Chelsea restaurants you'll love

Chelsea restaurants
Toast
  • Chelsea

Chelsea's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Gastropubs
Latin American
Must-try Chelsea restaurants

Tambo 22 image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tambo 22

22 Adams Street, Chelsea

Avg 5 (573 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Aji de Gallina$24.00
Slow Cooked Pulled Chicken, Creamy Peruvian Pepper Sauce, Yellow Peruvian Potato, Q’s Botija Olive Roasted Pecans, Choclo White Rice, Perfect Egg
Tamburguesa$19.00
The Tambo 22 Burger. Seasoned Alpaca & Short Rib Meat, Criolla Onion, Huacatay Aji Sauce, Gouda Cheese
Alfajores$7.00
5 Peruvian shortbread sandwich cookies filled with dulce de leche
More about Tambo 22
Sebastians image

 

Sebastians

70 Everett Avenue, Chelsea

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fresca$1.75
20oz
Diet Coke (20oz)$1.75
20oz
Deli Special$6.95
See the current special on our Weekly Cafe menu
http://clients.sebastians.com/vdg.html
More about Sebastians
The Chelsea Station Restaurant image

 

The Chelsea Station Restaurant

105 Everett Ave, Chelsea

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Stuffed French Toast Sticks$13.00
Dinner Cubano$18.00
Wings$16.00
More about The Chelsea Station Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Bachata rosa

22 Washington Ave, Chelsea

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bachata rosa
