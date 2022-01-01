Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Derry

Derry restaurants
Derry restaurants that serve chicken salad

Wrap City - Derry image

 

Wrap City - Derry

55 Crystal Ave, Derry

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.49
Garden salad topped with crispy buffalo chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, bleu cheese dressing
Chicken Salad$8.99
Traditional style with celery, Hellmans mayo, red onion, lettuce, tomato, avocado, on sourdough
More about Wrap City - Derry
Item pic

 

Heav'nly Donuts - Derry NH

36 South Main Street, Derry

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.29
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.29
Chicken Salad on your choice of bread
More about Heav'nly Donuts - Derry NH
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mickey's NY Pizza - Derry NH

9 Crystal Ave, Derry

Avg 3 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
12" Chicken Salad$9.49
Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad$12.49
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
More about Mickey's NY Pizza - Derry NH

