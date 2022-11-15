Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Baja's Tex Mex Grill - Thayer Street

985 Reviews

$

273 Thayer St

Providence, RI 02906

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 10 locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - EAST PROVIDENCE - WARREN - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA. We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.

Website

Location

273 Thayer St, Providence, RI 02906

Directions

Gallery
Baja's Tex Mex Grill image
Baja's Tex Mex Grill image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Don Jose Tequilas Restaurant - 351 Atwells Ave
orange star4.4 • 1,434
351 Atwells Ave Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos
orange starNo Reviews
1950 Westminster Street Providence, RI 02909
View restaurantnext
Baja's Grill - 430 Newport Avenue
orange star4.5 • 1,195
430 Newport Ave. Rumford, RI 02916
View restaurantnext
Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria - 1650 Mineral Spring Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
1650 Mineral Spring Ave. North Providence, RI 02904
View restaurantnext
Baja's Tex Mex Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,599
624 Reservoir Ave Cranston, RI 02910
View restaurantnext
Baja's - Johnston - 1412 Atwood Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1412 Atwood Ave Johnston, RI 02919
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Providence

Kabob and Curry
orange star4.3 • 1,812
261 Thayer Street Providence, RI 02906
View restaurantnext
Palo
orange star5.0 • 563
3 Steeple St Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Baja's Taqueria - 227 Thayer Street
orange star4.5 • 197
227 Thayer Street Providence, RI 02906
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Providence
DownCity
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Federal Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Fox Point
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston