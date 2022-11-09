Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches
Pizza

33 Hilltop - Village Green

179 Reviews

$$

33 Indian Rock Road

Building 2, Unit 1

Windham, NH 03087

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Avocado BLT
Cobb Salad
Lg 16" Cheese

Specialty Pizza

White Margherita

White Margherita

Sliced mozzarella, olive oil, garlic, ricotta and fresh basil.

Hawaiian

Ham and Pineapple atop our traditional cheese pizza.

Buffalo Chicken

Breaded tenders, jalapenos and bleu cheese drizzle with buffalo sauce and mozzarella.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

Grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce with red onion and mozzarella.

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

Bacon, meatball, pepperoni, ham, and sausage.

Veggie

Broccoli, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, and spinach.

Greek

Olives, onions, spinach, pepperoncini and feta.

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

Grilled chicken, broccoli, alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Southwest Chicken Pizza

Southwest Chicken Pizza

Grilled Cajun chicken, bacon and roasted red peppers with spicy ranch drizzle.

Pesto Pizza

Pesto Pizza

Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, tomatoes and mozzarella.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Chopped chicken tenders, bacon, tomatoes and ranch sauce.

Meatball Ricotta

Meatball Ricotta

Seasoned meatballs, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Spicy Spinach

Spicy Spinach

Nolan G's special creation topped with spinach, pepperoni, bacon and feta cheese with a crushed red pepper sauce.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

Shaved rib eye, mushrooms, onions and peppers with American and mozzarella cheese.

Delfino

BBQ Base with Ham, Pineapple and crispy Chicken.

Build Your Own

Sm 12" Cheese

$8.50

Lg 16" Cheese

$13.50

GF 12" Cheese

$13.00

Sicilian

Slice - Cheese

$2.50

Slice - Pepperoni

$3.00

Half Sheet - Cheese

$10.00

Half Sheet - Pepperoni

$12.00

Full Sheet - Cheese

$20.00

Full Sheet - Pepperoni

$24.00

Calzones

Calzone with cheese and sauce. Each additional Topping $1.50

BYO Calzone

$8.50

Cheese Calzone

$8.50

Cheese and sauce.

Steak Calzone

$15.00

Shaved steak and cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$15.00

Breaded tenders and jalapenos with buffalo/bleu cheese sauce and cheese.

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$15.00

Grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce with red onion and cheese.

Meatball Ricotta Calzone

$12.00

Seasoned meatballs, sauce and cheese.

Italian Calzone

$12.00

Italian meats, sauce and cheese.

Chicken Parm Calzone

$15.00

Breaded tenders, sauce and cheese.

Burgers

Made with 5 ounces of Angus ground sirloin, topped the way you like it on a Brioche bun.

Hamburger

$8.00
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Turkey Burger

$8.00Out of stock

Veggie Burger

$8.00

Reuben Burger

$10.00
Santa Fe Turkey Burger

Santa Fe Turkey Burger

$10.00Out of stock

Cajun seasoned turkey burger with avocado, chipotle mayo, tomato, lettuce and cheddar cheese.

Cold Sandwiches

Made with Boar’s Head® premium meats, our cold sandwiches can be turned into a low-carb gluten free salad at no additional cost.

Chicken Salad

BLT

Ham & Cheese

Italian Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

Tuna Salad

Turkey Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

Cold Corned Beef

Cold Pastrami

Salami

Hot Sandwiches

Our hot sandwiches are served to you warm and fresh on small (7") or large (12") sub rolls.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Crisp bacon & breaded chicken topped with American cheese and drizzled with Ranch

Chicken Finger Sub

Chicken Parmesan

Breaded chicken cutlets with Marinara sauce topped with Provolone cheese.

Eggplant Parmesan

Breaded eggplant, Marinara sauce and Provolone cheese.

Grilled Chicken Sub

Meatball

Simmered in Marinara & topped with melted Provolone

Steak & Cheese

Steak Bomb

Shaved Rib Eye with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, salami and cheese.

Cheeseburger Sub

Hot Pastrami Sub

Hot Corned Beef Sub

Signature Sandwiches

Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for $2
Pesto Chicken Panini

Pesto Chicken Panini

$12.00

Grilled chicken marinated in balsamic vinaigrette, fresh mozzarella, tomato, and pesto, pressed on ciabatta

Southwest Chicken Panini

Southwest Chicken Panini

$12.00

Grilled Cajun chicken, apple-wood smoked bacon, melted cheddar, roasted red peppers & chipotle mayo on Parmesan focaccia.

Pastrami on Rye

Pastrami on Rye

$12.00

Grilled pastrami served on a pressed light rye with Swiss cheese and spicy brown mustard.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$10.00

Savory pulled pork smothered in 33's exclusive barbeque sauce, topped with crisp cole slaw on a fresh brioche bun.

Club 33

Club 33

$12.00

Oven roasted turkey, ham and roast beef with applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo on grilled sourdough bread.

Turkey Avocado BLT

Turkey Avocado BLT

$12.00

Roasted turkey, apple-wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh avocado and banana peppers, with chipotle mayo on grilled sourdough bread.

Super Veggie

$12.00

Avocado, carrots, cucumbers, spinach, field greens, hard-boiled egg, hummus, red onion and roasted red peppers on a spinach wrap.

Windham Wellington

$13.00

Roast beef, grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions, gorgonzola cheese crumbles, Swiss cheese and Boursin spread topped with steak sauce, pressed on ciabatta.

The Reuben

$14.00

The classic corned beef reuben sandwich, piled high and served on rye.

Cuban

$11.00

Slow roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on grilled and pressed ciabatta.

Caprese

$10.00

Sliced Mozzarella, tomatoes and basil with a balsamic reduction, pressed on ciabatta.

Thanksgiving Turkey

$10.00

Oven-roasted turkey, cranberry-mayo and stuffing on grilled sourdough.

Triple Threat

Triple Threat

$11.00

Turkey, Roast Beef, zesty James River BBQ sauce, provolone, bacon, lettuce and onion pressed on honey wheat.

Happy Hamwich

Happy Hamwich

$11.00

Hot Capicola, Ham, hot pepper relish, pickles, Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce and chipotle mayo pressed on Parmesan Focaccia.

The Big Tuna

The Big Tuna

$10.00

American cheese melted on Parmesan focaccia with a scoop of tuna and topped with lettuce, tomato and chopped pickles.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$10.00

Breaded chicken cutlet on Brioche bun with honey mustard, ham and Swiss.

Salads/Bowls

Salads are served with fresh homemade pocket.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, croutons, crispy buffalo chicken, with a side of blue cheese dressing.

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Romaine lettuce, croutons shaved parmesan cheese served with creamy Caesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, apple-wood smoked bacon, avocado, Gorgonzola cheese and hard-boiled egg.

Garden Salad

$8.00+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, croutons and choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$10.00+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, croutons, olives, feta cheese and pepperoncini with a side of Greek dressing.

Chef Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, ham, turkey, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and croutons with choice of dressing.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$10.00

Grilled Cajun chicken and bacon over a garden salad with shredded cheddar cheese and a spicy ranch dressing.

Chopped Caprese Salad

$9.00+

Layered sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella over a bed of romaine with drizzled balsamic glazed reduction.

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$12.00+

Basmati rice topped with peppers, onions, broccoli and carrots with choice of Sriracha-glazed chicken, Teriyaki chicken or steak tips.

For Kids

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.50

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Kid Turkey & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Ziti & Meatballs

$7.50

Sides

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

French Fries

$4.50+

Seasoned Fries

$5.00+

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Onion Rings

$4.50+

Wings

$8.50+

Buffalo Tenders

$11.00

Big Cookie

$8.50

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Garlic Bread - with Cheese

$5.00

Cheesy Bread

$8.50

Prepared

Chips

$1.00

Cookie

$1.00

Soup

Served seasonally Labor Day through Memorial Day.

Chili

$5.00+

Chicken Tortilla

$5.00+

Pasta

Served with ziti, mozzarella cheese, sauce and garlic bread.

Chicken Parm

$13.50

Eggplant Parm

$13.50

Meatball Marinara

$12.50

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$15.50

Ziti & Sauce

$10.50

Non-Alcoholic

Dasani

$2.25

Dasani, Dasani Raspberry, Dasani Lemon

Iced Tea

$3.25

Gold Peak: Unsweetened, Diet, Sweet, Lemon, Green, Peach, Raspberry

Soda

$2.50

Options include: Coke, Diet Coke, Caffeine Free Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Orange Fanta, Barqs Root Beer, Ginger Ale, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Cherry Coke

Powerade

$3.25

Mountain Berry Blast or Fruit Punch

Seltzer Water

$2.50

Lemon Lime, Cranberry Lime, Mandarin Orange, Triple Berry

Smart Water 1L

$4.00

Smart Water 20oz

$2.50

Regular or Sparkling

Vitamin Water

$3.25

XXX, Zero Squeezed, Power-C Dragon Fruit, Ice Cool Blueberry Lavendar, Focus Kiwi-Strawerry, Zero Shine Strawberry Lemonade

2L Soda

$4.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Ginger Ale

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Windham's premier location for Sandwiches, Burgers and Pizza.

Website

Location

33 Indian Rock Road, Building 2, Unit 1, Windham, NH 03087

Directions

Gallery
33 Hilltop image
33 Hilltop image
33 Hilltop image
33 Hilltop image

Map
