/4 LB Pulled Pork with Cole Slaw and Mustard Sauce
1/2 Priced On Wednesday's
Francesco's Pizza
357 Hope Street, Providence
|Popular items
|Classic 3 Cheese
Red Pizza - Asiago, Mozzarella, Parmesan
|Margherita
Red Pizza, Sliced Mozzarella, Basil, Olive Oil
|General Tso's
General Tso Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions
Dips Dips
71 Westfield St, Providence
|Popular items
|OG French Dip
|$16.25
Over a Quarter Pound of Roasted Top Sirloin simmered in our Au Jus, with Caramelized Onions, Mayo, Our Mustard on French Bread. Served with a Side of Au Jus
|French Onion Dip
|$7.00
It's a classic. We finish ours with crispy shallots and veg demi. Served with Fox Family Farm potato chips
|CNY Salt Potatoes
|$5.75
Brine cooked Yukon Gold Potatoes smothered in Pepperoncini Butter and Herbs