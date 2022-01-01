Brownsburg restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa's Pizzeria and Italian Cuisine
1430 N Green St Suite I, Brownsburg
|4pc Stuffed Breadsticks
|$4.95
Pepperoni Stuffed Breadsticks.
|Baked Ziti
|$8.99
Ziti noodles baked with our Homemade Marinara Sauce, Ricotta, Parmesan & Mozzarella Cheese.
|4pc Garlic Rolls
|$4.95
Delicious Rolled Up Dough, stuffed with Parmesan, Garlic Butter, Mozzarella Cheese and baked to perfection.
FRENCH FRIES
Press Play Gaming Lounge
1004 E. Main Street, Brownsburg
|FOUR 2-HOUR PASSES
|$165.00
Purchase four 2-hour unlimited play passes and save $25.00. Use the passes to play Nerf, 3-Point B-Ball, Virtual Reality and BEAM for two hours. PLEASE BRING EMAIL OR PRINTED RECIEPT TO PRESS PLAY.
|NYE STAR TICKET FOR TWO* (W/ FOOD & TABLE SEATS)
|$190.00
21+ TWO TICKETS - DEC. 31, 2021 NEW YEARS EVE PARTY @ 8PM-3AM, INCLUDES ENTRY, DINNER, PARTY FAVORS, DRINK TOAST (SHOT) AND TABLE SEATING FOR TWO (LIMITED SEATING)
|NYE GENERAL ADMISSION*
|$50.00
21+ ONE TICKET - DEC. 31, 2021 NEW YEARS EVE PARTY @ 8PM-3AM, INCLUDES ENTRY
PIZZA • PASTA
So Italian!
515 E Main St, Brownsburg
|(SM) House Salad
|$4.25
Mixed romaine & iceberg lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and cheese.
|XLG 18''
|$14.75
12 Slices
|MD 14''
|$10.75
8 Slices
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
B Squared Bar & Grill
1430 N Green Street, Suite L, Brownsburg
Brown Skin Coffee
5724 N Green Street, Brownsburg