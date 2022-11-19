The Gyro Spot
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Hungry for Greek salads, gyros, rice bowls and more? Try The Gyro Spot!
Location
1073 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Manchester
Hanover Street Chophouse
4.8 • 4,225
149 Hanover Street 149 Hanover Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurant
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse - Manchester
4.2 • 1,233
1050 Bicentennial Drive Manchester, NH 03104
View restaurant