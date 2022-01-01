Bloomington restaurants you'll love
Bloomington's top cuisines
Must-try Bloomington restaurants
Upland Brewing
350 West 11th Street, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Soft Pretzel
|$10.00
fresh, warm pretzel twists, pimento cheese spread, dragonfly IPA mustard. Vegetarian.
|Thai Tofu Salad
|$13.50
shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.
|Seitan-derloin Sandwich
|$12.50
Three Carrots seitan, served with chow chow, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickle chips
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
480 N Morton Street, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Not So Ugly Burger
|$15.75
Bub's Not So Ugly Burger weighs a HALF POUND after-cooked! Served on a 5oz bun we baked that morning! Bub's Burgers are made from 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied ever morning! Then perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame!
|Cup Chili
|$6.50
Nine ounces of Bub’s famous, hearty beef, red bean chili!
Before adding to your cart, scroll down to select the toppings you would like included!
|Settle for Less Ugly Burger
|$8.25
Bub's Settle for Less Ugly Burger is a QUARTER POUND after cooked! 100%fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied every morning! Then is perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Every morning we bake all of our own burgers buns!!
Orbit Room
107 North College Ave Suite 001, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots w/ Vegan Ranch
|$7.00
|The Moira Rose (Pepper Relish, Whipped Cheese, Spiced Peanuts)
|$9.50
|Choose Your Own Destiny Dog :: choice of side
|$5.50
Sahm's at the Pointe
2250 E Pointe Rd, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Turkey Club
|$11.99
Our homemade focaccia bread toasted and topped with smoked turkey, honey ham, mozzarella cheese, bacon, tomato, arugula, and ranch. Served with your choice of any side dish.
|Breadsticks
|$4.99
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Pizzaria
405 E Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington
|Popular items
|10" Cheese Pizza
|$9.50
8 slices, perfect for two people. Build your own, select "cheese" and start adding toppings.
|16" Cheese Pizza
|$15.70
16 slices, serves ±4–5 people. Build your own, select "cheese" and start adding toppings.
|7" Cheese Pizza
|$5.95
Our personal size pizza, perfect for one person, a great snack for two. Build your own, select "cheese" and start adding toppings. ding toppings.
Bear's Place Ale House & Eatery
1316 E 3rd Street, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Three Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
Served with your choice of dipping sauce
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesean, mozzarella, tomatoes, and garlic parmesean dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.00
Grilled chicken wrapped with lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese and buffalo sauce.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Juannita's Mexican Restaurant
620 W Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Cheese Dip
|$5.00
A Blend of Juannita's only premium cheeses melted into a smooth Queso dip
|3 Tacos
|$8.25
3 Tacos with toppings/side
|Don Burro
|$12.50
stuffed grilled chicken/steak, vegetables or ALL, topped with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato & sour cream
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Janko’s Little Zagreb
223 W 6th St, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Ribeye
|$47.00
20oz Ribeye
|Sirloin for Two
|$55.00
2lb Sirloin Steak
|Sirloin for One
|$29.00
16oz Sirloin Steak
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Scenic View Restaurant
4600 Indiana Highway 446, Bloomington
|Popular items
|SINGLE Pancake
|$6.00
One Fresh & Fluffy Classic Pancake dusted with powdered sugar.
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$13.50
Toasted English Muffin, Two Poached Eggs, Melted Provolone, Two Crab Cakes, Hollandaise & fresh dill
|Country Benny
|$12.00
Open Face Biscuit, Two Poached Eggs, Melted Provolone, Bacon & Sausage Gravy
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BuffaLouie's
114 S Indiana Ave, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Traditional (15) Same
|Tater Tots
|$3.49
|Boneless Single (5/5)
|$11.99
PIZZA • SALADS
Da Vinci
250 S Washington St, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Pera Pizza
|$17.00
pesto sauce, pear, gorgonzola, bacon, hot honey
|Da Vinci Pizza
|$16.00
pomodoro sauce, fior di latte pepperoni, basil, peppadew peppers
|Truffle Funghi
|$17.00
truffle oil, garlic paste, burrata, italian sausage, mushrooms, basil
SEAFOOD
Blooming Thai
107 N college ave Ste2, Bloomington
|Popular items
|#34 Pad Thai Wrapped In Egg
|$15.00
Rice noodles cooked in a homemade tamarind sauce, stir-fried with bean sprouts, green onions wrapped in egg
|#40 Green Curry
|$13.50
Green curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoot. eggplant, bell pepper and basil leaves
|#31 Rostsserie Chicken Fried Rice
|$14.00
Fried rice with grill chicken .egg. pea, carrot and green onions served with sweet chili sauce on side
PIZZA
DeAngelo's
2620 E 3rd St, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Shrimp & Crawfish Diavolo
|$19.00
Tomato cream sauce with crawfish tail meat, seasoned shrimp, fresh basil, Asiago and Parmesan cheese with fettuccine pasta
|Homemade Lasagna
|$15.00
Choose either Meat Lasagna with home made bolognese or a 7 layer cheese lasagna with 5 Italian cheeses
|Lemon Alfredo
|$18.00
lightly breaded chicken breast tossed in Parmesan and rosemary served over a lemon Alfredo sauce with penne pasta
Cloverleaf Restaurant South
325 E Winslow Rd, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Tenderloin Sandwich
|$4.49
Choice of grilled or breaded
|(2) Any Omlet
|$8.29
Your choice of any omlet with hash browns and toast
|French Toast
|$2.99
Choose betweem two slices or full order
FRENCH FRIES
Cardinal Spirits
922 S. Morton Street, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Four Grain Bourbon (online release)
|$49.00
LIMIT 2 BOTTLES - Four Grain Bourbon is the latest in our Resident Bird Series of spirits that are fermented, distilled, aged, and bottled at Cardinal Spirits. Four Grain Bourbon was barreled in 2015, the year that Cardinal Spirits opened, making it one of our oldest Resident Bird Series releases!
|Bonita Applebum
|$37.00
Bonita Applebum is a cocktail with Bramble black raspberry vodka, green apple-pomegranate juice, brown sugar syrup, ginger, thyme, lemon juice. • • •
What you get:
Fresh cocktail mix + a 750ml bottle of our Bramble vodka = 5 servings of Bonita Applebum cocktails (plus you’ll have leftover Bramble to make other cocktails!) • • • What’s in the mix: green apple-pomegranate juice, brown sugar syrup, ginger, thyme, lemon juice. • • •
FOR DISTILLERY PICK-UP ONLY. We cannot ship directly to consumers. • • •
Cocktail mix and Bramble is sold as a bundle — you combine the two at home! Mix cannot be purchased a la carte. • • •
Fill the cocktail mix bottle with Bramble, up to the base of the bottle neck, to make 5 perfectly balanced cocktails • • •
Shake gently to mix, then pour over ice
• • •
Enjoy within 2-3 days for peak flavor
|Poison Ivy
|$37.00
Poison Ivy is a cocktail with our Standard Dry Gin, blood orange, ginger syrup, thyme, & lemon juice! • • • What you get: Fresh cocktail mix + a 750ml bottle of Standard Dry Gin = 5 servings of Poison Ivy cocktails (plus you’ll have leftover gin to make other cocktails! • • • What’s in the mix: blood orange, ginger syrup, thyme, & lemon juice. • • • FOR DISTILLERY PICK-UP ONLY. We cannot ship or deliver directly to consumers. • • • Cocktail mix and Standard Dry Gin is sold as a bundle — you combine at home! Mix cannot be purchased a la carte.
SMOOTHIES
Cafe Bali
210 S Grant St #1, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Takoyaki
|$6.95
Ball shaped Japanese snackmade of wheat flour-based, filled with dice octopus. Topping with takoyaki ( Worcestershire ) sauce, mayonnaise and sprinkle with dried bonito flakes.
|Tiramisu Mille Crepe
|$8.25
Tiramisu cake with many crepe layers
|Chasu Ramen
|$9.95
Pork broth soup with ramen noddle, onions, jalapeno, chasu ( pork belly ) and egg.
SMOOTHIES
Soul Juice
122 W 6th St., Bloomington
|Popular items
|Key West Bowl
|$12.00
Taste the beach vibes as your taste buds are taken down to the Florida Keys with the Key West Bowl!
|TropiColada
Make any day a vacation with this smoothie! We brought the taste of the islands and the vibes to go with it! Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Coconut, Lime Cinnamon, Cayenne, Orange, Coconut Water, and a traditional touch of Cayenne.
|Berries on Berries
* TOP SELLER *
BERRY OVERLOAD!! Blackberries, Raspberries, Strawberries, Banana Blueberries, Spinach, Sea Moss, Almond Butter!
PIZZA
Switchyard Brewing Company
419 N Walnut St, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Bada Bing Caesar
|$8.00
Romaine, cherry tomato, parmesan, peppery asiago, Romano. Comes with Caesar dressing.
|CYO 14"
|$15.00
A 14" pizza made by YOU! Choose your sauce, cheese and toppings exactly how you like it.
|Elm Heights
Red sauce, mozzarella, crumbled Italian sausage, pepperoni, red onion, green pepper, roasted mushrooms and black olives.
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Trailhead Pizzeria
4303 S State Road 446, Bloomington
|Popular items
|TrailSticks
|$6.00
|House Salad
Bedrak Cafe
409 S Walnut St, Bloomington
Upland Brewing - Pfau Golf Course
1492 Indiana 45 46 Bypass, Bloomington