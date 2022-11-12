Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ceremony Tea House

$$

406 brook street

Providence, RI 02906

Popular Items

Latte
Strawberry Matcha
French Vanilla Latte

BUILD YOUR OWN

Latte

$5.25

Cappuccino

$4.75

Americano

$4.50

SIGNATURE ITEMS

Adzuki Matcha

Adzuki Matcha

$6.00

Made with organic premium matcha, sweet adzuki redbean and your choice of milk. Comes unsweetened (no additional sugar other than the sweetness from adzuki), customize with a shot of house-made syrup or CBD for personal preference.

Strawberry Matcha

Strawberry Matcha

$6.00

Made with organic premium matcha, homemade strawberry sauce and your choice of milk. Comes sweetened, customize with a shot of CBD for personal preference.

Black Sesame Latte *caffeine free*

Black Sesame Latte *caffeine free*

$6.00

Made with grinded black sesame (caffeine free) and your choice of milk. Comes unsweetened, customize with a shot of house-made syrup or CBD for personal preference.

Brown Sugar Latte

$6.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

Caramel Latte (Sea Salt)

$6.00

Con Panna

$3.55

Cortado

$4.65
Dalgona

Dalgona

$6.00
Dirty Matcha

Dirty Matcha

$6.00

Made with organic premium matcha, a shot of New Harvest coffee and your choice of milk. Comes unsweetened, customize with a shot of house-made lavender, mint syrup or CBD for personal preference.

Flat White

$4.65

French Vanilla Latte

$6.00
Hot Tea (3 infusions)

Hot Tea (3 infusions)

$4.00

Made with premium loose leaf teas. Comes unsweetened, customize with milk, a shot of house-made lavender, mint syrup or CBD for personal preference. All of our hot teas are good for re-steeping an additional 4 - 5 times.

Jasmine Fresca (iced only)

Jasmine Fresca (iced only)

$6.00

Coldbrew loose leaf Jasmine tea, with a scoop of house-made strawberry sauce. Refreshing and delicious.

Lavender Hojicha Latte

Lavender Hojicha Latte

$6.00

Made with premium Hojicha, and your choice of milk. Comes lightly sweetened, customize with a shot of CBD or house-made syrup for personal preference.

Lavender Latte

$6.00

Lavender Milk

$5.50

Macchiato

$4.65
Masala Chai Latte

Masala Chai Latte

$6.00

Perfectly spiced and lightly-sweetened. Brewed in small-batches with single origin & direct trade spices. Ground fresh and slow steeped. Notes of organic black tea, green cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and black peppercorn in every sip.

Matcha Shot (2oz yamenohana)

$3.00
Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$6.00
Nitro Coffee (iced only)

Nitro Coffee (iced only)

$6.00

Nitro coffee from New Harvest. Comes unsweetened. Customize it with milk, a shot of lavender, mint syrup or CBD for personal preference.

Rose Matcha Latte

$6.00

Sipping Chocolate

$6.00

Strawberry Milk

$5.50
Thin Matcha (yamenohana)

Thin Matcha (yamenohana)

$5.50+

Served hot only. This traditional method of consuming matcha is made with our yamenohana. Whisked and prepared using expert knowledge, the result is a nice cup of matcha with a thin micro foam top. Tasting notes include marine notes with light sweetness, and a gentle umami tone throughout.

Ube Latte

Ube Latte

$6.00

Our ube latte is topped with home-made fresh whipped cream (NOT VEGAN FRIENDLY) and shredded coconut. Select below for topping, or leave it blank for no topping! Ube is a purple sweet potato, a single medium-sized ube provides more than 200% of the daily requirement for vitamin A!

Pour Over

$12.00+

SEASONAL

Goguma Latte (non caffeinated)

$6.00

Caramel Pear Latte

$6.00

Ume Plum Tea

$6.00

Espresso Tonic

$6.00

Hojicha Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Honey Lavender Latte

$6.00

Honey Yuja *caffeine free*

$5.25

Made with yuzu and organic honey from our local beekeeper. The vitamin C in yuja tea helps the immune system to fight against infections. This tea is especially popular during the Winter months in Asia.

Lavender Lemonade

$5.25

Lavender Matcha Spritz (Yamenohana)

$6.00
Matcha Spritz (Yamenohana)

Matcha Spritz (Yamenohana)

$6.00

Made with organic premium matcha and seltzer water. Comes unsweetened, customize with a shot of house-made lavender or mint syrup, CBD for personal preference.

Rose Matcha Latte

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Yuzu Lemonade

$5.25

Chaider

$6.00

Maple Latte

$6.00

Cider (No Ice)

$5.00

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$6.00

SNACKS

Mooncake (single)

Single Green Bean Pastry

$5.00

Single Yolk Pastry

Single Taiyaki

$2.00Out of stock

Single Taro Pastry

$5.00Out of stock
Onigiri (available after 12pm)

Onigiri (available after 12pm)

Single Dango

Single Dorayaki

$1.80

Single Mochi

Single Pineapple Pastry

Single Pineapple Pastry

$3.00Out of stock

Burika (Savory)

Sliced Babka

Single Castella Sponge Cake

Gimbap

Leaf Wrapped Mochi

$2.00Out of stock

Single Funwariyaki

$2.00
Sunday10:15 am - 7:45 pm
Monday8:15 am - 6:15 pm
Tuesday8:15 am - 6:15 pm
Wednesday8:15 am - 6:15 pm
Thursday8:15 am - 6:15 pm
Friday8:15 am - 6:15 pm
Saturday10:15 am - 7:45 pm
Ceremony is a modern tea house focused on bringing customers a unique tea experience. We work directly with single estate farms and producers across Asia to ensure that we source ecologically sustainable products while stimulating the livelihood of our growers. Our approach to tea includes traditional tea ceremony, tea lattes, as well as cocktail mixology and elevating our teas to the artisan status like that of fine wine & whisky. We are excited to share our personal approach to research and innovation with our customers.

406 brook street, Providence, RI 02906

