Firefly American Bistro and Bar

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Beef Short Rib
chocolate peanut butter pie

N/A Bevs

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer Can

$3.00

Root Beer Bottle

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Roy Rogers

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

OJ

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cran Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Pellegrino SM

$4.00

Pellegrino LG

$8.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Coffee

$2.00

Espresso

$4.00

DBL Espresso

$5.50

Iced Coffee

$2.00

Latte

$4.50

Hot Apple Cider

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Reg Milk

$2.00

Choc Milk

$2.00

Desserts

carrot cake

$8.00

signature cream cheese frosting, caramel glaze

chocolate peanut butter pie

$7.00

with chocolate cookie crust and chocolate ganache

seasonal cheesecake

$8.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake with maple glazed pecans and caramel sauce

dark chocolate cinnamon tiramisu

$7.00

lady fingers soaked in italian espresso, layered with sweet marsala, mascarpone cheese, cinnamon, and dark cocoa

Plastic silverware and napkins

Please include silverware + napkins

Please add this item to your take out order if you would like us to include plastic silverware and napkins!

Starters

Go-Go Bread for Two

$10.00

Warm Garlic Bread, Gorgonzola Fondue

Go-Go Bread for More

$12.00

Warm Garlic Bread, Gorgonzola Fondue

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

w/ Goat Cheese Foam, Pomegranate Molasses, Smoked Sea Salt

Calamari

$17.00

Delicately Fried w/ Choice of Sweet and Spicy Thai Chili Sauce or Zesty Marinara

Low Country Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

Tiger Prawns, Andouille Sausage, Stone-Ground White Cheddar Grits, Pineland Farms Sharp Cheddar

Caprese

$12.00

Hot House Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Balsamic, Olive Oil, Sel Gris

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Soft Flour Tortillas, Napa Cabbage, Avocado, Pickled Onions, Crema, Queso Fresco

Soups

Smoked Seafood Chowder Cup

$6.00

Finished with Sherry & Cream

Smoked Seafood Chowder Bowl

$12.00

Finished with Sherry & Cream

Tomato Soup Cup

$5.00

with Pecorino Romano & Cream

Tomato Soup Bowl

$10.00

with Pecorino Romano & Cream

Sides

Brown Rice and Quinoa

$5.00

Cauliflower Cheddar Latke

$7.00

Fresh Veg

$7.00

Fried Goat Cheese Ball

$2.00

Fries

$5.00

Hand-Cut Chips

$5.00

Hand-cut Parmesan Steak Fries

$7.00

Homestyle Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Parmesan Risotto

$8.00

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

side sharp cheddar grits

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Salads & Bowls

Small House Salad

$5.00

Field Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Radicchio, Red Onion

Large House Salad

$10.00

Field Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Radicchio, Red Onion

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crisp Romaine, Aged Reggiano, Rustic Croutons, Housemade Dressing, Parmesan Crisp

Small Spinach & Fried Goat Cheese

$7.00

Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Bacon, Marinated Olives, Toasted Pine Nuts, Sweet Tomato Dressing with Fried Goat Cheese

Large Spinach & Fried Goat Cheese

$14.00

Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Bacon, Marinated Olives, Toasted Pine Nuts, Sweet Tomato Dressing with Fried Goat Cheese

Cobb Salad

$15.00

greens, chicken, avocado, cucumber, smoked bacon, tomato, blue cheese, hard-boiled egg

Super Bowl

$15.00

quinoa and brown rice, baby kale, chick peas, avocado, feta cheese (real or vegan), chia seeds, lemon tahini dressing

Alamo Bowl

$15.00

warm brown rice and quinoa, black bean and corn succotash, romaine, charred tomato salsa, cheddar, avocado, pickled onion, crema, corn tortilla strips

Noodle Bowl

$15.00

buckwheat soba noodles, carrots, scallions, cucumbers, edamame, napa cabbage, fresh mint, peanuts, sesame ginger dressing

UPCH Small Caesar Salad

$3.00

Land

Eggplant Napoleon

$17.00

breaded eggplant, roasted tomatoes, spinach, asiago, balsamic glaze, parmesan crisp

Murray's Chicken

$27.00

all-natural & certified humane statler chicken breast, cauliflower cheddar latke, garlicky broccolini, beer cheese sauce with north country smokehouse tasso

Boneless Beef Short Rib

$27.00

slow roasted with guinness, rosemary, and root vegetables, on a bed of risotto

Buttermilk Fried Pork Chops

$25.00

over cheddar grits with pork belly, peppercorn gravy, and broccolini

Grilled Steak Tips

$27.00

marinated sirloin tips, sautéed mushrooms & onions, mashed potatoes, fresh vegetable

Steak Frites

$27.00

eight ounce - dry-rubbed flat iron steak, house made steak sauce, parmesan steak fries with garluc aioli

Filet Mignon

$44.00

cabernet demi glace, homestyle mashed potatoes, and asparagus

Grilled Chicken Farfalle

$25.00

crisp pancetta, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, bowtie pasta, basil pesto cream

Sea

Pan-Seared Sea Scallops

$33.00

applewood smoked bacon, wilted spinach, roasted garlic cream, jasmine rice

Lobster & Grilled Corn Risotto

$40.00

with hot house tomatoes, lemon thyme butter, pecorino romano

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

roasted brussels sprouts, shiitake mushrooms, fresh peach salsa, queso fresco

Fish n' Chips

$19.00

beer-battered local whitefish, french fries, cole slaw

Shrimp Stir Fry

$25.00

assorted seasonal vegetables, jasmine rice, sesame ginger sauce

Pasta & Noodles

Pad Thai

$17.00

pan-fried tofu, bean sprouts, bell peppers, scallions, sweet & spicy sauce, peanuts, cilantro,

Bourbon Street Fettuccine

$27.00

blackened shrimp, crawfish, andouille, tomatoes, scallions, spicy cajun cream sauce

Beef Stroganoff

$19.00

braised beef, mushrooms & onions, sour cream beef gravy, over egg noodles

Mac and Cheese

$12.00

cheddar cheese sauce, cracker crumbs

Grilled Chicken Farfalle

$25.00

crisp pancetta, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, bowtie pasta, basil pesto cream

Sandwiches & Such

Caprese Ciabatta

$14.00

vine ripe tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, and aged balsamic on grilled ciabatta

Xiomara's Classic Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato, brioche bun

French Onion Grilled Cheese

$11.00

grilled sourdough with cheddar, swiss, and caramelized onion jam, served with au jus

Tuna Sandwich

$11.00

solid white albacore on honey wheat, with lettuce and tomato

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

marinated chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese, house made dressing, tomato herb wrap

Avocado Club Wrap

$15.00

turkey, avocado, bacon, tomato, ranch dressing, in a spinach tortilla

Firefly BLT

$10.00

smoked bacon, lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, chipotle mayonnaise, toasted white bread

Impossible Burger

$17.00

six ounce - plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun

Firefly Burger

$15.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Firefly American Bistro & Bar is a casually upscale American bistro situated in the heart of Manchester"s downtown district. Firefly embraces the concept of comfort dining by offering inspired classic American fare in a warm, inviting atmosphere. Firefly's extensive wine list, craft beer selections, and creative cocktails compliment the time-honored yet innovative creations of Chef David Becker's seasonal menus, which burst with flavors from around the world. The uptown atmosphere is accentuated by downtown hospitality and friendly, professional service.

Website

Location

22 Concord Street, Manchester, NH 03101

Directions

Gallery
Firefly American Bistro and Bar image
Firefly American Bistro and Bar image
BG pic
Main pic

