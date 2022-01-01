Minneapolis restaurants you'll love
Minneapolis's top cuisines
Must-try Minneapolis restaurants
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|vanilla cupcake
|$3.50
classic vanilla cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream
|patticake slice
|$5.95
chocolate cake w/ cream cheese buttercream frosting
|szechuan salmon
|$16.95
grilled atlantic salmon on jasmine rice w/ szechuan beans & pistachios
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
3179 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids
|Popular items
|Spicy Original Gyros
|$8.29
Original Gyros Meat with Dino's Spicy Feta sauce, onion, tomatoes and lettuce
|Original Philly Gyro
|$8.29
Original Gyros meat- Sauteed with onions and green peppers topped with melted Swiss Cheese
|Family Pack
|$32.99
Family pack can feed 5 people it includes;
1 lb of protein
5 flatbread
Lettuce onions and tomatoes
1- 8 oz cucumber sauce
PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Surly Brewing Company
520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Charred Veggie Salad
|$15.00
Thumbelina carrot, onion, sunflower seed, arugula, coriander dressing.
Allergen: Dairy, Alliums, Seeds
|4 Minutes Late
|$14.00
We've got a fridge full of beer, too.
Pepperoni, salami, giardiniera, chili oil, mozzarella, whipped ricotta.
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Not Vegetarian
|Kevin
|$9.25
A plain cheese pizza. Use it as a canvas to create your own masterpiece, or just have it, um, plain. Live your truth.
Red sauce, Mozzarella
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
My Burger Skyway
601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|BOM!
|$11.25
That's right, the February Burger of the Month is the Funkytown! ¼ lb. fresh, all beef patty topped with bacon onion marmalade, balsamic glazed onions, and funky gorgonzola cheese
|Veggie Burger
|$8.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Double Original
|$9.75
Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Htipiti
|$9.00
feta cheese blended with roasted hot peppers, red peppers, olive oil & lemon, served with a pita
|Baklava
|$5.00
chopped walnuts & cinnamon between layers of filo dough, topped with honey syrup & baked
|Lg Greek Salad
|$14.00
lettuce, tomatoes, onions, topped with feta, Greek olives & Salonica peppers, with house dressing
SANDWICHES • POKE • FRENCH FRIES
Lu's Sandwiches
2624 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Pan Fried Chicken
|$5.50
Thịt Gà
|Cold Cut
|$5.00
Thịt Nguội
|Vegetarian Tofu
|$5.50
Đậu Hủ
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Avocadish
330 15th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Roasted Tomato & Feta
Garlic roasted tomatoes with crumbled feta, red onion, cucumber & avocado - topped with our house vinaigrette
|Pesto & Goat Cheese Sandwich
|$9.00
Pesto chicken, sliced avocado, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, basil and spinach on sourdough - topped with pesto dressing
|Southwest Bowl
|$12.00
Brown rice, cilantro lime chicken, corn, cherry tomatoes, black beans, red onions, cilantro, jalapeño relish, salsa, feta cheese and guac - topped with avocado hot sauce
BBQ
Boomin Barbecue
324 N 6th Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Tallow Fries
|$6.00
Comes with Aioli
|Beef Cheek Sandwich
|$18.00
Beef Cheek, Mustard Pickled Jalapeño, Sweet Pepper Red Sauce, on a Tallow Toasted Bun.
|Pork Cheek Smash
|$16.50
Two Salt and Pepper Crusted Pork Cheeks,
Sweet Pepper Red Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Toasted Pimento, Aioli, on a Tallow Toasted Bun.
BAD WINGZ
520 4th Street Suite 104, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Jalapeno Cheese Curds
|$5.00
With mild sauce.
|Chicken Parmesan
|$9.00
|3 Piece Tender Combo
|$12.00
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine
|Popular items
|Our Famous Cheese Sauce
|$6.49
A secret family recipe, so secret the family doesn't even know.
|Taco Family Platter
|$44.99
Feeds 4-6 people. Taco bar includes shredded chipotle chicken, seasoned ground beef, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of hard or soft shells and our famous cheese sauce.
|Taquitos Appz
|$11.99
Six crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
Eggy's Diner
120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Nutella Crepes
|$12.50
Stuffed with nutella, bananas and strawberries
|American Skillet
|$12.75
Potatoes, green peppers, onions, smoked sausage, cheddar & swiss
|The Verb
|$14.50
Egg white omelet with avocado, Swiss cheese, spinach, green peppers and jalapenos. Served with house-made ranchero salsa on the side.
Afro Deli & Grill
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Somali Steak Sandwich
|$8.24
Thin-sliced beef sautéed with African spices, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and mayonnaise on focaccia
|Chicken Gyros
|$8.79
Slices of marinated chicken breast served with onion, tomato, and Tzatziki sauce on pita bread
|Reg AfroSteak Dinner
|$9.74
Shredded beef steak seasoned and marinated with African spices, vegetable oil, fresh lime, cilantro satuéed bell peppers, sweet onion, fresh garlic with homemade red sauce over basmati rice
Wooden Hill Brewing Company
7421 Bush Lake Rd, Edina
|Popular items
|House Chicken Tacos
|$10.00
Your choice of two beer-braised chicken or meat-free Impossible tacos (+$2). Topped with queso fresco, fresh onion & cilantro, and housemade honey chipotle sauce. Comes with chips & salsa. Choice of soft flour tortillas or gluten-free corn tortillas. Add more tacos for $3 each or $4 (Impossible).
|Warm Pretzels
|$5.00
Two Bavarian pretzel sticks flash-fried with your choice of beer cheese, ale mustard, or honey mustard dip.
|The Muffuletta BOM - Burger of the Moment
|$15.00
Beef patty, provolone, giardiniera, pickled onion, salami, ham, kalamata mayo
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lu's Sandwiches
10 6th St NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Grilled Pork
|$5.50
Thịt Heo Nướng
|Vegetarian Tofu
|$5.50
Đậu Hủ
|Croissants
House recipe hand rolled specialty croissants with unique toppings and fillings bake fresh daily
Soul to Soul Smokehouse
920 East Lake St., Minneapolis
|Popular items
|2 Catfish Fillets
|$13.00
Seasoned then breaded in cornmeal, deep fried to golden crunchy perfection. Served on top of our hand cut fries sprinkled with SOUL dust.
|Pork Rib Tips
|$10.00
One full POUND of our tender and juicy rib tips, dry rubbed and slow smoked for 6 hours.
|Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$8.99
Sliced thick and piled on a toasted brioche bun. Served with our sweet, tangy, & smoky secret recipe BBQ sauce (hot or mild) and Cole Slaw on the side for topping that beautiful meat.
Vellee Deli
109 S 7th St,Ste 263,Baker Center,, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|KOREAN BURRITO
|$12.25
|Chips
|$1.50
|Fountain Soda
|$1.95
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Focaccia Loaf
|$5.00
Vegan | Housemade herbed focaccia bread baked fresh daily.
|Fettuccine Bolognese
|$11.00
Our housemade fettuccine with classic tomato meat sauce made with pork and beef.
|Classic Cheese Pizza
V | Classic and simple! New York style with red sauce and mozzarella.
TAPAS
Central NE Eat & Drink
700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Pickle-Brined Chicken Breast, Cry Baby Criag's Hot Sauce Aioli, Sweet Pickles, Brioche Bun
|Central NE Breakfast
|$17.00
2 Eggs Cooked to Order, Thick-cut Bacon, Sausage, Pancake with Whipped Butter & Maple Syrup, Creamy Hash Browns, Choice of Toast
|BLT (GF)
|$13.00
Thick-Cut Bacon, Leaf Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Smoked Tomato Aioli, Toasted Sourdough
Moe's Ice House
9250 Lincoln Street Northeast, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Midwest Cheeseburger
|$11.25
1/3 Pound Beef Patty with choice of cheese
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
Fried Chicken breast, nashville hot sauce, coleslaw and pickles
|14" Cheese PIzza
|$13.50
Red Cow
208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$14.75
Gluten-free boneless wings
|Patty Melt Burger
|$14.50
double patty, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, white american, garlic mayo, rye
|Wings
|$14.75
On-the-bone wings
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Holiday Box
|$65.00
Each FOOD BUILDING Holiday Box contains:
· a small caliber salami from Red Table Meat Co.
· 8 oz package of pancetta from Red Table Meat Co.
· 7 oz square of washed rind Good Thunder from Alemar Cheese Co.
· 6 pack of cookies from Baker’s Field Flour & Bread
· 1 lb package of pancake and waffle mix from Baker’s Field Flour & Bread
· 2 cans of 3leche's fermented botanical beverages
· 8 oz package of fresh pasta from Aliment Pasta Co.
· small jar of Skinny Jakes’ fat honey
|Royal Hot Hammie
|$13.00
Royal Ham, St. James, Brie & Dijon mustard on toasted Good 'Wich
|NE Italian
|$12.00
Red Table Meat Co Ham, Salami and Mortadella, Nduja with Alemar Fromage Blanc, Greens, and Pickled Vegetables on Baker's Field Bread
Johnny Boy's
8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park
|Popular items
|12" BYOP
|$7.49
12 Inch Build your Own Pizza
Includes, Any Crust, Any Sauce Base, Cheese
|14" BYOP
|$9.99
14 Inch Build your Own Pizza
Includes, Any Crust, Any Sauce Base, Cheese
|Loaded Pepperoni
Tomato Sauce, Extra Pepperoni, Cheese
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES
Fletcher's Ice Cream
1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Fruit'ella Crunch Waffle
|$10.00
hazelnut-chocolate spread, fresh strawberries, bananas, blueberries, whipped cream, topped with granola crunch
|Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel Sandwich
|$8.75
Smokey thick cut bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese and cream cheese on an everything bagel, toasted to perfection. Served with a side of fruit.
|Drip Coffee
|$3.00
locally roasted, organic, fair-trade, fresh ground coffee.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|$12.95
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Honey Mustard or Ranch Dressing.
|Breakfast Sandwich Bagel
|$5.95
Meat, egg, cheese on a plain bagel
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.45
Meat, egg, cheese on English muffin
Afro Deli & Grill
705 MARQUETTE AVE, MINNEAPOLIS
|Popular items
|Beef Sambusa ( 1 )
|$2.25
Beef or Chicken with hot sauce on the side.
|Somali Steak Sand
|$8.29
Thin-sliced beef sautéed with African spices. Served with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions and mayonnaise on focaccia bread
|Afro Steak Dinner
|$10.49
Shredded beef steak seasoned and marinated with African spices, vegetable oil, fresh lime, cilantro, sautéed bell peppers, sweet onion, fresh garlic and homemade red sauce over basmati rice or couscous
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|KOREAN BEEF BOWL
|$20.00
Sesame soy flank steak, lo mein noodles, mushroom, carrot, broccoli, fresno chili pepper, sweet + spicy cabbage salad, sesame seeds, fresh herbs, and gochujang BBQ sauce
|BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN
|$15.00
Served on a brioche bun with ancho chili
seasoned mayo on the side
|LOOP WINGS
|$16.00
Regular or Boneless, tossed with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Bourbon or Lemon-Pepper Dry Rub
Tap Society
4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Double Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Two 1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patties served with American cheese, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
|Cheese Curds
|$10.00
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds served with ranch dressing and Tap Society Sauce
|Cheeseburger
|$10.00
1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with American cheese, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Fabled Rooster
520 N 4th St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Pretzels
|$10.00
Served with Creole Mustard and Pimento Dip
|Brisket Sammie
|$14.50
Brisket, Choice of BBQ Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles on Texas Toast
|Whistle Stop BLT
|$14.00
Crispy Pork Belly, Smoked Dukes Mayo, Bread & Butter Pickled Green Tomatoes, Wild Arugula on a Toasted Baguette
BBQ
Eat Street Social
18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Social Burger
|$15.00
half pound burger, lettuce, preserved tomato, onion marmalade, garlic aioli,
|Wings
|$12.00
8 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of
BBQ
Buffalo
Carolina BBQ
Ranch dressing served on side
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
fried 8oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, butter pickles, Cry Baby Craig's aioli,
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine
|Popular items
|Extra Large 16 Inch BYO
|$15.98
includes 16 inch extra large crust, sauce of choice, mozzarella, and 1 topping.
|Small 10 inch BYO
|$8.98
includes 10 inch small crust, sauce of choice, mozzarella, and 1 topping.
|Personal 8 inch BYO
|$6.98
includes 8 inch personal crust, sauce of choice, mozzarella, and 1 topping.