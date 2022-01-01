Chelsea restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Tambo 22
22 Adams Street, Chelsea
Aji de Gallina
$24.00
Slow Cooked Pulled Chicken, Creamy Peruvian Pepper Sauce, Yellow Peruvian Potato, Q’s Botija Olive Roasted Pecans, Choclo White Rice, Perfect Egg
Tamburguesa
$19.00
The Tambo 22 Burger. Seasoned Alpaca & Short Rib Meat, Criolla Onion, Huacatay Aji Sauce, Gouda Cheese
Alfajores
$7.00
5 Peruvian shortbread sandwich cookies filled with dulce de leche
Sebastians
70 Everett Avenue, Chelsea
Fresca
$1.75
20oz
Diet Coke (20oz)
$1.75
20oz
Deli Special
$6.95
See the current special on our Weekly Cafe menu
http://clients.sebastians.com/vdg.html
The Chelsea Station Restaurant
105 Everett Ave, Chelsea
Stuffed French Toast Sticks
$13.00
Dinner Cubano
$18.00
Wings
$16.00
Bachata rosa
22 Washington Ave, Chelsea