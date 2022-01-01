Heav'nly Donuts - Derry NH Derry NH
No reviews yet
36 South Main Street
Derry, NH 03038
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Coffee
Cold Brew
Espresso
Americano - Hot
Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema culminating in this wonderfully rich cup with depth and nuance.
Americano - Iced
Cappuccino
Equal parts espresso, steamed milk and foam
Espresso
Rich espresso shot
Latte - Hot
A shot of espresso with steamed milk and foam
Latte - Iced
Dairy of your choice with a shot of espresso over ice
Macchiato - Hot
Macchiato - Iced
Tea & Lemonade
Heav'nly Freezes
Other Beverages
Energy
Signature Beverages
Grab & Go
Box Of Coffee
Box of Coffee
Box of Coffee (10 small cup portions w/sides of cream and sugars)
Box of Coffee Iced
Box of Iced Coffee (10 small iced cups, cream and sugars on the side, along with straws and ice)
Box of Cold Brew
Box of Cold Brew (10 small iced cups w/cream & sugars on the side along with straws and ice)
Box of Cocoa
Box of Hot Chocolate (10 small cups on the side)
5 Gallon Urn
Seasonal Latte's
Hot Butterscotch Mocha Latte
Iced Butterscotch Mocha Latte
Hot Gingerbread Latte
Iced Gingerbread Latte
Hot Gingerbread Cookie Mocha Latte
Iced Gingerbread Cookie Mocha Latte
Hot North Pole Mocha Latte
Iced North Pole Mocha Latte
Hot Silver Bells White Mocha Latte
Iced Silver Bells White Mocha Latte
Hot Salted Caramel Latte
Iced Salted Caramel Latte
Hot Berry Swirl Latte
Iced Berry Swirl Latte
Hot White Chocolate Raspberry Smooches Latte
Iced White Chocolate Raspberry Smooches Latte
Hot Chocolate Raspberry Kisses
Iced Chocolate Raspberry Kisses
Hot Sinfully Irish Latte
Iced Sinfully Irish Latte
Hot Minty Clover Latte
Iced Minty Clover Latte
Breakfast
Egg & Cheese
Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Bacon, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread
Ham, Egg & Cheese
Ham, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Sausage, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread
Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread
PLNT-Based Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Philly Egg & Cheese
Egg & Cheese with Peppers & Onions on your choice of bread
Smoked Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Sausage Biscuit Sandwich
The BARNYARD
Egg & Cheese with Bacon, Ham & Sausage on your choice of bread
Lunch
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on your choice of bread
BLT Wrap
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad on your choice of bread
Egg Salad Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Melted American & Cheddar Cheese on your choice of bread
Ham & Cheddar Sandwich
Hot Ham & Cheddar Cheese on your choice of bread
Veggie Burger with Cheese
Veggie Burger on your choice of bread
Wraps & B-Rito's
Egg & Cheese Wrap
Egg & Cheese on 5" Tortilla
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Wrap
Bacon, Egg & Cheese on 5" Tortilla
Ham, Egg & Cheese Wrap
Ham, Egg & Cheese on 5" Tortilla
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Wrap
Sausage, Egg & Cheese on 5" Tortilla
PLNT Sausage, Egg & Cheese Wrap
Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese Wrap
Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese on 5" Tortilla
Philly Wrap
Egg & Cheese with Peppers & Onions on 5" Tortilla
Barnyard Wrap
Egg & Cheese with Bacon, Ham & Sausage on 5" Tortilla
B-Rito: Egg & Cheese
Burrito with scrambled eggs and cheese.
B-Rito: Veggie
Burrito with scrambled eggs, cheese, tomatoes, onions & peppers.
B-Rito: Loaded
Burrito loaded with scrambled eggs, cheese, ham, bacon, sausage and hash brown.
B-Rito: Steak Bomb
Gluten Free B-Rito: Egg & Cheese
Burrito with scrambled eggs and cheese on a gluten free wrap.
Gluten Free B-Rito: Veggie
Burrito with scrambled eggs, cheese, tomatoes, onions & peppers on a gluten free wrap.
Gluten Free B-Rito: Loaded
Burrito loaded with scrambled eggs, cheese, ham, bacon, sausage and hash brown on a gluten free wrap.
Gluten Free B-Rito: Steak Bomb
BEAST Wrap
B-Bowls
Egg & Cheese Bowl
Egg & Cheese without bread in a container to go
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bowl
Bacon, Egg & Cheese without bread in a container to go
Ham, Egg & Cheese Bowl
Ham, Egg & Cheese without bread in a container to go
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bowl
Sausage, Egg & Cheese without bread in a container to go
PLNT Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bowl
Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bowl
Philly Bowl
Egg & Cheese with Peppers & Onions without bread in a container to go
Barnyard Bowl
Egg & Cheese w/half portions of Ham, Bacon and Sausage without bread in a container to go
Toast Options
Condiments
Extra Egg
Extra Cheese
Extra Ham
Extra Bacon
Extra Sausage
Extra Chicken Sausage
Add PLNT Sausage
Extra Veggie Burger
Add Peppers
Add Onions
Add Tomato
Add Lettuce
Add Guacomole
Beast Cheese Sauce on Side
Boom Boom Sauce on Side
Honey Racha Saucy Sauce on Side
Donuts
Donut Holes
Specialty Donut
Chocolate Overload
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Cookie Monster
Donut of the Day
Fruity Pebbles
Holiday
Hostess Cupcake
Maple Bacon
Maple Long John
Monster
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Reverse Peanut Butter Cup
Strawberry Shortcake
STUFT-Apple
STUFT-Blueberry
STUFT-Cherry
STUFT-Peach
STUFT-Pineapple
STUFT-Strawberry
Croissants
Danishes
Fancies
Beast Fries
Hard Boiled Eggs
Oatmeal
Whoopie Pies
Yogurt Parfait
Ultimate Cookie
Merchandise
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
36 South Main Street, Derry, NH 03038