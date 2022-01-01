Zionsville restaurants you'll love
Zionsville's top cuisines
Must-try Zionsville restaurants
More about Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine
Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine
40 S Main St, Zionsville
|Popular items
|Gigli di Zucca
|$19.95
Pumpkin infused Gigli, tossed with sage
prosciutto and roasted butternut squash
with a parmesan cream sauce
|Nero
|$26.95
Squid ink spaghetti, sundried tomatoes, shrimp, crab and lobster in a lobster cream sauce
|Tagliatelle al Convivio
|$19.95
Red bell pepper infused tagliatelle, red bell pepper cream sauce, chicken, parmesan
More about Amore Pizzeria Ristorante
Amore Pizzeria Ristorante
41 Boone Village Ctr, Zionsville
|Popular items
|18" Hand Tossed Pizza
|$21.99
18" Thin Crust with your choice of delicious toppings!
|Breadsticks (4)
|$5.00
Includes one sauce (cheese, marinara, or garlic butter)
|16" Hand Tossed Pizza
|$19.99
16" Thin Crust with your choice of delicious toppings!
More about Cobblestone
GRILL
Cobblestone
160 S Main St, Zionsville
|Popular items
|Whitefish Tacos
|$13.00
|Wedge Salad
|$9.00
|Burger
|$12.00
More about Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
620 S Main Street, Zionsville
|Popular items
|Mini Bub Burger
|$3.95
Bub's Mini Bub Burger weighs an 1/8 pound after-cooked. Perfect "slider" size! Bub's Burgers are made from 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied ever morning! Then perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame! AND we bake our own burger buns every morning!
|Cup Chili
|$6.50
Nine ounces of Bub’s famous, hearty beef, red bean chili!
Before adding to your cart, scroll down to select the toppings you would like included!
|Settle for Less Ugly Burger
|$8.25
Bub's Settle for Less Ugly Burger is a QUARTER POUND after cooked! 100%fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied every morning! Then is perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Every morning we bake all of our own burgers buns!!
More about TRADERS POINT CREAMERY
TRADERS POINT CREAMERY
9101 Moore Rd., Zionsville
|Popular items
|Burger
|$22.00
Grassfed ground beef, beer cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, dijonaisse, arugula, brioche bun, roasted potatoes
|Garden Quiche
|$14.00
Seasonal vegetables, flakey crust, petite salad *Vegetarian
|SIDE Mashed Potatoes
|$8.50
Garlic fromage
More about The Farm Store
The Farm Store
9101 Moore Rd., Zionsville
|Popular items
|Wine & Cheese Pairing
|$68.00
Thursday, December 16th 6:30-8:30pm
Experience small plates and wine pairings while learning some basics to bring out the best in both. Must be 21 or over to attend.
Note: No physical tickets will be distributed. We will have the purchasers name on file on the day of event.
More about North High Brewing - Zionsville
North High Brewing - Zionsville
75 North Main Street, Zionsville