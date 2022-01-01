Derry restaurants you'll love
More about Fody's Tavern
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Fody's Tavern
187 Rockingham Rd, Derry
|Popular items
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$6.00
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$14.00
|Fodys Smash Patty
|$12.00
More about Wrap City - Derry
Wrap City - Derry
55 Crystal Ave, Derry
|Popular items
|Parma
|$9.49
Crispy, breaded chicken, marinara, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, toasted sub roll
|Santa Barbara Ranch
|$8.99
Crispy breaded chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomato, bacon, American cheese, ranch dressing, toasted white wrap
|Buffalo's Anchor
|$8.99
Crispy breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, creamy bleu cheese dressing, toasted white wrap
More about Sal's Pizza
PIZZA
Sal's Pizza
2 Lenox Rd, Derry
|Popular items
|14" Colossal Classic Italian Sandwich
|$13.99
Boar's Head Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Oil and Spice Dressing
|19” Meat Lover
|$22.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
|Chicken Caesar wrap
|$8.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan and Caesar dressing
More about Papa Gino's
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
55 Crystal Ave., Derry
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$3.19
|Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD
|$24.99
|2 Meatballs Side
|$1.00
More about Heav'nly Donuts
Heav'nly Donuts
36 South Main Street, Derry
|Popular items
|Hot Coffee
New England Coffee flavors brewed fresh all day
|Egg & Cheese
|$3.79
Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread
|1 Donut
|$1.99
Baked fresh and Hand cut daily
More about Mickey's NY Pizza - Derry NH
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mickey's NY Pizza - Derry NH
9 Crystal Ave, Derry
|Popular items
|Jumbo Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
Fresh Jumbo chicken tenders hand dipped in breading and fried to order. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
|Beach Style Pizza Tray
|$15.99
Famous, Sweet beach style pizza sauce topped with provolone cheese on our square Sicilian pizza
|Wings
|$10.49
Fresh Jumbo chicken wings braised then deep fried to a golden brown tossed with your choice of wing sauce.
More about Hare Of The Dawg Bar And Grille
Hare Of The Dawg Bar And Grille
3 East Broadway, Derry