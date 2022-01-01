Dracut restaurants you'll love

Dracut restaurants
Toast
  • Dracut

Dracut's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Seafood
Seafood
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Dracut restaurants

Frobie's Cafe image

 

Frobie's Cafe

101 Broadway Rd., Dracut

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Cocoa
Steamed milk and dark chocolate
Strawberry Lemon$4.50
Frozen strawberries & lemonade
Skinny Monkey$6.50
Bananas, crunchy peanut butter, raw cacao, vanilla Greek yogurt, organic coconut oil, dark chocolate, skim milk
Bobola's Family Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bobola's Family Restaurant

1420 Lakeview Ave, Dracut

Avg 4.2 (410 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage with (2) Eggs$7.49
Dbl Choc Muffin$1.99
The Southerner$10.99
Dracut House of Pizza & Seafood image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Dracut House of Pizza & Seafood

1067 Lakeview Ave, Dracut

Avg 4.4 (783 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheeseburger Club$10.99
French Fries$4.49
Small Calzone$9.50
Ella May’s Country Kitchen & Bakery image

 

Ella May’s Country Kitchen & Bakery

197 Merrimack Ave., Dracut

No reviews yet
Takeout
HEAV'NLY DONUTS - DRACUT image

 

HEAV'NLY DONUTS - DRACUT

592 Merrimack Avenue, Dracut

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

El Criollo Restaurant

22 Pleasant St, Dracut

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Paella Valenciana$18.00
CHURROS$5.00
Croquetas de Jamon$7.00
Heav'nly Donuts image

 

Heav'nly Donuts

1499 Broadway Road, Dracut

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ICED Coffee
Cooled down version of our fresh brewed hot flavors
Egg & Cheese$3.75
Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread
Hot Coffee$5.00
New England Coffee flavors brewed fresh all day
Dracut House of Pizza & Seafood Restaurant image

 

Dracut House of Pizza & Seafood Restaurant

1067 Lakeview Ave, Dracut

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Banner pic

 

Woah Nellies

361 Tyngsboro Rd, Dracut

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Dracut

Muffins

More near Dracut to explore

Andover

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chelmsford

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Westford

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Methuen

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Tewksbury

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Billerica

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

North Billerica

No reviews yet

Lawrence

No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
