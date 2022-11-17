Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Revolution Barbeque

320 Reviews

$

721 Main Street

Lafayette, IN 47901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Sandwich
Brisket Plate
Mac & Cheese

Mains

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00
Pork Sandwich

Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey Sandwich

$9.75
Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$18.00

Pulled Pork Plate

$14.00

Chicken Plate

$15.00
Rib Plate

Rib Plate

$22.00

Turkey Plate

$15.00
Brisket

Brisket

$11.00+

Lb. Pulled Pork

$16.00

Whole Chicken

$16.00

Full Rack Ribs

$36.00

Lb. Turkey

$18.00

Brisket - half lb.

$10.00

Chicken - half

$8.00

Half Rack Ribs

$18.00

Turkey 1\2 Pound

$8.00

Daily Specials

Brisket Nachos

$15.00

Pork Nachos

$12.00

Chicken Chili W Fritos

$9.00

Jumbo Wing

$2.00

Jalapeno Cheese Grits 8oz

$3.50

Family Meal Deals

Feeds 2-3

$29.00

Choice of 1lb of meat and 2 16oz sides. Brisket is $4 extra. Choice of corn bread, Texas toast or corn tortillas and includes our house-made bbq sauce.

Feeds 4-5

$45.00

Choice of 1.5lbs of meat and 3 16oz sides. Brisket is $6 extra. Choice of corn bread, Texas toast or corn tortillas and includes our house-made bbq sauce.

Feeds 6-8

$65.00

Choice of 2lbs of meat and 4 16 oz sides. Brisket is $8 Extra. Choice of corn bread, Texas toast or corn tortillas and includes our house-made bbq sauce.

Snacks

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Boiled Peanuts

$5.00

Cheddar Grit Cakes

$8.00

Crispy Pork Belly

$9.00

Loaded Tots

$10.00

Jumbo Wings (4)

$12.00

Tacos

Brisket Taco

Brisket Taco

$5.00

Chicken Taco

$4.00
Pulled Pork Taco

Pulled Pork Taco

$4.00

Vegan Taco

$4.00

Pork Belly Taco

$5.00

Kids

Kids Meal

$8.50

Sides

Brunswick Stew

$4.00

Creamy Slaw

$4.00+

Mac & Cheese

$4.00+

Mustard Greens

$4.00+

Potato Salad

$3.00+

Vinaigrette Slaw

$4.00+

Seasoned Tots

$4.00

Smoked Sweet Potato

$4.50

Soda Beans

$4.00+

Extras

Smoked Onions

$1.00

Housemade Pickles

$2.00
Cornbread

Cornbread

$2.50

Bun

$1.50

Corn Tortilla

$1.00

Extra Pork 4oz

$4.00

Extra Brisket 4oz.

$6.00

Extra Chicken 4oz.

$4.00

Extra Ribs

$6.00

Sorghum Butter

$0.50

Texas Toast

$1.00

Sliced Chicken 4oz

$4.00

Sweets

Delicious delicious desserts from Sweet Revolution Bake Shop!
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50
Blondie

Blondie

$3.50

Malted butterscotch with white chocolate

Banana Bread Not GF

$4.00
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$5.50

4" pie Gluten Free

Smores Pie

$5.50

Caramel Fudge

$5.50
Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie

Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie

$5.50

4" pie

Blueberry Pear

$5.50

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dine In, Take out, curbside with the best smoked barbeque in Lafayette, IN!!!

Website

Location

721 Main Street, Lafayette, IN 47901

Directions

Gallery
Revolution Barbeque image
Banner pic
BG pic
Revolution Barbeque image

Popular restaurants in Lafayette

(OLD ACCOUNT - DO NOT USE) HuHot Mongolian Grill (old) - Lafayette
orange star4.3 • 1,310
Pavilions, 100 S Creasy Ln Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
Pizza King - Creasy
orange star4.4 • 1,215
109 N Creasy Ln Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
Legacy Pub
orange star4.4 • 983
3230 Daugherty Drive Lafayette, IN 47909
View restaurantnext
East End Grill
orange star4.6 • 841
1016 Main St. Lafayette, IN 47901
View restaurantnext
The Black Sparrow
orange star4.5 • 736
223 Main St Lafayette, IN 47901
View restaurantnext
Copper Moon Coffee - Lafayette
orange star4.4 • 558
4729 Meijer Court #102 Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lafayette
Crawfordsville
review star
No reviews yet
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Kokomo
review star
No reviews yet
Danville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Noblesville
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston