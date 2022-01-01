Derry restaurants you'll love

Derry restaurants
Toast
  • Derry

Derry's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Must-try Derry restaurants

Fody's Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Fody's Tavern

187 Rockingham Rd, Derry

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Cheeseburger$6.00
Mushroom Swiss Burger$14.00
Fodys Smash Patty$12.00
Wrap City - Derry image

 

Wrap City - Derry

55 Crystal Ave, Derry

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Parma$9.49
Crispy, breaded chicken, marinara, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, toasted sub roll
Santa Barbara Ranch$8.99
Crispy breaded chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomato, bacon, American cheese, ranch dressing, toasted white wrap
Buffalo's Anchor$8.99
Crispy breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, creamy bleu cheese dressing, toasted white wrap
Sal's Pizza image

PIZZA

Sal's Pizza

2 Lenox Rd, Derry

Avg 4.5 (2405 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
14" Colossal Classic Italian Sandwich$13.99
Boar's Head Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Oil and Spice Dressing
19” Meat Lover$22.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
Chicken Caesar wrap$8.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan and Caesar dressing
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

55 Crystal Ave., Derry

Avg 4.2 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$3.19
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
2 Meatballs Side$1.00
Heav'nly Donuts image

 

Heav'nly Donuts

36 South Main Street, Derry

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Coffee
New England Coffee flavors brewed fresh all day
Egg & Cheese$3.79
Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread
1 Donut$1.99
Baked fresh and Hand cut daily
Jake D's Roast Beef & Pizza image

 

Jake D's Roast Beef & Pizza

14 West Broadway, Derry

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mickey's NY Pizza - Derry NH

9 Crystal Ave, Derry

Avg 3 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jumbo Chicken Tenders$8.99
Fresh Jumbo chicken tenders hand dipped in breading and fried to order. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Beach Style Pizza Tray$15.99
Famous, Sweet beach style pizza sauce topped with provolone cheese on our square Sicilian pizza
Wings$10.49
Fresh Jumbo chicken wings braised then deep fried to a golden brown tossed with your choice of wing sauce.
Hare Of The Dawg Bar And Grille image

 

Hare Of The Dawg Bar And Grille

3 East Broadway, Derry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
