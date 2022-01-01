Bloomington restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • /
  • Bloomington

American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Must-try Bloomington restaurants

Upland Brewing image

 

Upland Brewing

350 West 11th Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Soft Pretzel$10.00
fresh, warm pretzel twists, pimento cheese spread, dragonfly IPA mustard. Vegetarian.
Thai Tofu Salad$13.50
shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.
Seitan-derloin Sandwich$12.50
Three Carrots seitan, served with chow chow, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickle chips
More about Upland Brewing
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream image

 

Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream

480 N Morton Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Not So Ugly Burger$15.75
Bub's Not So Ugly Burger weighs a HALF POUND after-cooked! Served on a 5oz bun we baked that morning! Bub's Burgers are made from 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied ever morning! Then perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame!
Cup Chili$6.50
Nine ounces of Bub’s famous, hearty beef, red bean chili!
Before adding to your cart, scroll down to select the toppings you would like included!
Settle for Less Ugly Burger$8.25
Bub's Settle for Less Ugly Burger is a QUARTER POUND after cooked! 100%fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied every morning! Then is perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Every morning we bake all of our own burgers buns!!
More about Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
Orbit Room image

 

Orbit Room

107 North College Ave Suite 001, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Knots w/ Vegan Ranch$7.00
The Moira Rose (Pepper Relish, Whipped Cheese, Spiced Peanuts)$9.50
Choose Your Own Destiny Dog :: choice of side$5.50
More about Orbit Room
Sahm's at the Pointe image

 

Sahm's at the Pointe

2250 E Pointe Rd, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Club$11.99
Our homemade focaccia bread toasted and topped with smoked turkey, honey ham, mozzarella cheese, bacon, tomato, arugula, and ranch. Served with your choice of any side dish.
Breadsticks$4.99
Chicken Tenders$9.99
More about Sahm's at the Pointe
Cafe Pizzaria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Pizzaria

405 E Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (655 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10" Cheese Pizza$9.50
8 slices, perfect for two people. Build your own, select "cheese" and start adding toppings.
16" Cheese Pizza$15.70
16 slices, serves ±4–5 people. Build your own, select "cheese" and start adding toppings.
7" Cheese Pizza$5.95
Our personal size pizza, perfect for one person, a great snack for two. Build your own, select "cheese" and start adding toppings. ding toppings.
More about Cafe Pizzaria
Bear's Place Ale House & Eatery image

 

Bear's Place Ale House & Eatery

1316 E 3rd Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Three Chicken Tenders$6.00
Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesean, mozzarella, tomatoes, and garlic parmesean dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.00
Grilled chicken wrapped with lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese and buffalo sauce.
More about Bear's Place Ale House & Eatery
Juannita's Mexican Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Juannita's Mexican Restaurant

620 W Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington

Avg 3.9 (743 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Dip$5.00
A Blend of Juannita's only premium cheeses melted into a smooth Queso dip
3 Tacos$8.25
3 Tacos with toppings/side
Don Burro$12.50
stuffed grilled chicken/steak, vegetables or ALL, topped with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato & sour cream
More about Juannita's Mexican Restaurant
Janko’s Little Zagreb image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Janko’s Little Zagreb

223 W 6th St, Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (3893 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ribeye$47.00
20oz Ribeye
Sirloin for Two$55.00
2lb Sirloin Steak
Sirloin for One$29.00
16oz Sirloin Steak
More about Janko’s Little Zagreb
Scenic View Restaurant image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Scenic View Restaurant

4600 Indiana Highway 446, Bloomington

Avg 4.2 (965 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SINGLE Pancake$6.00
One Fresh & Fluffy Classic Pancake dusted with powdered sugar.
Crab Cake Benedict$13.50
Toasted English Muffin, Two Poached Eggs, Melted Provolone, Two Crab Cakes, Hollandaise & fresh dill
Country Benny$12.00
Open Face Biscuit, Two Poached Eggs, Melted Provolone, Bacon & Sausage Gravy
More about Scenic View Restaurant
BuffaLouie's image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BuffaLouie's

114 S Indiana Ave, Bloomington

Avg 4 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional (15) Same
Tater Tots$3.49
Boneless Single (5/5)$11.99
More about BuffaLouie's
Da Vinci image

PIZZA • SALADS

Da Vinci

250 S Washington St, Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (967 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pera Pizza$17.00
pesto sauce, pear, gorgonzola, bacon, hot honey
Da Vinci Pizza$16.00
pomodoro sauce, fior di latte pepperoni, basil, peppadew peppers
Truffle Funghi$17.00
truffle oil, garlic paste, burrata, italian sausage, mushrooms, basil
More about Da Vinci
Blooming Thai image

SEAFOOD

Blooming Thai

107 N college ave Ste2, Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (171 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#34 Pad Thai Wrapped In Egg$15.00
Rice noodles cooked in a homemade tamarind sauce, stir-fried with bean sprouts, green onions wrapped in egg
#40 Green Curry$13.50
Green curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoot. eggplant, bell pepper and basil leaves
#31 Rostsserie Chicken Fried Rice$14.00
Fried rice with grill chicken .egg. pea, carrot and green onions served with sweet chili sauce on side
More about Blooming Thai
DeAngelo's image

PIZZA

DeAngelo's

2620 E 3rd St, Bloomington

Avg 4.2 (637 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp & Crawfish Diavolo$19.00
Tomato cream sauce with crawfish tail meat, seasoned shrimp, fresh basil, Asiago and Parmesan cheese with fettuccine pasta
Homemade Lasagna$15.00
Choose either Meat Lasagna with home made bolognese or a 7 layer cheese lasagna with 5 Italian cheeses
Lemon Alfredo$18.00
lightly breaded chicken breast tossed in Parmesan and rosemary served over a lemon Alfredo sauce with penne pasta
More about DeAngelo's
Cloverleaf Restaurant South image

 

Cloverleaf Restaurant South

325 E Winslow Rd, Bloomington

Avg 4.9 (186 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tenderloin Sandwich$4.49
Choice of grilled or breaded
(2) Any Omlet$8.29
Your choice of any omlet with hash browns and toast
French Toast$2.99
Choose betweem two slices or full order
More about Cloverleaf Restaurant South
Cardinal Spirits image

FRENCH FRIES

Cardinal Spirits

922 S. Morton Street, Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (394 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Four Grain Bourbon (online release)$49.00
LIMIT 2 BOTTLES - Four Grain Bourbon is the latest in our Resident Bird Series of spirits that are fermented, distilled, aged, and bottled at Cardinal Spirits. Four Grain Bourbon was barreled in 2015, the year that Cardinal Spirits opened, making it one of our oldest Resident Bird Series releases!
Bonita Applebum$37.00
Bonita Applebum is a cocktail with Bramble black raspberry vodka, green apple-pomegranate juice, brown sugar syrup, ginger, thyme, lemon juice. • • •
What you get:
Fresh cocktail mix + a 750ml bottle of our Bramble vodka = 5 servings of Bonita Applebum cocktails (plus you’ll have leftover Bramble to make other cocktails!) • • •  What’s in the mix: green apple-pomegranate juice, brown sugar syrup, ginger, thyme, lemon juice. • • •
FOR DISTILLERY PICK-UP ONLY. We cannot ship directly to consumers. • • • 
Cocktail mix and Bramble is sold as a bundle — you combine the two at home! Mix cannot be purchased a la carte. • • • 
Fill the cocktail mix bottle with Bramble, up to the base of the bottle neck, to make 5 perfectly balanced cocktails • • •  
Shake gently to mix, then pour over ice
• • • 
Enjoy within 2-3 days for peak flavor
Poison Ivy$37.00
Poison Ivy is a cocktail with our Standard Dry Gin, blood orange, ginger syrup, thyme, & lemon juice! • • • What you get: Fresh cocktail mix + a 750ml bottle of Standard Dry Gin = 5 servings of Poison Ivy cocktails (plus you’ll have leftover gin to make other cocktails! • • • What’s in the mix: blood orange, ginger syrup, thyme, & lemon juice. • • •  FOR DISTILLERY PICK-UP ONLY. We cannot ship or deliver directly to consumers.  • • •  Cocktail mix and Standard Dry Gin is sold as a bundle — you combine at home! Mix cannot be purchased a la carte.
More about Cardinal Spirits
Cafe Bali image

SMOOTHIES

Cafe Bali

210 S Grant St #1, Bloomington

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Takoyaki$6.95
Ball shaped Japanese snackmade of wheat flour-based, filled with dice octopus. Topping with takoyaki ( Worcestershire ) sauce, mayonnaise and sprinkle with dried bonito flakes.
Tiramisu Mille Crepe$8.25
Tiramisu cake with many crepe layers
Chasu Ramen$9.95
Pork broth soup with ramen noddle, onions, jalapeno, chasu ( pork belly ) and egg.
More about Cafe Bali
Soul Juice image

SMOOTHIES

Soul Juice

122 W 6th St., Bloomington

Avg 5 (20 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Key West Bowl$12.00
Taste the beach vibes as your taste buds are taken down to the Florida Keys with the Key West Bowl!
TropiColada
Make any day a vacation with this smoothie! We brought the taste of the islands and the vibes to go with it! Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Coconut, Lime Cinnamon, Cayenne, Orange, Coconut Water, and a traditional touch of Cayenne.
Berries on Berries
* TOP SELLER *
BERRY OVERLOAD!! Blackberries, Raspberries, Strawberries, Banana Blueberries, Spinach, Sea Moss, Almond Butter!
More about Soul Juice
Switchyard Brewing Company image

PIZZA

Switchyard Brewing Company

419 N Walnut St, Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bada Bing Caesar$8.00
Romaine, cherry tomato, parmesan, peppery asiago, Romano. Comes with Caesar dressing.
CYO 14"$15.00
A 14" pizza made by YOU! Choose your sauce, cheese and toppings exactly how you like it.
Elm Heights
Red sauce, mozzarella, crumbled Italian sausage, pepperoni, red onion, green pepper, roasted mushrooms and black olives.
More about Switchyard Brewing Company
Trailhead Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Trailhead Pizzeria

4303 S State Road 446, Bloomington

Avg 3.9 (66 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TrailSticks$6.00
House Salad
More about Trailhead Pizzeria
The Golf Club at Eagle Pointe image

 

The Golf Club at Eagle Pointe

2250 E Pointe Rd, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Golf Club at Eagle Pointe
Bedrak Cafe image

 

Bedrak Cafe

409 S Walnut St, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bedrak Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Upland Brewing - Pfau Golf Course

1492 Indiana 45 46 Bypass, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Upland Brewing - Pfau Golf Course

