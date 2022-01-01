Indianapolis restaurants you'll love

Indianapolis restaurants
Toast
  • Indianapolis

Indianapolis's top cuisines

Must-try Indianapolis restaurants

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette

6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Good Morning Sandwhich$13.00
your choice of ham, bacon or turkey sausage, 2 lightly fried eggs and american cheese on sourdough
Crusted Salmon$24.00
everything crust, lemon jam glazed, vegetable fried rice, cucumber, avocado
Caesar$8.00
chopped romaine, balsamic marinated cherry tomatoes, parmesan, focaccia crumble
More about The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
Old Gold Barbecue image

BBQ

Old Gold Barbecue

140 S. College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (149 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Chile Mac n' Cheese$4.00
Our most popular side! Creamy Mac n' cheese with green chiles. Green chiles are not spicy, but add a nice southwestern flavor.
Prime Brisket$14.00
Sliced Prime Brisket smoked for 12-16 hours on an all wood fire. We recommend a 1/2LB per person for the average eater! Served with White Bread, Pickles, Onions, Jalapenos, and BBQ Sauce.
Coleslaw$3.00
Creamy Coleslaw with a little bit of apple cider vinegar.
More about Old Gold Barbecue
Cafe Patachou image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16 ozCoffee$4.00
16oz to go coffee
Tomato Artichoke$6.00
Served daily since 1989, GF without croutons
Side of Toast$5.00
2 pieces of Sourdough or Whole Wheat Bread, toasted and buttered.
More about Cafe Patachou
Baby's image

 

Baby's

2147 North Talbott St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Ring Small$4.50
Baby's Strut Burger$13.00
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Baby's
Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill

4189 N Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (846 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Patties$3.50
Jerk Baby Back Ribs$13.95
Jerk Chicken$8.25
More about Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill
Public Greens image

 

Public Greens

8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Warm Grain Bowl (V, GF)$13.00
Quinoa & Brown Rice, Sauteed Kale, Mushroom, Carrots, Avocado (Add Egg - $2)
Burger$14.00
Grilled Beef Burger, House American Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, Smoked Onion Aioli
Salmon Bowl$16.00
Grilled Salmon, Soba Noodles, Charred Broccoli, Chimichurri
More about Public Greens
Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering

3855 E 96th Street Unit F/G, Indianapolis

Avg 5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BLT$11.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Create your own omelet$10.50
Choose one of each option
Chihuahua omelet$11.25
Chorizo sausage, chihuahua cheese, and pico de Gallo. Garnished with pickled onions and avocado. Side of sour cream
More about Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering
Monon Food Co image

 

Monon Food Co

6420 Cornell Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked BBQ Pork$11.00
T's Chipotle Taco$10.00
Buffalo Chicken Mac$12.00
More about Monon Food Co
Gallery on 16th image

 

Gallery on 16th

319 East 16th Street Ste 101, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Monsieur Tartine$17.00
Ciabatta, roasted artichoke spread, prosciutto, dressed greens, lemon bechamel
Cold Brew$5.00
Applewood Bacon SIDE$6.00
More about Gallery on 16th
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square image

 

Upland Brewing - Fountain Square

1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Soft Pretzel$10.00
fresh, warm pretzel twists, pimento cheese spread, dragonfly IPA mustard. Vegetarian.
The Cuban$13.50
smoked ham, housemade pork shoulder, sweet horseradish pickles, swiss cheese, & our signature mojo sauce on a pressed rustic baquette
Hot Seitan Sandwich$13.50
Nashville-style hot Three Carrots Seitan topped with housemade horseradish pickles
More about Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
Goodwood 104 image

HAMBURGERS

Goodwood 104

140 South Illinois Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4 (43 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken and Waffles$16.00
crispy chicken, fluffy waffle, sweet chipotle honey syrup, honey butter, powdered sugar
Bourbon Glazed Salmon$20.00
asparagus, trinity rice
Brisket Grilled Cheese$14.00
beer braised brisket, swiss, pickled cabbage, Goodwood IPA beer mustard on parmesan crusted Texas toast
More about Goodwood 104
Rick's Cafe Boatyard image

 

Rick's Cafe Boatyard

4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Five Pepper Chicken Fettuccine$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Yellow, Red, and Green Peppers, Black Pepper and Lemon Pepper Sauteed in Roasted Garlic Butter, White Wine, Heavy Cream, and Parmesan Cheese and tossed with Fettuccine Noodles. Garnished with Parsley, Parmesan Cheese, and a Spoon.
Chicken Parmesan$21.00
Chicken Breast Deep Fried and Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served on Linguine Noodles tossed in Marinara Sauce
Fried Catfish Filets$22.00
Deep fried and served with Steak Fries, Tropical Tartar sauce, and Coleslaw.
More about Rick's Cafe Boatyard
AJ's Bar & Grill image

 

AJ's Bar & Grill

9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban Sliders$13.99
House roasted pork, ham, Swiss, dijon mustard and pickles, on our special toasted buns. 3 per order. Served with fries or naked tater tots.
Indy Loin$13.99
Often imitated, never duplicated. Center cut tenderloin, hand breaded or grilled served on a butter toasted bun. Dress it as you wish!
Wedge Salad$8.99
Chilled iceburg wedge, dressed with bleu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, bacon and choice of dressing.
More about AJ's Bar & Grill
Garden Table image

 

Garden Table

342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
B&G$13.50
House buttermilk biscuit, sausage gravy, bacon, sunny egg, cheddar cheese.
Breakfast Burrito$14.50
Al pastor pork, scrambled eggs, lettuce, blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, avocado, pico. Served with greens and side of skhug sauce.
Lush Love$9.00
Watermelon, ruby red grapefruit, coconut water, lime, basil.
More about Garden Table
Big Lug Canteen & Sahm's Ale House Nora image

FRENCH FRIES

Big Lug Canteen & Sahm's Ale House Nora

1435 E 86th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Garlic Cauliflower$13.00
Hand battered and fried cauliflower tossed in spicy garlic sauce, served with carrots and celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Smash Burger$12.00
Two angus beef smash burgers, american cheese, lettuce, onion, herb mayo, pickles, brioche knot bun.
Willie's Special Salad$14.00
Mixed greens tossed in ranch, topped with choice of hot or mild fried nashville chicken, black bean corn salsa, diced mozzarella, guacamole, & frito salt.
More about Big Lug Canteen & Sahm's Ale House Nora
Cafe Patachou image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (1285 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Cobb$15.00
Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.
16 ozCoffee$4.00
16oz to go coffee
Tomato Artichoke Soup$6.00
Served daily since 1989, GF without croutons
More about Cafe Patachou
The Oakmont image

 

The Oakmont

323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TEQUILA CHICKEN$15.00
Tequila marinated grilled chicken breasts + pico de gallo + guacamole + grilled citrus broccolini + roasted cauliflower puree
+ poblano aioli + grilled lime
TRUFFLE GARLIC FRIES$8.00
Seasoned fries + truffle oil + parmesan + fresh garlic + fresh parsley + aioli
THE O.G. BURGER$13.00
Locally baked brioche bun + half pound chuck/brisket/short rib beef blend patty + cheddar + bacon
+ shredded romaine + tomato + red onion + garlic aioli + side of house made pickles
More about The Oakmont
Ash & Elm Cider Co. image

 

Ash & Elm Cider Co.

1301 East Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cuban$14.00
Passionfruit Citra 4 Pack$10.00
Cran Rum 4 Pack$10.00
More about Ash & Elm Cider Co.
La 5th Ave Tacos image

 

La 5th Ave Tacos

1707 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Taco De Birria$3.99
Large Chips & Salsa$2.99
Pastor Taco$3.00
More about La 5th Ave Tacos
Napolese Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Napolese Pizzeria

114 E 49th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bambino$11.00
For Those 8 and Under Please. Red Sauce, Provolone. Additional Ingredients $3
Baked Goat Cheese$13.00
Red Sauce, Goat Cheese, Focaccia
Meridian Kessler$15.00
Italian Sausage, mushrooms, Provolone,
More about Napolese Pizzeria
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown image

 

Brew Link Brewing - Downtown

714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Hamburger$6.00
Brewhouse Classic$11.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
More about Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
Greenleaf Juice image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Greenleaf Juice

4930 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (710 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Almond Berry$8.95
banana, blueberry, strawberry, almond butter, protein powder, almonds, cashew milk
Blue Majik$11.95
Blended: E3 Live (spirulina extract), mango, banana, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, coconut oil, shredded coconut. chia seeds, blueberries, strawberries
Sunrise$11.95
Blended: acai, almond butter, blueberries, banana, kale, orange juice / Topped with: granola, coconut oil, banana, strawberry, shredded coconut, chia seeds
More about Greenleaf Juice
Garden Table image

 

Garden Table

908 e. Westfield blvd., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Potato Hash Bowl$14.00
Diced sweet potatoes, black peppered bacon, red onion, apples, shallots, brussel sprouts, two poached eggs.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.50
Homemade chicken salad (bacon, shallot, celery, lemon, mayo) with mixed greens, tomato, avocado on semolina
BLT$13.50
Bacon, mixed greens, tomato, smashed avocado, Sriracha aioli on semolina
More about Garden Table
Apocalypse Burger image

 

Apocalypse Burger

115 E 49th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smashpocalypse Burger$12.00
double smash, manchego cheese, white bbq, lettuce, onions pickles
Loaded Fries$10.00
Cheese sauce, Old Major bacon, scallions
Plain Jane$9.00
single smash patty, house American, aioli, pickles
More about Apocalypse Burger
PB&J Factory image

 

PB&J Factory

1220 Waterway Boulevard, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fluffer Nuffer$6.99
Marshmallow fluff, bananas and creamy PB on Texas toast with a chocolate drizzle
Elvis Prezzie$5.99
Creamy Peanut butter and bananas on Texas Toast with a chocolate drizzle
The Jay-Z$4.99
Classic Grape Jelly and Peanut Butter on Texas Toast with a honey drizzle
More about PB&J Factory
Patachou Provisions image

 

Patachou Provisions

4923 N College Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quiche - Gruyere & Spinach$24.00
Gruyere & Spinach Quiche, serves 4-6 people.
Valentine's Gift Box$42.00
Small bouquet of flowers from Willow & Star Flowers, Raspberry pate de fruit, pink peppercorn shortbread dipped in ruby chocolate, dark chocolate mandiants with crispy pearls, dried strawberries, and pistachio + your choice of Bar 114 cocktails or Champagne.
Patachou Cinnamon Sugar$8.00
8oz of Patachou's Signature Cinnamon Sugar Blend.
More about Patachou Provisions
Cafe Patachou image

 

Cafe Patachou

225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Cobb$15.00
Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.
Cuban Breakfast$13.00
Fried egg over seasoned black beans, rice, white cheddar, avocado, sour cream, spinach-jalapeno pesto. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
16 ozCoffee$4.00
16oz to go coffee
More about Cafe Patachou
Pier 48 Indy image

 

Pier 48 Indy

130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fettuccine Alfredo$14.00
Traditional Italian Creamy Garlic Alfredo Sauce / Fresh Fettuccine Noodles
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$19.00
2 blackened shrimp tacos on flour or corn tortillas with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, topped with pickled red onion, avocado and sour cream drizzle Served with tortilla chips and salsa
Lobster Grilled Cheese$24.00
Maine cold water lobster with brown butter, fontina, mozzarella, cheddar, gruyere and a dusting of parmesan cheese. Served with french fries
More about Pier 48 Indy
Delicia/La Mulita image

 

Delicia/La Mulita

5215 N. College Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole$9.00
avocado, serrano, garlic, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime, pistachio
Queso Fundido con Chorizo$13.00
baked chihuahua and panela cheeses, chorizo, tomatillo-poblano sauce
Fish Tacos$21.00
lightly fried whitefish, roasted serrano aioli | pickled onion | cabbage slaw, stewed black beans, herb green rice
(can be made gluten free by request, fish will be grilled)
More about Delicia/La Mulita
Yoshi - Indy Downtown image

 

Yoshi - Indy Downtown

72 W New York St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Combination Hibachi (2 meats)$10.99
Hibachi Fried Rice With Combination of Meat + Veggie
Strawberry Yogurt Smoothies$5.49
Milk, Sugar, Yogurt culture
Crab Rangoon - 4 pieces$4.99
Cream Cheese, imitation crab meat, Onion
More about Yoshi - Indy Downtown

Neighborhood Map

More near Indianapolis to explore

More popular cities to explore

