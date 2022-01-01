Merrimack restaurants you'll love
Common Man - Merrimack NH
304 DW Highway, Merrimack
|Popular items
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$17.49
Loaded with slow-roasted chicken, peas, carrots, celery, onions. Skillet baked in a savory chicken gravy.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of maple mustard glaze, hickory bbq, or ranch dressing. Finished with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with french fries.
|Lobster Corn Chowdah
|$8.99
Classically good! Served with Cornbread.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Buckley's Bakery Cafe
436 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack
|Popular items
|Chocolate Ding Dong
|$4.75
Chocolate cake rolled with whipped cream & coated in chocolate ganache.
|Iced Coffee
|$2.15
Please specify our Buckley's Custom Blend or rotating "Flavor of the Day" (a black, flavored bean - flavor can be found under "Daily Specials"). Please let us know if you would like any milk or sweetener added.
|Blueberry Scone
|$3.00
Lightly sweetened & flaky biscuit-like layers filled with Maine blueberries
NexDine
730 Milford Rd, Merrimack
|Popular items
|CHOPPED MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Diced Cucumber,Red Onion, Chickpeas, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheese
|DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
|PICO TUNA WRAP
Wild Planet Sustainably Caught Chipotle Tuna, Baby Greens, Crisp Tortilla Straws & Pico de Gallo in a Spinach Tortilla
CAL 600 | Keyword: PICOTUNA
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
3 Continental Boulevard, Merrimack
|Popular items
|Cheese Pizza
|Orange 2 Liter
|Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
STEAKS
Buckley's Great Steaks
438 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack
|Popular items
|The Wedge
|$10.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, & bacon.
Served with cherry pepper ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Fried buttermilk chicken, with Nashville hot sauce served on a potato bun with coleslaw and "all dressed" Fries.
|12oz Filet Mignon
|$49.00
Straight or pepper crusted.
Red wine demi-glace.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Los Primos Mexican Restaurant
3 Amherst Rd, Merrimack
|Popular items
|Chicken Fire Crackers
|$14.99
Crispy fried flour tortillas filled with chicken, jalapeños & cheese, served with guacamole ranch dip.
|Combo Steak Tacos
|$15.25
3 per order, with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top). Cannot be mixed. Authentic Style: A grilled soft corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro & onions. Tex Mex Syle: Soft Flour or Crispy shell with lettuce, tomatoe & cheese.
|Chipotle Burrito
|$15.99
Filled with marinated steak or chicken, rice & beans, finished with a chipotle cream sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
Tomahawk Butchery and Tavern
454 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack
|Popular items
|SM Italian
|$9.00
|Cheeseburger
|$10.00
|SM Steak & Cheese
|$9.50