Indianapolis restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|Good Morning Sandwhich
|$13.00
your choice of ham, bacon or turkey sausage, 2 lightly fried eggs and american cheese on sourdough
|Crusted Salmon
|$24.00
everything crust, lemon jam glazed, vegetable fried rice, cucumber, avocado
|Caesar
|$8.00
chopped romaine, balsamic marinated cherry tomatoes, parmesan, focaccia crumble
BBQ
Old Gold Barbecue
140 S. College Ave, Indianapolis
|Green Chile Mac n' Cheese
|$4.00
Our most popular side! Creamy Mac n' cheese with green chiles. Green chiles are not spicy, but add a nice southwestern flavor.
|Prime Brisket
|$14.00
Sliced Prime Brisket smoked for 12-16 hours on an all wood fire. We recommend a 1/2LB per person for the average eater! Served with White Bread, Pickles, Onions, Jalapenos, and BBQ Sauce.
|Coleslaw
|$3.00
Creamy Coleslaw with a little bit of apple cider vinegar.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis
|16 ozCoffee
|$4.00
16oz to go coffee
|Tomato Artichoke
|$6.00
Served daily since 1989, GF without croutons
|Side of Toast
|$5.00
2 pieces of Sourdough or Whole Wheat Bread, toasted and buttered.
Baby's
2147 North Talbott St, Indianapolis
|Onion Ring Small
|$4.50
|Baby's Strut Burger
|$13.00
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
GRILL
Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill
4189 N Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis
|Beef Patties
|$3.50
|Jerk Baby Back Ribs
|$13.95
|Jerk Chicken
|$8.25
Public Greens
8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis
|Warm Grain Bowl (V, GF)
|$13.00
Quinoa & Brown Rice, Sauteed Kale, Mushroom, Carrots, Avocado (Add Egg - $2)
|Burger
|$14.00
Grilled Beef Burger, House American Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, Smoked Onion Aioli
|Salmon Bowl
|$16.00
Grilled Salmon, Soba Noodles, Charred Broccoli, Chimichurri
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering
3855 E 96th Street Unit F/G, Indianapolis
|BLT
|$11.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
|Create your own omelet
|$10.50
Choose one of each option
|Chihuahua omelet
|$11.25
Chorizo sausage, chihuahua cheese, and pico de Gallo. Garnished with pickled onions and avocado. Side of sour cream
Monon Food Co
6420 Cornell Ave, Indianapolis
|Smoked BBQ Pork
|$11.00
|T's Chipotle Taco
|$10.00
|Buffalo Chicken Mac
|$12.00
Gallery on 16th
319 East 16th Street Ste 101, Indianapolis
|Monsieur Tartine
|$17.00
Ciabatta, roasted artichoke spread, prosciutto, dressed greens, lemon bechamel
|Cold Brew
|$5.00
|Applewood Bacon SIDE
|$6.00
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis
|Soft Pretzel
|$10.00
fresh, warm pretzel twists, pimento cheese spread, dragonfly IPA mustard. Vegetarian.
|The Cuban
|$13.50
smoked ham, housemade pork shoulder, sweet horseradish pickles, swiss cheese, & our signature mojo sauce on a pressed rustic baquette
|Hot Seitan Sandwich
|$13.50
Nashville-style hot Three Carrots Seitan topped with housemade horseradish pickles
HAMBURGERS
Goodwood 104
140 South Illinois Street, Indianapolis
|Chicken and Waffles
|$16.00
crispy chicken, fluffy waffle, sweet chipotle honey syrup, honey butter, powdered sugar
|Bourbon Glazed Salmon
|$20.00
asparagus, trinity rice
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
beer braised brisket, swiss, pickled cabbage, Goodwood IPA beer mustard on parmesan crusted Texas toast
Rick's Cafe Boatyard
4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek
|Five Pepper Chicken Fettuccine
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Yellow, Red, and Green Peppers, Black Pepper and Lemon Pepper Sauteed in Roasted Garlic Butter, White Wine, Heavy Cream, and Parmesan Cheese and tossed with Fettuccine Noodles. Garnished with Parsley, Parmesan Cheese, and a Spoon.
|Chicken Parmesan
|$21.00
Chicken Breast Deep Fried and Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served on Linguine Noodles tossed in Marinara Sauce
|Fried Catfish Filets
|$22.00
Deep fried and served with Steak Fries, Tropical Tartar sauce, and Coleslaw.
AJ's Bar & Grill
9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis
|Cuban Sliders
|$13.99
House roasted pork, ham, Swiss, dijon mustard and pickles, on our special toasted buns. 3 per order. Served with fries or naked tater tots.
|Indy Loin
|$13.99
Often imitated, never duplicated. Center cut tenderloin, hand breaded or grilled served on a butter toasted bun. Dress it as you wish!
|Wedge Salad
|$8.99
Chilled iceburg wedge, dressed with bleu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, bacon and choice of dressing.
Garden Table
342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis
|B&G
|$13.50
House buttermilk biscuit, sausage gravy, bacon, sunny egg, cheddar cheese.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.50
Al pastor pork, scrambled eggs, lettuce, blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, avocado, pico. Served with greens and side of skhug sauce.
|Lush Love
|$9.00
Watermelon, ruby red grapefruit, coconut water, lime, basil.
FRENCH FRIES
Big Lug Canteen & Sahm's Ale House Nora
1435 E 86th St, Indianapolis
|Spicy Garlic Cauliflower
|$13.00
Hand battered and fried cauliflower tossed in spicy garlic sauce, served with carrots and celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
|Smash Burger
|$12.00
Two angus beef smash burgers, american cheese, lettuce, onion, herb mayo, pickles, brioche knot bun.
|Willie's Special Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens tossed in ranch, topped with choice of hot or mild fried nashville chicken, black bean corn salsa, diced mozzarella, guacamole, & frito salt.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Chopped Cobb
|$15.00
Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.
|16 ozCoffee
|$4.00
16oz to go coffee
|Tomato Artichoke Soup
|$6.00
Served daily since 1989, GF without croutons
The Oakmont
323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis
|TEQUILA CHICKEN
|$15.00
Tequila marinated grilled chicken breasts + pico de gallo + guacamole + grilled citrus broccolini + roasted cauliflower puree
+ poblano aioli + grilled lime
|TRUFFLE GARLIC FRIES
|$8.00
Seasoned fries + truffle oil + parmesan + fresh garlic + fresh parsley + aioli
|THE O.G. BURGER
|$13.00
Locally baked brioche bun + half pound chuck/brisket/short rib beef blend patty + cheddar + bacon
+ shredded romaine + tomato + red onion + garlic aioli + side of house made pickles
Ash & Elm Cider Co.
1301 East Washington Street, Indianapolis
|Cuban
|$14.00
|Passionfruit Citra 4 Pack
|$10.00
|Cran Rum 4 Pack
|$10.00
La 5th Ave Tacos
1707 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis
|Taco De Birria
|$3.99
|Large Chips & Salsa
|$2.99
|Pastor Taco
|$3.00
PIZZA
Napolese Pizzeria
114 E 49th St, Indianapolis
|Bambino
|$11.00
For Those 8 and Under Please. Red Sauce, Provolone. Additional Ingredients $3
|Baked Goat Cheese
|$13.00
Red Sauce, Goat Cheese, Focaccia
|Meridian Kessler
|$15.00
Italian Sausage, mushrooms, Provolone,
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis
|Kids Hamburger
|$6.00
|Brewhouse Classic
|$11.00
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
Greenleaf Juice
4930 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Almond Berry
|$8.95
banana, blueberry, strawberry, almond butter, protein powder, almonds, cashew milk
|Blue Majik
|$11.95
Blended: E3 Live (spirulina extract), mango, banana, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, coconut oil, shredded coconut. chia seeds, blueberries, strawberries
|Sunrise
|$11.95
Blended: acai, almond butter, blueberries, banana, kale, orange juice / Topped with: granola, coconut oil, banana, strawberry, shredded coconut, chia seeds
Garden Table
908 e. Westfield blvd., Indianapolis
|Sweet Potato Hash Bowl
|$14.00
Diced sweet potatoes, black peppered bacon, red onion, apples, shallots, brussel sprouts, two poached eggs.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.50
Homemade chicken salad (bacon, shallot, celery, lemon, mayo) with mixed greens, tomato, avocado on semolina
|BLT
|$13.50
Bacon, mixed greens, tomato, smashed avocado, Sriracha aioli on semolina
Apocalypse Burger
115 E 49th Street, Indianapolis
|Smashpocalypse Burger
|$12.00
double smash, manchego cheese, white bbq, lettuce, onions pickles
|Loaded Fries
|$10.00
Cheese sauce, Old Major bacon, scallions
|Plain Jane
|$9.00
single smash patty, house American, aioli, pickles
PB&J Factory
1220 Waterway Boulevard, Indianapolis
|Fluffer Nuffer
|$6.99
Marshmallow fluff, bananas and creamy PB on Texas toast with a chocolate drizzle
|Elvis Prezzie
|$5.99
Creamy Peanut butter and bananas on Texas Toast with a chocolate drizzle
|The Jay-Z
|$4.99
Classic Grape Jelly and Peanut Butter on Texas Toast with a honey drizzle
Patachou Provisions
4923 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|Quiche - Gruyere & Spinach
|$24.00
Gruyere & Spinach Quiche, serves 4-6 people.
|Valentine's Gift Box
|$42.00
Small bouquet of flowers from Willow & Star Flowers, Raspberry pate de fruit, pink peppercorn shortbread dipped in ruby chocolate, dark chocolate mandiants with crispy pearls, dried strawberries, and pistachio + your choice of Bar 114 cocktails or Champagne.
|Patachou Cinnamon Sugar
|$8.00
8oz of Patachou's Signature Cinnamon Sugar Blend.
Cafe Patachou
225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis
|Chopped Cobb
|$15.00
Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.
|Cuban Breakfast
|$13.00
Fried egg over seasoned black beans, rice, white cheddar, avocado, sour cream, spinach-jalapeno pesto. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
|16 ozCoffee
|$4.00
16oz to go coffee
Pier 48 Indy
130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$14.00
Traditional Italian Creamy Garlic Alfredo Sauce / Fresh Fettuccine Noodles
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$19.00
2 blackened shrimp tacos on flour or corn tortillas with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, topped with pickled red onion, avocado and sour cream drizzle Served with tortilla chips and salsa
|Lobster Grilled Cheese
|$24.00
Maine cold water lobster with brown butter, fontina, mozzarella, cheddar, gruyere and a dusting of parmesan cheese. Served with french fries
Delicia/La Mulita
5215 N. College Avenue, Indianapolis
|Guacamole
|$9.00
avocado, serrano, garlic, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime, pistachio
|Queso Fundido con Chorizo
|$13.00
baked chihuahua and panela cheeses, chorizo, tomatillo-poblano sauce
|Fish Tacos
|$21.00
lightly fried whitefish, roasted serrano aioli | pickled onion | cabbage slaw, stewed black beans, herb green rice
(can be made gluten free by request, fish will be grilled)
Yoshi - Indy Downtown
72 W New York St, Indianapolis
|Combination Hibachi (2 meats)
|$10.99
Hibachi Fried Rice With Combination of Meat + Veggie
|Strawberry Yogurt Smoothies
|$5.49
Milk, Sugar, Yogurt culture
|Crab Rangoon - 4 pieces
|$4.99
Cream Cheese, imitation crab meat, Onion