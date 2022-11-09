33 Hilltop - Village Green
179 Reviews
$$
33 Indian Rock Road
Building 2, Unit 1
Windham, NH 03087
Popular Items
Specialty Pizza
White Margherita
Sliced mozzarella, olive oil, garlic, ricotta and fresh basil.
Hawaiian
Ham and Pineapple atop our traditional cheese pizza.
Buffalo Chicken
Breaded tenders, jalapenos and bleu cheese drizzle with buffalo sauce and mozzarella.
BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce with red onion and mozzarella.
Meat Lovers
Bacon, meatball, pepperoni, ham, and sausage.
Veggie
Broccoli, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, and spinach.
Greek
Olives, onions, spinach, pepperoncini and feta.
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Grilled chicken, broccoli, alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Southwest Chicken Pizza
Grilled Cajun chicken, bacon and roasted red peppers with spicy ranch drizzle.
Pesto Pizza
Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, tomatoes and mozzarella.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Chopped chicken tenders, bacon, tomatoes and ranch sauce.
Meatball Ricotta
Seasoned meatballs, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Spicy Spinach
Nolan G's special creation topped with spinach, pepperoni, bacon and feta cheese with a crushed red pepper sauce.
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved rib eye, mushrooms, onions and peppers with American and mozzarella cheese.
Delfino
BBQ Base with Ham, Pineapple and crispy Chicken.
Build Your Own
Sicilian
Calzones
BYO Calzone
Cheese Calzone
Cheese and sauce.
Steak Calzone
Shaved steak and cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Breaded tenders and jalapenos with buffalo/bleu cheese sauce and cheese.
BBQ Chicken Calzone
Grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce with red onion and cheese.
Meatball Ricotta Calzone
Seasoned meatballs, sauce and cheese.
Italian Calzone
Italian meats, sauce and cheese.
Chicken Parm Calzone
Breaded tenders, sauce and cheese.
Burgers
Cold Sandwiches
Hot Sandwiches
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Crisp bacon & breaded chicken topped with American cheese and drizzled with Ranch
Chicken Finger Sub
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken cutlets with Marinara sauce topped with Provolone cheese.
Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded eggplant, Marinara sauce and Provolone cheese.
Grilled Chicken Sub
Meatball
Simmered in Marinara & topped with melted Provolone
Steak & Cheese
Steak Bomb
Shaved Rib Eye with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, salami and cheese.
Cheeseburger Sub
Hot Pastrami Sub
Hot Corned Beef Sub
Signature Sandwiches
Pesto Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken marinated in balsamic vinaigrette, fresh mozzarella, tomato, and pesto, pressed on ciabatta
Southwest Chicken Panini
Grilled Cajun chicken, apple-wood smoked bacon, melted cheddar, roasted red peppers & chipotle mayo on Parmesan focaccia.
Pastrami on Rye
Grilled pastrami served on a pressed light rye with Swiss cheese and spicy brown mustard.
Pulled Pork
Savory pulled pork smothered in 33's exclusive barbeque sauce, topped with crisp cole slaw on a fresh brioche bun.
Club 33
Oven roasted turkey, ham and roast beef with applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo on grilled sourdough bread.
Turkey Avocado BLT
Roasted turkey, apple-wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh avocado and banana peppers, with chipotle mayo on grilled sourdough bread.
Super Veggie
Avocado, carrots, cucumbers, spinach, field greens, hard-boiled egg, hummus, red onion and roasted red peppers on a spinach wrap.
Windham Wellington
Roast beef, grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions, gorgonzola cheese crumbles, Swiss cheese and Boursin spread topped with steak sauce, pressed on ciabatta.
The Reuben
The classic corned beef reuben sandwich, piled high and served on rye.
Cuban
Slow roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on grilled and pressed ciabatta.
Caprese
Sliced Mozzarella, tomatoes and basil with a balsamic reduction, pressed on ciabatta.
Thanksgiving Turkey
Oven-roasted turkey, cranberry-mayo and stuffing on grilled sourdough.
Triple Threat
Turkey, Roast Beef, zesty James River BBQ sauce, provolone, bacon, lettuce and onion pressed on honey wheat.
Happy Hamwich
Hot Capicola, Ham, hot pepper relish, pickles, Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce and chipotle mayo pressed on Parmesan Focaccia.
The Big Tuna
American cheese melted on Parmesan focaccia with a scoop of tuna and topped with lettuce, tomato and chopped pickles.
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Breaded chicken cutlet on Brioche bun with honey mustard, ham and Swiss.
Salads/Bowls
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, croutons, crispy buffalo chicken, with a side of blue cheese dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons shaved parmesan cheese served with creamy Caesar dressing.
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, apple-wood smoked bacon, avocado, Gorgonzola cheese and hard-boiled egg.
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, croutons and choice of dressing.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, croutons, olives, feta cheese and pepperoncini with a side of Greek dressing.
Chef Salad
Mixed greens, ham, turkey, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and croutons with choice of dressing.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Grilled Cajun chicken and bacon over a garden salad with shredded cheddar cheese and a spicy ranch dressing.
Chopped Caprese Salad
Layered sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella over a bed of romaine with drizzled balsamic glazed reduction.
Rice Bowl
Basmati rice topped with peppers, onions, broccoli and carrots with choice of Sriracha-glazed chicken, Teriyaki chicken or steak tips.
For Kids
Sides
Prepared
Soup
Pasta
Non-Alcoholic
Dasani
Dasani, Dasani Raspberry, Dasani Lemon
Iced Tea
Gold Peak: Unsweetened, Diet, Sweet, Lemon, Green, Peach, Raspberry
Soda
Options include: Coke, Diet Coke, Caffeine Free Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Orange Fanta, Barqs Root Beer, Ginger Ale, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Cherry Coke
Powerade
Mountain Berry Blast or Fruit Punch
Seltzer Water
Lemon Lime, Cranberry Lime, Mandarin Orange, Triple Berry
Smart Water 1L
Smart Water 20oz
Regular or Sparkling
Vitamin Water
XXX, Zero Squeezed, Power-C Dragon Fruit, Ice Cool Blueberry Lavendar, Focus Kiwi-Strawerry, Zero Shine Strawberry Lemonade
2L Soda
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Ginger Ale
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Windham's premier location for Sandwiches, Burgers and Pizza.
33 Indian Rock Road, Building 2, Unit 1, Windham, NH 03087