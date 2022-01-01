Manchester restaurants you'll love
Manchester's top cuisines
Must-try Manchester restaurants
D'Angelo
8 Perimeter Road, Manchester
|Popular items
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
|Thanksgiving Toasted
|Root Beer
Boards & Brews
941 Elm St, Manchester
|Popular items
|Turkey Avocado Club
|$13.00
Turkey, pulled bacon, avocado, Romaine lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.
|Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
Creamy mac & cheese served alone or with your choice of buffalo or BBQ chicken
|Chicken Tendies
|$11.00
Our house chicken tenders served with chips and our garlic parmesan ranch sauce
Caesario's Pizza and Subs
1057 Elm St, Manchester
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.99
|Small Seasoned Fries
|$4.99
|Steak & Cheese
|$10.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Elm House of Pizza
102 Elm St., Manchester
|Popular items
|Greek
|$8.95
Lettuce Blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Feta
|House Pie (Large)
|$20.00
Housemade Tomato Sauce, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Dollops of Ricotta, Three Cheese Blend, Hot Honey Drizzle
|Steak and Cheese Sub
Shaved Steak and American Cheese on a Toasted Sub Roll
SOUPS • PHO • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Buba Noodle Bar
36 Lowell St, Manchester
|Popular items
|Spicy Miso Ramen
|$17.00
spicy miso tare, bok choy, kimchi, soft boiled egg, scallions, ramen broth, soy glazed chicken/pork belly
|Buba Pho
|$100.00
Beef Noodle Soup. All soups are garnished with onions, cilantro and scallions
|Tantamen Ramen
|$17.00
spicy sesame tare, ramen broth, bamboo, scallions, soft boiled egg, bok choy, seasoned ground chicken
Nuevo Vallartas Mexican Restaurant
791 second st, Manchester
|Popular items
|large chips and salsa 32oz
|$8.75
|Cheese dip
|$4.75
|nachos supreme
|$17.00
Diz's Cafe
860 Elm Street, Manchester
|Popular items
|Chicken BLT
|$12.99
Classic BLT with buttermilk fried or seasoned grilled chicken, choice of cheese and mayo on a potato roll. Served with choice of one side
|Dizspinaca
|$10.99
Creamy pepper jack spinach dip, served with your choice of tortilla chips or vegetable option
|Soup of the Day - Bowl
|$6.99
Fresh every day! Call to ask for today's selection!
FRENCH FRIES
Unity Cafe
3 Sundial Ave Suite 102S, Manchester
|Popular items
|BLT Sandwich
|$7.00
Bacon, green leaf lettuce,
tomatoes, mayonnaise on toasted
multigrain bread. Served with Unity House Chips
|Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan
cheese, homemade croutons,
Caesar dressing.
Served with grilled pita bread
|Tuna Melt
|$8.00
All white meat tuna, bacon, tomatoes, Swiss cheese grilled ,Pressed on Texas toast
Served with Homemade Truffle Chips and Pickle
Shoppers at Indian Head
20 Lake Ave, Manchester
|Popular items
|Fingers
|$8.95
|Clam Roll
|$15.95
|Sicilian Cheese Pizza
|$11.95
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant
1875 south willow, Manchester
|Popular items
|Grande Burrito
|$15.99
12-inch flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, choice of grilled steak, grilled chicken, pork or vegetables. Smothered in our red sauce and nacho cheese.
|Nachos
Choice of Meat
|Chimichanga
|$14.99
Two flour tortillas filled your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, or beef tips, topped with enchilada sauce, nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with beans.
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
1050 Bicentennial Drive, Manchester
|Popular items
|Memphis BBQ Salad
|$15.99
Mixed greens, black bean corn salsa, crispy tortilla strips and Cheddar/Jack tossed in Ranch dressing. Topped with BBQ Chicken, scallions, and diced tomatoes
|Killer BBQ Pork
|$12.99
Wicked good Pulled Pork, our famous Whiskey BBQ sauce, and Pepper Jack cheese
|Espinaca Con Queso
|$10.99
Blend of jalapeño cheese, pepper jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, and spinach served with fresh tortilla chips. Veggie option: carrots, celery & broccoli
D'Angelo
900 Second St., Manchester
|Popular items
|Root Beer
|Thanksgiving Toasted
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
FRENCH FRIES
La Carreta Hooksett Manchester
545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester
|Popular items
|Quesa. Ranchera
Our quesadilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with salsa ranchera, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato. (Optional) Substitute rice and beans for the salad.
|Mexican Street Tacos
|$13.99
Five, 4-inch tacos with your choice of
steak, chicken, or pork, topped with
fresh cilantro and onions, served with
lime wedges, radishes, and a
side of hot salsa
|Grande Burrito
|$14.99
12‐inch tortilla with rice and beans, then filled with your choice of grilled steak, chicken, pork or vegetables, smothered with nacho cheese and red salsa
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Waterworks Cafe
250 Commercial St Suite 1004, Manchester
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, croutons On choice of wrap.
|California Turkey Club
|$11.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, green leaf, sliced tomatoes, avocado, alfalfa sprouts and mayo on toasted multigrain bread.
|Breakfast Ques
|$12.00
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken and broccoli served on flat bread
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe
969 Elm St, Manchester
|Popular items
|Classic Polpetti
|$22.00
Classic meatballs made with Kellie Brook Farm ground pork, Little Brook Farm grass-fed beef and guanciale, pomodoro, bucatini
|Falafel & Hummus V*
|$12.00
House recipe falafel patties with hummus, Local mixed greens, onion, tomato, cucumber, and tahini dressing.
|Campo Arancini
|$12.00
Sundried tomato pesto arancini. House black pepper cream sauce. Arugula.
KC's Rib Shack
837 Second St., Manchester
|Popular items
|QQ for 2
|$48.00
|C-Red Sauce
|Side Cornbread
|$1.00
Ubon Thai 2 Go
679 Mast Road, Goffstown
|Popular items
|Crab Rangoon
|$7.95
Cream cheese, celery, crab and onions wrapped in wonton skin and served with sweet and sour sauce.
|Fresh Rolls
|$7.95
Shredded lettuce, carrot, basil, avocado,
cucumber, rice noodle, wrapped in soften rice paper served with side of peanut sauce.
|Veggie Spring Roll
|$7.95
Carrots, cabbage, celery, taro and noodles wrapped in rice paper and served with sweet and sour sauce.
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wrap City - Manchester
545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester
|Popular items
|Kingston Jerk
|$8.49
Grilled Jamaican jerk chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard sauce, toasted wheat wrap
|Roman Delight
|$8.49
Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing, wheat wrap
|Bobby V’s
|$8.99
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Hellmans mayo, American cheese, toasted white wrap
Airport Diner
2280 Brown Ave., Manchester
|Popular items
|Excellent Clubs
|$8.99
Double decker with your choice of chicken, turkey, ham, cheeseburger, veggie burger (made with nuts) or BLT. Served with house-made chips and a pickle.
|Three-Egg Omelette
|$6.99
Build your own with available add ons!
|Tenders Dinner
|$10.99
Hand-breaded chicken, fried golden with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Farm Bar & Grille
1181 Elm St, Manchester
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Burger!
|$12.95
8oz ground beef, lettuce, tomato
|California Club Wrap
|$15.95
Grilled chicken, guac, cheese, lettuce, tom, bacon, mayo
|Bavarian Pretzels
|$10.95
3 Bavarian pretzels, served with beer cheese
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Sal's Pizza
296 South Willow St, Manchester
|Popular items
|14" Colossal Classic Italian Sandwich
|$13.99
Boar's Head Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Oil and Spice Dressing
|16” Sal’s Veggie
|$15.99
breaded eggplant, mushrooms, baby spinach, broccoli, black olives and mozzarella
|Chicken Caesar wrap
|$8.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan and Caesar dressing
SUSHI
Mint Bistro
1105 Elm St, Manchester
|Popular items
|Snow Mountain
|$16.00
Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Topped with Crabmeat
|Red Sox Maki
|$17.00
Scallop Tempura, Spicy Mayo, Avocado, Topped with, Tuna, Crispy Shredded Potato, Cilantro
|Asian Short Rib "Nachos"
|$15.00
(Available Vegetarian with Tofu) Tender Braised Beef Shortrib, Smoked Cheddar, Roasted Corn, Scallion, Red Onion, Thai Bird Chili, Napa Cabbage, Sesame, Mushrooms, Homemade Crispy Wontons, Spicy Sour Cream, Sweet Soy
Rounders Bar and Grill
2323 Brown Avenue, Manchester
|Popular items
|SEASONED FRIES
|$6.00
|FALAFEL WRAP
|$9.00
|COKE
|$2.50
POKE
Poke Spot
655 South Willow St STE 100, Manchester
|Popular items
|Aloha Bowl (Large)
|$14.95
Salmon mix in w/ Green onion & Red onion tossed in Spicy mayo topped w/ Avocado, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Masago, Nori, Furikake, & Tempura Flakes.
|Ocean Bowl (Large)
|$14.95
Ahi Tuna & Salmon mix in w/ Green onion, & Jalapeño tossed in Miso Lime Sauce topped w/ Crab Salad, Edamame, Cucumber, Avocado, Carrots, Radish, Fried onion, Furikake, & Nori
|Aloha Bowl (Regular)
|$12.95
Salmon mix in w/ Green onion & Red onion tossed in Spicy mayo topped w/ Avocado, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Masago, Nori, Furikake, & Tempura Flakes.
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Crown Tavern
99 Hanover Street, Manchester
|Popular items
|Truffle Fries
|$8.00
Thick-Cut Fries, Truffle Oil, Parmesan, Garlic Aioli
|Quinoa Vegetable Burger
|$14.00
BBQ Sauce, caramelized onions, VT cheddar and crispy onions
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine Hearts, Garlic-Lemon Parmesan Dressing, Croutons
*Substitute Kale $2
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Hanover Street Chophouse
149 Hanover Street 149 Hanover Street, Manchester
Firefly American Bistro & Bar
22 Concord Street, Manchester
|Popular items
|Firefly Burger
|$15.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun
|chocolate peanut butter pie
|$7.00
with chocolate cookie crust and chocolate ganache
|carrot cake
|$7.00
signature cream cheese frosting, caramel glaze
- 2