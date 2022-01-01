Minneapolis salad spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try salad spots in Minneapolis

Avocadish

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Avocadish

330 15th Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
Roasted Tomato & Feta
Garlic roasted tomatoes with crumbled feta, red onion, cucumber & avocado - topped with our house vinaigrette
Pesto & Goat Cheese Sandwich$9.00
Pesto chicken, sliced avocado, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, basil and spinach on sourdough - topped with pesto dressing
Southwest Bowl$12.00
Brown rice, cilantro lime chicken, corn, cherry tomatoes, black beans, red onions, cilantro, jalapeño relish, salsa, feta cheese and guac - topped with avocado hot sauce
More about Avocadish
Cafe Fusion

PIZZA • SALADS

Cafe Fusion

8300 Norman Center Drive #130, Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Chicken Pizza$10.99
Our Homemade Dough with BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Onion, & BBQ Chicken
Buffalo Soldier$10.99
Signature Hoagie Topped off with
Buffalo Mayo, Shaved Buffalo Chicken Breast, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion. Your Choice of Provolone or Blue Cheese Crumbles. Finished with a Buffalo Drizzle
Thai Chicken Pizza$10.99
Our Homemade Dough Served with
Spicy Thai Sauce, Mozzarella,
Chicken Breast, Carrots, Red Peppers,
Bean Sprouts, and Cilantro
More about Cafe Fusion
Arturo's Pizza

PIZZA • SALADS

Arturo's Pizza

18 university ave ne, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
12" Arturo Special$22.00
House made Sausage, Pepperoni, Olive Medley, Red Pepper, Yellow Onion, Fresh Herbs and Fresh Mozzarella
Cheese Bread$6.00
Four Cheese Blend, Fresh Herbs, Served With House Whipped Garlic Butter and House Red Sauce
Struffoli$4.00
5 pieces of fried dough, served with a side of chocolate or caramel sauce
More about Arturo's Pizza
Fly Chix - Stadium Village

 

Fly Chix - Stadium Village

309 SE Oak Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Original Fly Chix Meal$9.98
Hand breaded Chicken topped with Fly sauce and pickles
Cali Sandwich Meal$11.28
Hand breaded Chicken topped with garlic sauce, avocado, lettuce, tomato and onion
Tennesse Style Sandwich Meal$10.98
Hand breaded Chicken dusted with your choice of mild, medium, hot or Hella Hot spice. Topped with Fly sauce and pickles.
More about Fly Chix - Stadium Village
Ryan's Cafe

 

Ryan’s Cafe

8400 Normandale Lake Blvd #70, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Ryan’s Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Graze Provisions + Libations

520 n 4th st, minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (370 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
Mediterranean Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, cilantro lime chicken, olives, cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, feta cheese & cubed avocado - topped with vinaigrette dressing
Honey Mustard & Cheddar Sandwich$12.00
Honey mustard chicken, guac, caramelized onions, spinach, red onions, cheddar cheese on sourdough - topped with creamy sriracha and served with chips and salsa
Chocolate Pudding (Vegan)$6.00
Avocado, coconut milk, honey, cocoa powder & dark chocolate
More about Graze Provisions + Libations
Deleo Bros. Pizza MOA

 

Deleo Bros. Pizza MOA

123 East Broadway, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout Digital Dine-In
More about Deleo Bros. Pizza MOA

