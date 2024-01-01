Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken wraps in Dracut

Dracut restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

The Perfect Cup Cafe - 1086 Lakeview Ave Unit A

1086 Lakeview Ave Unit A, Dracut

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wrap$10.05
Grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce and a spicy aioli on a white wrap
More about The Perfect Cup Cafe - 1086 Lakeview Ave Unit A
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Dracut House of Pizza & Seafood

1067 Lakeview Ave, Dracut

Avg 4.4 (783 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.49
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing
Grilled Chicken Greek Wrap$11.49
greek dressing, feta cheese, grilled chicken, olives, onions, lettuce, tomato
More about Dracut House of Pizza & Seafood

