Chicken salad in Derry

Wrap City - Derry
55 Crystal Ave, Derry
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.49
Garden salad topped with crispy buffalo chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, bleu cheese dressing
|Chicken Salad
|$8.99
Traditional style with celery, Hellmans mayo, red onion, lettuce, tomato, avocado, on sourdough
Heav'nly Donuts - Derry NH
36 South Main Street, Derry
|Buffalo Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.29
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.29
Chicken Salad on your choice of bread