Mexican & Tex-Mex
Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria - 1650 Mineral Spring Ave.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 10 locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - EAST PROVIDENCE - WARREN - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA. We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.
Location
1650 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence, RI 02904
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Don Jose Tequilas Restaurant - 351 Atwells Ave
4.4 • 1,434
351 Atwells Ave Providence, RI 02903
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Providence
More near North Providence