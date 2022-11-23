Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Press Play Gaming Lounge Brownsburg, Indiana

50 Reviews

$

1004 E. Main Street

Brownsburg, IN 46112

Order Again

Popular Items

FOUR ALL DAY PASSES
FOUR 2-HOUR PASSES
TWO 2-HOUR PASSES & GET FREE TV POD

SELECT PARTY PACKAGE

SILVER Gamer Package

$299.00

- Reserved Room - 12 Play Bands - Unlimited VR Play - Unlimited Foam Wars (NERF) Play - Unlimited 3-Point Basketball Play (Excludes Mega Challenge) - Unlimited BEAM Play - Xbox Play for Reserved Room - 75" TV for Reserved Room - One Spin Wheel for Birthday Kid/Adult - One Haptic Zone Voucher for Birthday Kid/Adult - 2 Hours of Unlimited Game Play - Jump in Unlimited Lines for Quick Game Play - Pricing is Final and Non-refundable

GOLD Gamer Party Package

$399.00

- Reserved Room - 20 Play Bands - Unlimited VR Play - Unlimited Foam Wars (NERF) Play - Unlimited 3-Point Basketball Play (Excludes Mega Challenge) - Unlimited BEAM Play - One Spin Wheel for Birthday Kid/Adult - One Haptic Zone Voucher for Birthday Kid/Adult - Xbox Play for Reserved Room - 75" TV for Reserved Room - 2.5 Hours of Unlimited Game Play - Jump in Unlimited Lines for Quick Game Play - Pricing is Final and Non-refundable

PLATINUM Gamer Package

$499.00

- Reserved Room - 30 Play Bands - Unlimited VR Play - Unlimited Foam Wars (NERF) Play - Unlimited 3-Point Basketball Play (Excludes Mega Challenge) - Unlimited BEAM Play - Xbox Play for Reserved Room - One Spin Wheel for Birthday Kid/Adult - One Haptic Zone Voucher for Birthday Kid/Adult - 75" TV for Reserved Room - 2.5 Hours of Unlimited Game Play - Jump in Unlimited Lines for Quick Game Play - Pricing is Final and Non-refundable

DIAMOND Gamer Package

$699.00

- Reserved Room - 40 Play Bands - Unlimited VR Play - Unlimited Foam Wars (NERF) Play - Unlimited 3-Point Basketball Play (Excludes Mega Challenge) - Unlimited BEAM Play - Xbox Play for Reserved Room - VR Headset Reserved for Room - 75" TV for Reserved Room - One Spin Wheel for Birthday Kid/Adult - One Haptic Zone Voucher for Birthday Kid/Adult - 3 Hours of Unlimited Game Play - Jump in Unlimited Lines for Quick Game Play - Pricing is Final and Non-refundable

PRIVATE TV POD RESERVATION

$100.00

THIS IS AN OPTION FOR THOSE WHOM HAVE ALREADY INQUIRED A TIME/ DATE AND WHOM HAVE BEEN GIVEN THE GO AHEAD TO PURCHASE BY PRESS PLAY MGMT. TO INQUIRE PLEASE VISIT OUR BOOKING PAGE TO ASK FOR AVAILABILITY.

PRIVATE ROOM BOOKING

$115.00+

THIS IS AN OPTION FOR THOSE WHOM HAVE ALREADY INQUIRED A TIME/ DATE AND WHOM HAVE BEEN GIVEN THE GO AHEAD TO PURCHASE BY PRESS PLAY MGMT. TO INQUIRE PLEASE VISIT OUR BOOKING PAGE TO ASK FOR AVAILABILITY.

Private Event Fee

$250.00

Private Event Fee

$500.00

Eagle Creek Church of Christ

$1,858.80

Antoya Campbell - Silver Gamer Party Package

$140.86

Silver Gamer Party Package. 340.86, already paid 200.00, owes 140.86.

ADD A FOOD PACKAGE

SILVER FOOD Add-On Package (Feeds 12)

$115.00

Feed 12 People by Choosing from Pizza, Hotdogs, Sliders, Chicken Wings or Chicken Chunks - Select from 3 Entrée Items - Get 3 Platters of Fries - Get 12 Popcorn - Get 12 Chips - Get 3 Refillable Pitchers

GOLD FOOD Add-On Package (Feeds 20)

$175.00

Feed 20 People by Choosing from Pizza, Hotdogs, Sliders, Chicken Wings or Chicken Chunks - Select from 4 Entrée Items - Get 4 Platters of Fries - Get 20 Popcorn - Get 20 Chips - Get 4 Refillable Pitchers

PLATINUM FOOD Add-On Package (Feeds 30)

$250.00

Feed 30 People by Choosing from Pizza, Hotdogs, Sliders, Chicken Wings or Chicken Chunks - Select from 6 Entrée Items - Get 4 Platters of Fries - Get 30 Popcorn - Get 30 Chips - Get 5 Refillable Pitchers

DIAMOND FOOD Add-On Package (Feeds 40)

$325.00

Feed 40 People by Choosing from Pizza, Hotdogs, Sliders, Chicken Wings or Chicken Chunks - Select from 8 Entrée Items - Get 6 Platters of Fries - Get 40 Popcorn - Get 40 Chips - Get 6 Refillable Pitchers

3 Pizzas & 2 Pitchers Food Add-On

$69.99

Get three 12" Pizzas & 2 Pitchers (Max 1 Refill Each Pitcher). Choose between, Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni or Sausage & Pepperoni.

SNACK PACK - PARTY PACK

$39.99+

Add Popcorn, Chips and Unlimited Drinks for a group of 12-30. Small Snack Pack - Feeds 12 Medium Snack Pack - Feeds 20 Large Snack Pack - Feeds 30

UPGRADE PARTY PACKAGE

Silver to Gold Party Pack Upgrade

$115.00

This is not a party package, and is only purchased to upgrade from the Silver Party Package to the Gold Party Package.

Gold to Platinum Party Pack Upgrade

$115.00

This is not a party package, and is only purchased to upgrade from the Gold Party Package to the Platinum Party Package.

Platinum to Diamond Party Pack Upgrade

$215.00

This is not a party package, and is only purchased to upgrade from the Platinum Party Package to the Diamond Party Package.

SAVE BY GETTING THE GROUP DEALS!

TWO 2-HOUR PASSES & GET FREE TV POD

$90.00

Purchase this deal and receive two 2-hour unlimited play passes and get a FREE TV Pod (for 2.0 Hours). Use the passes to play Nerf, 3-Point B-Ball, Virtual Reality and BEAM for 2 hours. Lounge on awesome sectional couches that can seat 10-12. Each section comes equipped with a 75" Screen TV's/Xbox and come with a server for ordering food and drinks. Limited to one coupon per family, per day. PLEASE BRING YOUR EMAIL/PRINT RECIEPT TO PRESS PLAY AFTER PURCHASE.

THREE 1-HOUR PASSES & GET FREE TV POD

$90.00

Purchase this deal and receive three 1-hour unlimited play passes and get a FREE TV Pod (2.0 hours). Use the passes to play Nerf, 3-Point B-Ball, Virtual Reality and BEAM for 1 hour. Lounge on awesome sectional couches that can seat 10-12. Each section comes equipped with a 75" Screen TV's/Xbox and come with a server for ordering food and drinks. Limited to one coupon per family, per day. PLEASE BRING YOUR EMAIL/PRINT RECIEPT TO PRESS PLAY AFTER PURCHASE.

FOUR 1-HOUR PASSES

$100.00

Purchase four 1-hour unlimited play passes and save $20.00. Use the passes to play Nerf, 3-Point B-Ball, Virtual Reality and BEAM for 1 hour. PLEASE BRING EMAIL OR PRINTED RECIEPT TO PRESS PLAY.

FOUR 2-HOUR PASSES

$165.00

Purchase four 2-hour unlimited play passes and save $25.00. Use the passes to play Nerf, 3-Point B-Ball, Virtual Reality and BEAM for two hours. PLEASE BRING EMAIL OR PRINTED RECIEPT TO PRESS PLAY.

FOUR ALL DAY PASSES

$230.00

Purchase four All Day unlimited play passes and save $30.00. Use the passes to play Nerf, 3-Point B-Ball, Virtual Reality and BEAM all day. PLEASE BRING EMAIL OR PRINTED RECIEPT TO PRESS PLAY.

FOUR ALL WEEKEND PASSES

$425.00

Purchase four All Weekend unlimited play passes and save $75.00. Use the passes to play Nerf, 3-Point B-Ball, Virtual Reality and BEAM all weekend. (Friday-Sunday) PLEASE BRING EMAIL OR PRINTED RECIEPT TO PRESS PLAY.

FIVE 1-HOUR PASSES

$120.00

Purchase five 1-Hour unlimited play passes and SAVE $30.00. Use the passes to play Nerf, 3-Point B-Ball, Virtual Reality and BEAM for 1-Hour each. (Thurs-Sunday) PLEASE BRING YOUR EMAIL/PRINTED RECIEPT TO PRESS PLAY AFTER PURCHASE.

FIVE 2-HOUR PASSES

$195.00

Purchase five 2-Hour unlimited play passes and SAVE $30.00. Use the passes to play Nerf, 3-Point B-Ball, Virtual Reality and BEAM for 2-Hours each. (Thurs-Sunday) PLEASE BRING YOUR EMAIL/PRINTED RECIEPT TO PRESS PLAY AFTER PURCHASE.

FIVE ALL DAY PASSES

$275.00

Purchase five All Day unlimited play passes and SAVE $50.00. Use the passes to play Nerf, 3-Point B-Ball, Virtual Reality and BEAM all day. PLEASE BRING YOUR EMAIL/PRINTED RECIEPT TO PRESS PLAY AFTER PURCHASE.

FIVE ALL WEEKEND PASSES

$525.00

Purchase five All Weekend unlimited play passes and SAVE $100.00. Use the passes to play Nerf, 3-Point B-Ball, Virtual Reality and BEAM all weekend. (Friday-Sunday) PLEASE BRING YOUR EMAIL/PRINTED RECIEPT TO PRESS PLAY AFTER PURCHASE.

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1004 E. Main Street, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Directions

Gallery
Press Play Gaming Lounge image
Banner pic
Press Play Gaming Lounge image
Press Play Gaming Lounge image

Map
