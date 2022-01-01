Manchester restaurants you'll love

Manchester restaurants
Toast
  • Manchester

Manchester's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Thai
Steakhouses
Ramen
Must-try Manchester restaurants

D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

8 Perimeter Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Lays Baked$1.29
Thanksgiving Toasted
Root Beer
Boards & Brews image

 

Boards & Brews

941 Elm St, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Avocado Club$13.00
Turkey, pulled bacon, avocado, Romaine lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.
Mac & Cheese$9.00
Creamy mac & cheese served alone or with your choice of buffalo or BBQ chicken
Chicken Tendies$11.00
Our house chicken tenders served with chips and our garlic parmesan ranch sauce
Caesario's Pizza and Subs image

 

Caesario's Pizza and Subs

1057 Elm St, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
Small Seasoned Fries$4.99
Steak & Cheese$10.99
Elm House of Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Elm House of Pizza

102 Elm St., Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek$8.95
Lettuce Blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Feta
House Pie (Large)$20.00
Housemade Tomato Sauce, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Dollops of Ricotta, Three Cheese Blend, Hot Honey Drizzle
Steak and Cheese Sub
Shaved Steak and American Cheese on a Toasted Sub Roll
Buba Noodle Bar image

SOUPS • PHO • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Buba Noodle Bar

36 Lowell St, Manchester

Avg 4.5 (701 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Miso Ramen$17.00
spicy miso tare, bok choy, kimchi, soft boiled egg, scallions, ramen broth, soy glazed chicken/pork belly
Buba Pho$100.00
Beef Noodle Soup. All soups are garnished with onions, cilantro and scallions
Tantamen Ramen$17.00
spicy sesame tare, ramen broth, bamboo, scallions, soft boiled egg, bok choy, seasoned ground chicken
Nuevo Vallartas Mexican Restaurant image

 

Nuevo Vallartas Mexican Restaurant

791 second st, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
large chips and salsa 32oz$8.75
Cheese dip$4.75
nachos supreme$17.00
Diz's Cafe image

 

Diz's Cafe

860 Elm Street, Manchester

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken BLT$12.99
Classic BLT with buttermilk fried or seasoned grilled chicken, choice of cheese and mayo on a potato roll. Served with choice of one side
Dizspinaca$10.99
Creamy pepper jack spinach dip, served with your choice of tortilla chips or vegetable option
Soup of the Day - Bowl$6.99
Fresh every day! Call to ask for today's selection!
Unity Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Unity Cafe

3 Sundial Ave Suite 102S, Manchester

Avg 4.4 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BLT Sandwich$7.00
Bacon, green leaf lettuce,
tomatoes, mayonnaise on toasted
multigrain bread. Served with Unity House Chips
Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan
cheese, homemade croutons,
Caesar dressing.
Served with grilled pita bread
Tuna Melt$8.00
All white meat tuna, bacon, tomatoes, Swiss cheese grilled ,Pressed on Texas toast
Served with Homemade Truffle Chips and Pickle
Shoppers at Indian Head image

 

Shoppers at Indian Head

20 Lake Ave, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fingers$8.95
Clam Roll$15.95
Sicilian Cheese Pizza$11.95
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant

1875 south willow, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grande Burrito$15.99
12-inch flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, choice of grilled steak, grilled chicken, pork or vegetables. Smothered in our red sauce and nacho cheese.
Nachos
Choice of Meat
Chimichanga$14.99
Two flour tortillas filled your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, or beef tips, topped with enchilada sauce, nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with beans.
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse image

 

Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse

1050 Bicentennial Drive, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Memphis BBQ Salad$15.99
Mixed greens, black bean corn salsa, crispy tortilla strips and Cheddar/Jack tossed in Ranch dressing. Topped with BBQ Chicken, scallions, and diced tomatoes
Killer BBQ Pork$12.99
Wicked good Pulled Pork, our famous Whiskey BBQ sauce, and Pepper Jack cheese
Espinaca Con Queso$10.99
Blend of jalapeño cheese, pepper jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, and spinach served with fresh tortilla chips. Veggie option: carrots, celery & broccoli
D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

900 Second St., Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Root Beer
Thanksgiving Toasted
Lays Baked$1.29
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester image

FRENCH FRIES

La Carreta Hooksett Manchester

545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quesa. Ranchera
Our quesadilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with salsa ranchera, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato. (Optional) Substitute rice and beans for the salad.
Mexican Street Tacos$13.99
Five, 4-inch tacos with your choice of
steak, chicken, or pork, topped with
fresh cilantro and onions, served with
lime wedges, radishes, and a
side of hot salsa
Grande Burrito$14.99
12‐inch tortilla with rice and beans, then filled with your choice of grilled steak, chicken, pork or vegetables, smothered with nacho cheese and red salsa
Waterworks Cafe image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Waterworks Cafe

250 Commercial St Suite 1004, Manchester

Avg 4.2 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, croutons On choice of wrap.
California Turkey Club$11.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, green leaf, sliced tomatoes, avocado, alfalfa sprouts and mayo on toasted multigrain bread.
Breakfast Ques$12.00
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken and broccoli served on flat bread
Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe

969 Elm St, Manchester

Avg 4.7 (894 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Polpetti$22.00
Classic meatballs made with Kellie Brook Farm ground pork, Little Brook Farm grass-fed beef and guanciale, pomodoro, bucatini
Falafel & Hummus V*$12.00
House recipe falafel patties with hummus, Local mixed greens, onion, tomato, cucumber, and tahini dressing.
Campo Arancini$12.00
Sundried tomato pesto arancini. House black pepper cream sauce. Arugula.
KC's Rib Shack image

 

KC's Rib Shack

837 Second St., Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
QQ for 2$48.00
C-Red Sauce
Side Cornbread$1.00
Ubon Thai 2 Go image

 

Ubon Thai 2 Go

679 Mast Road, Goffstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Rangoon$7.95
Cream cheese, celery, crab and onions wrapped in wonton skin and served with sweet and sour sauce.
Fresh Rolls$7.95
Shredded lettuce, carrot, basil, avocado,
cucumber, rice noodle, wrapped in soften rice paper served with side of peanut sauce.
Veggie Spring Roll$7.95
Carrots, cabbage, celery, taro and noodles wrapped in rice paper and served with sweet and sour sauce.
Wrap City - Manchester image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wrap City - Manchester

545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester

Avg 4 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kingston Jerk$8.49
Grilled Jamaican jerk chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard sauce, toasted wheat wrap
Roman Delight$8.49
Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing, wheat wrap
Bobby V’s$8.99
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Hellmans mayo, American cheese, toasted white wrap
Airport Diner image

 

Airport Diner

2280 Brown Ave., Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Excellent Clubs$8.99
Double decker with your choice of chicken, turkey, ham, cheeseburger, veggie burger (made with nuts) or BLT. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
Three-Egg Omelette$6.99
Build your own with available add ons!
Tenders Dinner$10.99
Hand-breaded chicken, fried golden with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
The Farm Bar & Grille image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farm Bar & Grille

1181 Elm St, Manchester

Avg 3.9 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Burger!$12.95
8oz ground beef, lettuce, tomato
California Club Wrap$15.95
Grilled chicken, guac, cheese, lettuce, tom, bacon, mayo
Bavarian Pretzels$10.95
3 Bavarian pretzels, served with beer cheese
Sal's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Sal's Pizza

296 South Willow St, Manchester

Avg 4.4 (2385 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
14" Colossal Classic Italian Sandwich$13.99
Boar's Head Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Oil and Spice Dressing
16” Sal’s Veggie$15.99
breaded eggplant, mushrooms, baby spinach, broccoli, black olives and mozzarella
Chicken Caesar wrap$8.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan and Caesar dressing
Mint Bistro image

SUSHI

Mint Bistro

1105 Elm St, Manchester

Avg 4.6 (806 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Snow Mountain$16.00
Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Topped with Crabmeat
Red Sox Maki$17.00
Scallop Tempura, Spicy Mayo, Avocado, Topped with, Tuna, Crispy Shredded Potato, Cilantro
Asian Short Rib "Nachos"$15.00
(Available Vegetarian with Tofu) Tender Braised Beef Shortrib, Smoked Cheddar, Roasted Corn, Scallion, Red Onion, Thai Bird Chili, Napa Cabbage, Sesame, Mushrooms, Homemade Crispy Wontons, Spicy Sour Cream, Sweet Soy
Rounders Bar and Grill image

 

Rounders Bar and Grill

2323 Brown Avenue, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SEASONED FRIES$6.00
FALAFEL WRAP$9.00
COKE$2.50
Poke Spot image

POKE

Poke Spot

655 South Willow St STE 100, Manchester

Avg 4.5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Aloha Bowl (Large)$14.95
Salmon mix in w/ Green onion & Red onion tossed in Spicy mayo topped w/ Avocado, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Masago, Nori, Furikake, & Tempura Flakes.
Ocean Bowl (Large)$14.95
Ahi Tuna & Salmon mix in w/ Green onion, & Jalapeño tossed in Miso Lime Sauce topped w/ Crab Salad, Edamame, Cucumber, Avocado, Carrots, Radish, Fried onion, Furikake, & Nori
Aloha Bowl (Regular)$12.95
Salmon mix in w/ Green onion & Red onion tossed in Spicy mayo topped w/ Avocado, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Masago, Nori, Furikake, & Tempura Flakes.
Chunky's image

 

Chunky's

707 Huse Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
McGarvey's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

McGarvey's

1097 Elm St, Manchester

Avg 4.1 (448 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

676 Island Pond Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crown Tavern

99 Hanover Street, Manchester

Avg 4.5 (480 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Truffle Fries$8.00
Thick-Cut Fries, Truffle Oil, Parmesan, Garlic Aioli
Quinoa Vegetable Burger$14.00
BBQ Sauce, caramelized onions, VT cheddar and crispy onions
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine Hearts, Garlic-Lemon Parmesan Dressing, Croutons
*Substitute Kale $2
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hanover Street Chophouse

149 Hanover Street 149 Hanover Street, Manchester

Avg 4.8 (4225 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Firefly American Bistro and Bar image

 

Firefly American Bistro & Bar

22 Concord Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Firefly Burger$15.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun
chocolate peanut butter pie$7.00
with chocolate cookie crust and chocolate ganache
carrot cake$7.00
signature cream cheese frosting, caramel glaze
Nashua

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Derry

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hooksett

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
