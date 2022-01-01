Bloomington restaurants you'll love

Poison Ivy is a cocktail with our Standard Dry Gin, blood orange, ginger syrup, thyme, & lemon juice! • • • What you get: Fresh cocktail mix + a 750ml bottle of Standard Dry Gin = 5 servings of Poison Ivy cocktails (plus you’ll have leftover gin to make other cocktails! • • • What’s in the mix: blood orange, ginger syrup, thyme, & lemon juice. • • • FOR DISTILLERY PICK-UP ONLY. We cannot ship or deliver directly to consumers. • • • Cocktail mix and Standard Dry Gin is sold as a bundle — you combine at home! Mix cannot be purchased a la carte.

