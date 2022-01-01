Smithfield restaurants you'll love
Smithfield's top cuisines
Must-try Smithfield restaurants
More about Papa Gino's
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
400 Putnam Pike, Smithfield
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
|Cheese Pizza
|French Fries
|$3.19
More about Corner Market Cafe #20
Corner Market Cafe #20
947 Douglas Pike, Smithfield
|Popular items
|PB Cocoa Chimp
|$6.49
Almond milk, banana, peanut butter protein, and Phormula-1™ chocolate protein
Total Protein = 36g
|Egg and Cheese
|$3.49
Oversized round egg with choice of cheese
|Energy Mash
Monster™ Original or Sugar Free, plus add a flavor shot of your choice
More about D'Angelo
D'Angelo
375 Putnam Pike Rt. 44, Smithfield
|Popular items
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
|Root Beer
|Thanksgiving Toasted
More about Juice Bar & Co.
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Juice Bar & Co.
266 Putnam Pike, Smithfield
|Popular items
|Immunity Boost
|$3.50
kale, lemon, ginger
|GF Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$2.25
coconut oil, organic cane sugar, organic brown sugar, unsweetened applesauce, vanilla ext, GF flour, baking soda, salt, baking powder, vegan chocolate chips
|Avocado Smash
|$7.25
avocado, sprouts, red pepper flakes, sea salt, balsamic glaze on your choice of bread
More about Rocco's
Rocco's
55 Douglas Pike, Smithfield
|Popular items
|Chicken & Waffles
|$13.00
Seasoned fried chicken, Belgian Waffles, maple aioli
|Smithfield Cowboy Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled BBQ chicken, melted Cheddar,
bacon, onion straws, Ranch
|Philly Steak Eggrolls
|$13.00
Hand-Rolled, shaved ribeye steak, American cheese, monterey jack, peppers, onions, chipotle ranch dipping
More about Blackie's
Blackie's
280 George Washington Highway, Smithfield
More about Brewology
Brewology
9 Cedar Swamp Road, Unit 4, Smithfield