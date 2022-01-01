Minneapolis restaurants you'll love

Must-try Minneapolis restaurants

yum! kitchen & bakery image

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
vanilla cupcake$3.50
classic vanilla cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream
patticake slice$5.95
chocolate cake w/ cream cheese buttercream frosting
szechuan salmon$16.95
grilled atlantic salmon on jasmine rice w/ szechuan beans & pistachios
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh image

 

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

3179 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Original Gyros$8.29
Original Gyros Meat with Dino's Spicy Feta sauce, onion, tomatoes and lettuce
Original Philly Gyro$8.29
Original Gyros meat- Sauteed with onions and green peppers topped with melted Swiss Cheese
Family Pack$32.99
Family pack can feed 5 people it includes;
1 lb of protein
5 flatbread
Lettuce onions and tomatoes
1- 8 oz cucumber sauce
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
Surly Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Surly Brewing Company

520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Charred Veggie Salad$15.00
Thumbelina carrot, onion, sunflower seed, arugula, coriander dressing.
Allergen: Dairy, Alliums, Seeds
4 Minutes Late$14.00
We've got a fridge full of beer, too.
Pepperoni, salami, giardiniera, chili oil, mozzarella, whipped ricotta.
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Not Vegetarian
Kevin$9.25
A plain cheese pizza. Use it as a canvas to create your own masterpiece, or just have it, um, plain. Live your truth.
Red sauce, Mozzarella
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
More about Surly Brewing Company
My Burger Skyway image

 

My Burger Skyway

601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BOM!$11.25
That's right, the February Burger of the Month is the Funkytown! ¼ lb. fresh, all beef patty topped with bacon onion marmalade, balsamic glazed onions, and funky gorgonzola cheese
Veggie Burger$8.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double Original$9.75
Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger Skyway
Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea

626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (308 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Htipiti$9.00
feta cheese blended with roasted hot peppers, red peppers, olive oil & lemon, served with a pita
Baklava$5.00
chopped walnuts & cinnamon between layers of filo dough, topped with honey syrup & baked
Lg Greek Salad$14.00
lettuce, tomatoes, onions, topped with feta, Greek olives & Salonica peppers, with house dressing
More about Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
Lu's Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES • POKE • FRENCH FRIES

Lu's Sandwiches

2624 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pan Fried Chicken$5.50
Thịt Gà
Cold Cut$5.00
Thịt Nguội
Vegetarian Tofu$5.50
Đậu Hủ
More about Lu's Sandwiches
Avocadish image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Avocadish

330 15th Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Tomato & Feta
Garlic roasted tomatoes with crumbled feta, red onion, cucumber & avocado - topped with our house vinaigrette
Pesto & Goat Cheese Sandwich$9.00
Pesto chicken, sliced avocado, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, basil and spinach on sourdough - topped with pesto dressing
Southwest Bowl$12.00
Brown rice, cilantro lime chicken, corn, cherry tomatoes, black beans, red onions, cilantro, jalapeño relish, salsa, feta cheese and guac - topped with avocado hot sauce
More about Avocadish
Boomin Barbecue image

BBQ

Boomin Barbecue

324 N 6th Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tallow Fries$6.00
Comes with Aioli
Beef Cheek Sandwich$18.00
Beef Cheek, Mustard Pickled Jalapeño, Sweet Pepper Red Sauce, on a Tallow Toasted Bun.
Pork Cheek Smash$16.50
Two Salt and Pepper Crusted Pork Cheeks,
Sweet Pepper Red Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Toasted Pimento, Aioli, on a Tallow Toasted Bun.
More about Boomin Barbecue
BAD WINGZ image

 

BAD WINGZ

520 4th Street Suite 104, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jalapeno Cheese Curds$5.00
With mild sauce.
Chicken Parmesan$9.00
3 Piece Tender Combo$12.00
More about BAD WINGZ
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Our Famous Cheese Sauce$6.49
A secret family recipe, so secret the family doesn't even know.
Taco Family Platter$44.99
Feeds 4-6 people. Taco bar includes shredded chipotle chicken, seasoned ground beef, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of hard or soft shells and our famous cheese sauce.
Taquitos Appz$11.99
Six crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Eggy's Diner image

 

Eggy's Diner

120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nutella Crepes$12.50
Stuffed with nutella, bananas and strawberries
American Skillet$12.75
Potatoes, green peppers, onions, smoked sausage, cheddar & swiss
The Verb$14.50
Egg white omelet with avocado, Swiss cheese, spinach, green peppers and jalapenos. Served with house-made ranchero salsa on the side.
More about Eggy's Diner
Afro Deli & Grill image

 

Afro Deli & Grill

720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Somali Steak Sandwich$8.24
Thin-sliced beef sautéed with African spices, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and mayonnaise on focaccia
Chicken Gyros$8.79
Slices of marinated chicken breast served with onion, tomato, and Tzatziki sauce on pita bread
Reg AfroSteak Dinner$9.74
Shredded beef steak seasoned and marinated with African spices, vegetable oil, fresh lime, cilantro satuéed bell peppers, sweet onion, fresh garlic with homemade red sauce over basmati rice
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Wooden Hill Brewing Company image

 

Wooden Hill Brewing Company

7421 Bush Lake Rd, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
House Chicken Tacos$10.00
Your choice of two beer-braised chicken or meat-free Impossible tacos (+$2). Topped with queso fresco, fresh onion & cilantro, and housemade honey chipotle sauce. Comes with chips & salsa. Choice of soft flour tortillas or gluten-free corn tortillas. Add more tacos for $3 each or $4 (Impossible).
Warm Pretzels$5.00
Two Bavarian pretzel sticks flash-fried with your choice of beer cheese, ale mustard, or honey mustard dip.
The Muffuletta BOM - Burger of the Moment$15.00
Beef patty, provolone, giardiniera, pickled onion, salami, ham, kalamata mayo
More about Wooden Hill Brewing Company
Lu's Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lu's Sandwiches

10 6th St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Pork$5.50
Thịt Heo Nướng
Vegetarian Tofu$5.50
Đậu Hủ
Croissants
House recipe hand rolled specialty croissants with unique toppings and fillings bake fresh daily
More about Lu's Sandwiches
Soul to Soul Smokehouse image

 

Soul to Soul Smokehouse

920 East Lake St., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
2 Catfish Fillets$13.00
Seasoned then breaded in cornmeal, deep fried to golden crunchy perfection. Served on top of our hand cut fries sprinkled with SOUL dust.
Pork Rib Tips$10.00
One full POUND of our tender and juicy rib tips, dry rubbed and slow smoked for 6 hours.
Beef Brisket Sandwich$8.99
Sliced thick and piled on a toasted brioche bun. Served with our sweet, tangy, & smoky secret recipe BBQ sauce (hot or mild) and Cole Slaw on the side for topping that beautiful meat.
More about Soul to Soul Smokehouse
Vellee Deli image

 

Vellee Deli

109 S 7th St,Ste 263,Baker Center,, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
KOREAN BURRITO$12.25
Chips$1.50
Fountain Soda$1.95
More about Vellee Deli
Broders' Cucina Italiana image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Focaccia Loaf$5.00
Vegan | Housemade herbed focaccia bread baked fresh daily.
Fettuccine Bolognese$11.00
Our housemade fettuccine with classic tomato meat sauce made with pork and beef.
Classic Cheese Pizza
V | Classic and simple! New York style with red sauce and mozzarella.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Central NE Eat & Drink image

TAPAS

Central NE Eat & Drink

700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Pickle-Brined Chicken Breast, Cry Baby Criag's Hot Sauce Aioli, Sweet Pickles, Brioche Bun
Central NE Breakfast$17.00
2 Eggs Cooked to Order, Thick-cut Bacon, Sausage, Pancake with Whipped Butter & Maple Syrup, Creamy Hash Browns, Choice of Toast
BLT (GF)$13.00
Thick-Cut Bacon, Leaf Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Smoked Tomato Aioli, Toasted Sourdough
More about Central NE Eat & Drink
Moe's Ice House image

 

Moe's Ice House

9250 Lincoln Street Northeast, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Midwest Cheeseburger$11.25
1/3 Pound Beef Patty with choice of cheese
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Fried Chicken breast, nashville hot sauce, coleslaw and pickles
14" Cheese PIzza$13.50
More about Moe's Ice House
Red Cow image

 

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wings$14.75
Gluten-free boneless wings
Patty Melt Burger$14.50
double patty, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, white american, garlic mayo, rye
Wings$14.75
On-the-bone wings
More about Red Cow
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast image

 

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Holiday Box$65.00
Each FOOD BUILDING Holiday Box contains:

· a small caliber salami from Red Table Meat Co.
· 8 oz package of pancetta from Red Table Meat Co.
· 7 oz square of washed rind Good Thunder from Alemar Cheese Co.
· 6 pack of cookies from Baker’s Field Flour & Bread
· 1 lb package of pancake and waffle mix from Baker’s Field Flour & Bread
· 2 cans of 3leche's fermented botanical beverages
· 8 oz package of fresh pasta from Aliment Pasta Co.
· small jar of Skinny Jakes’ fat honey
Royal Hot Hammie$13.00
Royal Ham, St. James, Brie & Dijon mustard on toasted Good 'Wich
NE Italian$12.00
Red Table Meat Co Ham, Salami and Mortadella, Nduja with Alemar Fromage Blanc, Greens, and Pickled Vegetables on Baker's Field Bread
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Johnny Boy's image

 

Johnny Boy's

8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12" BYOP$7.49
12 Inch Build your Own Pizza
Includes, Any Crust, Any Sauce Base, Cheese
14" BYOP$9.99
14 Inch Build your Own Pizza
Includes, Any Crust, Any Sauce Base, Cheese
Loaded Pepperoni
Tomato Sauce, Extra Pepperoni, Cheese
More about Johnny Boy's
Fletcher's Ice Cream image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES

Fletcher's Ice Cream

1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fruit'ella Crunch Waffle$10.00
hazelnut-chocolate spread, fresh strawberries, bananas, blueberries, whipped cream, topped with granola crunch
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel Sandwich$8.75
Smokey thick cut bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese and cream cheese on an everything bagel, toasted to perfection. Served with a side of fruit.
Drip Coffee$3.00
locally roasted, organic, fair-trade, fresh ground coffee.
More about Fletcher's Ice Cream
Dave's Downtown image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tender Wrap$12.95
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Honey Mustard or Ranch Dressing.
Breakfast Sandwich Bagel$5.95
Meat, egg, cheese on a plain bagel
Breakfast Sandwich$5.45
Meat, egg, cheese on English muffin
More about Dave's Downtown
Afro Deli & Grill image

 

Afro Deli & Grill

705 MARQUETTE AVE, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Sambusa ( 1 )$2.25
Beef or Chicken with hot sauce on the side.
Somali Steak Sand$8.29
Thin-sliced beef sautéed with African spices. Served with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions and mayonnaise on focaccia bread
Afro Steak Dinner$10.49
Shredded beef steak seasoned and marinated with African spices, vegetable oil, fresh lime, cilantro, sautéed bell peppers, sweet onion, fresh garlic and homemade red sauce over basmati rice or couscous
More about Afro Deli & Grill
The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
KOREAN BEEF BOWL$20.00
Sesame soy flank steak, lo mein noodles, mushroom, carrot, broccoli, fresno chili pepper, sweet + spicy cabbage salad, sesame seeds, fresh herbs, and gochujang BBQ sauce
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN$15.00
Served on a brioche bun with ancho chili
seasoned mayo on the side
LOOP WINGS$16.00
Regular or Boneless, tossed with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Bourbon or Lemon-Pepper Dry Rub
More about The Loop - MPLS
Tap Society image

 

Tap Society

4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Double Cheeseburger$14.00
Two 1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patties served with American cheese, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
Cheese Curds$10.00
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds served with ranch dressing and Tap Society Sauce
Cheeseburger$10.00
1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with American cheese, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
More about Tap Society
The Fabled Rooster image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Fabled Rooster

520 N 4th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (75 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzels$10.00
Served with Creole Mustard and Pimento Dip
Brisket Sammie$14.50
Brisket, Choice of BBQ Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles on Texas Toast
Whistle Stop BLT$14.00
Crispy Pork Belly, Smoked Dukes Mayo, Bread & Butter Pickled Green Tomatoes, Wild Arugula on a Toasted Baguette
More about The Fabled Rooster
Eat Street Social image

BBQ

Eat Street Social

18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Social Burger$15.00
half pound burger, lettuce, preserved tomato, onion marmalade, garlic aioli,
Wings$12.00
8 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of
BBQ
Buffalo
Carolina BBQ
Ranch dressing served on side
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
fried 8oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, butter pickles, Cry Baby Craig's aioli,
More about Eat Street Social
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

 

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Extra Large 16 Inch BYO$15.98
includes 16 inch extra large crust, sauce of choice, mozzarella, and 1 topping.
Small 10 inch BYO$8.98
includes 10 inch small crust, sauce of choice, mozzarella, and 1 topping.
Personal 8 inch BYO$6.98
includes 8 inch personal crust, sauce of choice, mozzarella, and 1 topping.
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

