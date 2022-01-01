Windham restaurants you'll love
Common Man - Windham
88 Range Road, Windham
Popular items
Best Burger Around
$11.99
Seasoned and char-grilled to perfection. Served with French fries and a pickle.
Apple Walnut Chicken
$18.99
A Common Man Favorite. Savory apple stuffing , walnut panko crust and maple cream.
Lobster Corn Chowdah
$8.99
Classically good! Served with Cornbread.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
33 Hilltop
33 Indian Rock Road, Windham
Popular items
Cobb Salad
$10.50
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, apple-wood smoked bacon, avocado, Gorgonzola cheese and hard-boiled egg.
Turkey Avocado BLT
$11.00
Roasted turkey, apple-wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh avocado and banana peppers, with chipotle mayo on grilled sourdough bread.
Pesto Chicken Panini
$10.00
Grilled chicken marinated in balsamic vinaigrette, fresh mozzarella, tomato, and pesto, pressed on ciabatta
HEAV'NLY DONUTS - Windham
125 Indian Rock Road, Windham