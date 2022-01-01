Lafayette restaurants you'll love

Lafayette restaurants
Toast
  • Lafayette

Lafayette's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Bagels
Must-try Lafayette restaurants

Legacy Pub image

 

Legacy Pub

3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (983 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BYO Burger
Your burger. Your choice. We'll make it just the way you want it!
Fish & Chips$9.99
Our famous breaded catfish strips, coleslaw & fries
Taco Salad
Tortilla bowl filled with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions, black olives & sour cream (Vegan: choose Gardein Chick'n, no cheese, no sour cream)
More about Legacy Pub
Copper Moon Coffee image

 

Copper Moon Coffee

4729 Meijer Court #102, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (558 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoothie
A healthier alternative drink that is not too sweet! Made with pureed raw fruit and vanilla yogurt then is blended together with ice. Our flavors change seasonally so be sure to try them all!
Flavored Latte
A latte with flavor! Check out our seasonal flavors too!
Copper Club$8.00
Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss cheese and arugula on telera bread. Served with a side of apple cider mayo and chips of choice.
More about Copper Moon Coffee
Pizza King image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza King

109 N Creasy Ln, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (1215 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ham & Cheese Subwich$5.29
Slices of flavorful ham served hot. Topped with mozzarella cheese or spice it up with nacho cheese.
Served on Sesame Bun
14" - Cheese$14.89
Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite.
It’s A Royal Treat!
16" - Cheese$17.99
Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite.
It’s A Royal Treat!
More about Pizza King
Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette image

 

Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette

3520 SR IN 38 E, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$21.99
A Nine Irish Brother’s favorite. Two hefty haddock fillets battered in lager and served with a bountiful portion of our delicious pub chips. Full order also includes a side of cole slaw. Tartar sauce upon request.
Half Fish & Chips$12.49
A Nine Irish Brother’s favorite. A hefty haddock fillet battered in lager and served with a bountiful portion of our delicious pub chips.
Pub Chip Plate$6.99
A plate of our famous pub chips, fried to a golden brown, served with a side of our mustardy Shamrock sauce on the side for dipping. Add bacon, ranch, cheese, or extra Shamrock after selection.
More about Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette
The Cozy Tavern image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Cozy Tavern

3312 South St, Lafayette

Avg 4.1 (336 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom and Swiss$10.00
A Cozy burger, bacon, Topped with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Served on a Kaiser bun with a thin layer of mayo.
All burgers served medium.
Bosco Sticks$9.00
4 Mozzarella filled bread sticks. Served with Nacho cheese or marinara.
Extra sauces and dressings 25 cents.
Please choose in modifiers.
Chicken Tenders$8.00
3 Huge Breaded Chicken Tenders. served with ranch or blue cheese and Fries.
Extra sauces and dressings 25 cents.
Please choose in modifiers
More about The Cozy Tavern
Teays River Brewing & Public House image

PIZZA • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Teays River Brewing & Public House

3000 South 9th. St. Suite A, Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ultimate Beer Burger$14.00
Stout bun, beer bacon and onion jam, hop aioli, beer-infused steak burger, and beer cheese
Alabama White$0.50
Our house made white BBQ sauce, goes great with everything!
Smoked Wings$14.00
12 in house smoked chicken wings. Served with Alabama White sauce for dipping.
More about Teays River Brewing & Public House
Señor Tacos image

 

Señor Tacos

1803 Veterans Memorial Parkway South Suite F, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Azada$2.39
Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.
Burrito$8.29
Rice, beans, onion, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, cilantro and tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla.
Quesadilla$7.49
Your choice of any meat. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and a side salad.
More about Señor Tacos
Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co. image

CREPES • DONUTS

Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.

1007 Main St, Lafayette

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Large Crème Brûlée Latte$6.50
16oz. Custard sweetened espresso with caramel.
Large London Fog$5.50
16oz. Earl Grey tea latte with vanilla
Regular Latte$4.50
12oz. Espresso and steamed milk. Add any of our handcrafted syrups for $0.50
More about Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.
Revolution Barbeque image

BBQ

Revolution Barbeque

721 Main Street, Lafayette

Avg 4.7 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Feeds 2-3$29.00
Choice of 1lb of meat and 2 16oz sides.
Brisket is $4 extra.
Choice of corn bread, Texas toast or corn tortillas and includes our house-made bbq sauce.
Cornbread$2.50
Brisket Plate$16.75
More about Revolution Barbeque
Copper Moon Coffee image

 

Copper Moon Coffee

1503 Veterans Memorial Pkwy E, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (558 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage, Egg & Cheddar On A Bagel$6.00
Craft Chips$1.75
Flavored Latte
More about Copper Moon Coffee
Pizza King-South 18th image

 

Pizza King-South 18th

3613 South 18th Street, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel Bread Sticks$5.79
Soft Warm Pretzel Stix (3) Served with our famous nacho cheese. Delicious!!
10" Cheese$8.49
Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite.
It’s A Royal Treat!
PK Salad$7.99
Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, mozzarella cheese and ham with your choice of turkey or bacon & croutons. Choice of 1 slice of garlic bread or 1 breadstick. choice of dressing.
More about Pizza King-South 18th
Lafayette Brewing Co image

FRENCH FRIES

Lafayette Brewing Co

622 Main St, Lafayette

Avg 3.5 (413 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Nachos$10.00
Red, white & blue corn tortilla chips topped with beer braised chicken, green chile nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato and jalapeño peppers. Served with fire roasted tomato salsa and sour cream.
Cobb$11.50
A bed of crisp romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, avocado, apple wood smoked bacon, tomato, red onion, mushroom, hard-boiled egg and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Meltdown$12.00
JALAPEÑO CORNBREAD IS BACK!!
Cajun seasoned chicken, apple wood smoked bacon, smoked gouda cheese and our chipotle-stout barbecue sauce grilled between slices of jalapeño-corn sandwich bread.
More about Lafayette Brewing Co
Igloo Frozen Custard image

 

Igloo Frozen Custard

1817 Troxel Court, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small - 12oz$1.35
Small - 12oz$1.35
Large - 32oz$1.92
More about Igloo Frozen Custard
The Black Sparrow image

GRILL

The Black Sparrow

223 Main St, Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (736 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban$11.50
ROAST PORK | HAM | SWISS | CHIPOTLE SLAW | PICKLES | YELLOW MUSTARD | FRENCH BREAD
Sambal Wings$12.00
8 JUMBO WINGS | SAMBAL WING SAUCE | MEDIUM OR HOT | RANCH | CELERY
Beef Burger$12.50
CARAMELIZED ONIONS | CRUNCHY FRIED ONIONS | WHITE CHEDDAR | BURGER BUN
More about The Black Sparrow
East End Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

East End Grill

1016 Main St., Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
East End Burger$15.00
8 oz. prime beef patty, applewood bacon, cheddar, tomato, Nathan's Pickles and greens.
BBQ Baby Back Pork Rib Basket$17.00
Half rack, braised for 7 hours, grilled and finished with house made BBQ served over house cut fries.
Fischer Farms Pork Carnitas Tacos$13.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas with Charred Poblano, Onions & Chipotle Sour Cream
More about East End Grill
Ripple & Company image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ

Ripple & Company

1007 Main Street, Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (146 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lemon Pepper Smoked Chicken$11.00
House Smoked Amish Chicken with Lemon Pepper rub.
Smoked Brisket - 1lb$20.00
1 lb of house smoked Brisket. We recommend 1 lb per 2-3 people.
Smoked Brisket$14.00
House Smoked Brisket
More about Ripple & Company
Checkerboard Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Checkerboard Tavern

1521 Kossuth St, Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (302 reviews)
Takeout
More about Checkerboard Tavern
Rookies Sports Pub image

 

Rookies Sports Pub

3618 IN-38, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rookies Sports Pub
Sacred Grounds image

 

Sacred Grounds

724 Wabash Ave, Lafayette

Avg 4.7 (446 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sacred Grounds
Main pic

 

North End Cafe

2000 Elmwood Ave, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about North End Cafe
Igloo Frozen Custard image

 

Igloo Frozen Custard

4909 Tazer Drive, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Igloo Frozen Custard
Main pic

 

MARY LOU DONUTS - 4th Street

1830 S 4TH ST, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about MARY LOU DONUTS - 4th Street
Restaurant banner

 

Mary Lou Donuts -2nd

4150 Commerce Drive, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mary Lou Donuts -2nd
Restaurant banner

 

Java Joz - Sagamore

1221 S. Creasy Lane STE P, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Java Joz - Sagamore
Restaurant banner

 

Mise En Place

2201 S 18th St, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mise En Place
Banner pic

 

RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail

200 Main St, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail
Restaurant banner

 

Java joz - Creasy

1191 N Sagamore Parkway, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Java joz - Creasy
Restaurant banner

 

Christos - East

3291 Teal Road, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Christos - East

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lafayette

Nachos

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Fish And Chips

Mac And Cheese

Brisket

Pork Belly

Pretzels

