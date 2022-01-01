Dracut restaurants you'll love
Dracut's top cuisines
Must-try Dracut restaurants
More about Frobie's Cafe
Frobie's Cafe
101 Broadway Rd., Dracut
|Popular items
|Hot Cocoa
Steamed milk and dark chocolate
|Strawberry Lemon
|$4.50
Frozen strawberries & lemonade
|Skinny Monkey
|$6.50
Bananas, crunchy peanut butter, raw cacao, vanilla Greek yogurt, organic coconut oil, dark chocolate, skim milk
More about Bobola's Family Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bobola's Family Restaurant
1420 Lakeview Ave, Dracut
|Popular items
|Sausage with (2) Eggs
|$7.49
|Dbl Choc Muffin
|$1.99
|The Southerner
|$10.99
More about Dracut House of Pizza & Seafood
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Dracut House of Pizza & Seafood
1067 Lakeview Ave, Dracut
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger Club
|$10.99
|French Fries
|$4.49
|Small Calzone
|$9.50
More about Ella May’s Country Kitchen & Bakery
Ella May’s Country Kitchen & Bakery
197 Merrimack Ave., Dracut
More about El Criollo Restaurant
El Criollo Restaurant
22 Pleasant St, Dracut
|Popular items
|Paella Valenciana
|$18.00
|CHURROS
|$5.00
|Croquetas de Jamon
|$7.00
More about Heav'nly Donuts
Heav'nly Donuts
1499 Broadway Road, Dracut
|Popular items
|ICED Coffee
Cooled down version of our fresh brewed hot flavors
|Egg & Cheese
|$3.75
Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread
|Hot Coffee
|$5.00
New England Coffee flavors brewed fresh all day
More about Dracut House of Pizza & Seafood Restaurant
Dracut House of Pizza & Seafood Restaurant
1067 Lakeview Ave, Dracut
More about Woah Nellies
Woah Nellies
361 Tyngsboro Rd, Dracut