Heav'nly Donuts - Derry NH Derry NH

No reviews yet

36 South Main Street

Derry, NH 03038

Popular Items

Iced Coffee
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Hot Coffee

Coffee

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.39+

New England Coffee flavors brewed fresh all day

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.19+

Cooled down version of our fresh brewed hot flavors

HV'NLY DRK Iced Coffee

$4.09+

Cold Brew

Hazelnut or Regular Blend Coffee Grinds Slowly Steeped to Perfection!

Cold Brew

$3.59+

Hazelnut or Regular Blend Coffee Grinds Slowly Steeped to Perfection!

Espresso

Americano - Hot

$2.69+

Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema culminating in this wonderfully rich cup with depth and nuance.

Americano - Iced

$3.09+

Cappuccino

$3.49+

Equal parts espresso, steamed milk and foam

Espresso

$1.49+

Rich espresso shot

Latte - Hot

$3.49+

A shot of espresso with steamed milk and foam

Latte - Iced

Latte - Iced

$4.29+

Dairy of your choice with a shot of espresso over ice

Macchiato - Hot

$3.99+

Macchiato - Iced

$4.49+

Tea & Lemonade

Hot Tea

$2.39+

Several Blends to choose from!

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.89+

Brewed fresh each day

Refresher Iced Tea

$2.99+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.89+

Refresher Lemonade

$2.99+

Heav'nly Freezes

Frozen Coffee

Frozen Coffee

$4.19+

Coffee Free

$4.19+

Smoothie

$4.19+

Other Beverages

Chai

$2.59+

Chai - Iced

$4.09+

Hot Chocolate

$2.59+

Apple Cider - Hot

$4.29+

Apple Cider - Iced

$4.29+

Apple Cider - Frozen

$4.29+

Candy Apple Cider - Hot

$4.79+

Candy Apple Cider - Iced

$4.79+

Candy Apple Cider - Frozen

$4.79+

Energy

SM Infusion Refresher

$4.69

SM Sugar Free Infusion Refresher

$4.69

LG Infusion Refresher

$9.29

LG Sugar Free Infusion Refresher

$9.29

Signature Beverages

Hot Gooey Caramel

$2.69+

Iced Gooey Caramel

$3.59+

Iced Mocha Blast

$4.19+

Frozen Mocha Blast

$4.19+

Grab & Go

Apple Juice

$3.09

Chocolate Nesquick

$3.29

Coke

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Orange Juice

$3.09

Poland Springs Sport Top Water

$2.99

Powerade Fruit Punch

$3.09

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

$3.09

Red Bull Energy Drink

$3.59

Red Bull Energy Drink-Sugar Free

$3.59

Sprite

$2.59

Strawberry Nesquick

$3.29

Whole Milk

$3.09

Box Of Coffee

Box of Coffee

$19.99

Box of Coffee (10 small cup portions w/sides of cream and sugars)

Box of Coffee Iced

$19.99

Box of Iced Coffee (10 small iced cups, cream and sugars on the side, along with straws and ice)

Box of Cold Brew

$21.99

Box of Cold Brew (10 small iced cups w/cream & sugars on the side along with straws and ice)

Box of Cocoa

$19.99

Box of Hot Chocolate (10 small cups on the side)

5 Gallon Urn

$90.00

Extra Cup

Cup of Ice

$1.00+

Cup of Ice Water

$1.00+

Empty Cup

$0.50+

Seasonal Latte's

Hot Butterscotch Mocha Latte

$4.19+

Iced Butterscotch Mocha Latte

$4.79+

Hot Gingerbread Latte

$4.19+

Iced Gingerbread Latte

$4.79+

Hot Gingerbread Cookie Mocha Latte

$4.19+

Iced Gingerbread Cookie Mocha Latte

$4.79+

Hot North Pole Mocha Latte

$4.19+

Iced North Pole Mocha Latte

$4.79+

Hot Silver Bells White Mocha Latte

$4.19+

Iced Silver Bells White Mocha Latte

$4.79+

Hot Salted Caramel Latte

$4.39+

Iced Salted Caramel Latte

$4.89+

Hot Berry Swirl Latte

$4.19+

Iced Berry Swirl Latte

$4.79+

Hot White Chocolate Raspberry Smooches Latte

$4.39+

Iced White Chocolate Raspberry Smooches Latte

$4.89+

Hot Chocolate Raspberry Kisses

$4.39+

Iced Chocolate Raspberry Kisses

$4.89+

Hot Sinfully Irish Latte

$4.19+

Iced Sinfully Irish Latte

$4.79+

Hot Minty Clover Latte

$4.39+

Iced Minty Clover Latte

$4.89+

Breakfast

Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$4.19

Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$5.79

Bacon, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$5.49

Ham, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.49

Sausage, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.59

Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread

PLNT-Based Sausage, Egg & Cheese

PLNT-Based Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$6.99

Philly Egg & Cheese

$5.49

Egg & Cheese with Peppers & Onions on your choice of bread

Smoked Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.79

Sausage Biscuit Sandwich

$3.99

The BARNYARD

$6.99

Egg & Cheese with Bacon, Ham & Sausage on your choice of bread

Lunch

BLT Sandwich

$7.29

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on your choice of bread

BLT Wrap

$3.49
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.29

Chicken Salad on your choice of bread

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.29

Grilled Cheese

$5.29

Melted American & Cheddar Cheese on your choice of bread

Ham & Cheddar Sandwich

$7.29

Hot Ham & Cheddar Cheese on your choice of bread

Veggie Burger with Cheese

$5.69

Veggie Burger on your choice of bread

Wraps & B-Rito's

Egg & Cheese Wrap

$2.99

Egg & Cheese on 5" Tortilla

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Wrap

$3.49

Bacon, Egg & Cheese on 5" Tortilla

Ham, Egg & Cheese Wrap

$3.29

Ham, Egg & Cheese on 5" Tortilla

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Wrap

$3.29

Sausage, Egg & Cheese on 5" Tortilla

PLNT Sausage, Egg & Cheese Wrap

$3.79

Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese Wrap

$3.39

Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese on 5" Tortilla

Philly Wrap

$3.29

Egg & Cheese with Peppers & Onions on 5" Tortilla

Barnyard Wrap

$4.19

Egg & Cheese with Bacon, Ham & Sausage on 5" Tortilla

B-Rito: Egg & Cheese

$4.99

Burrito with scrambled eggs and cheese.

B-Rito: Veggie

B-Rito: Veggie

$5.69

Burrito with scrambled eggs, cheese, tomatoes, onions & peppers.

B-Rito: Loaded

$7.19

Burrito loaded with scrambled eggs, cheese, ham, bacon, sausage and hash brown.

B-Rito: Steak Bomb

$7.19

Gluten Free B-Rito: Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Burrito with scrambled eggs and cheese on a gluten free wrap.

Gluten Free B-Rito: Veggie

$6.69

Burrito with scrambled eggs, cheese, tomatoes, onions & peppers on a gluten free wrap.

Gluten Free B-Rito: Loaded

$8.19

Burrito loaded with scrambled eggs, cheese, ham, bacon, sausage and hash brown on a gluten free wrap.

Gluten Free B-Rito: Steak Bomb

$8.19

BEAST Wrap

$2.99

B-Bowls

Egg & Cheese Bowl

$3.89

Egg & Cheese without bread in a container to go

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bowl

$4.99

Bacon, Egg & Cheese without bread in a container to go

Ham, Egg & Cheese Bowl

$4.69

Ham, Egg & Cheese without bread in a container to go

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bowl

$4.69

Sausage, Egg & Cheese without bread in a container to go

PLNT Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bowl

$4.69

Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bowl

$4.69

Philly Bowl

$4.29

Egg & Cheese with Peppers & Onions without bread in a container to go

Barnyard Bowl

$5.09

Egg & Cheese w/half portions of Ham, Bacon and Sausage without bread in a container to go

Toast Options

Thick Sourdough Toast with Guacamole or Hummus and optional toppings!

Avocado Toast- Plain

$4.49

Sourdough Toast topped with Guacamole

Avocado Toast w/Tomatoes

$4.69

Sourdough Toast with Guacamole and Tomatoes

Avocado Toast w/Bacon

$5.39

Sourdough Toast with Guacamole and Bacon

Super AvocadoToast

$5.59

Sourdough Toast with Guacamole, Tomatoes AND Bacon!

Condiments

Extra Egg

$1.39

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Extra Ham

$1.49

Extra Bacon

$2.39

Extra Sausage

$1.49

Extra Chicken Sausage

$1.49

Add PLNT Sausage

$1.45

Extra Veggie Burger

$1.75

Add Peppers

$0.60

Add Onions

$0.60

Add Tomato

$0.60

Add Lettuce

$0.60

Add Guacomole

$1.99

Beast Cheese Sauce on Side

$1.00

Boom Boom Sauce on Side

$1.00

Honey Racha Saucy Sauce on Side

$1.00

Bagels

1 Bagel

1 Bagel

$2.09

6 Bagels

$11.29

12 Bagels

$18.99

Bulk Cream Cheese

$5.50

Breads

Biscuit

$1.29

Croissant

$2.39

English Muffin

$1.39

Hash Brown

$1.89

Portuguese Muffin

$2.39

Sourdough

$1.99

Condiments

Cream Cheese

$1.30

Butter

$0.60

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Grape Jelly

$0.60

Strawberry Jelly

$0.60

Donuts

1 Donut

1 Donut

Baked fresh and Hand cut daily

6 Donuts

6 Donuts

$11.99
13 Donuts

13 Donuts

$21.99

Baker's Dozen

Bulk Upcharge

$0.85

Upcharge to add a Specialty Donut within an Bulk Order

Donut Holes

1 Donut Hole

1 Donut Hole

$0.48
20 Donut Holes

20 Donut Holes

$8.99

Box of 20 Donut Holes

40 Donut Holes

40 Donut Holes

$15.49

Box of 40 Donut Holes

60 Donut Holes

60 Donut Holes

$19.99

Box of 60 Donut Holes

Specialty Donut

Chocolate Overload

Chocolate Overload

$2.99
Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$2.99

Cookie Monster

$2.99

Donut of the Day

$2.99
Fruity Pebbles

Fruity Pebbles

$2.99

Holiday

$2.99
Hostess Cupcake

Hostess Cupcake

$2.99
Maple Bacon

Maple Bacon

$2.99
Maple Long John

Maple Long John

$2.99

Monster

$2.99

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$2.99
Reverse Peanut Butter Cup

Reverse Peanut Butter Cup

$2.99
Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$2.99
STUFT-Apple

STUFT-Apple

$2.99
STUFT-Blueberry

STUFT-Blueberry

$2.99

STUFT-Cherry

$2.99

STUFT-Peach

$2.99

STUFT-Pineapple

$2.99
STUFT-Strawberry

STUFT-Strawberry

$2.99

Muffins

1 Muffin

1 Muffin

$2.99

Baked fresh daily

4 Muffins

$10.89
6 Muffins

6 Muffins

$16.99

Croissants

Chocolate Croissant

$3.49

Croissant with Chocolate Filling

Glazed Croissant

Glazed Croissant

$3.49

Nutella Croissant

$3.49

Croissant with Nutella Filling

Strawberry Cheese Croissant

$3.49

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$5.29

Spinach & Feta Croissant

$5.29

Danishes

Apple Danish

Apple Danish

$3.59

Blueberry Cheese Danish

$3.59

Cheese Danish

$3.59

Raspberry Cheese Danish

$3.59
Figure 8 Danish

Figure 8 Danish

$3.59

Fancies

Apple Fritter

Apple Fritter

$3.39

Apple Strudel Stick

$2.99

BIG BUNS

$4.49
Bow Tie

Bow Tie

$3.39
Chocolate Frosted Coffee Roll

Chocolate Frosted Coffee Roll

$3.39

Cinnamon Bun

$3.69
Cinnamon Twist

Cinnamon Twist

$3.29
Coffee Roll

Coffee Roll

$3.39
Eclair

Eclair

$3.39

Elephant Ear- Cinnamon

$3.99

Elephant Ear- Raspberry

$3.99
Raspberry Strudel Stick

Raspberry Strudel Stick

$2.99
Texas Donut

Texas Donut

$4.19

Scones

Blueberry Scone

$2.79

Cinnamon Scone

$2.79

Cranberry Orange Scone

$2.79

Turnovers

Apple Turnover

$3.49

Raspberry Turnover

$3.49

Beast Fries

Beast Fries w/Toppings

Beast Fries w/Toppings

$4.89

Hash Brown Potatoes topped with Cheddar Cheese Sauce and Bacon!

Beast Fries w/o Toppings

$4.29

Hard Boiled Eggs

Hard Boiled Eggs

$3.29

Oatmeal

Options of Apple & Cinnamon, Maple & Brown Sugar, Peaches & Cream and Banana and additional options for toppings!

Maple & Brown Sugar Oatmeal

$2.99

Apple & Cinnamon Oatmeal

$2.99

Cinnamon & Spice Oatmeal

$2.99

Whoopie Pies

Chocolate Filled

$4.99

Peanut Butter Filled

$4.99

Vanilla Filled

$4.99

Gluten Free-Vanilla Filled

$5.49

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$4.49

Bacon Snack

Bacon Snack - SIngle

$2.39

Bacon Snack - Double

$4.78

Ultimate Cookie

Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.19

Bagged Coffee

Single Bag Coffee

$9.49

2 Bags Coffee

$14.99

2.5oz Flavor Pouch

$2.99

Merchandise

Koozie - Sm/Med

$4.99

Koozie - Med/Lg

$5.59

Acrylic Designed Tumbler - 16oz.

$10.99

Acrylic Clear Tumbler- 20oz.

$14.99

S/S Red - 20 oz

$15.99

Apparel

T Shirt

$19.99

Sweatshirt

$34.99

Baseball Hat

$14.99

Candles

Cinnamon Sugar Donut

$14.99

Fresh Pot of Coffee

$14.99

Fruit Loops

$14.99

Hazelnut Coffee

$14.99

Vanilla Bean

$14.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

36 South Main Street, Derry, NH 03038

Directions

Gallery
Heav'nly Donuts image
Heav'nly Donuts image

