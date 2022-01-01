Minneapolis salad spots you'll love
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Avocadish
330 15th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Roasted Tomato & Feta
Garlic roasted tomatoes with crumbled feta, red onion, cucumber & avocado - topped with our house vinaigrette
|Pesto & Goat Cheese Sandwich
|$9.00
Pesto chicken, sliced avocado, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, basil and spinach on sourdough - topped with pesto dressing
|Southwest Bowl
|$12.00
Brown rice, cilantro lime chicken, corn, cherry tomatoes, black beans, red onions, cilantro, jalapeño relish, salsa, feta cheese and guac - topped with avocado hot sauce
PIZZA • SALADS
Cafe Fusion
8300 Norman Center Drive #130, Bloomington
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$10.99
Our Homemade Dough with BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Onion, & BBQ Chicken
|Buffalo Soldier
|$10.99
Signature Hoagie Topped off with
Buffalo Mayo, Shaved Buffalo Chicken Breast, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion. Your Choice of Provolone or Blue Cheese Crumbles. Finished with a Buffalo Drizzle
|Thai Chicken Pizza
|$10.99
Our Homemade Dough Served with
Spicy Thai Sauce, Mozzarella,
Chicken Breast, Carrots, Red Peppers,
Bean Sprouts, and Cilantro
PIZZA • SALADS
Arturo's Pizza
18 university ave ne, Minneapolis
|12" Arturo Special
|$22.00
House made Sausage, Pepperoni, Olive Medley, Red Pepper, Yellow Onion, Fresh Herbs and Fresh Mozzarella
|Cheese Bread
|$6.00
Four Cheese Blend, Fresh Herbs, Served With House Whipped Garlic Butter and House Red Sauce
|Struffoli
|$4.00
5 pieces of fried dough, served with a side of chocolate or caramel sauce
Fly Chix - Stadium Village
309 SE Oak Street, Minneapolis
|Original Fly Chix Meal
|$9.98
Hand breaded Chicken topped with Fly sauce and pickles
|Cali Sandwich Meal
|$11.28
Hand breaded Chicken topped with garlic sauce, avocado, lettuce, tomato and onion
|Tennesse Style Sandwich Meal
|$10.98
Hand breaded Chicken dusted with your choice of mild, medium, hot or Hella Hot spice. Topped with Fly sauce and pickles.
Graze Provisions + Libations
520 n 4th st, minneapolis
|Mediterranean Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, cilantro lime chicken, olives, cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, feta cheese & cubed avocado - topped with vinaigrette dressing
|Honey Mustard & Cheddar Sandwich
|$12.00
Honey mustard chicken, guac, caramelized onions, spinach, red onions, cheddar cheese on sourdough - topped with creamy sriracha and served with chips and salsa
|Chocolate Pudding (Vegan)
|$6.00
Avocado, coconut milk, honey, cocoa powder & dark chocolate