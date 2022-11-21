Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria - 1650 Mineral Spring Ave.

review star

No reviews yet

1650 Mineral Spring Ave.

North Providence, RI 02904

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

** RICE BOWL**
**BYO BURRITO**
**BAJA QUESADILLA**

Appetizers

**FRENCH FRIES**

$6.00
**CHEESE FRIES**

**CHEESE FRIES**

$7.00

CAJUN FRIES

$7.00

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$8.00

BUFFALO FINGERS & FRIES (4 PC)

$11.00

JALAPENO POPPERS (6 PC)

$8.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6 PC)

$8.00

CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES (4 PC)

$11.00

CHICKEN WINGS & FRIES (8 PC)

$11.00

CHICKEN WINGS (20 PC)

$20.00

Entrees

**SALAD BOWL**

$10.00
** RICE BOWL**

** RICE BOWL**

$10.00

BUILD YOUR OWN SOUP

$6.00

Choice of meat with broth, rice, vegetables, and cilantro and chips on the side.

**BYO SUPER LOADED BURRITO (Choose 3 Meats)**

$13.00

**BYO BURRITO**

$10.00
**WET BURRITO**

**WET BURRITO**

$11.00

Flour Tortilla with choice of meat. Then warmed in the oven with Red or Verde Salsa. Served with a side of lettuce and pico.

**CHIMICHANGA (Fried Burrito)**

**CHIMICHANGA (Fried Burrito)**

$11.00

Deep Fried Burrito. Choice of Meat, beans, rice, cheese. Choice of Sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn salsa, and sour cream.

**WET CHIMICHANGA (Fried Burrito w/ Salsa)**

**WET CHIMICHANGA (Fried Burrito w/ Salsa)**

$12.00
**BAJA QUESADILLA**

**BAJA QUESADILLA**

$10.00

Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.

**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (French Fries Inside Burrito)**

$11.00

Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside

**BYO NACHOS**

**BYO NACHOS**

$10.00
**MEXICAN DINNER COMBO (Comes w/ Tortillas)**

**MEXICAN DINNER COMBO (Comes w/ Tortillas)**

$13.00
**ENCHILADA**

**ENCHILADA**

$12.00

Three corn tortillas filled with choice of meat and baked with choice of Roja or Verde salsa and cheese. Comes with choice of side toppings.

**TACO SHELL SALAD**

**TACO SHELL SALAD**

$11.00

Flour Tortilla Bowl with choice of meat and toppings.

**BYO NACHOS FRIES**

$11.00

**BYO TACO (1)**

$4.00
**BYO TACOS (3)**

**BYO TACOS (3)**

$10.00

Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.

Subs & Wraps

**CHEESE STEAK**

**CHEESE STEAK**

$10.00

Cheesesteak on a sub or wrap. Made to order with choice of Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and more!

**GRILLED CHICKEN STIR-FRY**

$10.00

**BOMBO STIR-FRY STEAK & CHICKEN**

$11.00
**CRISPY CHICKEN**

**CRISPY CHICKEN**

$10.00

Choice of Cheese and toppings.

**CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN**

$10.00

Sides

**SOUR CREAM**

$1.00
**SALSA**

**SALSA**

$0.75

**QUESO**

$1.00

**SM. GUACAMOLE**

$1.00

**LG. GUACAMOLE**

$6.00

**RICE & BEANS**

$5.00

**GRILLED VEGGIES**

$5.00

**STEAK / SHRIMP**

$6.00

**PORK / GROUND BEEF / CHICKEN**

$6.00

**CHIPS (only chips)***

$3.00

**CHIPS & SALSA**

$4.00

**CHIPS & Nacho queso**

$5.00

**CHIPS & GUACAMOLE**

$6.00

**CHIPS, SALSA & GUAC**

$6.00

**LOADED CHIPS**

$8.00

Plantains

$6.00

Treats

**6 PC CHURROS W/ ICE CREAM**

$6.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

**Tres Leche**

$6.00

Beverages

**WATER**

$2.50

**FOUNTAIN SODA**

$3.00

**JARRITOS**

$3.00

**HORCHATA**

$3.50

**TAMARINDO**

$3.50

**PASSION FRUIT**

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 10 locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - EAST PROVIDENCE - WARREN - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA. We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.

Website

Location

1650 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence, RI 02904

Directions

Gallery
Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria image
Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos
orange starNo Reviews
1950 Westminster Street Providence, RI 02909
View restaurantnext
Don Jose Tequilas Restaurant - 351 Atwells Ave
orange star4.4 • 1,434
351 Atwells Ave Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Baja's Tex Mex Grill - Thayer Street
orange star4.6 • 985
273 Thayer St Providence, RI 02906
View restaurantnext
Baja's - Johnston - 1412 Atwood Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1412 Atwood Ave Johnston, RI 02919
View restaurantnext
Baja's Grill - 430 Newport Avenue
orange star4.5 • 1,195
430 Newport Ave. Rumford, RI 02916
View restaurantnext
Baja's Tex Mex Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,599
624 Reservoir Ave Cranston, RI 02910
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in North Providence

Pane E Vino
orange star4.5 • 3,641
365 Atwells Ave Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Pizza Queen - Weybosset
orange star4.4 • 3,278
215 weybosset st Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Pastiche Fine Desserts
orange star4.6 • 2,560
92 SPRUCE STREET Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Rooftop at the Providence G
orange star4.1 • 1,828
100 Dorrance St, Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Kabob and Curry
orange star4.3 • 1,812
261 Thayer Street Providence, RI 02906
View restaurantnext
Three Sisters
orange star4.4 • 1,712
1074 Hope StProvidence, RI 02906 Providence, RI 02906
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Providence
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
East Providence
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Pawtucket
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Cranston
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Warwick
review star
Avg 3.4 (25 restaurants)
Attleboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
West Warwick
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston