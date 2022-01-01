Boston restaurants you'll love

Boston is more than a trophy town that tens of thousands of college students call home every year: it’s also a thriving food city that nods to the past while embracing the future. There are thousands of restaurants to choose from – everything from classic red-sauce Italian in the North End to French bistros in the South End, historic taverns older than the United States itself, and trendy new spots popping up all over town.

Cross the river into Cambridge and you’ll find authentic Korean barbecue, pho, and ramen restaurants supported by the city’s college-aged population. There’s plenty to love about the Boston restaurant scene, especially if you’re into seafood and fresh produce. Local New England lobsters, oysters, clams, and fish are easy to find, thanks to Boston’s proximity to both Cape Cod and the North Shore. And if all that seafood makes you thirsty? Home to some of the oldest breweries in America, there’s always something interesting on draft in Boston, especially if you head over to one of the town’s 20 or so craft breweries. If you’re not a beer drinker, don’t worry. There’s plenty of cider, local wine, and even local craft spirits to be explored, too.

Must-try Boston restaurants

Falafel King - Boston Washington St image

 

Falafel King - Boston Washington St

260 Washington St., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PARTY OF 4$39.99
ALL FAMILY MEALS ORDERS
COMES WITH FREE: Cheese, Olives, Pickles, Onion, Pita Bread
Falafel$15.00
Half - Servers 10 people
Baba Ghanoush$4.99
16 oz
More about Falafel King - Boston Washington St
Bar Mezzana image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Mezzana

360 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (3010 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Under A Brick*$32.00
Half a partially-deboned chicken is seasoned with pesto, then seared with a weight on top for a crispy skin and juicy, tender meat. Served on a bed of creamy polenta (contains mascarpone and parmesan) topped with a shaved Brussels salad and finished with a chicken jus seasoned with garlic and calabrian chili
Side Rabe*$9.00
Broccoli rabe is blanched and sauteed in olive oil with chili flake and garlic
Eggplant Spread*$6.00
The same eggplant we use for our popular crostini. Made with roasted and peeled eggplant mixed with garlic, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, parsley and olive oil. This is served with crumbled goat cheese, a honey and chili vinaigrette and some fried herbs. Easy topping for crostini. Bread not included.
More about Bar Mezzana
Shanti image

 

Shanti

1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.95
Chicken cubes pieces cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Saag Paneer$15.95
Diced homemade cheese cooked with spinach, cream and spices.( VEG, GF, NF ) Served with Basmati Rice.
Mix Vege Pakora$6.95
Fresh cut vegetables dipped in chich-pea batter and fried. (VEG)
More about Shanti
Picco image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Picco

513 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4 (1225 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Arugula$9.00
Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon juice & olive oil
LG Pepperoni$24.50
tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella
Caesar$10.00
Parmigiano Reggiano & croutons (white anchovies by request)
More about Picco
MIDA image

NOODLES

MIDA

782 Tremont St., Boston

Avg 4.6 (1543 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SMOKED SHORT RIB LASAGNA$25.00
braised beef short rib, parmesan, fontina, marinara
PACCHERI BOLOGNESE$24.00
pork sugo, broccoli rabe, parmesan, breadcrumbs
INSALATA MISTA$12.00
red wine vinaigrette, pistachios, parmigiano-reggiano, pangrattato
More about MIDA
Mod Espresso image

 

Mod Espresso

485 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Toast$13.00
smoked salmon with goat cheese, cucumbers, capers, micro-greens, pinch of black pepper and chives on sourdough
Turtle Latte$5.00
espresso shot with steamed milk topped with a light layer of foam infused with Monin gourmet chocolate, caramel and hazelnut syrups
Grilled Cheese & Fig$12.00
brie, mozzarella, fig spread
More about Mod Espresso
CGK on Newbury image

 

CGK on Newbury

268 Newbury St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Fries$12.00
Fried Chicken tenders, Buttermilk Ranch
and Chopped Fresh Parsley.
6 Pieces$16.00
All tenders are served with House Pickles.
CHOOSE YOUR CHICKEN: Classic or “Make it Spicy”
TWO SAUCES OF YOUR COICE: Buffalo, BBQ, or Buttermilk Ranch
Fry Me Up$12.00
Fry Me Up (Made With Dark Meat)
Toasted Brioche, Lettuce, House Pickles & Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
Toasted Brioche, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Mixed Slaw, House Pickles & Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
More about CGK on Newbury
Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery image

 

Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery

554 Dudley St, Dorchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Goat Water (FRI & SAT)$5.99
FRIDAY & SATURDAY ONLY
Goat Water is a rich stew containing Thyme, Onions, Scallions, and Clove amongst other herbs and spices. that is a part of the national cuisine of the Caribbean island of Montserrat Served with Rolls
Jerk Chicken$12.50
Chicken Leg Quarters marinated overnight in Aunty Vie's special marinade blend spiced with Walkerwood Jerk Seasoning.
Curry Goat$14.00
A savory curry stew with pieces of goat. Cooked with peppers, onions, scallions, garlic, & ginger. It has a slight kick but not spicy.
More about Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston image

 

Dirty Water Dough - East Boston

20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Basket of Dirty Fries$7.00
Good ol' fashioned french fries cooked golden brown and made to order
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine hearts, rye croutons, and shaved parmesan
Greek Salad$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
More about Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
French Quarter image

FRENCH FRIES

French Quarter

545 Washington Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (503 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Chix Sandwich$19.00
Jambalaya$27.00
Bon Temps
More about French Quarter
Coco Leaf Newbury image

SMOOTHIES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Coco Leaf Newbury

303 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mangonada Smoothie$8.15
Mexican smothie , mixed of mango and tamarine. Its' sweet and sour with a hint of lime
Thai Tea
Muffin$3.50
More about Coco Leaf Newbury
Boloco image

 

Boloco

133 Federal Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Summer Bowl$10.50
Boloco Rice, Black Beans, Mango Salsa Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.
Elote (Street Corn) Bowl$10.50
House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese. Served with farro and with or without our House Calabacitas.
Modern Mexican Bowl$10.50
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro. Served with Boloco Rice and with or without our House Calabacitas.
More about Boloco
Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen image

 

Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen

581 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Miso Glazed Salmon$25.00
wasabi mashed, soy yuzu butter sauce, scallion strands
Tempura Green Beans$11.00
tempura fried, served with spicy ponzu and chipotle bbq
Grilled Pear Salad$13.50
great hill bleu cheese, candied pecans, sun dried cranberries, lemon vinaigrette
More about Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
FLOUR CLARENDON ST image

 

FLOUR CLARENDON ST

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
banana bread$4.00
dense, moist banana bread packed with walnuts, made with One Mighty Mill wheat flour milled in Lynn, MA
cappuccino$4.00
large cappuccino comes with 4 shots of espresso
almond macaroon$3.00
gluten free and vegan
More about FLOUR CLARENDON ST
Penguin Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Penguin Pizza

735 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Basket Fries$6.00
Lg Tuscan Fig$20.00
More about Penguin Pizza
Mei Mei image

 

Mei Mei

506 Park Drive, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheddar Scallion Potato Dumplings$16.00
Creamy potatoes, Cabot cheddar & butter & scallions. Fully cooked, just reheat and enjoy. Comes with chili apple sauce. (12 dumplings). Vegetarian.
Lao Gan Ma Chili Crisp Sauce$4.00
Old godmother's chili crisp. If you don't know, now you know!
BEC Congee (Bacon, Egg & Cheese)$13.50
Congee with a brunchy combination of crispy bacon, Cabot cheddar cheese, and oozy egg, topped with chili oil and scallions
More about Mei Mei
Dirty Water Dough Co. image

 

Dirty Water Dough Co.

222 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
Large Cheese Pizza$16.00
Shredded mozzarella, house red sauce, Romano cheese
Garden Salad$7.00
Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, green peppers, artichokes, pickled red onion
More about Dirty Water Dough Co.
Teriyaki House image

 

Teriyaki House

32 W Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN FINGERS (6 pcs)$4.75
CHICKEN BOWL$6.50
SPRING ROLLS (2 pcs)$3.00
More about Teriyaki House
Stats Bar and Grille image

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tender$12.00
sweet and sour sauce
Buffalo Tenders$12.00
blue cheese dressing
Chicken Pesto Panini$13.00
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Dudley Cafe image

 

Dudley Cafe

15 Warren St, Roxbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Michelle's Bowl$11.95
Jasmine rice, chicken curry, papad, kuchumber salad with mint dressing and roasted peppers.
Nubian Fave$10.95
House Roasted chicken, pesto (nut-free), provolone cheese, sundried tomatoes on multigrain bread.
Madison Park$10.25
Tuna salad, arugula salad, garlic mayonnaise, on ciabatta bread.
More about Dudley Cafe
Harbor Cafe image

 

Harbor Cafe

One Courthouse Way, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Deep River Original Sea Salt$2.15
Greek$6.75
Homefries$2.00
More about Harbor Cafe
Cunard Tavern image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cunard Tavern

24 Orleans St., Boston

Avg 4 (571 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cuban Spring Rolls$11.00
smoked ham, slow cooked pork shoulder, house-made pickles, swiss cheese in a fried wonton with sweet mustard
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
crispy fried chicken breast, chipotle aioli, shredded lettuce, sliced pickles, sharp cheddar, on a brioche bun with mixed fries
Boston & Albany Burger$17.00
sweet apple and cabbage slaw, whiskey candied bacon, cheddar cheese, on a grilled beef patty with a side of russet and sweet potato fries
More about Cunard Tavern
Spicy World image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CURRY • GRILL • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Spicy World

7 Beach St, Boston

Avg 3.7 (316 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Skewer Pot
Please select at least 7 skewers to add to the broth.
Hot and Sour Noodle$6.95
Mapo Tofu$9.95
More about Spicy World
Cafe Sauvage image

 

Cafe Sauvage

25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate croissant$4.50
Light, flaky, real butter croissant dough wrapped around two chocolate batons
Sauvage Burger$20.00
Caramelized pork belly, raclette, bibb lettuce, tomato, Sauvage sauce, potato bun
Nutella Latte$5.50
Nizza Blend Espresso︱Steamed Milk︱Nutella
More about Cafe Sauvage
Renegade's Pub- image

HAMBURGERS

Renegade's Pub-

1004 Bennington St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (464 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Onion Rings$5.00
Renegade Burger$9.00
Create Your Own Burger$6.00
More about Renegade's Pub-
Coco Leaf Dorchester image

 

Coco Leaf Dorchester

1480 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Che Thai$6.50
Hot luu, jackfruit, longan, lychee, agar, palm seeds, coconut milk, durian( optional). Served with ice
Brown Sugar Milk Tea
Sweet Potato Fries$6.50
More about Coco Leaf Dorchester
Tiki Rock image

 

Tiki Rock

2 Broad Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Calamari$15.00
Lobster Mac$27.00
Crab Rangoons$16.00
More about Tiki Rock
Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen image

 

Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen

247 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
猪骨拉面 Tonkotsu Ramen$14.58
Heavily Creamy broth: Chicken, Pork.
【Side come with: ChaShu, Bamboo, Mushroom, Corn, Bean Sprout, Seaweed, Dry Onion, Fish Cake, 1/2Egg, Scallion】
Edamame 毛豆$5.49
Fresh boil edamame serves with sea salt.
鸡肉米线 Chicken Rice Noodle$13.99
Famous Yunnan Rice Noodle.
【Soup base: Chicken, Pork, Shrimp.
Side come with: Chicken, Bamboo, Lettuce, Mushroom, Bean Sprout, Tofu Skin, Scallion】
More about Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
Douzo Modern Japanese Restaurant & Lounge image

 

Douzo Modern Japanese Restaurant & Lounge

131 Dartmouth St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yellowtail Scallion Roll$7.25
Crabstick roll$5.00
Nameko Miso Soup$5.95
More about Douzo Modern Japanese Restaurant & Lounge
Phinista image

CREPES

Phinista

96 Peterborough St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mom's Classic Tofu Banh Mi$10.00
This vegetarian banh mi hails not 1, not 2, but 5 spices ;) If you like Asian flavors and prefer life on the greener side, this is made for you.
Is This Heaven?$11.00
Fresh strawberries with glorious butter sweet whipped cream, egg custard filling and caramelized walnuts to top with cocoa glaze.
Phin Sữa | Vietnamese Coffee Latte$5.00
Our house blend Vietnamese coffee beans filtered through the traditional phin, served traditionally with condensed milk over ice (đá) or steamed (nóng). Alt milks can be added to cut sweetness.
More about Phinista

