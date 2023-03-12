Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Rick's Cafe Boatyard

No reviews yet

4050 Dandy Trail

Eagle Creek, IN 46254

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Five Pepper Chix
Boatyard Burger
Fried Catfish Filets


**Appetizers Carry Out

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$16.00

Deep Fried, served with Horsey Aioli

Baked Goat Cheese

Baked Goat Cheese

$13.00

Goat cheese coated with crouton crumbs served with french bread basted with pastachio- basil pesto and toasted in wood fired oven. -served with marinara and drizzled with balsamic glaze

Bread With Butter

$1.50

Our house bread, made exclusively for Rick's by Scholars Inn Bakehouse served with our signature honey pecan butter

Calamari

$12.00

Calamari strips are breaded in tempura flour and deep-fried, served on a bed of leaf lettuce. Served with Ancho Chili Aioli

Cordon Bleu Fingers

$13.00

Chicken, Ham, and Swiss are rolled and breaded in Japanese breadcrumbs, then deep-fried. 3 fingers are served on a bed of leaf lettuce garnished with Joe's Mustard sauce, parsley, and paprika

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

Mushroom caps stuffed with lump crab, sizzling from the wood oven with mozzarella and Mornay sauce.

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$15.00

With House made Remoulade Sauce

Lobster Mac

Lobster Mac

$18.00

Fusilli Pasta, Three Cheese Blend, Lobster Meat

Shrimp Martini

$18.00

5 large jumbo shrimp served with a ramekin of cocktail sauce on lettuce leaf, garnished with lemon pieces and 2 packages of saltine crackers

Steak Nachos

Steak Nachos

$16.00

Skirt Steak, Queso Blanco, Green Chili Queso, Corn Salsa, Fajita Veggies, Guacamole and Crema

Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Seseme Ginger, Avocado, Wonton Chips

**Pizzas Carry Out

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Fresh herb marinara, mozzarella, and Parmesan.

Crab & Ricotta Pizza

Crab & Ricotta Pizza

$18.00

Lump Crab Meat, Ricotta, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Mushrooms, Pistachio Pesto

Pulled Pork Pizza

$16.00

Smoked Pork, Shredded Jack, Corn Salsa (Contains Onion), Pickled Red Onions, John Toms BBQ.

Traditional Pizza

Traditional Pizza

$14.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, and fresh herb marinara.

Veggie Pizza

$14.00

Boursin, Spinach, Onions, Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella

**Soups/Salads Carry Out

Clam Chowder (Foodrunner Run)

$6.00

Creamy white chowder served with clams, fresh fish medley, potatoes, and bacon.

Chichen Tort (Foodrunner Run)

$6.00

Vegetarian Soup (Foodrunner Run)

$6.00
Baby Iceberg Wedge (Foodrunner Run)

Baby Iceberg Wedge (Foodrunner Run)

$10.00

Bleu cheese dressing and crumbles, red onion, Apple wood Smoked Bacon, grape tomato, and fresh ground black pepper.

Beet Caprese Salad (Foodrunner Run)

Beet Caprese Salad (Foodrunner Run)

$15.00

Bleu Cheese Steak Salad (Foodrunner Run)

$24.00
Grilled Chicken Salad (Foodrunner Run)

Grilled Chicken Salad (Foodrunner Run)

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Onions, Bacon Honey Dijon Dressing

Smoked Salmon Salad (Foodrunner Run)

Smoked Salmon Salad (Foodrunner Run)

$20.00

House Smoked Shredded Salmon, Mixed Greens, Edamame, Red Onion, Mandarin Oranges, Crispy Wonton Strips with Soy-Ginger Dressing

Small Caesar Salad (Foodrunner Run)

Small Caesar Salad (Foodrunner Run)

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, house-made croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.

Small House Salad (Foodrunner Run)

Small House Salad (Foodrunner Run)

$6.00

Artisan lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions with your choice of dressing.

Traditional Caesar Salad (Foodrunner Run)

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, house-made croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.

Traditional House Salad (Foodrunner Run)

$10.00

Artisan lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions with your choice of dressing.

**Chicken/Pasta Carry Out

Five Pepper Chix

Five Pepper Chix

$19.00

Grilled Chicken, Yellow, Red, and Green Peppers, Black Pepper and Lemon Pepper Sauteed in Roasted Garlic Butter, White Wine, Heavy Cream, and Parmesan Cheese and tossed with Fettuccine Noodles. Garnished with Parsley, Parmesan Cheese, and a Spoon.

Mushroom Risotto

Mushroom Risotto

$21.00

Tossed in Truffle Oil

Parmesan Chicken

Parmesan Chicken

$21.00

Chicken Breast Deep Fried and Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served on Linguine Noodles tossed in Marinara Sauce

Rotisserie Chicken

Rotisserie Chicken

$23.00

Sweet Potato Puree, Grilled Asparagus, Honey Jus

Short Rib Risotto

$38.00

Parmesan Risotto with Short Rib and Glazed Carrots

Shrimp and Scallop Linguine

$32.00

In basil pesto cream sauce with wild mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, snow peas and prosciutto.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

5 Jumbo Shrimp Sauteed in Roasted Garlic Butter, Roma Tomatoes, Green Onions, Basil, and White Wine. Served on Linguine Noodles with Crouton Crumbles and Parmesan Cheese. Garnished with Parsley, Lemon Wedge, and Spoon

**Seafood Carry Out

Cajun Catfish Filets

Cajun Catfish Filets

$25.00

Seared blackened style. Served with Remoulade sauce, Coleslaw, and Steak Fries.

Crab Cake Dinner

$31.00

Served with Seafood Succotash

Crab Stuffed Roughy

$29.00

Crab Imperial stuffed, Roasted Red Pepper Cream sauce. Served with Yukon Gold Mashed Potaotes

Fish & Chips

$19.00
Fisherman's Platter

Fisherman's Platter

$40.00

Mesquite Grilled Atlantic Salmon, Half Lobster Tail, Jumbo Shrimp, and Scallops. Served with Coconut Rice

Fried Catfish Filets

Fried Catfish Filets

$25.00

Deep fried and served with Steak Fries, Tropical Tartar sauce, and Coleslaw.

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$24.00

Served with Remoulade sauce, Jalapeno-Mango glaze, and Coconut Rice.

Lobster Manicotti

Lobster Manicotti

$48.00

Crab, Ricotta Cheese, and Herb Filled Pasta, Lobster tail, Rose Sauce

Lobster Tail Dinner

Lobster Tail Dinner

$30.00

Served with Broccolini and Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

Salmon Roulades

Salmon Roulades

$33.00

Spinach and Boursin cheese stuffed Salmon, topped with Mornay Sauce, Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

Scallop Dinner

$32.00

Blackened Scallops, Hopping Johns BBQ Sauce, Collard Greens

Seared Salmon

Seared Salmon

$33.00

Add 3 Shrimp

$10.00

**Steaks/Chops Carry Out

2 Pork Chops

$28.00

2 Chops Spice Crusted and Seared, finished on the Grill with Roasted Garlic Butter

Filet Mignon 8 Oz

Filet Mignon 8 Oz

$48.00

8 Oz center cut Filet, lean. Mesquite grilled with Roasted Garlic Butter

Ribeye 14 Oz

Ribeye 14 Oz

$52.00

14 Oz fully marbled Mesquite grilled with Roasted Garlic Butter

Sirloin

$24.00

Mesquite Grilled with Roasted Garlic Butter

BBQ Ribs

BBQ Ribs

$28.00

1/2 Rack House Made Smoked Baby back Ribs, Smothered in John Tom's BBQ Sauce

**Sandwiches Carry Out

Bacon Jam Burger

$16.00

Honey Creek Farms Burger, Bacon Jam, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar Cheese

Boatyard Burger

$13.00

1/2 lb. of Honey Creek Legacy beef grilled with house seasoning and chedder cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and Secret Sauce. Served with House made chips.

Catfish Sandwich

Catfish Sandwich

$14.00

A catfish filet served on a focaccia bun with tartar sauce and coleslaw. Served with a side of chips.

Fried Tenderloin

$14.00

Southern fried tenderloin with Horsey Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Onion. Served with a side of chips.

Grilled Chix

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Smoked Bacon, Pesto, Arugula, Pickled Red Onions

Grilled Tenderloin

$14.00

Grilled with house seasoning and served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion. Served with chips.

Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$16.00

Tomato, Fresh Arugula, Green Goddess Dressing

Short Rib Grill Cheese

$18.00

Short Rib, Cheddar and Gouda, Caramelized Onions

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Made Remoulade Sauce

**Sides Carry Out

Applesauce

$3.00

Dinner Bread

$1.50

Grande Asparugus

$8.00

Grande Baked Potato

$8.00

Grande Basmati Rice

$8.00

Grande Coconut Rice

$8.00

Grande Coleslaw

$8.00

Grande Collard Greens

$8.00

Grande Fries

$8.00

Grande Collard Greens

$8.00

Grande Hoppin Johns

$8.00

Grande Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Grande Potato Chips

$8.00

Grande Sweet Potato Puree

$8.00

**Desserts Carry Out

Carrot Cake

$15.00

Cherry Mango Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Crem Brûlée

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

graham cracker white chocolate crust with key lime juice, whipped cream, minced pineapple, and sweetened condensed milk filling. garnished with whipped cream and lime twist.

Mile High Chocolate

$15.00

a rich serving of four layers of chocolate cake. each slice is 1 pound. great for sharing

Outrageous Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Brunch Menu (Only Sunday From 10-2)

Shrimp Martini

$18.00

5 large jumbo shrimp served with a ramekin of cocktail sauce on lettuce leaf, garnished with lemon pieces and 2 packages of saltine crackers

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Waterfront restaurant and cocktail bar best known for fresh seafood, prime steaks, live music, and beautiful sunsets.

Website

Location

4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek, IN 46254

Directions

Gallery
Rick's Cafe Boatyard image
Rick's Cafe Boatyard image

