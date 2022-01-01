Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Tomahawk Butchery and Tavern

258 Reviews

454 Daniel Webster Hwy

Merrimack, NH 03054

Popular Items

Chs Burger
Steak Special

Sodas/Juices

Minute Maid

$2.00

Coke Can

$2.00

Triple Berry Seltzler

$2.00

Fresca

$2.00

Sprite Zero

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Barq's Root Beer

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sunkist

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Fuze Fusions Ice Tea Lemon

$2.00

Smart Water

$3.00

Dasani Water

$2.00

Wellsley Water

$1.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Apple Raspberry

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Strawberry Milk

$2.50

Gold Peak Iced Tea

$2.00

Powerade

$2.50

Cookies N Creme Milk

$2.50

Strawberry Banana Body Armour

$3.00

Orange Mango Body Armour

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Monster Ultra

$3.00

Monster

$3.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Arizona

$1.00

Root Beer Bottle

$5.00

Coffee

12oz Hot Coffee

$2.00

20oz Hot Coffee

$2.50

24oz Cold Brew

$3.75

12oz Hot Latte

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Hot Latte

$3.75Out of stock

24 oz Iced Latte

$3.75Out of stock

Single Espresso

$2.00Out of stock

12oz Cappuccino

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Cappuccino

$3.75Out of stock

Double Espresso

$4.00Out of stock

12 oz Hot Tea

$2.00

20 oz Hot Tea

$2.75

PRE MADE MEALS

$6.99

$6.99

$7.99

$7.99

$8.99

$8.99

$9.99

$9.99

$10.99

$10.99

MERCHANDISE

Sweatshirt

$100.00

Mask

$20.00

Tshirt

$20.00

Mug

$10.00

Hat

$10.00

Scally Cap

$20.00Out of stock

APPETIZERS

**************

Wings

$12.00

Egg Rolls

$15.00

Wellington Bites

$18.00

Coconut Shrimp

$18.00

Mussels

$18.00

Flatbread

$16.00

Sticky Ribs

$18.00

Chowder

$12.00

Beef Stew

$12.00

Special Sliders

$22.00

Tenders

$18.00

Pork Belly

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

SALADS

Caesar

$12.00

Greek

$14.00

Wedge

$15.00

Wedge w/Steak

$22.00

Wedge w/Chicken

$20.00

Wedge w/Shrimp

$22.00

Steak & Roasted Pepper Salad

$18.00

Caesar w/Shrimp

$20.00

Caesar w/Chicken

$19.00

Caesar w/Steak

$20.00

Greek w/Shrimp

$22.00

Greek w/Chicken

$20.00

Greek w/Steak

$22.00

Special Salad

$15.00

BURGERS/SANDWICHES

Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

Chs Burger

$15.00

Tomahawk Burger

$22.00

8 ounce ribeye on grilled Francese bread with garlic aioli and arugula

Rockerella Burger

$24.00Out of stock

Presto Pesto Burger

$18.00

Curry Veggie Burger

$15.00

French Dip

$15.00

Fried Chicken

$15.00Out of stock

*Turkey Reuben

$14.00

Reuben

$15.00

Steak Special

$14.00

Candied Bacon Burger

$18.00

Oscar Burger

$22.00

Black & Blue Burger

$16.00

Special Burger

$28.00

Lobster BLT

$28.00Out of stock

ENTREES

Meatloaf

$24.00

Baked Haddock

$26.00

Fish & Chips

$26.00

Steak Tips

$28.00

16 oz Ribeye

$36.00

24 oz Ribeye

$44.00

8 oz Filet

$40.00

Shepherds Pie

$28.00Out of stock

Tomahawk Surf & Turf

$165.00

Sirloin

$42.00

Tomahawk

$140.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$26.00Out of stock

Pork Shank

$32.00

Buttermilk Chicken

$24.00

12 oz Sirloin

$36.00Out of stock

Swordfish

$32.00Out of stock

KIDS MENU

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$6.00

Kids Steak Tips & Fries

$14.00

Kids Chx Fingers & Fries

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese W Fries

$6.00

SIDES/EXTRAS

Fries

$3.00

Sweet Fries

$4.00

Side Garden Salad

$4.50

Side Caesar

$4.50

Side Of Veg

$3.00

Side Mashed

$3.50

Side Greek

$5.00

Side Wedge

$5.50

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Gravy

$1.00

Side Dressing

$1.00

Side Sauce

$1.00

Chips for Chili

$3.00

Side Baked Potato

$3.50

Bernaise

$1.00

Hollandaise

$1.00

Truffle Butter

$5.00

Sautéed Onions

$1.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$1.00

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Side Mac And Cheese

$12.00
