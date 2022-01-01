Merrimack restaurants you'll love

Merrimack restaurants
Toast
  • Merrimack

Merrimack's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Cocktail
Seafood
Sandwich
Cake
Cake
Steakhouses
Must-try Merrimack restaurants

Common Man - Merrimack NH image

 

Common Man - Merrimack NH

304 DW Highway, Merrimack

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Pot Pie$17.49
Loaded with slow-roasted chicken, peas, carrots, celery, onions. Skillet baked in a savory chicken gravy.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of maple mustard glaze, hickory bbq, or ranch dressing. Finished with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with french fries.
Lobster Corn Chowdah$8.99
Classically good! Served with Cornbread.
Buckley's Bakery Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Buckley's Bakery Cafe

436 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Ding Dong$4.75
Chocolate cake rolled with whipped cream & coated in chocolate ganache.
Iced Coffee$2.15
Please specify our Buckley's Custom Blend or rotating "Flavor of the Day" (a black, flavored bean - flavor can be found under "Daily Specials"). Please let us know if you would like any milk or sweetener added.
Blueberry Scone$3.00
Lightly sweetened & flaky biscuit-like layers filled with Maine blueberries
NexDine image

 

NexDine

730 Milford Rd, Merrimack

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHOPPED MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Diced Cucumber,Red Onion, Chickpeas, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheese
DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
PICO TUNA WRAP
Wild Planet Sustainably Caught Chipotle Tuna, Baby Greens, Crisp Tortilla Straws & Pico de Gallo in a Spinach Tortilla
CAL 600 | Keyword: PICOTUNA
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

3 Continental Boulevard, Merrimack

Avg 4.3 (663 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Pizza
Orange 2 Liter
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
Buckley's Great Steaks image

STEAKS

Buckley's Great Steaks

438 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack

Avg 4.5 (1605 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Wedge$10.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, & bacon.
Served with cherry pepper ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Fried buttermilk chicken, with Nashville hot sauce served on a potato bun with coleslaw and "all dressed" Fries.
12oz Filet Mignon$49.00
Straight or pepper crusted.
Red wine demi-glace.
Los Primos Mexican Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Los Primos Mexican Restaurant

3 Amherst Rd, Merrimack

Avg 4.6 (275 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fire Crackers$14.99
Crispy fried flour tortillas filled with chicken, jalapeños & cheese, served with guacamole ranch dip.
Combo Steak Tacos$15.25
3 per order, with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top). Cannot be mixed. Authentic Style: A grilled soft corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro & onions. Tex Mex Syle: Soft Flour or Crispy shell with lettuce, tomatoe & cheese.
Chipotle Burrito$15.99
Filled with marinated steak or chicken, rice & beans, finished with a chipotle cream sauce.
Tomahawk Butchery and Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Tomahawk Butchery and Tavern

454 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack

Avg 4.7 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SM Italian$9.00
Cheeseburger$10.00
SM Steak & Cheese$9.50
Restaurant banner

 

Tuckers-Merrimack

360 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Merrimack

Cookies

Quesadillas

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Muffins

