The Gyro Spot

review star

No reviews yet

1073 Elm Street

Manchester, NH 03101

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Gyro
Lamb & Beef Gyro
Chicken RICE BOWL

Gyros

Chicken & Pork Gyro

Chicken & Pork Gyro

$10.95

Rotisserie pork & chicken, tzatziki sauce, chopped onions tossed with parsley, chopped tomatoes, and hand-cut fries wrapped in a grilled pita.

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$10.95

Rotisserie chicken with our signature “G-Sauce”, chopped onions tossed with parsley, chopped tomatoes, and hand-cut fries wrapped in a grilled pita

Falafel Gyro

$9.95

We stuff our pita with falafel, hummus, lettuce, cabbage, tomato, cucumbers, tahini and pickles

Lamb & Beef Gyro

Lamb & Beef Gyro

$12.95

Rotisserie lamb & beef, tzatziki sauce, chopped onions tossed in parsley, chopped tomatoes, and hand-cut fries wrapped in a grilled pita.

Pork Gyro

Pork Gyro

$10.95

Rotisserie pork, tzatziki sauce, chopped onions tossed in parsley, chopped tomatoes, and hand-cut fries wrapped in a grilled pita.

Zeus Gyro

Zeus Gyro

$11.95

All of the meats! Tzatziki, “G-Sauce”, chopped tomatoes, chopped onions tossed in parsley and hand-cut fries wrapped in a grilled pita.

Rice Bowl

Chicken & Pork RICE BOWL

Chicken & Pork RICE BOWL

$11.95

A bed of rice (pilaf or brown), topped with rotisserie chicken and pork, tzatziki, "G-Sauce", onions, tomatoes and parsley

Chicken RICE BOWL

Chicken RICE BOWL

$11.95

A bed of rice (pilaf or brown) topped with rotisserie chicken, "G-Sauce", onions, tomatoes and parsley

Falafel RICE BOWL

$10.95

A bed of rice, topped with shredded lettuce, cabbage, Falafel, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickles and a drizzle of Tahini

Lamb and Beef RICE BOWL

Lamb and Beef RICE BOWL

$11.95

Rotisserie lamb and beef with your choice of rice (pilaf or brown), sauce and vegetables.

Pork RICE BOWL

Pork RICE BOWL

$11.95

A bed of rice (pilaf or brown) topped with rotisserie pork! Tzatziki, "G-Sauce", onions, tomatoes and parsley

Vegetarian RICE BOWL

$11.95

A bed of rice (pilaf or brown), topped with mixed greens, tzatziki sauce, feta, onions, tomatoes and parsley

Zeus RICE BOWL

Zeus RICE BOWL

$11.95

A bed of rice (pilaf or brown) topped with all of the meats! Tzatziki, "G-Sauce", onions, tomatoes and parsley

Gyro Fries

Chicken Gyro FRY

Chicken Gyro FRY

$10.95

A bed of hand-cut fries topped with rotisserie chicken, "G-sauce", onions, tomatoes and parsley

Chicken/Pork Gyro FRY

$10.95Out of stock

A bed of hand-cut fries topped with rotisserie chicken & pork, "G-sauce", onions, tomatoes and parsley

Falafel Gyro FRY

$9.75

A bed of hand-cut fries topped with shredded lettuce, cabbage, Falafel, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickles and a drizzle of Tahini

Lamb/Beef Gyro FRY

Lamb/Beef Gyro FRY

$10.95

A bed of hand-cut fries topped with rotisserie lamb and beef, tzatziki sauce, onions, tomatoes and parsley

Pork Gyro FRY

Pork Gyro FRY

$10.95

A bed of hand-cut fries topped with rotisserie pork, "G-sauce", onions, tomatoes and parsley

Zeus Gyro FRY

Zeus Gyro FRY

$10.95

A bed of hand-cut fries topped with all of the meats! Tzatziki, "G-Sauce", onions, tomatoes and parsley

Veggie Gyro FRY

$10.50

A bed of hand-cut fries, topped with mixed greens, tzatziki sauce, feta, onions, tomatoes and parsley

Burritos

Chicken & Pork BURRITO

Chicken & Pork BURRITO

$11.95

Rotisserie chicken & pork, choice of rice (pilaf or brown). Topped with tzatziki, "G-Sauce", tomatoes, onions, mixed greens, hand-cut fries wrapped in a flour

Chicken BURRITO

Chicken BURRITO

$11.95

Rotisserie chicken, choice of rice (pilaf or brown). Topped with tzatziki, "G-Sauce", tomatoes, onions, mixed greens, hand-cut fries wrapped in a flour

Falafel BURRITO

$11.95
Lamb & Beef BURRITO

Lamb & Beef BURRITO

$11.95

Rotisserie lamb and beef, choice of rice (pilaf or brown). Topped with tzatziki, "G-Sauce", tomatoes, onions, mixed greens, hand-cut fries wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Pork BURRITO

Pork BURRITO

$11.95

Rotisserie pork, choice of rice (pilaf or brown). Topped with tzatziki, "G-Sauce", tomatoes, onions, mixed greens, hand-cut fries wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Vegetarian BURRITO

$11.95

Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, parsley, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce and hand-cut fries wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Vegan BURRITO

$11.95
Zeus BURRITO

Zeus BURRITO

$11.95

All of the Meats! Choice of rice (pilaf or brown). Topped with tzatziki, "G-Sauce", tomatoes, onions, mixed greens, hand-cut fries wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Soup

Lg. Fakes 12oz

$4.95Out of stock

[fah-kess]Vegan lentil soup served with grilled pita wedges

Lg. Avgolemono 12oz

$4.95

Lemon chicken soup

Salad

Lg. Greek Salad

Lg. Greek Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, crumbled feta cheese, Kalamata olives & pepperoncinis. Served with your choice of dressing and pita bread.

Lg. Garden Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots & croutons. Served with your choice of dressing and pita bread.

Lg. Village Salad

Lg. Village Salad

$11.95

2 layers of the following: grape tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives & pepperoncini. With your choice of dressing and pita bread.

Lg. Kabob Salad

$14.95

Everything you love about our Greek salad but with grilled chicken on top!

Fries

Feta Fries

$5.95

Hand-cut fries topped with crumbled feta cheese and oregano

Tzatziki Fries

Tzatziki Fries

$5.95

Hand-cut fries topped with tzatziki sauce and parsley

Classic Fries

Classic Fries

$4.50

Hand-cut fries sprinkled with oregano and sea salt

Spreads

Falafel Spread 5oz

$4.55

7 fried falafel bites with your choice of dipping sauces or spreads.

Garlic Feta Spread 5oz

Hummus Spread 5oz

Hummus Spread 5oz

Kopanisti Spread 5oz

Kopanisti Spread 5oz

[koh-pah-nee-stee]Spicy feta Spread

Melitzanosalata Spread 5oz

[mel-its-zan-no-sal-ah-ta] Roasted eggplant spread

Trio Spread 5oz

$9.95

Choose any three of our delicious spreads. Comes with pita wedges.

Tzatziki Spread 5oz

[dza-dzee-kee]Greek yogurt blended with cucumber, garlic and fresh herbs

Sides

Balsamic Vinaigrette 2oz

$0.75

Brown Rice 5oz

$2.95

Chicken 5oz

$3.95

Cucumbers 2oz

Crumbled Feta 2oz

$1.25

Franks Red Hot Sauce 2oz

$0.50

G-Sauce 2oz

$0.75

Garlic Feta 2oz

$1.25

Greek Dressing 2oz

$0.75

Honey 2oz

$1.25

Hummus 2oz

$1.25

Ketchup 2oz

$0.50

Kopanisti 2oz

$1.25

Lamb/Beef 5oz

$3.95

Mayonnaise 2oz

$0.50

Melitzanosalata 2oz

$1.25

Roasted eggplant spread

Oil & Vinegar 2oz

$0.75

Olives 2oz

$1.00

Pita Bread

$1.00

Pork 5oz

$3.95

Ranch 2oz

$0.50

Rice Pilaf 5oz

$2.95

Tzatziki 2oz

$1.25

Wheat Pita

$1.50

Desserts

Loukoumades ORIGINAL

Loukoumades ORIGINAL

$6.50

Fried dough balls sprinkled with powdered sugar & cinnamon. Honey for dipping!

Loukoumades SEASONAL SPECIAL

$6.50

Fried dough balls sprinkled with powdered sugar & all spice. Real maple syrup for dipping!

Baklava

$6.95

[bah-klah-vah]Honey & walnuts layered in phyllo dough

Additional Treats

Dolmades

$6.50

[dohl-mah-thess] Grape leaves stuffed with white rice and spices

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$7.50

Spinach wrapped in warm phyllo dough

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Orange Soda

$1.99

DIET Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Hungry for Greek salads, gyros, rice bowls and more? Try The Gyro Spot!

Location

1073 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101

Directions

