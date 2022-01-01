Lafayette restaurants you'll love
Legacy Pub
3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette
|BYO Burger
Your burger. Your choice. We'll make it just the way you want it!
|Fish & Chips
|$9.99
Our famous breaded catfish strips, coleslaw & fries
|Taco Salad
Tortilla bowl filled with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions, black olives & sour cream (Vegan: choose Gardein Chick'n, no cheese, no sour cream)
Copper Moon Coffee
4729 Meijer Court #102, Lafayette
|Smoothie
A healthier alternative drink that is not too sweet! Made with pureed raw fruit and vanilla yogurt then is blended together with ice. Our flavors change seasonally so be sure to try them all!
|Flavored Latte
A latte with flavor! Check out our seasonal flavors too!
|Copper Club
|$8.00
Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss cheese and arugula on telera bread. Served with a side of apple cider mayo and chips of choice.
Pizza King
109 N Creasy Ln, Lafayette
|Ham & Cheese Subwich
|$5.29
Slices of flavorful ham served hot. Topped with mozzarella cheese or spice it up with nacho cheese.
Served on Sesame Bun
|14" - Cheese
|$14.89
Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite.
It’s A Royal Treat!
|16" - Cheese
|$17.99
Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite.
It’s A Royal Treat!
Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette
3520 SR IN 38 E, Lafayette
|Fish & Chips
|$21.99
A Nine Irish Brother’s favorite. Two hefty haddock fillets battered in lager and served with a bountiful portion of our delicious pub chips. Full order also includes a side of cole slaw. Tartar sauce upon request.
|Half Fish & Chips
|$12.49
A Nine Irish Brother’s favorite. A hefty haddock fillet battered in lager and served with a bountiful portion of our delicious pub chips.
|Pub Chip Plate
|$6.99
A plate of our famous pub chips, fried to a golden brown, served with a side of our mustardy Shamrock sauce on the side for dipping. Add bacon, ranch, cheese, or extra Shamrock after selection.
The Cozy Tavern
3312 South St, Lafayette
|Mushroom and Swiss
|$10.00
A Cozy burger, bacon, Topped with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Served on a Kaiser bun with a thin layer of mayo.
All burgers served medium.
|Bosco Sticks
|$9.00
4 Mozzarella filled bread sticks. Served with Nacho cheese or marinara.
Extra sauces and dressings 25 cents.
Please choose in modifiers.
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
3 Huge Breaded Chicken Tenders. served with ranch or blue cheese and Fries.
Extra sauces and dressings 25 cents.
Please choose in modifiers
Teays River Brewing & Public House
3000 South 9th. St. Suite A, Lafayette
|Ultimate Beer Burger
|$14.00
Stout bun, beer bacon and onion jam, hop aioli, beer-infused steak burger, and beer cheese
|Alabama White
|$0.50
Our house made white BBQ sauce, goes great with everything!
|Smoked Wings
|$14.00
12 in house smoked chicken wings. Served with Alabama White sauce for dipping.
Señor Tacos
1803 Veterans Memorial Parkway South Suite F, Lafayette
|Taco Azada
|$2.39
Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.
|Burrito
|$8.29
Rice, beans, onion, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, cilantro and tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla.
|Quesadilla
|$7.49
Your choice of any meat. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and a side salad.
Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.
1007 Main St, Lafayette
|Large Crème Brûlée Latte
|$6.50
16oz. Custard sweetened espresso with caramel.
|Large London Fog
|$5.50
16oz. Earl Grey tea latte with vanilla
|Regular Latte
|$4.50
12oz. Espresso and steamed milk. Add any of our handcrafted syrups for $0.50
Revolution Barbeque
721 Main Street, Lafayette
|Feeds 2-3
|$29.00
Choice of 1lb of meat and 2 16oz sides.
Brisket is $4 extra.
Choice of corn bread, Texas toast or corn tortillas and includes our house-made bbq sauce.
|Cornbread
|$2.50
|Brisket Plate
|$16.75
Copper Moon Coffee
1503 Veterans Memorial Pkwy E, Lafayette
|Sausage, Egg & Cheddar On A Bagel
|$6.00
|Craft Chips
|$1.75
|Flavored Latte
Pizza King-South 18th
3613 South 18th Street, Lafayette
|Pretzel Bread Sticks
|$5.79
Soft Warm Pretzel Stix (3) Served with our famous nacho cheese. Delicious!!
|10" Cheese
|$8.49
Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite.
It’s A Royal Treat!
|PK Salad
|$7.99
Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, mozzarella cheese and ham with your choice of turkey or bacon & croutons. Choice of 1 slice of garlic bread or 1 breadstick. choice of dressing.
Lafayette Brewing Co
622 Main St, Lafayette
|Chicken Nachos
|$10.00
Red, white & blue corn tortilla chips topped with beer braised chicken, green chile nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato and jalapeño peppers. Served with fire roasted tomato salsa and sour cream.
|Cobb
|$11.50
A bed of crisp romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, avocado, apple wood smoked bacon, tomato, red onion, mushroom, hard-boiled egg and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
|Chicken Meltdown
|$12.00
JALAPEÑO CORNBREAD IS BACK!!
Cajun seasoned chicken, apple wood smoked bacon, smoked gouda cheese and our chipotle-stout barbecue sauce grilled between slices of jalapeño-corn sandwich bread.
Igloo Frozen Custard
1817 Troxel Court, Lafayette
|Small - 12oz
|$1.35
|Small - 12oz
|$1.35
|Large - 32oz
|$1.92
The Black Sparrow
223 Main St, Lafayette
|Cuban
|$11.50
ROAST PORK | HAM | SWISS | CHIPOTLE SLAW | PICKLES | YELLOW MUSTARD | FRENCH BREAD
|Sambal Wings
|$12.00
8 JUMBO WINGS | SAMBAL WING SAUCE | MEDIUM OR HOT | RANCH | CELERY
|Beef Burger
|$12.50
CARAMELIZED ONIONS | CRUNCHY FRIED ONIONS | WHITE CHEDDAR | BURGER BUN
East End Grill
1016 Main St., Lafayette
|East End Burger
|$15.00
8 oz. prime beef patty, applewood bacon, cheddar, tomato, Nathan's Pickles and greens.
|BBQ Baby Back Pork Rib Basket
|$17.00
Half rack, braised for 7 hours, grilled and finished with house made BBQ served over house cut fries.
|Fischer Farms Pork Carnitas Tacos
|$13.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas with Charred Poblano, Onions & Chipotle Sour Cream
Ripple & Company
1007 Main Street, Lafayette
|Lemon Pepper Smoked Chicken
|$11.00
House Smoked Amish Chicken with Lemon Pepper rub.
|Smoked Brisket - 1lb
|$20.00
1 lb of house smoked Brisket. We recommend 1 lb per 2-3 people.
|Smoked Brisket
|$14.00
House Smoked Brisket
North End Cafe
2000 Elmwood Ave, Lafayette
Igloo Frozen Custard
4909 Tazer Drive, Lafayette
MARY LOU DONUTS - 4th Street
1830 S 4TH ST, Lafayette
Mary Lou Donuts -2nd
4150 Commerce Drive, Lafayette
Java Joz - Sagamore
1221 S. Creasy Lane STE P, Lafayette
Mise En Place
2201 S 18th St, Lafayette
RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail
200 Main St, Lafayette
Java joz - Creasy
1191 N Sagamore Parkway, Lafayette
Christos - East
3291 Teal Road, Lafayette