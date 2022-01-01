Zionsville restaurants you'll love

Zionsville restaurants
Toast
  • Zionsville

Zionsville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Zionsville restaurants

Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine image

 

Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine

40 S Main St, Zionsville

Avg 5 (741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gigli di Zucca$19.95
Pumpkin infused Gigli, tossed with sage
prosciutto and roasted butternut squash
with a parmesan cream sauce
Nero$26.95
Squid ink spaghetti, sundried tomatoes, shrimp, crab and lobster in a lobster cream sauce
Tagliatelle al Convivio$19.95
Red bell pepper infused tagliatelle, red bell pepper cream sauce, chicken, parmesan
More about Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine
Amore Pizzeria Ristorante image

 

Amore Pizzeria Ristorante

41 Boone Village Ctr, Zionsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
18" Hand Tossed Pizza$21.99
18" Thin Crust with your choice of delicious toppings!
Breadsticks (4)$5.00
Includes one sauce (cheese, marinara, or garlic butter)
16" Hand Tossed Pizza$19.99
16" Thin Crust with your choice of delicious toppings!
More about Amore Pizzeria Ristorante
Cobblestone image

GRILL

Cobblestone

160 S Main St, Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (1909 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whitefish Tacos$13.00
Wedge Salad$9.00
Burger$12.00
More about Cobblestone
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream

620 S Main Street, Zionsville

Avg 4.1 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Bub Burger$3.95
Bub's Mini Bub Burger weighs an 1/8 pound after-cooked. Perfect "slider" size! Bub's Burgers are made from 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied ever morning! Then perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame! AND we bake our own burger buns every morning!
Cup Chili$6.50
Nine ounces of Bub’s famous, hearty beef, red bean chili!
Before adding to your cart, scroll down to select the toppings you would like included!
Settle for Less Ugly Burger$8.25
Bub's Settle for Less Ugly Burger is a QUARTER POUND after cooked! 100%fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied every morning! Then is perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Every morning we bake all of our own burgers buns!!
More about Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
TRADERS POINT CREAMERY image

 

TRADERS POINT CREAMERY

9101 Moore Rd., Zionsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burger$22.00
Grassfed ground beef, beer cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, dijonaisse, arugula, brioche bun, roasted potatoes
Garden Quiche$14.00
Seasonal vegetables, flakey crust, petite salad *Vegetarian
SIDE Mashed Potatoes$8.50
Garlic fromage
More about TRADERS POINT CREAMERY
The Farm Store image

 

The Farm Store

9101 Moore Rd., Zionsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wine & Cheese Pairing$68.00
Thursday, December 16th 6:30-8:30pm
Experience small plates and wine pairings while learning some basics to bring out the best in both. Must be 21 or over to attend.
Note: No physical tickets will be distributed. We will have the purchasers name on file on the day of event.
More about The Farm Store
Restaurant banner

 

North High Brewing - Zionsville

75 North Main Street, Zionsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about North High Brewing - Zionsville
