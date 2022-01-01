Boston restaurants you'll love
Boston is more than a trophy town that tens of thousands of college students call home every year: it’s also a thriving food city that nods to the past while embracing the future. There are thousands of restaurants to choose from – everything from classic red-sauce Italian in the North End to French bistros in the South End, historic taverns older than the United States itself, and trendy new spots popping up all over town.
Cross the river into Cambridge and you’ll find authentic Korean barbecue, pho, and ramen restaurants supported by the city’s college-aged population. There’s plenty to love about the Boston restaurant scene, especially if you’re into seafood and fresh produce. Local New England lobsters, oysters, clams, and fish are easy to find, thanks to Boston’s proximity to both Cape Cod and the North Shore. And if all that seafood makes you thirsty? Home to some of the oldest breweries in America, there’s always something interesting on draft in Boston, especially if you head over to one of the town’s 20 or so craft breweries. If you’re not a beer drinker, don’t worry. There’s plenty of cider, local wine, and even local craft spirits to be explored, too.
Falafel King - Boston Washington St
260 Washington St., Boston
|PARTY OF 4
|$39.99
ALL FAMILY MEALS ORDERS
COMES WITH FREE: Cheese, Olives, Pickles, Onion, Pita Bread
|Falafel
|$15.00
Half - Servers 10 people
|Baba Ghanoush
|$4.99
16 oz
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Mezzana
360 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Chicken Under A Brick*
|$32.00
Half a partially-deboned chicken is seasoned with pesto, then seared with a weight on top for a crispy skin and juicy, tender meat. Served on a bed of creamy polenta (contains mascarpone and parmesan) topped with a shaved Brussels salad and finished with a chicken jus seasoned with garlic and calabrian chili
|Side Rabe*
|$9.00
Broccoli rabe is blanched and sauteed in olive oil with chili flake and garlic
|Eggplant Spread*
|$6.00
The same eggplant we use for our popular crostini. Made with roasted and peeled eggplant mixed with garlic, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, parsley and olive oil. This is served with crumbled goat cheese, a honey and chili vinaigrette and some fried herbs. Easy topping for crostini. Bread not included.
Shanti
1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$17.95
Chicken cubes pieces cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
|Saag Paneer
|$15.95
Diced homemade cheese cooked with spinach, cream and spices.( VEG, GF, NF ) Served with Basmati Rice.
|Mix Vege Pakora
|$6.95
Fresh cut vegetables dipped in chich-pea batter and fried. (VEG)
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Picco
513 Tremont Street, Boston
|Arugula
|$9.00
Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon juice & olive oil
|LG Pepperoni
|$24.50
tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella
|Caesar
|$10.00
Parmigiano Reggiano & croutons (white anchovies by request)
NOODLES
MIDA
782 Tremont St., Boston
|SMOKED SHORT RIB LASAGNA
|$25.00
braised beef short rib, parmesan, fontina, marinara
|PACCHERI BOLOGNESE
|$24.00
pork sugo, broccoli rabe, parmesan, breadcrumbs
|INSALATA MISTA
|$12.00
red wine vinaigrette, pistachios, parmigiano-reggiano, pangrattato
Mod Espresso
485 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Salmon Toast
|$13.00
smoked salmon with goat cheese, cucumbers, capers, micro-greens, pinch of black pepper and chives on sourdough
|Turtle Latte
|$5.00
espresso shot with steamed milk topped with a light layer of foam infused with Monin gourmet chocolate, caramel and hazelnut syrups
|Grilled Cheese & Fig
|$12.00
brie, mozzarella, fig spread
CGK on Newbury
268 Newbury St, Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Fries
|$12.00
Fried Chicken tenders, Buttermilk Ranch
and Chopped Fresh Parsley.
|6 Pieces
|$16.00
All tenders are served with House Pickles.
CHOOSE YOUR CHICKEN: Classic or “Make it Spicy”
TWO SAUCES OF YOUR COICE: Buffalo, BBQ, or Buttermilk Ranch
|Fry Me Up
|$12.00
Fry Me Up (Made With Dark Meat)
Toasted Brioche, Lettuce, House Pickles & Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
Toasted Brioche, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Mixed Slaw, House Pickles & Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery
554 Dudley St, Dorchester
|Regular Goat Water (FRI & SAT)
|$5.99
FRIDAY & SATURDAY ONLY
Goat Water is a rich stew containing Thyme, Onions, Scallions, and Clove amongst other herbs and spices. that is a part of the national cuisine of the Caribbean island of Montserrat Served with Rolls
|Jerk Chicken
|$12.50
Chicken Leg Quarters marinated overnight in Aunty Vie's special marinade blend spiced with Walkerwood Jerk Seasoning.
|Curry Goat
|$14.00
A savory curry stew with pieces of goat. Cooked with peppers, onions, scallions, garlic, & ginger. It has a slight kick but not spicy.
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON
|Basket of Dirty Fries
|$7.00
Good ol' fashioned french fries cooked golden brown and made to order
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
Romaine hearts, rye croutons, and shaved parmesan
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
FRENCH FRIES
French Quarter
545 Washington Street, Boston
|Hot Chix Sandwich
|$19.00
|Jambalaya
|$27.00
|Bon Temps
SMOOTHIES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Coco Leaf Newbury
303 Newbury St, Boston
|Mangonada Smoothie
|$8.15
Mexican smothie , mixed of mango and tamarine. Its' sweet and sour with a hint of lime
|Thai Tea
|Muffin
|$3.50
Boloco
133 Federal Street, Boston
|The Summer Bowl
|$10.50
Boloco Rice, Black Beans, Mango Salsa Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.
|Elote (Street Corn) Bowl
|$10.50
House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese. Served with farro and with or without our House Calabacitas.
|Modern Mexican Bowl
|$10.50
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro. Served with Boloco Rice and with or without our House Calabacitas.
Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
581 Washington Street, Boston
|Miso Glazed Salmon
|$25.00
wasabi mashed, soy yuzu butter sauce, scallion strands
|Tempura Green Beans
|$11.00
tempura fried, served with spicy ponzu and chipotle bbq
|Grilled Pear Salad
|$13.50
great hill bleu cheese, candied pecans, sun dried cranberries, lemon vinaigrette
FLOUR CLARENDON ST
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|banana bread
|$4.00
dense, moist banana bread packed with walnuts, made with One Mighty Mill wheat flour milled in Lynn, MA
|cappuccino
|$4.00
large cappuccino comes with 4 shots of espresso
|almond macaroon
|$3.00
gluten free and vegan
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
|Basket Fries
|$6.00
|Lg Tuscan Fig
|$20.00
Mei Mei
506 Park Drive, Boston
|Cheddar Scallion Potato Dumplings
|$16.00
Creamy potatoes, Cabot cheddar & butter & scallions. Fully cooked, just reheat and enjoy. Comes with chili apple sauce. (12 dumplings). Vegetarian.
|Lao Gan Ma Chili Crisp Sauce
|$4.00
Old godmother's chili crisp. If you don't know, now you know!
|BEC Congee (Bacon, Egg & Cheese)
|$13.50
Congee with a brunchy combination of crispy bacon, Cabot cheddar cheese, and oozy egg, topped with chili oil and scallions
Dirty Water Dough Co.
222 Newbury Street, Boston
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
|Large Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
Shredded mozzarella, house red sauce, Romano cheese
|Garden Salad
|$7.00
Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, green peppers, artichokes, pickled red onion
Teriyaki House
32 W Broadway, South Boston
|CHICKEN FINGERS (6 pcs)
|$4.75
|CHICKEN BOWL
|$6.50
|SPRING ROLLS (2 pcs)
|$3.00
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Chicken Tender
|$12.00
sweet and sour sauce
|Buffalo Tenders
|$12.00
blue cheese dressing
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$13.00
Dudley Cafe
15 Warren St, Roxbury
|Michelle's Bowl
|$11.95
Jasmine rice, chicken curry, papad, kuchumber salad with mint dressing and roasted peppers.
|Nubian Fave
|$10.95
House Roasted chicken, pesto (nut-free), provolone cheese, sundried tomatoes on multigrain bread.
|Madison Park
|$10.25
Tuna salad, arugula salad, garlic mayonnaise, on ciabatta bread.
Harbor Cafe
One Courthouse Way, Boston
|Deep River Original Sea Salt
|$2.15
|Greek
|$6.75
|Homefries
|$2.00
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cunard Tavern
24 Orleans St., Boston
|Cuban Spring Rolls
|$11.00
smoked ham, slow cooked pork shoulder, house-made pickles, swiss cheese in a fried wonton with sweet mustard
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
crispy fried chicken breast, chipotle aioli, shredded lettuce, sliced pickles, sharp cheddar, on a brioche bun with mixed fries
|Boston & Albany Burger
|$17.00
sweet apple and cabbage slaw, whiskey candied bacon, cheddar cheese, on a grilled beef patty with a side of russet and sweet potato fries
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CURRY • GRILL • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Spicy World
7 Beach St, Boston
|Skewer Pot
Please select at least 7 skewers to add to the broth.
|Hot and Sour Noodle
|$6.95
|Mapo Tofu
|$9.95
Cafe Sauvage
25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston
|Chocolate croissant
|$4.50
Light, flaky, real butter croissant dough wrapped around two chocolate batons
|Sauvage Burger
|$20.00
Caramelized pork belly, raclette, bibb lettuce, tomato, Sauvage sauce, potato bun
|Nutella Latte
|$5.50
Nizza Blend Espresso︱Steamed Milk︱Nutella
HAMBURGERS
Renegade's Pub-
1004 Bennington St, Boston
|Onion Rings
|$5.00
|Renegade Burger
|$9.00
|Create Your Own Burger
|$6.00
Coco Leaf Dorchester
1480 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Che Thai
|$6.50
Hot luu, jackfruit, longan, lychee, agar, palm seeds, coconut milk, durian( optional). Served with ice
|Brown Sugar Milk Tea
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.50
Tiki Rock
2 Broad Street, Boston
|Crispy Calamari
|$15.00
|Lobster Mac
|$27.00
|Crab Rangoons
|$16.00
Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
247 Newbury Street, Boston
|猪骨拉面 Tonkotsu Ramen
|$14.58
Heavily Creamy broth: Chicken, Pork.
【Side come with: ChaShu, Bamboo, Mushroom, Corn, Bean Sprout, Seaweed, Dry Onion, Fish Cake, 1/2Egg, Scallion】
|Edamame 毛豆
|$5.49
Fresh boil edamame serves with sea salt.
|鸡肉米线 Chicken Rice Noodle
|$13.99
Famous Yunnan Rice Noodle.
【Soup base: Chicken, Pork, Shrimp.
Side come with: Chicken, Bamboo, Lettuce, Mushroom, Bean Sprout, Tofu Skin, Scallion】
Douzo Modern Japanese Restaurant & Lounge
131 Dartmouth St, Boston
|Yellowtail Scallion Roll
|$7.25
|Crabstick roll
|$5.00
|Nameko Miso Soup
|$5.95
CREPES
Phinista
96 Peterborough St, Boston
|Mom's Classic Tofu Banh Mi
|$10.00
This vegetarian banh mi hails not 1, not 2, but 5 spices ;) If you like Asian flavors and prefer life on the greener side, this is made for you.
|Is This Heaven?
|$11.00
Fresh strawberries with glorious butter sweet whipped cream, egg custard filling and caramelized walnuts to top with cocoa glaze.
|Phin Sữa | Vietnamese Coffee Latte
|$5.00
Our house blend Vietnamese coffee beans filtered through the traditional phin, served traditionally with condensed milk over ice (đá) or steamed (nóng). Alt milks can be added to cut sweetness.
