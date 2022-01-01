Smithfield restaurants you'll love

Smithfield restaurants
Toast
  • Smithfield

Smithfield's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Smithfield restaurants

Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

400 Putnam Pike, Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (285 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
Cheese Pizza
French Fries$3.19
More about Papa Gino's
Corner Market Cafe #20 image

 

Corner Market Cafe #20

947 Douglas Pike, Smithfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PB Cocoa Chimp$6.49
Almond milk, banana, peanut butter protein, and Phormula-1™ chocolate protein
Total Protein = 36g
Egg and Cheese$3.49
Oversized round egg with choice of cheese
Energy Mash
Monster™ Original or Sugar Free, plus add a flavor shot of your choice
More about Corner Market Cafe #20
D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

375 Putnam Pike Rt. 44, Smithfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lays Baked$1.29
Root Beer
Thanksgiving Toasted
More about D'Angelo
Juice Bar & Co. image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Juice Bar & Co.

266 Putnam Pike, Smithfield

Avg 4.9 (65 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Immunity Boost$3.50
kale, lemon, ginger
GF Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.25
coconut oil, organic cane sugar, organic brown sugar, unsweetened applesauce, vanilla ext, GF flour, baking soda, salt, baking powder, vegan chocolate chips
Avocado Smash$7.25
avocado, sprouts, red pepper flakes, sea salt, balsamic glaze on your choice of bread
More about Juice Bar & Co.
Rocco's image

 

Rocco's

55 Douglas Pike, Smithfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken & Waffles$13.00
Seasoned fried chicken, Belgian Waffles, maple aioli
Smithfield Cowboy Wrap$13.00
Grilled BBQ chicken, melted Cheddar,
bacon, onion straws, Ranch
Philly Steak Eggrolls$13.00
Hand-Rolled, shaved ribeye steak, American cheese, monterey jack, peppers, onions, chipotle ranch dipping
More about Rocco's
Blackie's image

 

Blackie's

280 George Washington Highway, Smithfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Blackie's
Restaurant banner

 

Brewology

9 Cedar Swamp Road, Unit 4, Smithfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Brewology

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Smithfield

French Fries

