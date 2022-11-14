Firefly American Bistro and Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Firefly American Bistro & Bar is a casually upscale American bistro situated in the heart of Manchester"s downtown district. Firefly embraces the concept of comfort dining by offering inspired classic American fare in a warm, inviting atmosphere. Firefly's extensive wine list, craft beer selections, and creative cocktails compliment the time-honored yet innovative creations of Chef David Becker's seasonal menus, which burst with flavors from around the world. The uptown atmosphere is accentuated by downtown hospitality and friendly, professional service.
Location
22 Concord Street, Manchester, NH 03101
