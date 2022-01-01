Providence restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Providence, Rhode Island

If going out to eat in the suburbs doesn't sound like your scene, you can find everything you need in Providence and nearby Warwick. You get the same seafood and the same atmosphere in general too. The only difference is convenience if you live in the city.

While you can find restaurants in all parts of town, especially towards the Massachusetts side, many of the most highly rated places are between I-95 and North Main Street, where the rivers meet downtown. So, you can expect options, but you can also anticipate a waterfront view at some restaurants. If you need another landmark to guide you, Brown University is ideal, and you can discover new restaurants around campus that mainly cater to the college crowd. Throughout Providence, you can come across places serving Italian food, Greek, Thai, Mediterranean, and even Indian, which gives you an idea of what kind of variety to expect. Say goodbye to the usual fare. Try something different tonight in Providence.

Providence's top cuisines

Must-try Providence restaurants

Baja's Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Baja's Taqueria

227 Thayer Street, Providence

Avg 4.5 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
**TACO SHELL SALAD**$10.00
Flour Tortilla Bowl with choice of meat and toppings.
**CHEESE STEAK**$9.00
Cheesesteak on a sub or wrap. Made to order with choice of Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and more!
**BAJA QUESADILLA**$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
More about Baja's Taqueria
Angelo's image

 

Angelo's

141 Atwells Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meatballs & French Fries$7.35
A 1924 original - homemade meatballs with a little side of french fries!
Pasta with Sauce (Full Order)
A full order of pasta topped with the sauce of your choosing!
French Fries$6.00
Fresh cut french fries, never frozen, then fried twice for exceptional taste.
More about Angelo's
PVD Pizza image

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

PVD Pizza

1035 Douglas Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tender Basket$10.75
Fried chicken tenders served
w/ fries & side of honey mustard.
Large BYO Pizza$11.75
Pick your sauce and toppings. All pizzas come with cheddar mozzarella blend.
Boneless Wings$8.25
Tossed in your choice of sauce.
More about PVD Pizza
Kin Southern Table + Bar image

 

Kin Southern Table + Bar

71 Washington Street, Providence

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Wings (8 Pce)$12.00
Plain, BBQ or Honey Garlic (Mild Heat)
Biscuits$12.00
w/ Honey Butter
Fried Chicken Wings$18.00
Choice of Two Sides
More about Kin Southern Table + Bar
Pane e Vino Ristorante image

 

Pane e Vino Ristorante

365 Atwells Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (3641 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veal Chop Parmigiano$28.00
Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Garlic, EVOO
Caesar Salad$12.00
Classic Caesar, Shaved Grana Padano, Focaccia Crisp, Anchovy
Fettucine Bolognese$23.00
Slow Braised Veal, Beef and Pork Ragu, Pecorino Romano
More about Pane e Vino Ristorante
Baja's Tex Mex Grill image

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Baja's Tex Mex Grill

273 Thayer St, Providence

Avg 4.6 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
**BAJA QUESADILLA**$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
**BYO TACOS (3)**$9.00
Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.
**CHEESE STEAK**$9.00
Cheesesteak on a sub or wrap. Made to order with choice of Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and more!
More about Baja's Tex Mex Grill
Charuma image

 

Charuma

45 Weybosset St, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Passion Fruit
Lychee
Strawberry
More about Charuma
Little City Coffee & Kitchen image

 

Little City Coffee & Kitchen

170 Mathewson Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Mushroom Egg & Cheese$7.00
Dry rubbed, roasted, and pulled portobello mushrooms, fried egg, smoked cheddar, and crispy shallots on a scratch made sourdough english muffin
Brown Butter Pound Cake$4.00
Brown butter cardamom pound cake, blood orange glaze, crushed pistachios
Bacon Egg & Cheese$7.00
Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, blend of monterey jack, mozzarella, and smoked cheddar cheese, served on a scratch made sourdough english muffin
More about Little City Coffee & Kitchen
Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill

53 Ashburton St, Providence

Avg 5 (723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
6 Boneless Tenders$12.99
served with celery and choice of blue cheese or Ranch
Pulled Pork Nachos$13.99
with slow roasted BBQ pork, Sam Adams queso, melted cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.
IF ORDERED TOGO, this item will come with the Sam Adams queso, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions on the side which will require a little assembly. We do this to keep it from getting too soggy during transport.
Warm Pretzels$9.99
with honey mustard or Sam Adams queso
More about Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
Chinatown on Thayer image

 

Chinatown on Thayer

277 Thayer Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Peking Ravioli (6)$10.95
General Tsao's Chicken$14.95
Crab Rangoon$9.95
More about Chinatown on Thayer
New Harvest Coffee and Spirits image

 

New Harvest Coffee and Spirits

10 Sims Ave Unit 101, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dark Roast
Bold, deep flavor.
Lite Roast
Rotating single origin Lite Roast. Bight, nuanced flavors.
Latte
Espresso with micro steamed milk
More about New Harvest Coffee and Spirits
Chez Pascal & The Wurst Kitchen image

 

Chez Pascal & The Wurst Kitchen

960 Hope Street, Providence

Avg 4.7 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Wrapped Pork Meatloaf$12.00
Bacon Wrapped Pork Meatloaf Sandwich with Spicy Fig Compote, Coleslaw and comes with a 2 ounce side of Potato Salad.
*the meatloaf itself contains parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs*
serving size 1 depending on your appetite.
House Made Pork Butt Pastrami Sandwich$12.00
This Wurst Kitchen favorite comes with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Dijon Mustard on the Sandwich and a side of Potato Salad
serving size 1 depending on your appetite.
House Made Lamb Shawarma$16.00
House Made Spiced Local Lamb Shawarma with Warm Pita, Hummus, Red Onion, Hot Sauce Alfalfa Sprouts and a Cilantro-Tahini Sauce! Two Sandwiches per order AND comes with a small Green Salad with Honey Vinaigrette
More about Chez Pascal & The Wurst Kitchen
Somo Kitchen & Sushi image

 

Somo Kitchen & Sushi

373 Richmond St., Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Philadelphia$8.00
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber
Spicy Tuna$8.00
Cucumber, Togarashi
Dynamite$12.00
Shrimp Tempura Cucumber Avocado Massago
More about Somo Kitchen & Sushi
Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria image

 

Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria

1650 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
**CHEESE STEAK**$9.00
Cheesesteak on a sub or wrap. Made to order with choice of Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and more!
**BYO TACOS (3)**$9.00
Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.
**BAJA QUESADILLA**$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
More about Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria
Dune Brother's Seafood image

 

Dune Brother's Seafood

239 dyer street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chowder Combo$13.00
Large Chowder and 3 Clam Cakes
Fish & Chips
Choice of Fish, Beer-Battered & Beef-Fat Fried served w/ 'Old Bay' Fries, Lemon & Tartar Sauce
Fish Mac$12.00
Crispy fish, lettuce, tomato, cheese, s?pecial sauce
More about Dune Brother's Seafood
La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos image

 

La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos

1950 Westminster Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Huarache$6.50
A handmade, oval shaped Corn Tortilla smothered with Refried Beans and topped with Meat, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream!
Tostada$3.00
A flat crispy Corn Tortilla topped with Meat, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato, Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream
Chips & Salsa$3.00
Corn Tortilla chips and Salsa made fresh in-house
More about La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos
Coffee Exchange image

 

Coffee Exchange

207 Wickenden St, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Peru - Pangoa - French Roast$17.00
Flavor Notes: Dark Chocolate, Walnut, Round and Smooth
Honduras - Comsa - Espresso Roast$17.00
Flavor Notes: Rich Dark Chocolate, Black Pepper
San Francisco Bay Blend$18.00
Dark Blend
More about Coffee Exchange
Bucktown image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bucktown

471 W Fountain St, Providence

Avg 4.4 (1406 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Biscuit$9.00
Fried chicken tender on a biscuit w/ honey butter and cheddar cheese
Tenders and fries$10.00
crispy tenders, and waffle fries served with comeback sauce
Hush Puppies$6.50
8 cornmeal fritters with a side of honey butter.
More about Bucktown
THE DISTRICT image

 

THE DISTRICT

54 South Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Graduate Bowl$15.00
Shredded chicken, mango, avocado, quinoa, sweet potatoes, black bean salsa, with house dressing
The Da$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, arugula, bacon, Brie cheese, apple aioli, sliced apples.
House Wings$11.00
Dry rub - Garlic Parmesan - Buffalo - Honey Barbecue - Asian Chili - Mango Habanero - Thai Peanut - Lemon Pepper
More about THE DISTRICT
Narragansett Brewery image

 

Narragansett Brewery

271 Tockwotton Street, PROVIDENCE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PRE ORDER 1822 Porter CASE$95.94
WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE UNTIL JANUARY. Proceeds to benefit the Rhode Island Historical Society.
PRE ORDER 1822 Porter 4 Pk.$15.99
WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE UNTIL JANUARY. Proceeds to benefit the Rhode Island Historical Society.
PK. Fox Point$13.99
More about Narragansett Brewery
Ganko Ittetsu Ramen- Providence image

 

Ganko Ittetsu Ramen- Providence

215 Thayer Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyoza$9.95
In-house, hand made pork gyoza. 5 pieces.
Kara-Age$9.50
Deep fried chicken thigh marinated with seasoned soy sauce. Served with garlic ponzu.
Miso$14.00
Sliced Cha-shu, Sauteed bean sprouts, Aji-tama, Nappa cabbage, Scallions, Wakame.
More about Ganko Ittetsu Ramen- Providence
Pastiche Fine Desserts image

 

Pastiche Fine Desserts

92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence

Avg 4.6 (2560 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cannoli$4.25
Cannoli shell filled with a mascarpone, ricotta and shaved chocolate filling. 1 day shelf life. Available for pick up after 10 am!
Cookie Basket 2.5 lb$45.00
Approximately 50 assorted cookies: Almond biscotti, chocolate chip, Russian tea cakes, chocolate walnut truffles, currant walnut rugelach & lemon squares. Wrapped in cello & a ribbon.
*SOLD OUT 2/6* 8” Fresh Fruit Tart$35.00
Serves 4-5 pp. Seasonal fruit, vanilla custard in a butter tart shell. Keep chilled, best served same day. Available for pick up after 10am.
More about Pastiche Fine Desserts
Fellini Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Fellini Pizzeria

2190 Broad St, Cranston

Avg 4.5 (1650 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese & Tomato Sauce Pie$17.50
Italian Grinder Sandwich$9.50
Half and Half$17.50
More about Fellini Pizzeria
Chomp image

 

Chomp

117 Ives Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smoky Bandit Melt$16.00
Beef patty, cheddar and pepperjack cheese, smoky aioli, bbq, crispy onion strings, pickled jalapeños
House Burger$15.00
Our signature burger, smoked Gouda, house cured bacon, Chomp Sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles
Wings$13.00
Dry rubbed and served crispy with these deliciously creative flavors; Hot & Smokey, Crispy Korean , Mozambique, House BBQ, Alabama White BBQ, Buffalo
More about Chomp
Ceremony image

 

Ceremony

406 brook street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ube Latte$5.50
Our ube latte is topped with home-made fresh whipped cream (NOT VEGAN FRIENDLY) and shredded coconut. Select below for topping, or leave it blank for no topping!
Ube is a purple sweet potato, a single medium-sized ube provides more than 200% of the daily requirement for vitamin A!
Masala Chai Latte$6.00
Perfectly spiced and lightly-sweetened. Brewed in small-batches with single origin & direct trade spices. Ground fresh and slow steeped. Notes of organic black tea, green cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and black peppercorn in every sip.
Brown Sugar Boba Latte *available after 11am*$5.65
Our signature spiced brown sugar boba, made in small batches, infused with real brown sugar molasses and houseblend spices to create a delicious layered flavor and chewiness.
More about Ceremony
R.C. Ramen image

RAMEN

R.C. Ramen

388 Wickenden St, Providence

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Paitan Ramen$15.00
R.C. Chicken noodle soup
Braised Pork belly, 2Pc$4.00
2 peices of our braised pork belly
Braised pork belly buns$4.00
Braised pork belly in a steamed bun
More about R.C. Ramen
Durk's Bar-B-Q image

 

Durk's Bar-B-Q

33 Aborn St., Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings$12.00
6 Wood Grilled Wings. Choice of BBQ, Buffalo, White BBQ, or Kinda-lina Gold
1/2 Price on Thursdays
Skillet Cornbread$3.00
1 Piece, served with Honey Butter
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
1/4 LB Pulled Pork with Cole Slaw and Mustard Sauce
1/2 Priced On Wednesday's
More about Durk's Bar-B-Q
Francesco's Pizza image

 

Francesco's Pizza

357 Hope Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic 3 Cheese
Red Pizza - Asiago, Mozzarella, Parmesan
Margherita
Red Pizza, Sliced Mozzarella, Basil, Olive Oil
General Tso's
General Tso Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions
More about Francesco's Pizza
Dips Dips image

 

Dips Dips

71 Westfield St, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
OG French Dip$16.25
Over a Quarter Pound of Roasted Top Sirloin simmered in our Au Jus, with Caramelized Onions, Mayo, Our Mustard on French Bread. Served with a Side of Au Jus
French Onion Dip$7.00
It's a classic. We finish ours with crispy shallots and veg demi. Served with Fox Family Farm potato chips
CNY Salt Potatoes$5.75
Brine cooked Yukon Gold Potatoes smothered in Pepperoncini Butter and Herbs
More about Dips Dips
Plaza Bar & Kitchen image

 

Plaza Bar & Kitchen

59 De Pasquale Ave, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Cannoli$8.00
Shrimp Scampi$26.00
Pasta and Meatballs$16.00
More about Plaza Bar & Kitchen

