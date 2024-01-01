Grilled chicken wraps in Dracut
The Perfect Cup Cafe - 1086 Lakeview Ave Unit A
1086 Lakeview Ave Unit A, Dracut
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$10.05
Grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce and a spicy aioli on a white wrap
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Dracut House of Pizza & Seafood
1067 Lakeview Ave, Dracut
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.49
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing
|Grilled Chicken Greek Wrap
|$11.49
greek dressing, feta cheese, grilled chicken, olives, onions, lettuce, tomato